SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends

SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends

SNB shares down from record high as it gets approval for $1.9bn dividends
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank’s shares went down on Monday, after shareholders endorsed the board’s recommendation to pay SR6.94 billion ($1.9 billion) in dividends.

Saudi Arabia’s largest lender saw its share price drop by 0.93 percent to SR74.4 as of noon Saudi time.

It went down from an all-time closing high of SR75.9 it recorded less than a week ago on April 13, after crossing SR76 for the first time in its history that same day.

Prior to the share drop, the bank announced that its extraordinary general assembly meeting had approved the proposed dividend payout of SR1.55 per share for 2021.

The bank’s 2021 profit was up 10.7 percent to SR12.7 billion, from SR11.4 billion a year earlier.

The bank attributed the improved performance to a series of factors that followed January’s NCB-Samba merger, which fueled a 32.6 percent rise in operating income.

Topics: SNB trading shares Profit

India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah

India's SpiceJet launches new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an attempt to strengthen its international network, Indian air carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of new direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah, Business Standard reported. 

SpiceJet will start the non-stop international flights from two Indian cities, Kozhikode and Mumbai, to Jeddah and Riyadh, later this month. 

The airline will also be launching new flights connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat, and Mumbai with Dhaka, Bangladesh, the newspaper reported. 

All these flights will be starting from 26 April in a phased manner, the report added.

Topics: airline Jeddah Riyadh Spicejet

PIF-backed Uber collaborates with e-commerce firm Rakuten on Japan food delivery payments 

PIF-backed Uber collaborates with e-commerce firm Rakuten on Japan food delivery payments 
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

PIF-backed Uber collaborates with e-commerce firm Rakuten on Japan food delivery payments 

PIF-backed Uber collaborates with e-commerce firm Rakuten on Japan food delivery payments 
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, American transport company Uber Technologies Inc. will collaborate with Japanese electronic commerce company Rakuten Group Inc. on food delivery payments in Japan, Bloomberg reported.

While the payment services are expected to be integrated into Uber Eats towards the end of April, the transport firm intends to implement it for its mobility app as well in the near future.

This comes as Uber is trying to expand its footprint in international markets, by making its services more accessible.

Under the new collaboration, Rakuten account holders will be able to log in without having a pre-existing Uber account. 

It will also enable them to receive, as well as spend, their Rakuten points, or Rakuten Pay credit. 

While Uber Eats currently operates in over 6,000 cities dispersed worldwide, it covered as much as 47 Japanese prefectures as of last year.

In addition, Uber has over 15,000 restaurant partners and 100,000 delivery partners in Japan; yet it still wishes to further expand with implementing Rakuten services.

The PIF has invested $3.5 billion in Uber, giving it a 3.75 percent stake in the firm.

 

 

Topics: Uber Japan Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1

Shares in Saudi telecom firm Zain fall, despite doubling profit in Q1
Updated 23 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Zain KSA edged lower in early Monday trading, despite the company doubling its net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

As of 11:53 a.m. Saudi time, Zain's shares were trading at SR13.96, down 0.71 percent.

Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, known as Zain KSA, has seen a 98 percent increase in net profit during the first quarter of 2022, on the back of higher revenue.

The telecom firm's net profit rose to SR81 million, ($21.6 million) from SR41 million on a quarterly basis, according to a filing to the Saudi Exchange.

The increase was due to a 12.44 percent rise in earnings driven by the growth in 5G and other revenue streams.

Topics: economy Zain telecoms Saudi Arabia

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters
Updated 28 min 57 sec ago
REEM WALID 

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters

EU to cut Russian energy reliance ahead of schedule; Qatar Electricity & Water profits surge: NRG matters
Updated 28 min 57 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The energy sector is experiencing an optimistic outlook as the EU is anticipating cutting dependence on Russian energy sooner than expected. 

Through a micro lens, there is inconsistency, with South Africa’s Eskom to shut down amid additional generation unit losses and a delayed return to service. Meanwhile, Qatar Electricity & Water profits for the first quarter of 2022 jumped 17 million Qatari riyals ($4.6 million) when compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

  • The EU is projected to reduce reliance on Russian energy sooner than expected, Bloomberg reported, citing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. This comes following Draghi’s agreement with Algeria to boost gas exports to Italy and Europe as a whole. 

Through a micro lens: 

  • South African electricity public utility Eskom has announced that it will implement power cuts from April 17 until April 20, amid additional generation unit losses, and delayed return to service, Bloomberg reported. Established in 1923, the public utility currently has 5,474 megawatts on planned maintenance, as well as 17,018 MW of unavailable capacity due to unprecedented breakdowns.
  • The profit of Qatari public joint stock water supply company Qatar Electricity & Water surged during the first quarter of 2022 to reach 389 million Qatari riyals. This was up from 372 million Qatari riyals during the corresponding period in 2021, Reuters reported. As of March 31, earnings per share hit 0.35 Qatari riyals, up from 0.34 a year ago.
Topics: EU Russia energy Qatar Electricity & Water

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 

UAE office markets rebound to pre-COVID levels driven by prime space 
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

DUBAI: As demand for prime space intensifies, the UAE's office markets are recovering with rents in some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi returning to pre-COVID levels or showing resilience.

An analysis by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank showed that five out of 27 locations in Dubai have experienced a rent recovery to pre-pandemic levels. While, in Abu Dhabi, it added that the best buildings are showing resilience as they have managed to retain their rental values.

Knight Frank also cited the lack of new prime stock as one of the factors contributing to the rise in rents in some markets.

Head of Middle East Capital Markets and Occupier Services & Commercial Agency at Knight Frank, Andrew Love highlighted that “there is a very limited supply pipeline of high-quality office stock in Dubai, which is where the attention of businesses remains centered.”

Knight Frank observed that office rents in all of the main submarkets that it tracks in Abu Dhabi have stayed stable in Q1, while locations like Corniche Area recorded a 7.2-percent rise in average rents on an annualized basis, reaching 1,675 dirhams per square meter.    

Faisal Durrani, partner — head of middle east research at Knight Frank, attributed the rental stability to the government's effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which “played a big part in boosting business confidence.” 

“Aiding the positive economic undertone has been the recent sharp rebounding in oil prices,” he added.

Knight Frank explained that the steady office demand in Abu Dhabi is in part linked to the stable, but high office rents, which are now up to 14.5 percent higher than in 2020 in the Corniche Area.

The property consultant also observed that the serviced office sector is also expanding as a result of the seemingly permanent shift toward remote working.

“Overall, as the impact of the pandemic on Dubai’s economy abates, we are starting to see larger corporates requesting staff to attend the workplace more often,” said Durrani.

Outside of consolidation activity, it added that serviced office providers are increasingly active in the market, providing enterprise solutions to businesses that are looking for more flexible leases and plug-n-play solutions.

Topics: Dubai property office market Abu Dhabi

