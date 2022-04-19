Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi

You are here

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club (in white) dominated the women’s division at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s in Abu Dhabi. (UAEJJF)
  • Reigning champions Baniyas Club forced Al-Ain to settle for second in the men’s competition, while Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won the women’s division at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena
ABU DHABI: Baniyas Club and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club have emerged the big winners of the men’s and women’s divisions respectively at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s on Saturday.

Just seven days after the Under-16 competition and in front of a big crowd of fans, parents and friends, the UAE’s best young athletes, aged 16 and 17 and hailing from multiple Emirati clubs and academies, took to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi. The competition followed an open belt system.

A strong Baniyas Club won the men’s division, forcing Al-Ain to settle for second and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club to take third. In the women’s division, Sharjah defeated Al-Ain to secure first, while Al-Wahda Club settled for third.

“One of the most noteworthy aspects of this tournament is the extraordinary performance of the women athletes and their technical level,” said Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. “This is a result of the federation’s efforts to increase participation of the women’s team in local and international tournaments.

“Allocating separate competitions for the Under-18 category during the current season is proving highly beneficial. This comes within the UAEJJF’s framework of supporting and refining talents, as well as providing a competitive environment that paves the road for achieving excellence at all levels.”

Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, executive director of Baniyas Club, said: “The President’s Cup is close to our hearts, therefore clubs competed furiously to win the title. It was our ambition to win the tournament and retain the title. We overcame many challenges, but thanks to the constant support of the club’s management and the efforts of our players, we were able to win the championship. We congratulate Al-Ain Club and its players on an outstanding performance also.”

Raja Al-Muhairi, who helped Sharjah to take the women’s title, and Khaled Muhammad, the men’s player from Baniyas, both put their titles down to the intensive pre-competition training that had gone into their preparations.

“The achievement was the result of following an aggressive training program that made us fully prepared to confront our tough competitors, who also prepared strongly for the tournament,” Al-Muhairi said.

Muhammad said: “I’m delighted for securing first place and proving our quality by retaining the prestigious title. I thank God for this victory. My colleagues and I put in a lot of effort in training to prepare for this competition, which is one of the most important local championships held under the UAEJJF’s supervision.”

Following the competition, an awards ceremony for the winners was held in the presence of Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of UAEJJF.

'Dark moments' have inspired Newcastle, coach says

'Dark moments' have inspired Newcastle, coach says
Updated 19 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

'Dark moments' have inspired Newcastle, coach says

'Dark moments' have inspired Newcastle, coach says
  • Having been deep in relegation trouble in December and January, a run of eight wins in their last 12 games has catapulted Howe’s United into a state of relative mid-table safety
Updated 19 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes recent dark moments have inspired his Newcastle United team to drive clear of Premier League relegation trouble.

However, the head coach still refuses to accept the Magpies are yet 100 percent safe in their quest to remain a top-flight side next season.

Having been deep in relegation trouble in December and January, a run of eight wins in their last 12 games has catapulted Howe’s United into a state of relative mid-table safety. The latest was one of their most dramatic yet, with $52-million January-transfer Bruno Guimaraes netting a 94th-minute winner as Newcastle came from a goal down to beat UEFA Conference League semifinalists Leicester City at St. James’ Park.

The late drama on Sunday ensured the gap to third-bottom has now stretched to 12 points, with many at the bottom having just 18 more to play for this campaign.

It was a far cry from the mood and performances that engulfed the club in the depths of the English winter. As temperatures dipped, so too did hopes and expectation as the Magpies crashed out of the FA Cup to third-tier Cambridge United, then slipped up at home to then relegation rivals Watford.

It was a week Howe will never forget, and one he described as “damaging” to the Magpies’ hopes of retaining their top-flight status.

“Those moments never leave you. Not just after the Watford game, but the Cambridge one,” said the head coach, ahead of United’s clash with FA Cup semifinalists Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

“At that time we were in desperate need of a lift. We thought that game would bring it, Watford the same. We were devastated after that game.

“Sometimes those moments, adversity, can help you. The dark moments can reinspire, refocus.

