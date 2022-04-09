You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting in Beijing on April 25, 2019. Duterte has pursued warmer ties with China since taking office in 2016. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdddb

Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
  • The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday
  • Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has pursued warmer ties with Beijing
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to exercise restraint to maintain peace in the South China Sea, Manila’s presidential office said on Saturday.
The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday, discussing a broad range of topics including concerns over the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic responses.
“The leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation,” the presidential office said in a statement.
Both parties were committed to broaden the space for positive engagements even as disputes existed, Duterte’s office said.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has pursued warmer ties with Beijing, setting aside a longstanding territorial spat over the South China Sea in exchange for billions of dollars of aid, loans and investment pledges.
The two presidents spoke of the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea.
An international arbitration ruling in the Hague in 2016 invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the waterway, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually. The case was brought to the tribunal by Manila.
In March, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel engaging in “close distance maneuvering” that heightened a risk of collision in the disputed waterway.
Duterte and Xi renewed calls for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine through dialogue, and pledged to work together in addressing the impacts of climate change, the presidential office said.
Duterte, 77, is set to end his single, six-year term in June.

Topics: China Philippines Rodrigo Duterte Xi Jinping

Related

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal video
World
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal
Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
World
Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia

Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia
  • The two drifted some 130 kilometers from where they had been diving
  • After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat
Updated 09 April 2022
AFP

MERSING, Malaysia: A British man and French teenager were rescued Saturday three days after going missing while diving in Malaysia, police said, as hopes faded for the man’s son who is still unaccounted for.
The trio and their instructor got into trouble Wednesday after they surfaced from a dive near a southern island but could not find their boat.
The Briton, 46-year-old Adrian Chesters, and Frenchwoman Alexia Molina, 18, were discovered by fishermen in the waters of neighboring Indonesia, picked up by marine police and taken back to Malaysia.
They were found about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Indonesia’s Bintan Island — having drifted some 130 kilometers from where they had been diving.
The pair have been admitted to a Malaysian hospital in a stable condition, said local police chief Cyril Edward Nuing in the coastal town of Mersing, the base for search operations.
The instructor, Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, had already been rescued on Thursday in waters off southern Malaysia.
Chesters’s son, 14-year-old Nathen, who holds Dutch citizenship, remains missing and officials believe he has drifted into Indonesian waters.
There is a “high possibility that he is not in Malaysian waters, based on the flow of the current and the time and place where these two (Peters and Molina) were found,” said Nuing.
“We decided to stop the search and rescue in Malaysian waters and we have informed Indonesian parties to continue (it).”
Malaysian authorities remain on standby in case they need to resume the hunt, he added.
In recent days, Malaysia had deployed helicopters, a plane, boats, divers and jet skiers to hunt over a large area.
Authorities did not give details on how the rescued trio survived a long period drifting at sea, and said they have not yet been questioned in detail about their ordeal.
Previously, officials had expressed hope the divers would be found alive as they had substantial experience and were well equipped, including with a diving buoy.
They also said that light rains in recent days might help the divers survive by providing drinking water.
On Thursday, the French teen’s mother Esther Molina said from Mersing that the family were “hoping for the best. She’s a strong girl, she’ll kick ass.”
Grodem had been instructing the divers close to a small island, Tokong Sanggol, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) off Malaysia’s southeast coast, when the accident happened.
After a dive lasting about 40 minutes, they surfaced but could not find their boat. They drifted together in strong currents, but ended up getting separated.
The captain of the boat who took them to the dive site has been arrested after testing positive for drugs.
The area where the accident happened is popular with foreign and domestic visitors — resorts dot the coast and the islands.
Diving accidents, while rare, do occasionally happen in Malaysia.
In 2013, a British tourist died when she was struck by a passing boat’s propeller while diving off resort islands in the South China Sea.
The tropical Southeast Asian nation’s borders reopened to foreign tourists on April 1 after a two-year coronavirus closure, and thousands of visitors have arrived.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
World
Malaysia to re-open for tourists after two-year COVID-19 closure
Special Malaysia welcomes its first durian-friendly hotel
Travel
Malaysia welcomes its first durian-friendly hotel

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor
  • The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

