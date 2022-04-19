You are here

Commodities Update — Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Brazil gets fertilizer from Russia

Commodities Update — Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Brazil gets fertilizer from Russia
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.19 per ounce, as of 0409 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Brazil gets fertilizer from Russia

Commodities Update — Corn hits decade high; Gold eases; Brazil gets fertilizer from Russia
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, with expectations that prices in the near-term could retest bullion’s resistance at the key $2,000 per-ounce level.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,977.19 per ounce, as of 0409 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.2 percent to $1,981.60.

Gold climbed to $1,998.10 on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand, as the Ukraine crisis dragged on and inflation concerns mounted. However, the metal later gave up most gains as the dollar and US 10-year Treasury yields firmed.

Palladium falls

Spot silver gained 0.1 percent to $25.85 per ounce. 

Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,018.48, while palladium dropped 0.2 percent to $2,433.48. 

Corn prices skyrocketing

US grains futures edged higher on Tuesday, with corn prices touching a decade high, as unfavorable US weather and stalled Black Sea exports due to the Ukraine crisis intensified worries over tightening global supplies.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as high as $8.13-1/2 a bushel, its highest since September 2012, from Monday’s close of $8.07.

CBOT wheat was up 0.8 percent at $11.38 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while CBOT soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $17.25 a bushel.

Russian fertilizer supply to Brazil normal

Despite concern that sanctions against Russia would cause a shortfall of fertilizer in Brazil, preliminary shipping data shows orders being fulfilled and vessels heading for Brazil, potentially allowing a normal grain planting season.

At least 24 vessels carrying almost 678,000 tons of Russian fertilizers from ports in the country are expected to reach Brazil in the next few weeks, according to preliminary shipping data compiled by Agrinvest Commodities and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Despite sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the data show 11 of the 24 vessels left ports including Saint Petersburg and Murmansk after Feb. 24, when the war started. Most are carrying potassium chloride used on soy and cornfields.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Carlos França raised concerns of fertilizer supply during a meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jayme White on April 14.

 

Foreign units of Russian firms continue to fulfill orders 

The Pebble Beach, with a 35,000-ton potassium chloride load, was the latest to leave Russia on April 4 en route to Vitoria port in Brazil’s Southeast, the data showed.

A fertilizer trader said deals were still possible as foreign units of Russian firms continue to fill orders, while banks untouched by Western sanctions process the payments.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold

UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know

UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know

UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new law in the UAE aims to boost the competitiveness and flexibility of the job market, which is dominated by foreign nationals.

 In an attempt to attract and retain global talent, its cabinet has approved the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners as follows.

Green residence for skilled employees

The Green residence for skilled employees provides a 5-year residency for workers, without a sponsor or employer. 

However, applicants should have a valid employment contract. The job should be classified in the first, second or third occupational level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The salaries of these applicants should not be less than $4,083 per month. 

Green residence for freelancers

As the world switches to flexible work models, the UAE is offering Green residences for freelancers and self-employed people. 

Under this new track, freelancers will get a 5-year residency without a sponsor or employer in the UAE. 

However, the applicant should have a freelance / self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The minimum educational qualification of bachelor’s degree or specialised diploma. 

Entry visas for job seekers

UAE has also introduced a new type of visa for job seekers who plan to obtain an occupation in the country. 

To obtain this visa, there is no need for a sponsor or a host. 

These visas will be granted to job seekers classified in the first, second or third skill level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. 

The minimum educational level should be graduation or equivalent. 

Golden residence

The UAE cabinet has implemented substantial changes in the issuance of Golden residence. 

This long-term 10-year residence is granted to entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, investors, scientists and professionals. 

With the new amendment, Golden residence holders can sponsor family members, including spouses and children regardless of their age. They can also sponsor domestic laborers. 

From now, there will be no restriction related to the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE, to keep the Golden residence valid. 

Tourist visa

As part of the new amendment, UAE has now introduced a five-years multi-entry tourist visa. 

These visas do not require a sponsor, and it allows the person to stay in the country for up to 90 continuous days.