“As I said recently, as much as I didn’t want the second half at Tottenham to happen, it could be a good thing to refocus our minds and remember what got us to where we are. Our defensive resilience has thankfully come back — the lads have been excellent.”

One noticeable turnaround has been Newcastle’s home form under Howe.

Having struggled to get wins on Tyneside in the early months of the season, United have now won their last five on home turf, three of which have come against teams placed in the top 10 when faced, and all of which were against teams above the Magpies in the Premier League table.

“Our home form was always going to be key to us staying in the division,” Howe said.

“I really wanted to create an environment where the players were excited to play at home, and wanted to play at home. And I have to give the supporters huge credit — they have created that environment very quickly.

“They have shown they are keen to express themselves and play here without pressure.

“The supporters have stuck with us and have been rewarded. This will live long in my memory, as you don’t often score many late goals that decide games. It was a brilliant, brilliant feeling for Bruno and everyone associated with Newcastle United.

“As for safety? We have work to do. We have points to get. You never know what can happen in football, it is such an unpredictable sport, but we are certainly in a much healthier position.”

Miami International Autodrome nears completion ahead of debut F1 Grand Prix

Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete.” (Supplied)
Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete.” (Supplied)
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Miami International Autodrome nears completion ahead of debut F1 Grand Prix

Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete.” (Supplied)
  • ‘We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on,’ event’s CEO says
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Construction of Miami’s International Autodrome, which will host the city’s Grand Prix next month, is now “95 percent complete,” the event’s organizers said on Monday.

Work on the 5.4 km circuit began in April last year and all of its permanent structures, including the pit building, garages and race control tower, are almost finished, with the final lift of asphalt laying being completed in March.

The focus in the run-up to the race will now shift to the final fit of the temporary structures around the Miami Campus and minor works, such as painting curbs and installing temporary safety barriers, the organizers said.

“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami,” said Richard Cregan, CEO of the Miami Grand Prix.

“We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.”

He continued: “We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences. And we can’t wait for the first weekend in May to be here.”

The 19-turn circuit is the latest to host a round of the Formula 1 World Championship, and features three straights — the longest being 1.28 km — three DRS zones, and simulations predict drivers will be on full throttle for 58 percent of the lap, with an estimated top speed of 320 kph.

“There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction,” Cregan said.

“In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City. (AP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City. (AP)
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City. (AP)
  • Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”


Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.
“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on the social-media post.
“We are all devastated at this loss,” the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
Ronaldo already had four children.

More Newbury success for Godolphin at Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend

More Newbury success for Godolphin at Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

More Newbury success for Godolphin at Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend

More Newbury success for Godolphin at Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend
  • Life Of Dreams’ victory in Highclere the highlight as Maktoum family wins five races
  • The yellow colors of Sheikh Mohammed’s brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were carried to victory by Razeyna in the Coln Valley Stud Maiden Fillies Stakes
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News

Day two of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend at Newbury Racecourse saw more success for Maktoum family, as Godolphin continued to hoard the prizes on the eight-race card.

Sunday’s highlight was the emphatic victory of Godolphin’s home-bred three-year-old filly Life Of Dreams in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Maiden Fillies Stakes, a victory which promoted the daughter of Dubawi toward the head of the leading fancies for the Epsom Oaks.

Alex Merriam, representing Godolphin’s trainer Charlie Appleby, said Life Of Dreams had been given time to develop and had done what it was hoped she would — make a winning debut to continue Godolphin’s astonishing success rate.

In the previous race, the yellow colors of Sheikh Mohammed’s brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, were carried to victory by Razeyna in the seven-furlong Coln Valley Stud Maiden Fillies Stakes. She too was a debutante for trainer William Haggas, whose wife Maureen, daughter of the legendary Lester Piggott, did the honors saddling the winner and then collecting the prize.

The 10-furlong $21,000 Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup EBF Conditions Stakes attracted a small but select field of three-year-olds for which Godolphin provided first and second favorites — both sons of Godolphin stallion Dubawi.

Walk Of Stars, home-bred and the mount of James Doyle, wore the white cap of Godolphin’s second colors. William Buick was aboard the $2.7 million purchase Hafit. Both colts are still in the Derby and there may be a rematch in York’s Derby Trial, the Dante Stakes, Merriam said.

