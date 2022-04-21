Rare Qur’an collection on display in Riyadh 

JEDDAH: To celebrate World Heritage Day that took place on April 18, King Abdulaziz Public Library will hold an exhibition of rare holy Qur’ans on Thursday in Riyadh, which showcases Islam and Arab culture’s rich history.
Among those in attendance will include Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, the library’s general supervisor, and several researchers and academics.
The collection consists of 267 Qur’ans, and 20 valuable museum copies, most of which were written between the 10th and 13th centuries AH, which is from the 15th to the 19th centuries AD.
The library has other collections depicting Arab and Islamic heritage including rare coins and calligraphic art.
A particularly rare Qur’an on display is one made up of 30 sheets. The first folio is decorated with wonderful vegetal motifs using bright colors and gold water. The rest of the pages are completely gilded, and the side frames contain colored and gilded floral motifs in the Naskh script, produced in 1240 A.H. or 1824 A.D.
Also part of the collection is another complete Qur’an, from Surah Al-Fatiha to Surah Al-Nas, which was written in Makkah opposite the Kaaba during the month of Ramadan 1025 A.H. or 1616 A.D.
Rewritten by scholar Mullah Ali Al-Qari who passed away in 1014 AH or 1605 AD, this Qur’an is in black ink, within sections of red and blue.
The library’s collection categorizes the books by type of calligraphic script, region, date copied, or the manner in which it is decorated.
There are also Indian Qur’ans with various floral decorations, as well as samples of beautiful Chinese, Kashmiri and Mamluk productions. In terms of scripts, the range includes Galilee (Kufic), Naskh, Thuluth, Timbuktu, and Late Sudanese. There are also scripts particular to the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and from the Najd and Hijazi regions.
Return of British pilgrims gladdens UK consul general in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia, UK have a long-standing friendship, strong bilateral ties, and enjoy economic, religious cooperation
Updated 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed
MAKKAH: The UK’s consul general said he was pleased about the return of British pilgrims to Saudi Arabia’s holy sites following a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that 1 million pilgrims, including those from overseas, would be allowed to perform Hajj.
For the past two years, Hajj and Umrah have been limited to those in Saudi Arabia.
The UK’s Consul General, Seif Usher, who spoke to Arab News at an iftar in Makkah, welcomed the ministry’s decision because British Muslims could once again experience religious rituals in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s very good to be back in Makkah after some time,” he said. “Mashallah, the haram is very busy. As we see, pilgrims returned to the Kingdom from the United Kingdom. The opening of the e-visa, in particular, has allowed many thousands of British pilgrims to come to Makkah and visit Madinah, come here, and perform Umrah typically during Ramadan.
“Certainly before COVID-19, we would expect tens of thousands of British nationals coming to Makkah during Ramadan. So, inshallah, we shall see increasing numbers of pilgrims from the United Kingdom coming to Makkah.”
The previous iftar hosted by the consul general was in 2019.
Saudi Arabia and the UK have a long-standing friendship, strong bilateral ties, and enjoy cooperation on economic and cultural fronts. But there is also religious cooperation.
“In the United Kingdom, we have more than two-and-a-half million Muslims or around 5 percent of the population. So, there are many tens of thousands of Muslims who travel to Saudi Arabia every year. Typically, pilgrims coming for Umrah, there’ll be more than 100,000 per year. For Hajj pilgrims, there will be more than 25,000.
“So, the numbers are significant. The role of Saudi Arabia in receiving the pilgrims, and taking care of them while they are here, is hugely important and is greatly valued both by the pilgrims themselves and us in terms of the British government. So, we’re very grateful for all the work of the authorities every year and inshallah we shall see an increase as we go forward now after the very difficult years of COVID.”
In 2019, over 130,000 British pilgrims performed Hajj and Umrah. But the last two Hajj seasons witnessed an unprecedented drop in the number of international pilgrims because of travel restrictions and other lockdown measures in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
Usher said he did not know how many British pilgrims would come for this Hajj season, but he estimated there would be between 8,000 and 10,000.
“We’re waiting to hear what the formal announcement is from the Saudi authorities, and we look forward to welcoming British pilgrims here in Makkah in the summer.”
Usher, who converted to Islam 25 years ago, has worked in Sudan, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.
His first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia was in 2019, although he arrived in the country in Sept. 2018 to supervise the Hajj journey for British pilgrims.
This year will be his fourth living in Saudi Arabia.
“Ramadan is the most special time of year I think, for all Muslims. It’s a month where we can find some spiritual peace. We can enjoy going to the mosque for Tarawih prayers, and it’s particularly special when we have the opportunity to do so in Makkah.
“So I feel very blessed that I have that opportunity. It’s been a return to normality somewhat after the difficult years of COVID, Alhamdulillah, and it’s very good to be here.”
Monday’s iftar hosted members of the UK’s armed forces who were performing Umrah.
