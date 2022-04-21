You are here

  Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark

date 2022-04-21

Newcastle beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to reach 40-point mark
Miguel Almiron’s goal help Newcastle secure a win at St James’ Park. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEWCASTLE, England: Miguel Almiron’s well-taken goal handed Newcastle a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since 2004 as a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace took the team past the 40-point barrier on Wednesday.
Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal, his first for the club since February last year, was enough to lift the Magpies into 11th place, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.
The goal came after Bruno Guimaraes had collected Emil Krafth’s throw-in on his chest and lifted a pass over the top of full-back Tyrick Mitchell. Almiron raced away before firing a shot across goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and inside the far post.
The Paraguay international was denied a second four minutes later when the keeper dived to his right to claim his dipping effort, and Guaita also had to deal with a long-range effort from Guimaraes.
Newcastle spent much of the last 30 minutes camped inside its own area as Palace, which was coming off a loss in the FA Cup semifinals, tried to mount a comeback. But substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard both failed to test the keeper with headers, and Wilfried Zaha missed a last-gasp shot for the visitors.

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe

New film documents how young Saudi gamer MS Dossary conquered FIFAe
  • Short documentary tells story of Musaed Al-Dossary’s rise to legend status in world of esports
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Musaed Al-Dossary has become famous as one of the world’s top FIFAe players, having been crowned world champion in 2018 at the age of 18.

One esports expert even wondered if the young Saudi could be the best player the global competition scene has ever seen.

Now, the story of how the player, who goes by the moniker of MS Dossary, became a gaming legend is being told in a new documentary, “Unfold,” which premiered during a ceremony held in his presence at Muvi Cinemas on Riyadh Boulevard on April 18.

The film was screened in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the president of Saudi Arabia’s esports federation, vice president of the International Esports Federation, representatives of the Saudi federation, players, influential personalities, and media professionals, and includes an interview with Al-Dossary.

The documentary comes within the framework of the “Unfold” series of short documentaries on Red Bull Gaming on YouTube, which sheds light on elite esports stars, delves into aspects of the players’ public and private lives, and looks at the circumstances that accompanied their launch to prominence on the world stage.

It tells the story of a young Saudi man who succeeds in turning the dream of every boy who loves football, and gaming, into reality.

Running for almost 15 minutes, the short movie begins with the most prominent moments of glory that marked Al-Dossary’s career in the world of esports, with commentators astonished by his performance when he won the FIFAe Football World Cup. One expert in the field, said: “Are we in front of the greatest FIFA player? At all, and he’s only 21 years old?”

The documentary also highlights the moments that made MS Dossary a world-famous name — known to stars such as Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen. And it touches on his childhood in Alkhobar where his love for everything related to football began, documenting his distinctive talent that emerged during his first match with friends, and his support for Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad.

Topics: Musaed Al-Dossary eSports FIFAe

Payback time as WWE Superstars gear up for WrestleMania Backlash

Payback time as WWE Superstars gear up for WrestleMania Backlash
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

Payback time as WWE Superstars gear up for WrestleMania Backlash

Payback time as WWE Superstars gear up for WrestleMania Backlash
  • Host of high-profile rematches expected during event taking place on May 8
  • Already confirmed are bouts between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey as well as Seth Rollins against Cody Rhodes
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: With the events of the historic two-night WrestleMania 38 still fresh in the memory, focus now turns to WrestleMania Backlash as the WWE Superstars eye rematches with their rivals on May 8.

Already confirmed are bouts between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey as well as Seth Rollins against Cody Rhodes.

On Monday Night Raw, Austin Theory continued his rise through the ranks as he took down Finn Balor to earn the United States Championship belt, Theory crowning his coronation with a customary selfie with wrestling promoter Vince McMahon.

Elsewhere, new Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair held off Sonya Deville to maintain her dominance atop the women’s roster, as the two exchanged strong words ahead of their Championship match in the coming weeks.

On SmackDown, an explosive evening of action saw the acrobatic Ricochet defeat Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental Title in an epic title defense. Earlier, Sami Zayn made a dramatic escape from the ring, and his opponent Drew McIntyre, as the Scottish Warrior left a devastating statement before Zayn slipped away to fight another day.

