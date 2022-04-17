You are here

Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sites
Pope Francis delivers the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica overlooking St. Peter's square on April 17, 2022 in The Vatican. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

Pope calls for free access to Jerusalem holy sites
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in Jerusalem as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy City.
“May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her, Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each,” he said.
Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier, police said.
The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Weeks of mounting tensions saw two deadly attacks by Palestinians in or near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv in late March and early April, alongside mass arrests by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to 'join hearts, unite society'

MCB chief: Community iftar gatherings are opportunity to ‘join hearts, unite society’

LONDON: The holy month of Ramadan is a social occasion and iftar meals that bring people from all walks of life together are an opportunity to “join hearts,” the head of the Muslim Council of Britain said on Saturday.

Speaking to Arab News at an iftar hosted by the UKIM Masjid Ibrahim & Islamic Centre in east London, MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said communities “can achieve a lot more” when they unite.

The iftar was attended by more than 300 people from the local community and guest speakers included Mohammed, Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, local MP Stephen Timms and London Assembly member Unmesh Desai.

“This is an excellent example of what unity looks like and how we can achieve a lot more when we do come together, because if everybody is here in the mosque sharing a meal, as friends, community and family, that’s the best way to join hearts,” the secretary-general said.

After a two-year hiatus, British Muslims are observing Ramadan without any COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in two years.

Practices usually observed during Ramadan such as communal iftar meals, taraweeh prayers and visiting family and friends have now resumed.

Mohammed has been visiting Muslim communities up and down the country during Ramadan and has attended iftar meals in Liverpool, Rochdale, Oldham and London.

“Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, it’s important to meet people, especially in the most blessed month of Ramadan. In Islam, Ramadan is a social occasion — it’s meant to be done together. So I’m really glad that I could be here today and share something of what I’ve learned with everybody else,” she said.

Mohammed commended the mosque for its services to the local community and its “spirit of giving, sharing, learning, and being open so people can understand us.”

She described the community cohesion work that UKIM Masjid Ibrahim did during the pandemic as “truly outstanding.”

Although the mosque was closed to worshippers during government-imposed lockdowns, Masjid Ibrahim, like hundreds of mosques across the UK, was busy running a food bank for the needy, holding pop-up vaccine clinics to encourage people to get jabbed, and providing much-needed funeral services free of charge.

“I just think the work that Ibrahim Mosque did over the pandemic was truly outstanding. I know, behind the scenes, it was a 24/7 commitment, and they were also going through a pandemic. They had families, they had responsibilities, but they were dropping off food to people and having conversations. They were making sure that whilst the mosque was closed to the public, facilities, work, funerals, bereavement and support was still happening,” Mohammed said.

UKIM Masjid Ibrahim continues to run a food bank that is feeding more than 500 families a week at a time when inflation in the UK has hit a 30-year high of 7 percent.

The mosque is also providing free iftar meals to people of all faiths in the local Newham community during the holy month.

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent

Updated 17 April 2022
AP

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent
LONDON: Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.
William and Kate, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and 6-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Also in attendance were the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.
The queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.
She cut back on public duties on her doctors’ orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of COVID-19 in February. She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.
On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan — the first time the couple has visited the UK together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.
Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London, on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.

Revealed: Final letter of British journalist in Daesh jail

Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

Revealed: Final letter of British journalist in Daesh jail

LONDON: A British journalist captured by Daesh, John Cantlie, used his final letter to beg Western governments to pay a $100 million ransom for his release from captivity in Syria.

Cantlie told his family that he feared execution if it was not paid, telling loved ones that Britian and the US were “the most hated” by the terror group.

The letter has been released by US prosecutors following the conviction on Thursday of El Shafee Elsheikh, the final member of the so-called “Beatles” group to face justice or be killed on the battlefield. Cantlie was a known held by the group, made up of British terrorists in Syria.

Cantlie wrote: “The amount is extremely high, but it is the only way the rest of us here will ever be released. If the money is not found we will remain prisoners here until we die, either by natural causes or executions.”

