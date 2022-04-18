You are here

  • Home
  • High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF

High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF

High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF
Short Url

https://arab.news/gz8s9

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF

High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Debt accumulated by businesses and individuals worldwide could slow economic recoveries from the pandemic crisis, the IMF warned Monday.

Governments took exceptional measures to support their economies as COVID-19 spread two years ago, including rolling out debt repayment suspensions or offering large-scale loans.

But these programs resulted in higher debt levels for some sectors, including those most disrupted by the virus, like tourism and restaurants, as well as low income households, the Washington-based crisis lender said.

In a chapter of its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said the debt burden could hold growth back in developed countries by 0.9 percent and in emerging markets by 1.3 percent over the next three years.

“Financially constrained households and vulnerable firms, which have grown in number and proportion during the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to cut spending by more, especially in countries where the insolvency framework is inefficient and fiscal space limited,” the lender said.

To avoid exacerbating problems, government should "calibrate the pace” of phasing out aid and spending programs.

“Where the recovery is well underway and balance sheets are in good shape, fiscal support can be reduced faster, facilitating the work of central banks,” the IMF said.

For struggling sectors, governments could offer aid to prevent bankruptcies, or provide incentives for restructuring, rather than liquidation.

“To lessen the burden on public finances, temporary higher taxes on excess profits could be envisaged. This would help claw back some of the transfers to firms that did not need them,” the lender said.

Topics: IMF COVID-19

China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot

China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot
Updated 7 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot

China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot
Updated 7 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Morocco gross domestic product’s growth is seen lower than previous predictions, China's economy slowed in March, and Spain is to revise its 2022 GDP target. In Russia, the central bank governor flags faster rate cuts, with the Mayor announcing 200,000 jobs at risk as foreign firms leave. China's economy is likely to continue in its recovery trend this year; the country's retail spending fell by 3.5 percent and its industrial output, on the other hand, rose by 5.0 percent.

Morocco’s GDP growth

Morocco’s GDP growth is seen averaging between 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent in 2022, down from the 3.2 percent that was predicted in the budget law, the state news agency MAP reported, citing Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

China Q1 GDP tops forecast

China’s economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war.

The biggest near-term challenge for Beijing is the tough new coronavirus rules at a time of heightened geopolitical risks, which have intensified supply and commodity cost pressures. Chinese authorities are therefore walking a tight rope as they try to stimulate growth without endangering price stability.

The GDP expanded by 4.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations for a 4.4 percent gain and picking up from 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter.

A surprisingly strong start in the first two months of the year improved the headline figures, with GDP up 1.3 percent in January-March in quarter-on-quarter terms, compared with expectations for a 0.6 percent rise and a revised 1.5 percent gain in the previous quarter.

Analysts say April data will likely be worse, with lockdowns in commercial center Shanghai and elsewhere dragging on, prompting some to warn of rising recession risks. 

Moscow mayor says 200,000 jobs at risk as foreign firms leave

Around 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because foreign companies have suspended operations or decided to leave the Russian market, Moscow Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Monday.

Moscow authorities are ready to support people who lost their jobs by providing training and temporary and socially-important work, Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

Russia flags faster rate cut

Russia’s Central Bank should be able to lower its key rate faster and create conditions for more affordable loans, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

The central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20 percent when Russia was hit by international sanctions, after sending its forces into Ukraine in February, but then cut it this month to 17 percent, flagging a challenging economic environment and a slowdown in inflation. 

Spain to revise down 2022 GDP target

Spain will revise down its economic growth target for 2022, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday in a TV interview.

The government is set to update its bullish 7 percent growth projection for 2022 later this month, to take into account the impact of inflation stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There will be a downward revision of growth figures in Spain, Europe and the world, that's a fact, but that does not mean that Spain will not continue growing and creating jobs,” Sanchez told Antena3 TV station.

The Bank of Spain expects gross domestic product to expand 4.5 percent in 2022.

China’s economy likely to remain in recovery for 2022

China’s economy is likely to stay on its recovery trend this year, and Beijing will step up macro policy implementation to stabilize the outlook, Fu Linghui, a spokesman at China’s statistics bureau, said at a news conference on Monday.

China will be able to contain COVID-19 outbreaks, and can keep consumer price increases under control, Fu said.