With several title belts in dispute, the RKBro tag team left a timely reminder of their position at the top ahead of their upcoming Winner Takes All Title Unification Match against The Usos. The Raw Tag Team Champions took down The Usos in a high-flying match, with Riddle providing the final blow against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Topics: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
  • Earlier this month, the All England Lawn Tennis Club said it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus
  • The report said it was unclear whether players from Belarus would also be banned
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Russian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report in sports industry news site Sportico on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organizes the grasscourt Grand Slam, said it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus.
The organizers said it planned to announce a decision in mid-May ahead of the entry deadline for the June 27-July 10 tournament.
The AELTC did not immediately respond to request for comment on the report, but an official announcement is expected later on Wednesday.
A ban on Russian players would prevent world number two Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, ranked eighth, from competing in the men’s draw. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is 15th in the women’s rankings.
The report said it was unclear whether players from Belarus would also be banned. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a “special operation.”
Tennis governing bodies banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion. Individual players are allowed to compete on tours but not under the name or flag of their countries.
Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpischev told the country’s Sport Express newspaper that there was nothing it could do.
“I think this decision is wrong but there is nothing we can change,” Tarpischev said. “The (Russian) Tennis Federation has already done everything it could.
“I don’t want to talk about this, but I will say that this decision goes against the athletes... We are working on the situation, that’s all I can say.”
Wimbledon has not banned athletes from countries since after World War Two, when players from Germany and Japan were not allowed to compete.
Earlier, Ukrainian players Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk issued statements calling for a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events.
International athlete-led pressure group Global Athlete said banning players from the two countries would also “protect these athletes who have no choice to remove themselves from competitions.”
“These athletes must follow the orders from their countries’ leaders,” it added.
British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said last month that he would not be comfortable with a “Russian athlete flying the Russian flag” and winning Wimbledon in London.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wimbledon tennis Daniil Medvedev

Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations' hopes

Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations’ hopes
Updated 20 April 2022
John Duerden

Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations’ hopes

Group draw for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations lifts Arab nations’ hopes
  • Egypt, beaten by Senegal in February’s final, relieved to join Guinea, Malawi and Ethiopia
Updated 20 April 2022
John Duerden

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage draw offers a real chance of a strong Arab contingent, both in quality and quantity.

The qualification draw for the tournament, which will be held in the Ivory Coast, took place on Tuesday — just weeks after Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties to lift the trophy in Cameroon.

As qualification formats go, it is simple. Any team that finishes in the top two of the 12 groups of four will make it.

That should be the case for some of the powerhouses. Egypt, who subsequently missed out on the World Cup to the same opposition after another penalty shootout, will be relieved at not being drawn in the same group as the Lions of Teranga. Instead, the Pharaohs have been placed in Group D along with Guinea, Malawi and Ethiopia. 

With the games kicking off in March, the opposition should give new coach Ehab Galal a fairly straightforward start to his national team career, as well as a smooth journey to the tournament, and a chance to make a record 26th appearance and lift the trophy for a record eighth time.

There will be plenty of interest in a meeting between Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Naby Keita of Guinea, the team likely to be the closest challengers.

Algeria will also welcome what looks to be a straightforward group that contains Niger, Tanzania and Uganda. The Desert Foxes have had a worse year than Egypt, arriving at the AFCON in January as defending champions, and finishing bottom of their group with a single point and a single goal to their name. Then came a heartbreaking last-minute loss against Cameroon in the World Cup playoffs. Group F should not present too many challenges at all.

Morocco’s Group K looks a little more challenging, but with the team preparing for the World Cup, some competitive tests may not go amiss.

The Atlas Lions were grouped with the top-ranked Pot Two team, South Africa. Bafana Bafana missed out last time around and are desperate to return to the continental stage. Those two teams are surely too strong for the other two, Zimbabwe and Liberia. It is more likely, in fact, that there will be only one other team. Zimbabwe will probably not be allowed to participate as the federation is, along with Kenya in Group C, currently suspended from the international game by FIFA and it is unlikely that the bans will be lifted in time. That leaves Liberia, ranked 22nd out of the 24 teams, with the seemingly impossible task of stopping the big two.

There will be more interest than usual in the fortunes of Comoros, who they have been placed in Group H along with Ivory Coast. As host nation, the Elephants have their place guaranteed, which means that only one of the islanders, Zambia and Lesotho, will join them.

Comoros enjoyed their first AFCON appearance in January, surviving the group stage and losing 2-1 to hosts Cameroon in the second round. Zambia, champions in 2012, will be far from easy, but if the Coelacanths can show some of the same spirit then a second successive appearance is certainly possible. 