His note was smuggled to his London-based girlfriend by Federico Motka, an Italian aid worker who was released by the Beatles in May 2014 just weeks before they started beheading hostages on camera.

The letter is part of a trove of evidence exposing the evil of the group, with images of tiny cells, chains, shackles and weapons.

Cantlie was moved regularly, being held in at least eight different prisons held by Daesh terrorists. One was nicknamed “the box,” another “the dungeon.”

Unlike British aid workers Alan Henning and David Haines, who were decapitated by Mohammed Emwazi, also known as Jihadi John, Cantlie was not executed on camera, and was last seen in December 2016 in Mosul, Iraq.

In April 2014, Didier François and three other French journalists under Daesh capture, were set to be released after the French governments appeared to pay a ransom.

Cantlie attempted to smuggle a letter to his girlfriend Charlie and family members in Britain.

“Dearest Charlie and family,” he wrote in capital letters. “The group holding us has just released four French journalists. And Didier François is carrying this letter.

“The group continues to release prisoners whose countries have paid their ransom demands.

“For the six British and American prisoners, the group are demanding a total of $100 million.”

He added that an American Daesh prisoner, Kayla Mueller, could be released if an infamous Pakistani terrorist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda,” Aafia Siddiqui, was free in a prisoner swap.

“The British and American governments are the most hated by this group and therefore they are demanding the most for us,” Cantlie continued.

“The amount is extremely high but it is the only way the rest of us here will ever be released.”

He added: “Didier François knows all about the situation here. Liaise with him on the matter.

“We are all so sorry to put you in this very difficult situation. We love all our families and pray you are all holding up in this situation.”

François did not manage to take the note from jail after the French paid for his freedom. Motka is thought to have smuggled the letter out of Syria one month later after the government in Rome paid what is believed to be a $6.5 million ransom for the journalist.

Russia says 'destroyed' military factory outside Kyiv

Updated 17 April 2022
AFP

Russia says ‘destroyed’ military factory outside Kyiv

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Sunday it struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.
“During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
The mayor of Brovary Igor Sapozhko said that “some infrastructure objects were hit” in the early hours of Sunday morning.
An AFP journalist in Brovary did not witness any signs of destruction, smoke or fire.
In recent days, Russia has carried out several attacks on military plants in and outside Kyiv.
Last month, Russia said it was withdrawing troops from northern Ukraine — including from around the capital — to focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.

Four Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won't quit race

Updated 17 April 2022
Reuters

Four Philippine presidential candidates, including Pacquiao, won’t quit race

MANILA: Four Philippine presidential candidates, including retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao, quelled speculation they were withdrawing from the race and said they remained alternative choices to frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Manila city mayor Francisco Domagoso, Senator Panfilo Lacson and former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, in a joint press conference on Sunday, vowed to fight together “any attempt to subvert the true will of the people by pre-emptive maneuvers or otherwise limit their choices.”
“Each of us will continue with our respective presidential campaigns and strive to be worthy of choices from which our people will select,” they said in a joint statement.
Pacquiao, who was initially expected to join the press conference but did not show up, will also “never withdraw despite the black propaganda initiated by other candidates,” according to his spokesman.
All four are trailing in opinion polls in the run up to the May 9 election, while Marcos — the son and namesake of the country’s late dictator — has retained a clear lead, with Vice President Leni Robredo far behind in second place.
“There were many attempts to limit the electorate’s choices to two (Marcos and Robredo). That’s why we had to do this (joint press conference),” Lacson said, without identifying who was making such moves.
Domagoso went as far as calling on Robredo, the only female candidate, to make a “supreme sacrifice” and withdraw from the race, for them to beat Marcos.
“I’m calling for Leni to withdraw. Whatever you’re doing is not effective against the Marcoses,” said Domagoso, a former actor better known by his stage name “Isko Moreno.”
Lacson said he was not alone in getting feelers to withdraw from the race supposedly “in exchange for financial and other considerations.”
But Robredo’s camp rejected calls for her to withdraw.
“With three weeks to go before election day, we are at a time of great momentum for our people’s campaign,” her spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, said in a statement.

