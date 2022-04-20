You are here

Japan's Rapyuta Robotics raises $51m in a round led by Goldman

The new funds will be used to develop warehouse robots, cloud robotics and for training, research and development. Reuters/File
The new funds will be used to develop warehouse robots, cloud robotics and for training, research and development. Reuters/File
RIYADH: Tokyo-based Rapyuta Robotics has raised $51 million in an investment round led by Goldman Sachs Group, Bloomberg reported. 

So far, the maker of autonomous machines used in the logistics industry has raised $81 million in three funding rounds. 

The new funds will be used to develop warehouse robots, cloud robotics and for training, research and development. 

This comes as the global logistics industry is growing due to the rise of e-commerce demand. 

Topics: robotics Japan