Naveed Mohammed, the British Army’s liaison officer for improving links with British Muslim communities, traveled to Saudi Arabia with 10 other Muslims for Umrah.
He told Arab News: “The standard of care and the organization I have seen is exceptional. Our host in the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces looked after us very well. When we walk around, we have tours of the various sites in Makkah and Jeddah. All we can see is the highest standard of organization, the highest standard of preparation, and how Saudi authorities are looking after all pilgrims.
“It doesn’t matter if somebody has come from one part of the world or somebody has come from another part of the world. Everyone gets treated like a guest, which is wonderful to see.”
King Fahd Expansion basement set to receive worshippers for I’tikaaf
During I’tikaaf, the worshipper stays in solitude, but families can still visit worshippers in the mosque
Updated 14 min 15 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has completed its preparations to receive male and female worshippers for I’tikaaf at the basement of the King Fahd Expansion.
As per procedures supervised by the Service Unit, deputy president for the presidency, Sheikh Badr bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, said worshippers will enter through King Fahd Gate 73, which will lead them to the basement. Each will get a locker to store their belongings, but the presidency would not be responsible for any lost items, he added.
Essam Al-Saghir, director of the Service Unit, said it had set a date to give I’tikaaf permits to worshippers from the 17th day of Ramadan through the service booth located in front of King Abdullah Gate 119 in the western courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Ahmed Al-Halabi, an author specializing in Hajj and Umrah affairs, said that Muslims from all over the world come to the Grand Mosque during Ramadan to perform I’tikaaf, especially during the last 10 days of the holy month.
During I’tikaaf, the worshipper stays in solitude, but families can still visit worshippers in the mosque.
Al-Halabi added: “During the past two years, I’tikaaf in the Two Holy Mosques was not allowed amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, special procedures are applied; worshippers need to log into the presidency’s website, choose their preferred language, and attach a copy of their ID card, in order to be able to submit a request for I’tikaaf permits.
“A service booth has been set up to follow up the affairs of worshippers in front of King Abdullah Gate 119 in the western courtyards of the Grand Mosque.”
King Salman receives dean of diplomatic corps and heads of diplomatic groups
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: King Salman welcomed the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddin Said Bamakhrama and heads of the diplomatic groups accredited to the Kingdom at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.
They included Ambassador of Cameroon and head of the African group Iya Tidjani, Palestinian Ambassador and head of the Arab group Bassem Abdullah Al-Agha, Ambassador of Albania and head of the European group Sami Shiba, Brunei’s Ambassador and head of the Asian group Dato’ Yusuf Ismail, Ambassador of Brazil and head of South American group Marcelo Della Nina, and Australian Ambassador and head of Oceania group Mark Donovan.
During the reception, the ambassadors conveyed the congratulations of the leaders of Arab and friendly countries on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
King Salman also sent his greetings to the leaders of Arab and friendly countries.
The audience was attended by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif.
4,000 people to observe itikaf in Prophet’s Mosque during last ten days of Ramadan
Itikaf starts from the sunset of the 20th day of Ramadan and ends when the Eid moon is sighted
Updated 20 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: 4,000 people who registered to observe itikaf, or secluded devotion, at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will arrive on Thursday.
Itikaf takes place during the last 10 days of Ramadan when worshippers seclude themselves and devote their time to prayer, supplication, and reading the Qur’an. It starts from the sunset of the 20th day of Ramadan and ends when the Eid moon is sighted. During itikaf, worshipers live and sleep in mosques.
Iftar and suhoor meals, hot and cold drinks, and cleaning services will be provided to those secluding at the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure their comfort. They will also have access to religious lectures in a number of languages.
Those secluding are urged to follow guidelines and instructions provided to them.
Saudi autism charity launches first endowment fund
The fund’s goal is to achieve sustainable financing of autism-focused projects
Investment in SAF is expected to exceed SR150 million
Updated 20 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Society of Autism Families launched its first joint autism endowment fund licensed by the General Authority for Awqaf, with assets worth SR50 million ($13.3 million).
The fund’s goal is to achieve sustainable financing of autism-focused projects, and improve quality of life for those with autism spectrum disorder and their families through high-quality, service-driven projects.
Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, SAF chairman, said during the launch event that since its establishment the fund has been analyzing the needs of people with autism spectrum disorder.
SAF is a nonprofit charitable organization that offers counseling services, and holds awareness campaigns and social initiatives.
He said that endowment funds offer long-term financial sustainability for nonprofit organizations.
However, SAF is the first joint fund to be licensed by the General Authority for Awqaf.
The chairman said that contributions to the endowment fund will showcase social solidarity in the Kingdom.
The number of people with autism is increasing rapidly and care for such cases is costly, especially considering the lack of services provided to them, he added.
Investment in SAF is expected to exceed SR150 million, which will be spent on education and rehabilitation programs, specialized medical clinics, accommodation centers, and sensory rooms in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, as well as other projects.
The fund's coordination committee will spearhead coordination with other specialized societies operating in Saudi Arabia.