LVIV: More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.
He said that some 30 percent of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.
“They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased,” Gaidai told public television.
Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country’s east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.
The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the evacuation of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern besieged port of Mariupol by private transport.
Mariupol, with its strategic location on the coast of the Sea of Azov, has been battered by Russian strikes since the start of the war on Feb. 24.
Multiple attempts to agree safe passage for buses to take supplies to Mariupol and bring out civilians have failed, with each side blaming the other.
The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that it transported more than 80 residents from the left bank district of Mariupol on Friday, the Russian RIA news agency reported.
“All people were taken to safe places,” RIA cited a statement from the ministry. “Residents who suffered from shelling were provided with qualified medical help by Russian servicemen.”
Reuters could not immediately verify that.
Moscow has denied targetting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Luhansk Evacuations

Related

Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
World
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles
World
UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
  • Beijing intervened after the failure of Shanghai’s initial effort to isolate the virus by locking down in stages
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Shanghai’s vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city’s handling of its COVID-19 outbreak as a record 23,600 new cases were reported on Saturday, while the US allowed non-essential staff and their families to leave its consulate in the city.
Deputy Mayor Zong Ming praised the support from the public and the work of front line workers despite public criticism of strict curbs, but said the handling of the virus needed to improve.
“We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced,” Zong told a daily briefing. “A lot of our work has not been enough, and there’s still a big gap from everyone’s expectations. We will do our best to improve.”
Beijing intervened after the failure of Shanghai’s initial effort to isolate the virus by locking down in stages, insisting that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from being overwhelmed.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the southern megacity of Guangzhou — home to over 18 million people — said it would begin testing in all 11 of its districts, after cases were reported there on Friday.
In Shanghai, where 26 million people are in lockdown, residents have continued to complain about food shortages due to a lack of couriers and uncertainty about when lockdown curbs may end.
The government said it would conduct more testing on Saturday and would ease some movement curbs. Some residents of housing compounds with no recent cases said they had been notified by their neighborhood committees that they could leave their homes to stroll within their compounds.
It did not signal a change of approach, however.
“The epidemic prevention and control is now at the most critical moment, and we cannot tolerate the slightest slack,” Zong said.

FOOD RUSH
Gu Jun, director of the city’s commerce commission, acknowledged problems in distributing food supplies and said distribution centers, supermarkets, and pharmacies should continue operating online as much as possible.
E-commerce company JD.com Inc. said on Saturday it had obtained a license to deliver goods into Shanghai and hosted a livestreaming sales session joined by more than 3.5 million people.
Offered products were sold out within seconds and the hosts repeatedly pleaded for patience in response to commentators who complained that they were unable to purchase.
An official also addressed reports of patients recovering from COVID but not being allowed to return to their compounds by neighborhood committees, emphasizing that there was no evidence of any risk from those that had been discharged.
On Friday, the United States State Department said in a travel advisory it was allowing non-emergency staff and their families to leave the Shanghai consulate due to the surge in cases and the impact of restrictions.
It advised US citizens to reconsider travel to China “due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions.”
Of Shanghai’s newly reported cases on Saturday, 1,015 were recorded as symptomatic while 22,609 were asymptomatic.

Topics: Shanghai COVID-19 lockdown

Related

Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
World
Shanghai widens COVID-19 testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs
China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19
World
China sends military, doctors to Shanghai to test 26 million residents for COVID-19

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
  • Ukraine’s state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people.
Zelensky’s voice rose in anger during his nightly address late Friday, when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.
Dozens of people were severely injured in the strike, and the dead included children.
Photos taken after the attack showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words “For the children” in Russian. The Russian phrasing seemed to suggest the missile was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of children, although its exact meaning remained unclear.
The strike seemed to shock world leaders.
“There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. “The cynical behavior (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”
The attack came as workers elsewhere in the country unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, where graphic evidence of dozens of killings emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.
“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Zelensky said.
After failing to take Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance, Russian forces have now set their sights on the eastern Donbas region, the mostly Russian-speaking, industrial area where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some places.
Although the train station is in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in the Donbas, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack. So did the region’s Moscow-backed separatists, who work closely with Russian troops.
Western experts, however, dismissed Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion that Russian forces “do not use” that type of missile. A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, said Russia’s forces have used the missile — and that given the strike’s location and impact, it was likely Russia’s.
Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, added that only Russia would have reason to target railway infrastructure in the Donbas, as it is critical for the Ukrainian military’s efforts to reinforce its units.
Bronk pointed to other occasions when Russian authorities have tried to deflect blame by claiming their forces no longer use an older weapon “to kind of muddy the waters and try and create doubt.” He suggested Russia specifically chose the missile type because Ukraine also possesses them.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace denounced the attack as a war crime, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “completely unacceptable.”
Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of atrocities in the war that began with a Feb. 24 invasion. More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions more have been displaced. Some of the grisliest evidence has been found in towns around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back in recent days.
In Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares — 90 percent of whom were shot.
Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud. About 67 people were buried there, according to a statement from Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova’s office.
 

