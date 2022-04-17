You are here

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1
Stock image of a chemical plant. Shutterstock
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1

Shares of Chemanol soar to all-time high following highest profit in Q1
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Chemanol Shares rose to their highest level since listing, following bumper quarterly results.

At the start of the trading day, the company's shares gained 4.75 percent at SR49.60, topping the gainers list on the Saudi stock market.

Saudi Methanol Chemicals Co., or Chemanol, has achieved the highest profit since its establishment, surging 244 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The methanol manufacturer's profit rose to SR102 million ($27.2 million), compared to SR29 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher average selling prices, despite higher production and supply chain costs.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Chemanol methanol

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday

IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings convene on Monday
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank will be held on April 18 to 24 in Washington.

The annual meetings, taking place in the shadow of war in Ukraine, consist of the joint World Bank-IMF Development Committee and the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee events. 

They bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics.

The meetings will discuss issues of global concern, including the economic outlook, poverty eradication and aid effectiveness. 

Topics: IMF World Bank economy

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2

Emaar to launch its second beach resort in Fujairah in 2022 Q2
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s real estate company Emaar Properties’ hospitality and leisure business — also known as Emaar Hospitality Group — is set to launch Palace Beach Resort Fujairah in the second quarter of 2022, Trade Arabia reported.

The new beach resort will be the second in Fujairah — the first one being the emirate’s debut Address Beach Resort Fujairah. 

Featuring contemporary architecture and arabesque patterns, the new resort confirms the city’s embracement of the future and heritage all at the same time.

Located on the coastline on the Gulf of Oman, the Fujairah beach resort will be home to 167 rooms and suites set by the beachfront.

“This is an important milestone in our journey, as we further expand our luxury portfolio with the country to cater to international visitors and residents of the UAE,” Trade Arabia reported, citing Mark Kirby, Emaar Hospitality Group's head of hospitality.

Topics: Emaar resort UAE Fujairah

UAE car-sharing platform ekar launches contactless vehicle rentals in Saudi Arabia

UAE car-sharing platform ekar launches contactless vehicle rentals in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

UAE car-sharing platform ekar launches contactless vehicle rentals in Saudi Arabia

UAE car-sharing platform ekar launches contactless vehicle rentals in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Middle East mobility company ekar has launched a contactless peer-to-peer car-sharing service in Saudi Arabia, reported Gulf Business. 

Through this facility, individuals can earn money by renting out their vehicles on the ekar platform. 


Ekar’s entire process of renting vehicles is contactless, as the rented cars will be activated through an app, which unlocks the vehicle, while the keys are inside the car. 

Without the authentication of the app, these cars will be completely immobilized, and will not start. 

This feature aims to reduce the chances of theft and unauthorized access. 

To enable a vehicle to be enlisted in the ekar app, it should be inspected and installed with a telematics unit or ‘health tracker’ by the ekar operations team. 

Upon listing, Ekar’s 270,000 members can book the vehicle for their use. 

“A car owner can now spend their valuable time on other activities and enjoy high yielding passive income on assets they already own,” said Vilhelm Hedberg, Founder of ekar. 

He added, “This massive addressable market of cars will enrich the breadth of vehicle choice, and ekar carshare members can now access an almost endless fleet of vehicles from economy to luxury.” 

Topics: economy UAE car sharing app Ekar

French president vows to exit fossil fuels; Jeep to electrify 70% of global sales by 2025: NRG matters

French president vows to exit fossil fuels; Jeep to electrify 70% of global sales by 2025: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
REEM WALID 

French president vows to exit fossil fuels; Jeep to electrify 70% of global sales by 2025: NRG matters

French president vows to exit fossil fuels; Jeep to electrify 70% of global sales by 2025: NRG matters
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: On a macro level, greener pledges by presidents worldwide are either being made or broken. While Emmanuel Marco is announcing plans to lure green votes, the US government has announced plans that break promises made by Joe Biden during his election campaign. 

On a micro level, however, car makers like Jeep are pursuing targets in light of the global electric vehicle push. 

In addition, Russia’s Gazprom has confirmed a stable supply of gas to Europe via Ukraine amid high demand.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·French president Emmanuel Macron pledges to exit fossil fuels in the country if re-elected, Bloomberg reported. 

Macron plans to appoint a minister of energy in an attempt to become the first European country to halt the use of oil, gas, and coal.

·The US government has plans to resume oil and gas development on federal lands, breaking vows that Joe Biden made while campaigning for president in the process, Reuters reported. 

The new plans include leasing fewer acres for drilling, steeper royalties to oil and gas firms, as well as assessing the climate impact of developing the acreage.

Through a micro lens: 

·American automobile maker Jeep is aiming to electrify 70 percent of all global sales by 2025, Bloomberg reported. 

This falls in line with the car manufacturer’s recent “Zero Emission Freedom” tagline.

·Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom has announced that natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine are stable amid European demand, Reuters reported. 

As of April 16, requests stood at 57.2 million cubic meters.

Topics: economy energy renewables Net Zero electric vehicles

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell
Updated 17 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell

Saudi main market TASI rises as traders watch energy market: Opening bell
Updated 17 April 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main market began the week higher as investors monitored the uncertainty in the energy market and watched for new corporate results.

TASI, started 0.23 percent higher to reach 13,652, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.22 percent to reach 24,365, as of Sunday 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

As for energy trading, oil prices edged upward on Friday, but recorded their second weekly decline. 

Brent crude settled at $102.78, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate stood at $98.16.

The Methanol Chemicals Co. led the gainers in early trading, up 3.91 percent, after it posted its highest quarterly profit, surging 244 percent during the first quarter of 2022.

Retailers topped the list of fallers with United Electronics Co., eXtra, leading the way down 1.90 percent, while Jarir Marketing Co. also fell, slipping 1.46 percent.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services rose 1.29 percent, after posting a 58 percent rise in net profit to SR62.4 ($16.64) for the first quarter, compared to a year earlier.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.35 percent.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group, or SIIG, rose 1.84 percent, following the declaration of SR0.75 in dividends for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Shares of Saudi pharma giant Aldawaa Medical Services Co. opened flat, while Nahdi Medical Co. dropped 0.23 percent.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.17 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 0.24 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

