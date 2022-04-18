You are here

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Zain KSA edged lower in early Monday trading, despite the company doubling its net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

As of 11:53 a.m. Saudi time, Zain's shares were trading at SR13.96, down 0.71 percent.

Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, known as Zain KSA, has seen a 98 percent increase in net profit during the first quarter of 2022, on the back of higher revenue.

The telecom firm's net profit rose to SR81 million, ($21.6 million) from SR41 million on a quarterly basis, according to a filing to the Saudi Exchange.

The increase was due to a 12.44 percent rise in earnings driven by the growth in 5G and other revenue streams.

Topics: economy Zain telecoms Saudi Arabia

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters
Updated 10 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The energy sector is experiencing an optimistic outlook as the EU is anticipating cutting dependence on Russian energy sooner than expected.

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters
Updated 10 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The energy sector is experiencing an optimistic outlook as the EU is anticipating cutting dependence on Russian energy sooner than expected. 

Through a micro lens, there is inconsistency, with South Africa’s Eskom to shut down amid additional generation unit losses and a delayed return to service. Meanwhile, Qatar Electricity & Water profits for the first quarter of 2022 jumped 17 million Qatari riyals ($4.6 million) when compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • The EU is projected to reduce reliance on Russian energy sooner than expected, Bloomberg reported, citing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. This comes following Draghi’s agreement with Algeria to boost gas exports to Italy and Europe as a whole. 

Through a micro lens: 

  • South African electricity public utility Eskom has announced that it will implement power cuts from April 17 until April 20, amid additional generation unit losses, and delayed return to service, Bloomberg reported. Established in 1923, the public utility currently has 5,474 megawatts on planned maintenance, as well as 17,018 MW of unavailable capacity due to unprecedented breakdowns.
  • The profit of Qatari public joint stock water supply company Qatar Electricity & Water surged during the first quarter of 2022 to reach 389 million Qatari riyals. This was up from 372 million Qatari riyals during the corresponding period in 2021, Reuters reported. As of March 31, earnings per share hit 0.35 Qatari riyals, up from 0.34 a year ago.
Topics: EU Russia energy Qatar Electricity & Water

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 
Updated 42 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 
Updated 42 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: As demand for prime space intensifies, the UAE's office markets are recovering with rents in some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi returning to pre-COVID levels or showing resilience.

An analysis by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank showed that five out of 27 locations in Dubai have experienced a rent recovery to pre-pandemic levels. While, in Abu Dhabi, it added that the best buildings are showing resilience as they have managed to retain their rental values.

Knight Frank also cited the lack of new prime stock as one of the factors contributing to the rise in rents in some markets.

Head of Middle East Capital Markets and Occupier Services & Commercial Agency at Knight Frank, Andrew Love highlighted that “there is a very limited supply pipeline of high-quality office stock in Dubai, which is where the attention of businesses remains centered.”

Knight Frank observed that office rents in all of the main submarkets that it tracks in Abu Dhabi have stayed stable in Q1, while locations like Corniche Area recorded a 7.2-percent rise in average rents on an annualized basis, reaching 1,675 dirhams per square meter.    

Faisal Durrani, partner — head of middle east research at Knight Frank, attributed the rental stability to the government's effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which “played a big part in boosting business confidence.” 

“Aiding the positive economic undertone has been the recent sharp rebounding in oil prices,” he added.

Knight Frank explained that the steady office demand in Abu Dhabi is in part linked to the stable, but high office rents, which are now up to 14.5 percent higher than in 2020 in the Corniche Area.

The property consultant also observed that the serviced office sector is also expanding as a result of the seemingly permanent shift toward remote working.

“Overall, as the impact of the pandemic on Dubai’s economy abates, we are starting to see larger corporates requesting staff to attend the workplace more often,” said Durrani.

Outside of consolidation activity, it added that serviced office providers are increasingly active in the market, providing enterprise solutions to businesses that are looking for more flexible leases and plug-n-play solutions.