There was only a neck between them here with Walk Of Stars maintaining a narrow, hard-won lead throughout the final furlong.

After a succession of short-priced winners, the seventh race, the $33,000 Dubai Duty Free Handicap over the minimum five furlongs, produced the shock of the meeting. At nine, the oldest of the seven runners Blue De Vega got up in the final strides to head another outsider, Mountain Peak.

The concluding race of the meeting, the seven-furlong $26,000 Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Handicap for three-year-olds, did not live up to its name.

Early favorite was Godolphin’s Private Signal but strong late support came for Whoputfiftyinyou trained by Clive Cox.

Cox’s Mine’s A Double had been a let down in the previous race, losing his unbeaten record. Whoputfiftyinyou retained his unbeaten status cutting down Private Signal.

With five winners over the two days, Appleby’s record at the opening meeting of the Berkshire course’s Flat season was nothing short of astonishing.

Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin — who together with Salah Tahlak, executive vice president for corporate services, and Sinead El Sibai, senior vice president of marketing, hosted a lunch in the Royal Box — said: “It has been a great pleasure to return to Newbury and welcome our guests to another hugely successful edition of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend.

“We extend our thanks to Newbury’s CEO, Julian Thick, and his team for delivering an outstanding event, and to the owners and trainers who continue to support this important trials meeting. We look forward to following their progress as the Flat season unfolds.”

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier
Updated 18 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier

Newcastle boss Howe hints at return date for injured duo Wilson, Trippier
  • Manager hopes Liverpool game on April 30 could see pair back in action
Updated 18 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEW CASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed when he thinks injured duo Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier will finally return to the Newcastle United first team.

The pair have been out since Dec. 27 and Feb. 13, respectively, with calf and foot injuries.

And while hopes had been high one or both would be back in contention this week, with United taking on Crystal Palace on Wednesday and Norwich City on Saturday, Howe has hinted that the Liverpool game on Saturday, April 30 could well be a more likely return date for the duo.

“I don’t think either will be involved next week, against Crystal Palace or Norwich,” Howe said, following the club’s last-gasp, Bruno Guimaraes-inspired victory over Leicester City.

“Maybe, maybe after that who knows? I am not putting a game on it — as there are still a lot of unknowns. Neither player has really done too much on the grass just yet, but they are working toward that.

“Luckily the team is in good form, so we are in a position where we don’t have to rush them back, but we still have enough games to see them before the end of the season,” he added.

Fans have been getting excited by pictures of both Wilson and Trippier out on the pitches of the club’s Benton training base in recent weeks — and Howe has revealed that the players will both step up their recovery this week, with England defender Trippier a little ahead of Wilson.

Howe said: “They will definitely be stepping it up. I don’t think they will be with us, training with the group.

“There will definitely be a handover period for Kieran where he will go with our sports science guys in the near future but that hasn’t happened yet. Both players are still with physiotherapists.”

One player Howe is hoping to have back available for selection against Patrick Vieira’s Eagles is Javier Manquillo. The Spanish former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid full-back missed the Foxes’ clash with an illness.

“We will wait and see. Javier was ill. Obviously with Emil (Krafth) missing training we were short of right-back options but thankfully Emil came through. Hopefully we can get Javier back soon,” he added.

Despite Guimaraes’ match-winning performance and two-goal salvo, Krafth was arguably United’s stand-out player, as he first dealt with Ademola Lookman, then Harvey Barnes and James Maddison with ease at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Howe was full of praise for the Sweden international, whose improvement has flown under the radar this campaign.

On Krafth, he said: “Very, very good. Emil was one of the players who I spoke about in the press conference saying he was struggling with an illness, so he didn’t train much last week. He deserves credit for putting himself out on the pitch. He cramped at the end, due to the fact that nutritionally he was slightly down.

“What a performance from him, especially against a fresh Harvey Barnes coming on the pitch. I have been hugely impressed with Emil as a person and a player — he deserves a lot of credit,” Howe added.

