What We Are Reading Today: Healing by Theresa Brown

Updated 19 sec ago
Updated 19 sec ago
Nurse and author theresa brown is very honest and straightforward as she reveals intimate details about her diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

She takes the reader on the journey from the first scary moment through her surgery, treatment and life after cancer.

“People failed me when i was a patient and ifailed patients when working as a nurse. i see that now,” she writes.

As she did so brilliantly in her new York times bestseller, the Shift, brown relays the unforgettable details of her daily life—the needles, the chemo drugs, the rubber gloves, the bureaucratic frustrations—but this time from her new perch as a patient, looking back at some of her own cases and considering what she did not know then about the warping effects of fear and the healing virtues of compassion.

“Some chapters can easily be read as a standalone essay or in conjunction with other nonfiction books about the state of american healthcare,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

Author: Stefan Al

Cities around the world are racing to build the first mile-high building, stretching the limits of engineering and design as never before.
In this fascinating work of urban history and design, Stefan Al — himself an experienced architect — explores the factors that have led to this worldwide boom.
He reveals the marvelous and underappreciated feats of engineering that make today’s supertalls a reality, from double-decker elevators that silently move up to 50 miles per hour to the sophisticated blend of polymers and steel fibers that enables concrete to withstand 8,000 tons of pressure per square meter.
Focusing on four global cities — London, New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore — Al examines the risks of wealth inequality, carbon emissions, and contagion that stem from supertalls.
And he uncovers the latest innovations in sustainable building, from skyscrapers made of wood to tree-covered buildings, that promise to yield a better urban future. Featuring more than 30 architectural drawings, Supertall is both a fascinating exploration of our greatest accomplishments and a powerful argument for a more equitable way forward.

 

Michael Phelps is an American former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian athlete of all time with 28 medals, 23 of them gold, spanning four Games.
“No Limits,” a New York Times bestseller, delves behind the scenes into Phelps’ remarkable pool successes.
The book gives readers an inside look into the hard work, mental preparation, training regime, sacrifice, and dedication that made Phelps an elite athlete and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
But from being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bullied by other kids, to working through physical setbacks that would jeopardize his career, his road to glory was not an easy one.
However, by developing a mental attitude to persist, combined with a consistent approach to competition, a determination to win, and passion for the sport, Phelps was able to overcome the challenges he faced.
The book follows his participation in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he won eight golds, in stark contrast to his Games debut in Sydney in 2000 where he failed to collect any medals. After Australia, he went on to win medals in 2004, 2008, 2012, and during his final Olympic participation in 2016.
Filled with stories from family members — including his mother and two sisters who played a big role in his achievements — friends, teammates, and coach Bob Bowman, the book provides an informative insight into the start of Phelps’ journey in the pool leading up to the 2008 Games.

Simon Heffer’s new book forms an ambitious exploration of the making of the Victorian age and the Victorian mind.

The greatest strength of the book, and its goal, is encouraging readers to rethink their preconceptions of Victorian Britain.

High Minds “is a big book about big personalities who’s ideas and actions influenced massive social change between 1840 and 1900 during the industrial revolution,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

The book has a lot of detail about the battles in parliament that took place to bring about improvements in the provision of education, public health, democracy and women’s rights.

“The arguments deployed for and against these improvements make fascinating reading e.g. those arguing against extending the franchise to the lower classes believed that this would be folly as the ordinary working people were largely uneducated at the time,” said the review.

There is also a lot of information in the book about the struggles to improve the provision of education and whether education should be made compulsory or not.

Heffer covers a multiplicity of themes. He writes fluently, sometimes tendentiously, and deals with his themes in great detail.

In 2005, Robert Iger became CEO of The Walt Disney Company during a difficult time.

“I knew there was nothing to be gained from arguing over the past,” Iger writes. “The only thing that mattered was the future, and I believed I had a clear idea of the direction Disney needed to go.”

Twelve years later, Disney is the largest, most respected media company in the world and its value is nearly five times what it was when Iger took over.

Now, he’s sharing the lessons he’s learned while running Disney and leading its 200,000 employees.

“Over the past fourteen years, I think I’ve learned so much about what real leadership is,” Iger writes. “But I couldn’t have articulated all of this until I lived it. You can’t fake it — and that’s one of the key lessons in this book.”

In Range, David Epstein examines the world’s most successful athletes, artists, musicians, inventors, forecasters and scientists. 
He discovered that in most fields — especially those that are complex and unpredictable — generalists, not specialists, are primed to excel.
Range makes a compelling case for actively cultivating inefficiency. Failing a test is the best way to learn. Frequent quitters end up with the most fulfilling careers. The most impactful inventors cross domains rather than deepening their knowledge in a single area. 
As experts silo themselves further while computers master more of the skills once reserved for highly focused humans, people who embrace diverse experiences and perspectives will increasingly thrive.