Topics: Dubai property office market Abu Dhabi

Saudi stocks flat as uncertainty persists: Opening bell

Saudi stocks flat as uncertainty persists: Opening bell
Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks flat as uncertainty persists: Opening bell

Saudi stocks flat as uncertainty persists: Opening bell
Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Monday flat, with uncertainty still prevailing in the market as oil prices continue to fluctuate.

The main index, TASI, began the day 0.08 percent lower at 13,670, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened 0.03 percent higher at 24,200, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading,  Brent crude oil reached 111.77 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 106.90 per barrel, at 10:16 a.m. Saudi time.

The United Wire Factories Co. led the gainers with a 7.11 percent gain, while the Arabian Cement Co. led the fallers with a 4.72 percent decline.

Telecom firm Zain KSI's share price rose 1.28 percent, after the company reported a 98 percent profit increase to SR81 million ($21.6 million) in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank rose 0.11 percent, while The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.80 percent following its shareholder approval to distribute a dividend of SR0.90 per share for the second half of 2021.

Saudi pharmaceutical company Nahdi Medical Co.'s shares opened flat, while Aldawaa Medical Services Co. opened 0.13 down percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.12 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul's main market this week

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week
Updated 52 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi Home Loans, a Shariah-compliant real estate lending firm, will start trading on Tadawul’s main market from Apr. 20 onwards.

Operating since 2007, SHL is 40-percent owned by Arab National Bank, the second-largest shareholder is Dar Al Arkan, with 15 percent of the share capital.

The Riyadh-based company raised SR600 million ($160 million) in an initial public offering last month that saw huge demand from investors and was priced at SR20 per share.

SHL generated orders worth SR1.6 billion from retail subscribers, and the book-building was 50 times oversubscribed.

Saudi Home Loans is the main market’s seventh listing this year.

Despite global market volatility, investor interest in the Kingdom’s IPOs has been rapidly growing so far in 2022, with Tadawul being one of the region’s busiest stock exchanges.

Topics: economy saudi home loans

Here's what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market extended gains on Sunday, tracking a rise in oil prices last week. 

TASI was up 0.5 percent to 13,682 at the closing bell, with Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi touching its highest level since its market debut of SR177.6 ($47.4).

The parallel Nomu market closed 0.9 percent lower at 24,193. 

Elsewhere in the GCC, stock exchanges in Qatar and Kuwait slipped, the Omani index added 0.5 percent, and Bahrain’s BAX ended flat.

Dubai’s DFMGI rose on Friday, fueled by gains in state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority following a strong market debut. Abu Dhabi’s index remained intact.

The Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 inched up by 0.3 percent.

Oil prices climbed to nearly three-week highs on Monday as Brent crude reached $112.23 per barrel and US benchmark WTI traded at $107.41 at 9:00 a.m. Saudi time. 

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, SNB, shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a half-year cash dividend of SR0.9 per share

Telecom Zain KSA reported a 98 percent increase in profit to SR81 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of the Saudi British Bank, or SABB, approved the board’s cash dividend recommendation of SR0.36 per share for the second half of 2021

National Fertilizer Co. announced the board’s decision to pay out a dividend of SR0.9 per share for the second half of 2021

Kingdom Holding Co. received its shareholders’ approval to distribute SR0.5 per share in annual dividends

Profits of Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, fell by 33 percent to SR283 million during the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago

Shareholders of Arabian Cement Co. approved the board’s proposal to pay SR1.5 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

The Saudi Exchange approved an amended set of listing rules, related to transitioning from the parallel Nomu market to the main market, in addition to general changes

Saudi cable manufacturer United Wire Factories Co., better known as Aslak, posted a 61-percent profit increase to SR26 million in the first quarter of 2022

Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment obtained a Shariah-compliant loan valued at SR365 million to fund future expansions

Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund said it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.13 per unit for the first quarter of 2022

Anaam Holding Group signed a deal for Shariah-compliant financing worth SR160 million with Alinma Bank

National Medical Care Co. closed a deal worth SR42 million to renovate Riyadh Care Hospital

Calendar

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

