Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv
A member of a bomb disposal bomb squad looks at smoke as he works in mine field near Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, on April 14, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday it struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
“During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko said that “some infrastructure objects were hit” in the early hours of Sunday morning.
An AFP journalist in Brovary did not witness any signs of destruction, smoke or fire.
In recent days, Russia has carried out several attacks on military plants in and outside Kyiv.
Last month, Russia said it was withdrawing troops from northern Ukraine — including from around the capital — to focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict kiev

Four Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won’t quit race

Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘Each of us will continue with our respective presidential campaigns and strive to be worthy of choices from which our people will select’
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Four Philippine presidential candidates, including retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao, quelled speculation they were withdrawing from the race and said they remained alternative choices to frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso, Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, in a joint press conference on Sunday, vowed to fight together “any attempt to subvert the true will of the people by pre-emptive maneuvers or otherwise limit their choices.”
“Each of us will continue with our respective presidential campaigns and strive to be worthy of choices from which our people will select,” they said in a joint statement.
Pacquiao, who was initially expected to join the press conference but did not show up, will also “never withdraw despite the black propaganda initiated by other candidates,” according to his spokesman.
All four are trailing in opinion polls in the run up to the May 9 election, while Marcos — the son and namesake of the country’s late dictator — has retained a clear lead, with Vice President Leni Robredo far behind in second place.
“There were many attempts to limit the electorate’s choices to two (Marcos and Robredo). That’s why we had to do this (joint press conference),” Lacson said, without identifying who was making such moves.
Domagoso went as far as calling on Robredo, the only female candidate, to make a “supreme sacrifice” and withdraw from the race, for them to beat Marcos.
“I’m calling for Leni to withdraw. Whatever you’re doing is not effective against the Marcoses,” said Domagoso, a former actor better known by his stage name “Isko Moreno.”
Lacson said he was not alone in getting feelers to withdraw from the race supposedly “in exchange for financial and other considerations.”
But Robredo’s camp rejected calls for her to withdraw.
“With three weeks to go before election day, we are at a time of great momentum for our people’s campaign,” her spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said in a statement.

Topics: Philippines Manny Pacquiao

Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soil

Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

  • Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power last year
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take “stern actions” against militants launching attacks against the country from inside Afghanistan, a day after alleged rocket attacks by the Pakistani military killed six Afghans.
Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power last year, with Islamabad claiming militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from Afghan soil.
The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometer border.
Fresh tension erupted after five children and a woman were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar on Saturday in alleged rocket attacks that Afghan officials blamed on the Pakistani military.
While the Pakistani military has not confirmed whether it carried out the assault, Islamabad insisted it was facing continuous “terrorist” attacks from across the border.
“Pakistan, once again, strongly condemns terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure Pak-Afghan Border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.”
Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan district on Thursday by “terrorists operating from Afghanistan,” the ministry said.
“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani troops.”
Areas along the border have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates across the porous frontier with Afghanistan.
The Afghan Taliban and the TTP are separate groups in both countries, but share a common ideology and draw from people who live on either side of the border.
Thousands of people usually cross the border daily, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.
Afghanistan’s Taliban government meanwhile warned Pakistan after the rocket attack.
“This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said late on Saturday.
“The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side.”

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban

Russia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol

Updated 38 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

  • It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion
Updated 38 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

KVIV: Russia gave holdout Ukrainian soldiers an ultimatum on Sunday to lay down arms in the pulverized southeastern port of Mariupol which Moscow said its forces nearly completely controlled in what would be its biggest capture of the nearly two-month war.

Several hours after the 0300 GMT deadline there was no sign of compliance by Ukrainian fighters holed up in the vast Azovstal steelworks overlooking the Sea of Azov.

Having failed to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north since President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion, the Russian military has refocused on the eastern Donbas region where Mariupol is the main port.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting and worst civilian suffering with bodies littering streets and thousands hunkered down in atrocious conditions underground.

The steelworks, one of Europe’s biggest metallurgical plants with a maze of rail tracks and blast furnaces, has become a last stand for the outnumbered defenders.

“The Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared,” it said, offering the defending “remnants” a four-hour window to leave the plant without arms or ammunition.

There was no immediate response from Kyiv to the ultimatum, though Ukraine’s military said Russian air strikes on Mariupol continued along with assault operations near the port.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Saturday of “deliberately trying to destroy everyone” in Mariupol and said his government was in touch with the defenders. But he did not address Moscow’s claim that Ukrainian forces were no longer in urban districts.

He said killing his troops would put paid to peace efforts.

“Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves,” he told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal.

If Russia’s capture of the port is confirmed, it would be the first major Ukrainian city to fall since the invasion and a strategic prize for Moscow: connecting territory that it holds in Donbas with the Crimea region it annexed in 2014.