China March industrial output rises 

China’s industrial output rose 5 percent in March from a year earlier. That was down from a 7.5 percent increase seen in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The reading was stronger than a 4.5 percent increase predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in March contracted 3.5 percent year-on-year, amid increasing COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, after increasing 6.7 percent in January and February. The figure was well below expectations for a 1.6 percent decrease.

Fixed asset investment increased 9.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, compared with the 8.5 percent increase tipped by the Reuters poll, but down from 12.2 percent growth in the first two months.

Topics: Morocco China economy

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trade, with Brent crude topping $112 a barrel, as outages in Libya deepened concern over tight global supply and the Ukraine crisis dragged on, offsetting concern over slowing Chinese demand.

Adding to supply pressures from sanctions on Russia, Libya’s National Oil Corp. on Monday warned “a painful wave of closures” had begun hitting its facilities and declared force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield and other sites.

“With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 72 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $112.42 at 1225 GMT, but down from the highest since March 30 of $113.80 hit earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate gained 14 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $107.09.

The Libyan developments offset concern about demand in China, where the economy slowed in March, taking the shine off first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs.

“Some Asian investors booked profits as they became worried about slowing demand in China,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

Data on Monday also showed China refined 2 percent less oil in March than a year earlier, with throughput falling to the lowest since October as the surge in crude prices squeezed margins and tight lockdowns hurt demand.

Oil surged to the highest since 2008 in March, with Brent briefly topping $134.

There are concerns of deeper supply losses looming. Russian production declined by 7.5 percent in the first half of April from March, Interfax reported on Friday, and EU governments said last week the bloc’s executive was drafting proposals to ban Russian crude.

Topics: Oil OPEC

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week

Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Updated 33 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw a surge in non-institutional foreign investments, excluding Aramco, to SR348 billion ($93 billion) in the week ended April 14.

Ownership of non-institutional foreign investors, including swap holders, residents, and qualified foreign investors, increased to 10.03 percent, compared to 9.87 percent a week earlier, according to Argaam statistics.

At a regional level, Gulf Cooperation Council ownership in the Saudi market went up to 1.8 percent during the week, representing SR62.3 billion.

Topics: Tadawul Investment

Related

Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week
Business & Economy
Saudi Home Loans to start trading on Tadawul’s main market this week

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021

UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to GDP reaches 72.3% in 2021
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to the country’s gross domestic product has reached 72.3 percent during 2021, up from 71.3 percent a year earlier, Emirates News Agency reported.

The hotels and restaurants, wholesale and retail and health and social services sectors had the highest growth rates during 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

Hotels and restaurants had a growth rate of 21.3 percent, wholesale retail trade by 14.1 percent, and health and social services activities by 13.8 percent. 

The report noted that the main sectors haven’t grown to exceed only 2020 rates, but also pre-pandemic levels during the year 2019, indicating the UAE’s economic recovery from COVID-19 repercussions. 

Topics: economy UAE non-oil economy

Related

UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Business & Economy
UAE dominates clean energy sector in region
Special Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game video
Business & Economy
Dubai takes a big swing at crypto business, steps up game

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Updated 45 min 54 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  

Decentralized finance project Beanstalk Farms sees $182m loss after loan attack  
Updated 45 min 54 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Decentralized credit-based stablecoin protocol Beanstalk Farms has lost $182 million as a result of a flash loan attack.

In addition to this, the hacker got away with $80 million in crypto tokens, Bloomberg reported, citing blockchain security company PeckShield.

A flash loan attack occurs when the borrower manipulates the markets as the loan is taking place, driving the value of the borrowed token underwater thanks to excess slippage, and then allowing the attacker to buy back the token at a deflated price.

Not only this, but the attacker also donated a total of $250,000 to Ukraine.

Following the incident, the project’s native token – also referred to as BEAN – plunged 75 percent from its $1 peg against the dollar.

Upon revealing their identities, founders of the protocol emphasized that they had nothing to do with the attack. 

 

“Like all other investors in Beanstalk, we lost all of our deposited assets in the Silo, which was substantial,” the creators said, according to Bloomberg.

It is yet to be disclosed if investors who lost their funds will be reimbursed.

Topics: Beanstalk Farms cryptocurrency

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether fall; Expert warns of North Korean hackers

Latest updates

High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF
High debt could slow countries’ economic recoveries, says IMF
China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot
China’s economy likely to remain in recovery; Morocco’s GDP growth seen lower than predicted — Macro Snapshot
EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
EgyptAir resumes flights to Benghazi after 8-year hiatus
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul surged to $93bn last week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.