Groups I and J both feature two Arab teams. The first sees two relative minnows from the region, Mauritania and Sudan, trying to return to the tournament. To do so they will have to get past the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Gabon. It is a tough task, but far from impossible. Congo did not even make it last time around, while Gabon were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the second round.

It is to be hoped that Mauritania learnt from their second appearance as they failed to do themselves justice in Cameroon with no goals or points, though the group was tough. Sudan finished third, but it was always going to be difficult for them to finish above either Nigeria or Egypt.

And then there is the second Arab team from Africa to be thinking about Qatar before worrying too much about AFCON. Tunisia were a little fortunate to get to the AFCON quarterfinals in January, and even luckier in the World Cup playoffs to be drawn with Mali. 

The Carthage Eagles are hard to beat, however, and should qualify along with Equatorial Guinea, who reached the last eight in Cameroon only to lose to the eventual champions Senegal.

It will be interesting to see what Libya can do in the same group. The Mediterranean Knights were handed a difficult group in qualification for the World Cup but, ranked 117 in the world, they are only 18 places below Equatorial Guinea. But they have players performing at a good level overseas and a new coach in Frenchman Corentin Martins, who would love nothing more than to lead the team to a fourth AFCON appearance.

Topics: africa cup of nations football sport

Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss

Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss
Updated 20 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss

Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss
  • Eddie Howe says the Brazilian has all the characteristics of a team player and wants others of similar mindset at St. James’ Park
Updated 20 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes the signing of Bruno Guimaraes can work as a benchmark ahead of Newcastle United’s summer transfer business.

Ever the professional, Howe remains 100 perfect focussed on the season at hand at United, with safety not yet mathematically confirmed. The head coach refuses to allow standards to drop at the club’s Benton training base, or his own eye to wander toward what could be a transformative summer on Tyneside.

However, he does believe the club’s recruitment team got things right in January, when they added the Brazilian international from Lyon in a deal worth about $52 million.

“Personally, I give that the highest rating,” he said of the Guimaraes deal.

“It’s so important you get good people in the dressing room. All the characteristics that go into making a good footballer, team player — I think Bruno has all those characteristics.

“His weekend and his life is judged on the team winning or losing, not whether he plays well or not. If we are going to recruit players, we’re going to need to bring in players with a similar mindset.”

Getting a good player is one thing, but getting the right player, who fits the mold at Newcastle, can be a whole different kettle of fish.

Howe, whose side takes on Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park this evening, said: “It’s probably the most difficult part of recruitment because you see the player on a video or there live at a game. The person, away from the pitch, you can’t see.

“(We have) various methods and means of trying to do our research and make sure we find out everything we can about the person. Even then, you’re still taking an interest in terms of how they’re going to be when interacting with their own teammates who they haven’t met yet and how those relationships will fall,” Howe said.

“Thankfully, Bruno has developed good friendships already and that’s helped him settle.

“When you have a vision of where you want to take the team then your recruitment has to mirror that. I don’t think we’re trying to find a style, we will evolve into it. We know where we want to be and what we want to do but not necessarily for now, now is about results.”

Meanwhile, defender Matt Targett is set to be a major part of the club’s transfer decision-making.

The Aston Villa loanee, signed in the January transfer window, has impressed with his consistent performances at left-back, so much so that many fans are keen to see the player signed on a permanent basis.

And while speculation has been rife that a fee has already been agreed with Steven Gerrard’s men ahead of the summer window, that is yet to be confirmed by Newcastle sources.

On the prospect of signing Targett, Howe said: “There’s still games to play this season and opinions to be fully formed but I think he’s done very well. He’s fitted into the team and the group very well. He’s been very consistent with his performances.

“You look at the winning goal we scored on Sunday, Matt was at the beginning of that move and having the composure to not kick the ball out of play, deal with the defensive situation first then have the quality to find Joe Willock. He’s done very well and we’re very pleased with him.”

Targett has talked in glowing terms of his loan deal at Newcastle so far this season — and those words have not been lost on Howe.

“I wasn’t aware of any comments he made after the game, so if that’s what he said then it’s a lovely thing to hear from our perspective that he’s happy at the club and enjoying everything Newcastle has to offer,” he said.

“I’d be surprised if there was any other feeling from him because he looked so happy and settled in well.”

Topics: Newcastle Bruno Guimaraes football

