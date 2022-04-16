You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Supertall

What We Are Reading Today: Supertall

What We Are Reading Today: Supertall
Short Url

https://arab.news/43eh7

Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Supertall

What We Are Reading Today: Supertall
Updated 16 April 2022
Arab News

Author: Stefan Al

Cities around the world are racing to build the first mile-high building, stretching the limits of engineering and design as never before.
In this fascinating work of urban history and design, Stefan Al — himself an experienced architect — explores the factors that have led to this worldwide boom.
He reveals the marvelous and underappreciated feats of engineering that make today’s supertalls a reality, from double-decker elevators that silently move up to 50 miles per hour to the sophisticated blend of polymers and steel fibers that enables concrete to withstand 8,000 tons of pressure per square meter.
Focusing on four global cities — London, New York, Hong Kong, and Singapore — Al examines the risks of wealth inequality, carbon emissions, and contagion that stem from supertalls.
And he uncovers the latest innovations in sustainable building, from skyscrapers made of wood to tree-covered buildings, that promise to yield a better urban future. Featuring more than 30 architectural drawings, Supertall is both a fascinating exploration of our greatest accomplishments and a powerful argument for a more equitable way forward.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’
What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
books
What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’
Updated 16 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘No Limits’
Updated 16 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Michael Phelps is an American former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian athlete of all time with 28 medals, 23 of them gold, spanning four Games.
“No Limits,” a New York Times bestseller, delves behind the scenes into Phelps’ remarkable pool successes.
The book gives readers an inside look into the hard work, mental preparation, training regime, sacrifice, and dedication that made Phelps an elite athlete and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.
But from being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bullied by other kids, to working through physical setbacks that would jeopardize his career, his road to glory was not an easy one.
However, by developing a mental attitude to persist, combined with a consistent approach to competition, a determination to win, and passion for the sport, Phelps was able to overcome the challenges he faced.
The book follows his participation in the 2008 Beijing Olympics where he won eight golds, in stark contrast to his Games debut in Sydney in 2000 where he failed to collect any medals. After Australia, he went on to win medals in 2004, 2008, 2012, and during his final Olympic participation in 2016.
Filled with stories from family members — including his mother and two sisters who played a big role in his achievements — friends, teammates, and coach Bob Bowman, the book provides an informative insight into the start of Phelps’ journey in the pool leading up to the 2008 Games.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
books
What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer

What We Are Reading Today: High Minds by Simon Heffer
Updated 15 April 2022
Arab News

Simon Heffer’s new book forms an ambitious exploration of the making of the Victorian age and the Victorian mind.

The greatest strength of the book, and its goal, is encouraging readers to rethink their preconceptions of Victorian Britain.

High Minds “is a big book about big personalities who’s ideas and actions influenced massive social change between 1840 and 1900 during the industrial revolution,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

The book has a lot of detail about the battles in parliament that took place to bring about improvements in the provision of education, public health, democracy and women’s rights.

“The arguments deployed for and against these improvements make fascinating reading e.g. those arguing against extending the franchise to the lower classes believed that this would be folly as the ordinary working people were largely uneducated at the time,” said the review.

There is also a lot of information in the book about the struggles to improve the provision of education and whether education should be made compulsory or not.

Heffer covers a multiplicity of themes. He writes fluently, sometimes tendentiously, and deals with his themes in great detail.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

What We Are Reading Today: The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger
Updated 14 April 2022
Arab News

In 2005, Robert Iger became CEO of The Walt Disney Company during a difficult time.

“I knew there was nothing to be gained from arguing over the past,” Iger writes. “The only thing that mattered was the future, and I believed I had a clear idea of the direction Disney needed to go.”

Twelve years later, Disney is the largest, most respected media company in the world and its value is nearly five times what it was when Iger took over.

Now, he’s sharing the lessons he’s learned while running Disney and leading its 200,000 employees.

“Over the past fourteen years, I think I’ve learned so much about what real leadership is,” Iger writes. “But I couldn’t have articulated all of this until I lived it. You can’t fake it — and that’s one of the key lessons in this book.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
books
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein

What We Are Reading Today: Range David Epstein
Updated 12 April 2022
Arab News

In Range, David Epstein examines the world’s most successful athletes, artists, musicians, inventors, forecasters and scientists. 
He discovered that in most fields — especially those that are complex and unpredictable — generalists, not specialists, are primed to excel.
Range makes a compelling case for actively cultivating inefficiency. Failing a test is the best way to learn. Frequent quitters end up with the most fulfilling careers. The most impactful inventors cross domains rather than deepening their knowledge in a single area. 
As experts silo themselves further while computers master more of the skills once reserved for highly focused humans, people who embrace diverse experiences and perspectives will increasingly thrive.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
books
What We Are Reading Today: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper
books
What We Are Reading Today: Beef, Bible and Bullets by Richard Lapper

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity
Updated 12 April 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity

‘Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion’: A multi-layered novel that explores Palestine’s complex identity
Updated 12 April 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: A young writer in Ramallah contemplates the trajectory of his life in the profound, abstract novel “Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion” by Akram Musallam. Translated into English by Sawad Hussain, Musallam’s narrator explores the things and places that appear and disappear in life and how consequences can eat up a past to leave a future bare. His identity is as removed as it is connected to the identity of Palestine, his life moving in a parallel manner to the politics that govern his home.

While working on a story, Musallam’s narrator sits on a plastic chair next to the Al-Manara lion monument in downtown Ramallah. After paying for a spot in a parking lot, he explains to the manager that he must write in this space as his work depends on it. The manager, an ex-liberation fighter who spent 18 years in an Israeli prison and was released in 1995, is a voracious reader and allows the young writer to discuss his work with him. Musallam’s narrator divulges details about his life, his parents and a past that brings with it power and personas whose histories the occupation has been attempting to erase.  

Beginning with a blue scorpion that haunts his dreams, the narrator reflects on his life as an only child, on his father who lost a leg to a vengeful nail and on his mother, whose womb became too sad to reproduce after her husband’s tragedy. However, he will not use these circumstances as symbols for the “political powerlessness of his generation.” His father lost his leg in 1967, the same year that their land was stolen. And yet his father insists that his son scratch an itch he continues to feel on a leg that isn’t there. Living on the highest mountain in the middle of Palestine, the narrator works through the past as he pushes ahead with his future.

Musallam’s power lies in the weight of his word and the airy sentences that carry with them insight. He references Palestine’s past: the songs and shepherds, the influential writers like Hussein Al-Barghouti, the Oslo Accords that brought Ramallah onto the world stage and then the invasion that crushed its streets, cars and dreams. Musallam details every corner of loss and absence as the background constantly changes with the construction of the new and demolition of the old. Despite having a narrator so steeped in loss, his goal is to write a story that does not romanticize the margins but puts to the fore the inhumanity that creates them.

Topics: Dance of the Deep-Blue Scorpion

Latest updates

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Milan beat Genoa to maintain 2-point lead after Inter win
AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Junior Messias, left, shoots and scores his team's second goal during their Italian Serie A football match against Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (AFP)
Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (AFP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in war
Local resident Nadiya, 65, shows a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv, on April 12, 2022. (AFP)
Robots to provide advice and answers to pilgrims in Makkah
The majority of people interacting with the robot are Saudi, Syrian, Pakistani, or Indian. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.