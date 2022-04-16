What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’

Michael Phelps is an American former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian athlete of all time with 28 medals, 23 of them gold, spanning four Games.
“No Limits,” a New York Times bestseller, delves behind the scenes into Phelps’ remarkable pool successes.
The book gives readers an inside look into the hard work, mental preparation, training regime, sacrifice, and dedication that made Phelps an elite athlete and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
But from being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bullied by other kids, to working through physical setbacks that would jeopardize his career, his road to glory was not an easy one.
However, by developing a mental attitude to persist, combined with a consistent approach to competition, a determination to win, and passion for the sport, Phelps was able to overcome the challenges he faced.
The book follows his participation in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he won eight golds, in stark contrast to his Games debut in Sydney in 2000 where he failed to collect any medals. After Australia, he went on to win medals in 2004, 2008, 2012, and during his final Olympic participation in 2016.
Filled with stories from family members — including his mother and two sisters who played a big role in his achievements — friends, teammates, and coach Bob Bowman, the book provides an informative insight into the start of Phelps’ journey in the pool leading up to the 2008 Games.
