Lolo Zouai fronts Reebok’s ‘Life is Classic’ campaign

DUBAI: For its newly launched “Life Is Classic” campaign, athletic giant Reebok explores its iconic Classic Leather running shoe with the help of a diverse cast of creatives from around the globe, including French-Algerian singer Lolo Zouai.

The Brooklyn-based hitmaker appears in the new campaign for the heritage running shoe alongside Nigerian singer Tems, US chef and singer Lazarus Lynch, British rapper Ghetts, Tibetan model Tsunaina and multi-disciplinary artist Maurice Harris.

Throughout the next few months, Reebok will unveil contemporary new takes on the Classic Leather shoe that will feature elements of the decades-old footwear that debuted nearly 40 years ago.

The first to launch are the “Make It Yours” shoes, which take on an all-white approach.

On May 1, Reebok will introduce the “SP” and “Modern” editions.

“For Spring 2022, we’re excited to reintroduce the Classic Leather and expand upon its legacy,” said Fionna McQueen, senior director of Classics Product at Reebok, in a statement. “The range of creatives we’ve partnered with to tell our ‘Life is Classic’ story help celebrate the silhouette’s special heritage, while redefining what it means to be a Classic today,” she added.

In the campaign, 27-year-old Zouai features wearing the Classic Leather “White/Grey” edition.

She styles the shoes with a pastel purple, high-low, ruffled tulle skirt, a white sleeveless top layered on top of a beige sweater and a fuzzy hat.

Last month, Reebok announced its first collaboration with Zouai in “Life is Not a Spectator Sport,” a new campaign that builds upon the brand’s revamped creative direction.

The part-Algerian artist, born Laureen Zouai, also featured in the advert, alongside former NBA player Allen Iverson, R&B singer Brent Faiyaz and Venezuelan musician Arca.

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of Zouai, who has also appeared in campaigns for US label Coach and sportswear giant Adidas.

Fashion features aside, Zouai has been making waves in the music scene. The singer, who was born in Paris to a French mother and an Algerian father before relocating to the US, received large-scale recognition with an opening slot in Dua Lipa’s long-awaited “Future Nostalgia” tour and is currently celebrating the third anniversary of her acclaimed debut EP “High Highs to Low Lows.”