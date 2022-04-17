IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday

RIYADH: The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank will be held on April 18 to 24 in Washington.

The annual meetings, taking place in the shadow of war in Ukraine, consist of the joint World Bank-IMF Development Committee and the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee events.

They bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics.

The meetings will discuss issues of global concern, including the economic outlook, poverty eradication and aid effectiveness.