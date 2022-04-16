You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse in Philippines

Duterte vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse in Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte. (REUTERS file photo)
President Rodrigo Duterte. (REUTERS file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxz2n

Updated 16 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Duterte vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse in Philippines

President Rodrigo Duterte. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Lawmakers approved the bill in February as a measure to address cybercrime
  • Privacy issues came to the spotlight when the bill was passed
Updated 16 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed on Friday a bill that sought to require social media users to enter their legal identities and phone numbers amid reservations over the scope of state surveillance on digital communication platforms.

Lawmakers approved the bill in February as a measure to address cybercrime and online abuse. Called the Subscriber Identity Module Card Registration Act, it also required all the owners of cellphone SIMs to be registered with operators.

It was widely considered an attempt to contain misinformation ahead of the May 9 general election, as social media has become a major campaigning platform for candidates who are vying for the presidency, vice presidency and thousands of seats in Congress and local governments.

The president’s spokesman Martin M. Andanar said that Duterte appreciated the efforts of lawmakers to address cybercrime, but “certain aspects of state intrusion, or the regulation thereof, have not been duly defined” and may threaten “many constitutionally protected rights.”

“It is incumbent upon the Office of the President to ensure that any statute is consistent with the demands of the Constitution, such as those which guarantee individual privacy and free speech,” Andanar said in a statement.

When the bill was passed by the lower house and senate, one of its authors, Senator Franklin Drilon, said it was a contribution to “fight the anonymity that provides the environment for trolls and other malicious attacks to thrive in the age of social media.”

The bill prescribed punishments of jail or fines for providing false identity data, but it was not immediately clear from the bill how social media platforms would check if a name or number used to register an account was false.

“If you apply for Twitter or Facebook, it’s all going to be electronic. So, I can have a national ID theoretically and scan it and they won’t be able to tell whether I altered it or not. They’re not experts at identifying whether or not a document that was scanned has been altered,” Stephen Cutler, security expert and former FBI legal attaché to the Philippines, told Arab News.

“I applaud the efforts to identify people, but with social media accounts, I don’t know if that’s going to be practical.”

In addition to practicality issues, privacy also came into the spotlight when the bill was passed.

Grace Mirandilla-Santos, vice president for policy of the Internet Society Philippines Chapter, said that SIM registration could threaten to harm legitimate users’ right to privacy and have a “chilling effect on freedom of expression,” with no real evidence that it would deter criminal activity.

“The bill will essentially penalize the majority for the perceived or anticipated transgression of a few. This harm to privacy can happen either when the government oversteps its boundaries — a possibility given the bill’s provisions allowing subscribers’ information to be accessed by the government via a court order, a regulatory or administrative request or a subpoena by a competent authority — or when the SIM registry is hacked or breached,” Mirandilla-Santos told Arab News.

“Registration will only really be useful in situations where criminals opt to use SIMs registered to their real names — and not stolen ones, or ones fraudulently registered to fake names.”

Duterte’s decision to veto the bill was welcomed by activists.

“We welcome the veto of the SIM card Registration Bill even as we continue to point out state-sponsored attacks on privacy are happening even with the SIM card registration measure,” Renato Reyes, secretary-general of BAYAN, an alliance of left-wing Philippine organizations, said in a statement.

“The SIM card and social media registration are dangerous measures that undermine privacy and create a chilling effect on consumers and social media users. It is a form of state surveillance on the people and does not deter crime.”

With Duterte’s veto, the bill is unlikely to pass before the election.

 

Topics: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
World
Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Duterte allies endorse Marcos for Philippine presidency

Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022

Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022

Seven Production, Gravity Media partner for World Cup Qatar 2022
  • 2 companies will provide production, broadcast facilities in November
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based independent production house Seven has partnered with Gravity Media, a global provider of live broadcast facilities and production services, in the runup to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The two companies will be responsible for providing local broadcast facilities suitable for international rights and non-rights holders. The facilities will be available for use starting in November.

Both firms offer the use of 4K and HD truck-based facilities including Gravity Media’s special equipment and capabilities, as well as local and international crew members.