Russia calls its action a special military operation aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine and clearing out what it calls dangerous nationalists.

Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far in the war nationwide

It was not known how many soldiers were in the steelworks. Satellite images have shown smoke and fire coming from the area, which is riddled with tunnels underneath.

Mariupol’s defenders have included Ukrainian marines, motorized brigades, a National Guard brigade and the Azov Regiment, a militia created by far-right nationalists that was later incorporated into the National Guard.

Elsewhere around Ukraine, there were reports of more Russian long-range strikes on Sunday.

Local media reported an explosion in the capital Kyiv, though deputy mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said air defense systems had thwarted Russian attacks. The mayor of Brovary city, close to Kyiv, said a missile attack had damaged infrastructure.

And Russia said it had destroyed an ammunition factory near the capital, according to the RIA news agency.

Ukraine resisted Russian ground advances in the early phase of the war, in part by successfully deploying mobile units armed with Western-supplied anti-tank missiles against armored convoys confined to roads by muddy terrain.

Despite the desperate situation in Mariupol, Ukraine says it has so far held off Russian forces elsewhere in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western sanctions have squeezed Russia’s economy but failed to pressure Putin into a withdrawal.

Forthcoming further European Union sanctions will target banks, including major institution Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Myanmar junta says to free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty

Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

  • Unclear whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed for covering the coup will be among those freed
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta said it will release more than 1,600 prisoners from jails across the country on Sunday to mark the Buddhist new year, without specifying whether those being pardoned were protesters or common criminals.
The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was ousted last year in a military coup, which sparked huge protests and a deadly crackdown.
State television announced that 1,619 prisoners, including 42 foreigners had been “pardoned” and will be released to mark the new year.
It was unclear whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed for covering the coup will be among those freed.
On Sunday morning, more than 100 people gathered outside Yangon’s Insein prison hoping to be reunited with loved ones, AFP correspondents said.
Among them was a woman waiting for her 19-year-old nephew, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment for incitement against the military.
“He was young, and he may have some feeling to fight,” she said, declining to give her name.
“I wish all young children will be released including my nephew. They all were innocent.”
Another woman waiting outside the prison said she was hopeful that her uncle — sentenced to three years in prison in March because of his political activism — would be released.
“I came here as I expected that he would be among other prisoners who got amnesty,” she said.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had received a letter from her uncle in prison, reassuring her he was well.
There was no mention of the Australian economist Sean Turnell, a former Suu Kyi adviser who was arrested shortly after the coup.
He is currently on trial for allegedly breaching the official secrets act, which carries a maximum 14-year jail sentence.
The exact details of his alleged offense have not been made public, though state television has said he had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee Myanmar.
Human rights groups have raised concerns about his prosecution, particularly after the Australian embassy was denied access to his court hearing in September.
Myanmar typically grants an annual amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year, usually a joyous holiday celebrated in many parts with water fights.
But this year, with the bloody military crackdown on dissent, the streets in many major cities have been silent as people protest junta rule.

Topics: Myanmar

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

Updated 17 April 2022
AP

  • Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital
Updated 17 April 2022
AP

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured.
Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. It is not immediately known if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”
Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition, Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said.
Daniel Johnson said he and his family were visiting from Alabama and were eating in the food court when they first heard shots ring out and started seeing people running.
Johnson said people were screaming for their children and spouses, knocking over tables in the food court as they fled.
“Everybody was trying to get outside,” Johnson said. “When I was coming out, you could see baby strollers turned over, people’s phones and left keys. It was kind of a hectic situation.”
Johnson said he gathered his wife, daughter and son and began heading toward the exit after letting the crowd clear out for a bit.
“My biggest thing was — and not to sound selfish — was to make sure that our family was OK and to get them out safely because this is not something that we love to do for Easter weekend.”
Heavy police presence continued in the area hours after the shooting, though officers began letting more traffic through the streets surrounding the shopping centers and strip malls that are usually packed on weekends. Officers were also stationed outside a nearby hotel designated as a reunification area for people at the scene of the shooting and their families.
Workers from a couple of stores remained clustered in the mostly empty parking lot Saturday evening, waiting for police to let them back inside to retrieve their car keys and personal belongings so they could leave. They said they did not hear or see anything during the shooting but followed the mall’s alert system and were evacuated by police shortly after. They declined to give their names, citing company policies.
“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” Columbiana Center said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”
The shooting is the latest in a rash of shootings at or near malls across the country.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Officials said he was with a group of boys when they got into a dispute with a second group.
On Tuesday, a Southern California shoe store owner mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while firing at two shoplifters at the Mall of Victor Valley, police said.
And earlier this month, police said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy area near the Downtown Commons shopping mall and the state Capitol.

Topics: South Carolina US

