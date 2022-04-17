Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2

RIYADH: The UAE’s real estate company Emaar Properties’ hospitality and leisure business — also known as Emaar Hospitality Group — is set to launch Palace Beach Resort Fujairah in the second quarter of 2022, Trade Arabia reported.

The new beach resort will be the second in Fujairah — the first one being the emirate’s debut Address Beach Resort Fujairah.

Featuring contemporary architecture and arabesque patterns, the new resort confirms the city’s embracement of the future and heritage all at the same time.

Located on the coastline on the Gulf of Oman, the Fujairah beach resort will be home to 167 rooms and suites set by the beachfront.

“This is an important milestone in our journey, as we further expand our luxury portfolio with the country to cater to international visitors and residents of the UAE,” Trade Arabia reported, citing Mark Kirby, Emaar Hospitality Group's head of hospitality.