What We Are Reading Today: Healing by Theresa Brown

Nurse and author theresa brown is very honest and straightforward as she reveals intimate details about her diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

She takes the reader on the journey from the first scary moment through her surgery, treatment and life after cancer.

“People failed me when i was a patient and ifailed patients when working as a nurse. i see that now,” she writes.

As she did so brilliantly in her new York times bestseller, the Shift, brown relays the unforgettable details of her daily life—the needles, the chemo drugs, the rubber gloves, the bureaucratic frustrations—but this time from her new perch as a patient, looking back at some of her own cases and considering what she did not know then about the warping effects of fear and the healing virtues of compassion.

“Some chapters can easily be read as a standalone essay or in conjunction with other nonfiction books about the state of american healthcare,” said a review on Goodreads.com.