During the World Cup, Seven Production will offer its team of technical personnel and four medium- and large-sized HD/4K outside broadcast trucks, or OB vans, which are essentially mobile studios.

Seven Production has significant experience covering events in the Middle East and North Africa region. In 2007, it began customizing its OB van to cater for local sports productions and claims to be the first company to introduce 4K to the region.

The company has worked on events such as the AFC Asian Cup, MBC Formula 1, the Dakar Rally, and Top Chef Arabia.

Pierre Tabet, managing director of Seven Production, said: “Seven Production’s collaboration with Gravity Media is the best broadcasting partnership the World Cup could possibly have.

“Our extensive knowledge in sports broadcasting combined with years of experience in the Middle East results in the perfect solution for such a world-class event.”

The Gravity Media team will work closely with Seven Production through its office in Doha. Since its launch in 2007, the company has worked with several clients including beIN Sports, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Television, Aspire Zone, Qatar Olympic Committee, and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Gravity Media has also previously provided broadcast solutions for the World Cup including live broadcast services, fast-turnaround highlights, temporary studio hire, and full-time edits, as well as scripted, voiced, and ready-to-air highlights programs at the end of each match.

Eamonn Dowdall, executive director of Gravity Media, said: “Gravity Media looks forward to the collaboration with Seven Production. Working together makes us the most powerful and creative media broadcasting partnership, allowing us to offer cutting-edge production services across the region.”

Topics: Seven Production Gravity Media 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lifebuoy shampoo helps to boost gender inclusivity in Pakistani classrooms

Lifebuoy shampoo helps to boost gender inclusivity in Pakistani classrooms
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

Lifebuoy shampoo helps to boost gender inclusivity in Pakistani classrooms

Lifebuoy shampoo helps to boost gender inclusivity in Pakistani classrooms
  • A new advertising campaign for the brand has resulted in a gender-balanced addition to the curriculum in more than 5,000 schools
  • As part of the campaign, a well-known poem by Jamiluddin Aali that features a male point of view was rewritten from a female perspective
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Female representation in the school curriculum stands at a mere 7 percent in Pakistan. A new advertising campaign by Lifebuoy shampoo and its brand management agency, Grey Pakistan, aims to change this and is already helping to drive improved gender inclusivity in the country’s schools.

The campaign is called Mein Choti Si Aik Ladki Hoon, which translates as I am a Little Girl. It has already inspired policymakers to revise the school curriculum to be more gender-balanced, a first in Pakistan.

The advert shows a young girl reading a well-known poem by Jamiluddin Aali in front of her classmates. An established part of the national school syllabus, it is written from a male perspective. As a result, her fellow students laugh at her for reading a poem featuring male stereotypes and statements such as: “I am a young boy but I will do big things.”

She goes home upset but is comforted and encouraged by her mother to be strong. The girl is given a new version of the poem, written from a female viewpoint, which she then reads on stage.

 

 

Urdu poet and scriptwriter Zehra Nigah was tasked with rewriting the original version of the poem and her update has had a tangible effect in addressing the lack of female inclusivity in schools.

Asima Haq, director of beauty and personal care for Unilever Pakistan, said that Lifebuoy Shampoo has been working to “leverage education as a key enabler for females in Pakistan” since 2018.

“This campaign reaffirms our commitment to girl empowerment at the grassroots level, where the impact is felt and needed most,” she added. “We strongly believe that by educating a girl, you open up possibilities of a better future for her, her family and generations to come.”

As part of the campaign, Lifebuoy Shampoo has partnered with the Punjab government’s Ministry of Education, as a result of which the new, female-centric version of of the poem will become part of the national curriculum at more than 4,000 government-funded schools, in addition to more than 1,000 run by the non-profit Zindagi Trust. Comic books created by female artists are also being distributed to schools across the country.

Murad Raas, the minister for school education in Punjab, said that the province’s government is “actively working toward generating better education opportunities.”

He added: “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by our girls and are working tirelessly to increase school attendance and retention rates and improve infrastructure facilities.”

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest
  • It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP has contacted Twitter Inc. to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, the sources said.
It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
A Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment while Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The New York Post reported on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was considering a bid for Twitter.

