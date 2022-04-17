You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC’s Yansab sees 33% profit drop in Q1 despite higher revenue

SABIC’s Yansab sees 33% profit drop in Q1 despite higher revenue

SABIC’s Yansab sees 33% profit drop in Q1 despite higher revenue
Short Url

https://arab.news/pv9hn

Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

SABIC’s Yansab sees 33% profit drop in Q1 despite higher revenue

SABIC’s Yansab sees 33% profit drop in Q1 despite higher revenue
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 33 percent drop in profits during the first quarter of 2022, due to higher costs.

Half-owned by chemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Yansab recorded profits of SR283 million ($76 million), compared to SR420 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

That said, revenues surged by 14 percent from SR1.7 billion to SR1.97 billion, on the back of higher selling prices.

The firm earlier posted a 126 percent jump in annual profit for 2021, which it attributed to a rise in average sales prices, despite the shutdown of facilities for maintenance.

 

Topics: SABIC

Saudi Arabia converts $300 million deposit with Mauritania central bank into soft loan

Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Mauritania Central Bank into a soft loan, it was announced on Sunday. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Mauritania Central Bank into a soft loan, it was announced on Sunday. (Supplied)
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia converts $300 million deposit with Mauritania central bank into soft loan

Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Mauritania Central Bank into a soft loan, it was announced on Sunday. (Supplied)
  • Transfer comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Saudi leadership to help develop and support economics in the Arab and Islamic world
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Mauritania Central Bank into a soft loan, it was announced on Sunday.

Under directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the transfer comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Saudi leadership to help develop and support economics in the Arab and Islamic world.

It also marks a continuation of the ongoing Saudi support for Mauritania and its economic and developmental progress, as well as encouraging regional and international investment into the country.    

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Mauritania

Related

Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Mauritania supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh
OIC chief meets Mauritanian, Chinese ministers
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief meets Mauritanian, Chinese ministers

Interstellar Solutions to boost Kingdom’s military localization capability

Interstellar Solutions to boost Kingdom’s military localization capability
Updated 17 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Interstellar Solutions to boost Kingdom’s military localization capability

Interstellar Solutions to boost Kingdom’s military localization capability
Updated 17 April 2022
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH/LONDON: A Riyadh-based technology company is bracing up the Kingdom’s armed forces and its growing emphasis on military localization and intellectual property development.

In just over a year, Interstellar Solutions, an ambitious technology company under the aegis of venture firm RAZ Holding Group, has acquired multiple contracts for an integrated defense management system that it owns and maintains.

“We’re planning to build local capabilities and have the system as one of the pillars in the Saudi military sector,” Basim Al-Mohammadi, CEO of Interstellar Solutions, told Arab News.

“This will support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by localizing capability and creating an edge today to serve the country locally. We can also have the potential to serve international countries,” he added.

The company owns the G21 system, a web-based enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software that supports governments and the defense industry to perform aviation, ground and naval operations and missions. It also holds its intellectual property globally.

Al-Mohammadi, a retired navy colonel, said one of the unique aspects of the system is that it has been created and developed by former military personnel who understand the exact needs and requirements of combat readiness.

Curtis Massenburg, chief technology officer of the Riyadh-based company, explained that ERPs used for commercial purposes differ from those for defense. The former is mainly about saving money, while the latter is about saving lives and deterring wars.

“We quickly realized that we needed to start from the ground up to build the system, so we covered all nuances and automation required by the defense forces. Because of the differences, there must be a lot more automation. There has to be a lot more control to successfully defend a country and save lives,” he said.

The G21, the fifth version of which was released in March, is compatible with NATO and the US Department of Defense’s core systems and compliant with aerospace standards.

“One of the things we think is very critical for Saudi Arabia is that the intellectual property and the system’s control reside inside the Kingdom,” Massenburg said.

With the aim of becoming a significant player in the defense ERP domain, the company was set up in January 2021 to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and become a global leader in the aerospace and defense industry.

Massenburg said they had spent the past year supporting the local market and building partnerships with government defense bodies. They are ready to “move forward and make some waves in improving the technology in Saudi Arabia and the level of the personnel in the defense market.”

Al-Mohammadi said the company has a team of 15 men and women and aims to double or triple its workforce in the near term as it looks to extend its services to other Gulf countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Defense SaudiVision2030

China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites; Turkish house sales rise — Macro Snapshot

China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites; Turkish house sales rise — Macro Snapshot
Updated 17 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites; Turkish house sales rise — Macro Snapshot

China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID bites; Turkish house sales rise — Macro Snapshot
Updated 17 April 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product grew 4.4 in January-March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter’s 4 percent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 percent in the first quarter from 1.6 percent in October-December, the poll showed, pointing to cooling momentum.