After the expiry, it may be extended for a similar period, provided that the entire period of stay in UAE does not exceed 180 days in one year. 

However, applicants for this tourist visa should have a minimum balance of $4,000 in their bank account. 

Topics: economy UAE visa

Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future

Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future

Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future
Updated 1 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi United Wire Factories Co., best known as Aslak, expects its financial performance to improve further in the second quarter after it posted the highest quarterly profit since 2015, the CEO Nabil Al-Amir told Argaam.

Profit of Aslak rose 61 percent to SR26 million ($6.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to SR16.1 million recorded for the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The record-high profit in the first quarter was due to a jump of 32 percent in sales as well as selling margins, which were driven by a solid market price, according to Al-Amir.

He said Aslak expects robust performance for the second quarter, supported by the economy, the summer holiday, and the positive momentum in building and construction projects.

Al-Amir also pointed out that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine affected the supply of raw materials, and alternative materials became more expensive.

He added that Aslak secures material from domestic sources, such as Saudi Iron and Steel Co., known as Hadeed, a subsidiary of SABIC.

In regard to the potential stake acquisition in Thamar Nutrition and Subsistence Co., he said: “Overall, the situation is positive, and we are in the process of completing the required due diligence.”

Topics: Aslak Profit performance TASI

Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter

Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter

Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Supercar maker Lamborghini delivered 2,539 vehicles worldwide in the first quarter of 2022, a 5 percent increase over the same period in 2021, and a 31 percent rise over the same period in 2020, making Q1 the best-ever quarter for the company.

There was positive growth in almost all markets in the first quarter, with Europe, the Middle East, and Africa seeing 40 percent growth. America and the Asia Pacific regions recorded 32 percent and 28 percent growth respectively.

Despite such an impressive record, Russia did not witness growth, due to the company’s suspension of business operations in the country.

Worldwide deliveries of Urus and Huracán reached 1,547 and 844 units, respectively, as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now.”

Lamborghini currently has enough orders to cover more than 12 months of production, Winkelmann said.

Results for Q1 followed a record year for 2021 in terms of sales, which reached 8,405 units and profitability of 20.2 percent.

Topics: Lamborghini Result

Location for NEOM's $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized

Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized

Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized
Updated 37 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The solar and wind power projects aimed at supplying electricity to the $6.5 billion planned green hydrogen-based ammonia plant in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, are expected to be situated in northwest Saudi Arabia close to the border with Jordan, reported Meed, citing an industry source. 

EPC contract in one tranche

According to the report, the engineering, procurement and construction, also known as the EPC contract will be awarded as one tranche.

The tranche includes the construction of solar and wind power plants with a combined capacity of 4,000MW, a power transmission network extending 190 km, and a battery energy storage system. 

The report said four firms including Energy China, Power China Huadong, Sepco 3, and Larsen and Toubro India are vying for the contract which could be awarded by the end of this month. 

Hydrogen and ammonia plant

According to the report, the developer consortium is evaluating bids to award the contract worth $600 million for the construction of a green hydrogen and ammonia plant. 

The companies that have submitted proposals for the contract include China Tianchen Engineering Corporation, Consolidated Contractors Company from Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia’s Nasser S Al-Hajri Corp. 

 

Topics: NEOM Green hydrogen Ammonia

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 

Saudi Vice-Mining Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer gets 4-year job extension 
Updated 19 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has extended the tenure of Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for mining affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, for four years, on April 18.

Al-Mudaifer holds a degree in civil engineering as well as an MBA from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia.

A civil engineer by trade, Al-Mudaifer previously served as company president and CEO of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Maaden, from January 2011 through June 2018.

Al-Mudaifer spent the early years of his career with the Eastern Petrochemical Co.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry Khalid Al-Mudaifer

Latest updates

Cairo’s Ramadan street feasts return after coronavirus suspension
Cairo’s Ramadan street feasts return after coronavirus suspension
UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know
UAE rolls out new visa rules: All you need to know
Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future
Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter
Lamborghini delivers 2,539 vehicles worldwide in its best-ever quarter
Janelle Monae champions Egyptian handbag label
Janelle Monae champions Egyptian handbag label