The remains of a rocket is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (AFP)

Zelensky cited communications intercepted by the Ukrainian security service as evidence of Russian war crimes, in an excerpted interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday.
“There are (Russian) soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of (Russian) prisoners of war who admitted to killing people,” he said. “There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead.”
Zelensky’s comments echo reporting from German news magazine Der Spiegel saying Germany’s foreign intelligence agency had intercepted Russian military radio traffic in which soldiers may have discussed civilian killings in Bucha. The weekly also reported that the recordings indicated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group was involved in atrocities there.
German government officials would not confirm or deny the report, but two former German ministers filed a war crimes complaint Thursday. Russia has denied that its military was involved in war crimes.
Elsewhere, in anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages that were either under fire or occupied in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson.
Ukrainian officials have almost daily pleaded with Western powers to send more arms, and to further punish Russia with sanctions, exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system and a total EU embargo on Russian gas and oil.
NATO nations agreed Thursday to increase their supply of weapons, and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on a trip to Ukraine on Friday that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Zelensky had appealed for S-300s to help the country “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.
A senior US defense official said Friday that the Pentagon believes some of Russia’s retreating units were so badly damaged they are “for all intents and purposes eradicated.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.
The official said the US believes Russia has lost between 15 percent and 20 percent of its combat power overall since the war began. While some combat units are withdrawing to be resupplied in Russia, Moscow has added thousands of troops around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, he said.
In Kharkiv, Lidiya Mezhiritska stood in the wreckage of her home after overnight missile strikes turned it to rubble.
“The ‘Russian world,’ they say,” she said, wryly invoking Putin’s nationalist justification for invading Ukraine. “People, children, old people, women are dying. I don’t have a machine gun. I would definitely go (fight), regardless of age.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict railway station rocket strike

Related

Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa
World
Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
World
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
  • The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies
  • The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday to consider further expanding defense cooperation against a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting in Tokyo of the two Asian nations’ foreign and defense ministers was the first in the “2+2” format between the key US allies.
The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting.
Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct in the East and South China Seas, while Russia’s actions in Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests also of mutual concern.
Japan and the Philippines signed an agreement to forge closer defense ties in January 2015 and have since conducted nearly 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 they also held joint air force exercises.
Japan has also transferred defense and technology equipment that could help the Philippines boost patrols in the South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with China.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also attended the meeting.
The defense ministers met on Thursday and agreed to further boost security cooperation by conducting joint exercises.
The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

Topics: Japan Philippines

Related

Japan, Philippines meet to advance infrastructure plans
Business & Economy
Japan, Philippines meet to advance infrastructure plans
Japan, Philippines say rule of law should settle disputes
World
Japan, Philippines say rule of law should settle disputes

Latest updates

Everton beat misfiring Man Utd to boost survival hopes
Everton beat misfiring Man Utd to boost survival hopes
Daesh ‘Beatles’ made captives watch and listen to torture of other hostages, trial hears
Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, in these undated handout pictures in Amouda, Syria released on February 9, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egyptian sailors stuck in Kherson evacuated from Ukraine
The ministry stated that contact with Russian authorities via the embassy in Moscow succeeded in securing the evacuation of 11 Egyptian sailors. (Egyptian Foreign Ministry)
Egypt, Kuwait Fund sign $2.5m grant deal for railway project
Egypt, Kuwait Fund sign $2.5m grant deal for railway project
France to hold back works from hit Paris Russia show
France to hold back works from hit Paris Russia show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.