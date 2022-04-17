You are here

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2
RIYADH: The UAE’s real estate company Emaar Properties’ hospitality and leisure business — also known as Emaar Hospitality Group — is set to launch Palace Beach Resort Fujairah in the second quarter of 2022, Trade Arabia reported.

The new beach resort will be the second in Fujairah — the first one being the emirate’s debut Address Beach Resort Fujairah. 

Featuring contemporary architecture and arabesque patterns, the new resort confirms the city’s embracement of the future and heritage all at the same time.

Located on the coastline on the Gulf of Oman, the Fujairah beach resort will be home to 167 rooms and suites set by the beachfront.

“This is an important milestone in our journey, as we further expand our luxury portfolio with the country to cater to international visitors and residents of the UAE,” Trade Arabia reported, citing Mark Kirby, Emaar Hospitality Group's head of hospitality.

RIYADH: Middle East mobility company ekar has launched a contactless peer-to-peer car-sharing service in Saudi Arabia, reported Gulf Business. 

Through this facility, individuals can earn money by renting out their vehicles on the ekar platform. 


Ekar’s entire process of renting vehicles is contactless, as the rented cars will be activated through an app, which unlocks the vehicle, while the keys are inside the car. 

Without the authentication of the app, these cars will be completely immobilized, and will not start. 

This feature aims to reduce the chances of theft and unauthorized access. 

To enable a vehicle to be enlisted in the ekar app, it should be inspected and installed with a telematics unit or ‘health tracker’ by the ekar operations team. 

Upon listing, Ekar’s 270,000 members can book the vehicle for their use. 

“A car owner can now spend their valuable time on other activities and enjoy high yielding passive income on assets they already own,” said Vilhelm Hedberg, Founder of ekar. 

He added, “This massive addressable market of cars will enrich the breadth of vehicle choice, and ekar carshare members can now access an almost endless fleet of vehicles from economy to luxury.” 

RIYADH: On a macro level, greener pledges by presidents worldwide are either being made or broken. While Emmanuel Marco is announcing plans to lure green votes, the US government has announced plans that break promises made by Joe Biden during his election campaign. 

On a micro level, however, car makers like Jeep are pursuing targets in light of the global electric vehicle push. 

In addition, Russia’s Gazprom has confirmed a stable supply of gas to Europe via Ukraine amid high demand.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·French president Emmanuel Macron pledges to exit fossil fuels in the country if re-elected, Bloomberg reported. 

Macron plans to appoint a minister of energy in an attempt to become the first European country to halt the use of oil, gas, and coal.

·The US government has plans to resume oil and gas development on federal lands, breaking vows that Joe Biden made while campaigning for president in the process, Reuters reported. 

The new plans include leasing fewer acres for drilling, steeper royalties to oil and gas firms, as well as assessing the climate impact of developing the acreage.

Through a micro lens: 

·American automobile maker Jeep is aiming to electrify 70 percent of all global sales by 2025, Bloomberg reported. 

This falls in line with the car manufacturer’s recent “Zero Emission Freedom” tagline.

·Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has announced that natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine are stable amid European demand, Reuters reported. 

As of April 16, requests stood at 57.2 million cubic meters.

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell
Updated 17 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell
Updated 17 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main market began the week higher as investors monitored the uncertainty in the energy market and watched for new corporate results.

TASI, started 0.23 percent higher to reach 13,652, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.22 percent to reach 24,365, as of Sunday 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

As for energy trading, oil prices edged upward on Friday, but recorded their second weekly decline. 

Brent crude settled at $102.78, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate stood at $98.16.

The Methanol Chemicals Co. led the gainers in early trading, up 3.91 percent, after it posted its highest quarterly profit, surging 244 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

Retailers topped the list of fallers with United Electronics Co., eXtra, leading the way down 1.90 percent, while Jarir Marketing Co. also fell, slipping 1.46 percent.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services rose 1.29 percent, after posting a 58 percent rise in net profit to SR62.4 ($16.64) for the first quarter, compared to a year earlier.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.35 percent.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group, or SIIG, rose 1.84 percent, following the declaration of SR0.75 in dividends for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Shares of Saudi pharma giant Aldawaa Medical Services Co. opened flat, while Nahdi Medical Co. dropped 0.23 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.17 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 0.24 percent.

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
Updated 17 April 2022
Salma Wael

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul

All you need to know ahead of the trading week on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul
Updated 17 April 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks ended the previous trading week higher, outperforming fellow Middle Eastern bourses despite a drop in oil prices.

In Thursday’s session, the main index TASI was up 0.6 percent to close at 13,621 points and the parallel market Nomu edged 0.4 percent higher to 24,418. 

Elsewhere, Egypt’s index EGX30 extended losses by 1.5 percent after UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank withdrew its offer to buy a stake in investment bank EFG Hermes.

Shares in FAB were down, triggering a 1.3 percent drop in Abu Dhabi’s index, which remained intact the next day.

Stock exchanges in Qatar, Bahrain and Oman also ended lower, while the Kuwaiti index advanced by 0.2 percent.

Dubai’s DFMGI rose on Friday, fueled by gains in state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following a strong market debut.

In energy trading, oil prices inched up on Friday, but recorded their second weekly decline. Brent crude settled at $102.78, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $98.26.


Stock news

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. posted a 58.4 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter of 2022

Methanol Chemicals Co. recorded SR103 million ($27.5 million) net profit during the first quarter

Shareholders of Tanmiah Food Co. approved the board’s recommendation to distribute dividends of SR0.51 per share for 2021

The Saudi Industrial Investment Group, or SIIG, has declared SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021 and for the first half of 2022.

AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced its board’s proposal to distribute dividends of SR1.75 per share for 2021

The majority of Thimar Development Holding Co.’s shareholders approved the company's financial restructuring proposal

Saudi Electricity Co.’s recommended SR0.7 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Alujain Holding Corp. said it will increase its ownership in National Petrochemical Industrial Co. as part of its strategy to develop its assets and business

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil

Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil
Updated 17 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil

Commodities Update —  Copper up; Ukraine limits food supply exports; Ferrero stops buying Malaysian palm oil
Updated 17 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Copper prices in China rose to their highest in more than a month on Friday, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus measures by top metals consumer China and worries over tight supply amid the Ukraine crisis.

The most-active May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.2 percent at $11,744.21 a ton. 

Forced labor: Ferrero halts buying Malaysian palm oil

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero said it will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US found the Malaysian planter used forced labor, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and Malaysia.

Labor practices across the Southeast Asian country have come under scrutiny in the past two years, with six companies including Sime Darby banned by the US customs over forced labor allegations.

Palm oil, the most widely used vegetable oil, is a key ingredient in Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread, giving the iconic products their smooth texture and shelf life.

“On 6th April, we have requested all our direct suppliers to stop supplying Ferrero with palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced indirectly from Sime Darby, until further notice,” Ferrero told Reuters by email.

“Ferrero will comply with the US Customs and Border Protection’s decision,” it said.

Ukraine restricts food supply export

Ukraine’s state-owned railway company has temporarily restricted the transportation of some agricultural goods through border crossings to Poland and Romania, consultancy APK-Inform said on Saturday.

It gave no reason for the restrictions.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia’s invasion has been forced to export by train via its western border.

APK-Inform said restrictions on the movement of goods to Poland through Yahodyn have been put in place from April 16 to April 18.

There are also restrictions on the transportation of cereals, oilseeds, grains, and other food products through Izov to Poland.

From April 16 until further notice, the consultancy said there are restrictions on the export of grain and seeds to Romania.

(With inputs from Reuters)