Topics: Elon Musk Tesla Twitter Thoma Bravo

Related

Twitter said in a statement on April 15 that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a ‘poison pill’ defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal. (AP)
Media
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to fight Musk
The meeting comes after news broke that Elon Murk had offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter CEO tells employees company not ‘held hostage’ by Musk offer

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to fight Musk

Twitter said in a statement on April 15 that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a ‘poison pill’ defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal. (AP)
Twitter said in a statement on April 15 that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a ‘poison pill’ defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal. (AP)
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to fight Musk

Twitter said in a statement on April 15 that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a ‘poison pill’ defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal. (AP)
  • Plan takes effect if his stake grows to 15 percent or more
  • Poison pills are often used to defend against hostile takeovers
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter’s board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.

A poison pill defense, or shareholder rights plan, is a strategy used to prevent or discourage a potential hostile takeover. One of the most common tactics employed is allowing existing shareholders — other than the person attempting the takeover — to buy additional shares at a discount.

Twitter said in a statement that its “Rights Plan is intended to enable all shareholders to realize the full value of their investment in Twitter,” and “it will reduce the likelihood” of anyone trying to gain control of Twitter without either paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time.

The plan would take effect if Musk’s stake grew to 15 percent or more. Even then, Musk could still take over the company with a proxy fight by voting out the current directors, AP reported.

Twitter said the plan “does not prevent the board from engaging with parties or accepting an acquisition proposal” if the board believes it to be in the best interest of Twitter and its shareholders.

In a TED Talk yesterday, Musk said that he would like to retain as many shareholders as allowed in a private company. 

However “it isn’t about money,” he said, adding that this “strong intuitive sense” was that having a platform that was “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is important to the future of civilization. I don’t care about the economics at all.”

The Rights Plan will expire on April 14, 2023.

Topics: media social media Twitter Elon Musk

Related

The meeting comes after news broke that Elon Murk had offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter CEO tells employees company not ‘held hostage’ by Musk offer
Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter
Media
Arab world reacts to Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter

Video of Israeli security assaulting journalist sparks anger on social platforms

Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in at least 152 Palestinians being injured. (Reuters)
Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in at least 152 Palestinians being injured. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Video of Israeli security assaulting journalist sparks anger on social platforms

Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in at least 152 Palestinians being injured. (Reuters)
  • Calls for action against Israel by international media and community
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A clip emerged on Friday of Israeli security officers brutally assaulting a Palestinian journalist, sparking widespread anger on social media platforms.

The clip shows half a dozen Israeli soldiers gang up on the reporter, who was carrying his camera, start beating him with sticks, and then kicking him while he lay on the ground. Later, the video shows medical workers moving him away on a stretcher.

The clip, which has already amassed over 100,000 views on Twitter, sparked outrage among users, with many calling on the international community to uphold freedom of speech in Palestine.

Abier Khatib shared the video, stating: “I can’t wait to hear the Zionists spin on this. #Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulting a journalist.  #AlAqsaUnderAttack.”

Khatib later identified the journalist as Rami Khatib on her Twitter page, with a photograph of him in a hospital room, and his arm bandaged and in a sling.

 

 

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: “The actions of a fearful, cowardice, and losing occupation forces who know that their oppression can’t last forever. #FreePalestine #AlAqsaUnderAttack”

 

 

Many users also called on governments and foreign media outlets to take action against Israel.

 

 

 

 

The attack comes amid spiraling tensions in Jerusalem where Palestinians and Israeli police have been clashing for several days.

On Friday, Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in at least 152 Palestinians being injured in the ensuing violence, and hundreds detained.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country over the past two weeks.

Topics: Israel-Palestine journalist Palestinian journalist

Related

Russian authorities have recently labeled journalists as ‘foreign agents' and otherwise harassed members of the press. (Reuters)
Media
Watchdog condemns detention and attack of Russian journalists

Latest updates

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Milan beat Genoa to maintain 2-point lead after Inter win
AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias, left, shoots and scores his team's second goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Robots to provide advice and answers to pilgrims in Makkah
The majority of people interacting with the robot are Saudi, Syrian, Pakistani, or Indian. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.