Separate data on March activity, especially retail sales, is likely to show an even sharper slowdown, analysts say, hit hard by China’s strict efforts to contain its biggest COVID outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Analysts say April readings will likely be worse, with lockdowns in commercial centre Shanghai and elsewhere dragging on. Some economists say the risks of a recession are rising.

Turkish house sales rise 20.6%

Turkish house sales rose 20.6 percent in March on the year to 134,170 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Sales to foreigners rose 31 percent, the institute said, with Iranian citizens topping the list. Iraqis and Russians were the next biggest buyers of Turkish properties, it added.

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, many property companies say. 

The data also showed March mortgaged sales rose 38.8 percent from a year earlier to 30,271, accounting for 22.6 percent of the total sales in the period.

Foreign currency revenues

Turkey’s central bank has raised the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the central bank to 40 percent from 25 percent, a move designed to prop up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In January, the government mandated exporters to sell 25 percent of their foreign currency revenues to the central bank, which is seeking to bulk up its reserves depleted during a currency crisis late last year.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the authorities were considering raising the threshold to as much as 50 percent though no decisions were made at the time. 

The central bank’s net foreign currency slumped to a record low of $7.55 billion in January, mainly as a result of market interventions to prop up a tumbling lira. They have risen since, reaching $18.30 billion last week, and Turkish authorities look to export revenues to replenish them further.

Turkey’s exports totaled $225 billion in 2021 and the government and economists expect they will reach $250 billion this year.

The central bank also said income from exports to Russia and Ukraine can be submitted in Turkish lira even though it was initially disclosed as foreign currencies.

BoJ likely to raise inflation forecast 

The Bank of Japan is likely to raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to near 2 percent at this month’s policy meeting as global commodity inflation drives up energy and food costs, said three sources familiar with the bank’s thinking.

While the upgrade will bring inflation closer to its 2 percent target, the central bank will stress its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose to underpin a fragile economic recovery, the sources said.

“Consumer inflation may accelerate to near 2 percent this fiscal year, but mostly due to rising fuel and food costs,” one of the sources said.

“It’s too early to withdraw stimulus because wage growth is slow and the economy is still weak,” the source said.

 

 

Topics: China Turkey

CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules

CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules

CMA approves amendments to Nomu-Tadawul process and other Saudi Exchange rules
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has got the Capital Market Authority’s approval for adjusted listing rules, it said in a statement.

The changes mainly tackle the transition process from the parallel Nomu market to the main market, Tadawul, in addition to other general amendments.

The new rules are effective as of April 17 and their provisions shall apply to all transition applications submitted going forward.

Such a move comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a boom in initial public offerings, with smaller companies targeting the parallel Nomu market because of its less strict procedures.

TASI, on the other hand, is more suited to larger companies with the capacity for larger data disclosure and governance requirements.

Topics: CMA Saudi Arabia NOMU Tadawul

Egypt’s unemployment rate declines by 0.5% during 2021

Egypt’s unemployment rate declines by 0.5% during 2021
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s unemployment rate declines by 0.5% during 2021

Egypt’s unemployment rate declines by 0.5% during 2021
Updated 17 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percent during 2021, to reach 7.4 percent, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. 

During 2021, its labor force increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year, reaching 29.3 million individuals, compared to 28.458 million individuals in 2020. 

Unemployment decreased by 3.9 percent, reaching 2.17 million in 2021, compared to 2.259 million in 2020.

The unemployment rate among males was 5.6 percent in 2021, compared to 6 percent in 2020, while the unemployment rate among females was 16 percent, compared to 17.7 percent the year earlier.

Among people between the ages 15-29, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from 2020, at 15 percent.

Topics: Egypt unemployment

Latest updates

History speaks and culture shines in Jeddah’s Mishraqah
In a historical setting, Jeddah’s Mishraqah, located at Bait Alhodaif, has hosted a number of knowledgable individuals who have shed light on history, culture and human development. (AN photo by Saleh Fareed)
Ramadan Recipe: Chocolate and tahini rolls
Photo/Supplied
New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
New clashes over anti-Islam rally in Sweden
Feather devotion: Indian brothers dedicate lives to healing birds of prey  
Mohammad Saud (left) and Nadeem Shehzad (right) have been rescuing raptors and treating them in their home in New Delhi's Wazirabad neighborhood for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Wildlife Rescue)
Saudi Arabia converts $300 million deposit with Mauritania central bank into soft loan
Saudi Arabia has transferred its $300 million deposit with the Mauritania Central Bank into a soft loan, it was announced on Sunday. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.