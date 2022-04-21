Saudi Arabia reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,074.
Saudi health authorities confirmed 146 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 752,994 people have now contracted the disease. Of the new infections, 37 were recorded in Jeddah, 27 in Riyadh, 18 in Madinah, 18 in Makkah and 14 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 59 people were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 231 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 739,767.
The ministry said that 4,153 COVID-19 cases were still active.
Moroccan wins SR5m in prestigious Saudi Qur’an contest
Turkey’s Muhsin Kara named best muezzin
Al-Sheikh: event will return next year
RIYADH: Moroccan Younes Mustafa Gharbi recited his way to first place and bagged SR5 million in prize money during the final of Saudi Arabia’s premier Qur’an contest on Wednesday.
Britain’s Mohammed Ayoub Asif came in second, winning SR2 million. Bahrain's Mohammed Mujahid came in third, taking home SR1 million, while Iran’s Sayed Jassem Mousavi came fourth and received SR500,000.
The competition, called “Otr Elkalam” (“Scent of Speech”), kicked off on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan and was broadcast on the Saudia TV channel.
In the athan (call to prayer) contest, Turkey’s Muhsin Kara and Albijan Celik secured the first and second places, winning SR2 million and SR1 million, respectively.
The Saudi pair of Abdulrahman bin Adel and Anas Al-Rahili, came third and fourth, bagging SR500,000 and SR250,000, respectively.
Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, crowned the first place winners, and said the event will return next year with new set of competitors from across the globe.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the authority.
More than 40,000 participants from 80 countries applied to participate in the qualifying stage of the competition that started in 2019. Thirty-six contestants qualified for the final stages — 18 participants for each contest — hoping to be recognized as the best in their specialty, and a chance at a share of the SR12 million combine prize money.
The prestigious competition is notable for its precise judging criteria, with a set of distinguished jurors.
The 13-member judges panel includes muezzins from the Two Holy Mosques, key Qur’an reciters from around the world and famous international competition assessors.
DiplomaticQuarter: Philippines envoy and Saudi health minister hold talks, tour Seha Virtual Hospital
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Philippines’ Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Adnan Alonto met recently with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel at his office in Riyadh to discuss several issues of common interest, and various ways to enhance health cooperation between the two countries.
They talked about the possibility of further enhancing cooperation between the Philippines and the Kingdom in the medical profession including on research and development.
Filipinos work across the Kingdom in the medical sector mostly as nurses.
After the meeting, Alonto toured Seha Virtual Hospital, where he was briefed on its services.
The Saudi Health Ministry launched the Kingdom’s first virtual hospital on Feb. 28 as part of ongoing efforts to digitize the healthcare sector.
With a growing live network of 130 connected hospitals, SVH is the largest of its kind in the world. The only other virtual hospital to rival it is in the US, with 43 connected hospitals.
Patients of SVH do not need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, nor are they limited by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. clinical hours.
Showcasing its expertise in the holy month of Ramadan, a specialist team from the facility saved the life of an elderly woman who suffered a stroke inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah while performing Umrah.
The 62-year-old woman was transferred by local paramedics to an emergency center inside the Grand Mosque after feeling weak, experiencing flaccid facial muscles, and gradually losing consciousness.
She was immediately transferred to the nearby Ajyad Emergency Hospital, where a CT scan was undertaken that confirmed the initial diagnosis. She was examined by the SVH’s neurologist and stroke consultants and then transferred to the nearby King Abdullah Medical City for treatment.
Unlike simple video calls with doctors, the SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba wins award for its COVID-19 response
Updated 21 April 2022
Mai Almarzoogi
JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, has won a gold medal at the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards for its response to COVID-19.
This category honors institutions and companies that dealt positively and effectively with the pandemic through their community outreach services.
Mawhiba Secretary-General Saud Al-Mathami thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support, which he said allowed the organization to identify and develop the skills of talented people across the globe.
Al-Mathami said the generous support from the Saudi leadership resulted in Mawhiba being able to act as a beacon for those seeing excellence, particularly in its use of technology.
Mawhiba provides programs to develop the skills of talented youth in culture, science, and education.
During the pandemic, the organization had continued its digital transformation to support the needs of students and participants.
In 2020, the institution provided services to over 10,000 students, and more than 11,000 in 2021.
Mawhiba has also organized training programs for 5,000 educators as part of its professional development program, so that they can teach the courses offered by the organization.
Part of the organization’s achievements during the pandemic was its participation in several international scientific competitions.
Al-Mathami said its students won 57 medals in 2020 and 52 medals in 2021, while also winning 96 prizes in the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity last year, and eight international awards in the International Science and Engineering Fair.
The Stevie Awards was created in 2002 to honor the achievements of organizations and professionals globally. The winners of the Middle East and North Africa region were rated by more than 110 professionals worldwide, serving on six juries.
Presentation has 267 copies, 20 museum editions from between 10AH and 13AH
Updated 21 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: To celebrate World Heritage Day that took place on April 18, King Abdulaziz Public Library will hold an exhibition of rare holy Qur’ans on Thursday in Riyadh, which showcases Islam and Arab culture’s rich history.
Among those in attendance will include Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, the library’s general supervisor, and several researchers and academics.
The collection consists of 267 Qur’ans, and 20 valuable museum copies, most of which were written between the 10th and 13th centuries AH, which is from the 15th to the 19th centuries AD.
The library has other collections depicting Arab and Islamic heritage including rare coins and calligraphic art.
A particularly rare Qur’an on display is one made up of 30 sheets. The first folio is decorated with wonderful vegetal motifs using bright colors and gold water. The rest of the pages are completely gilded, and the side frames contain colored and gilded floral motifs in the Naskh script, produced in 1240 A.H. or 1824 A.D.
Also part of the collection is another complete Qur’an, from Surah Al-Fatiha to Surah Al-Nas, which was written in Makkah opposite the Kaaba during the month of Ramadan 1025 A.H. or 1616 A.D.
Rewritten by scholar Mullah Ali Al-Qari who passed away in 1014 AH or 1605 AD, this Qur’an is in black ink, within sections of red and blue.
The library’s collection categorizes the books by type of calligraphic script, region, date copied, or the manner in which it is decorated.
There are also Indian Qur’ans with various floral decorations, as well as samples of beautiful Chinese, Kashmiri and Mamluk productions. In terms of scripts, the range includes Galilee (Kufic), Naskh, Thuluth, Timbuktu, and Late Sudanese. There are also scripts particular to the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and from the Najd and Hijazi regions.
Return of British pilgrims gladdens UK consul general in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia, UK have a long-standing friendship, strong bilateral ties, and enjoy economic, religious cooperation
Updated 21 April 2022
Nada Hameed
MAKKAH: The UK’s consul general said he was pleased about the return of British pilgrims to Saudi Arabia’s holy sites following a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that 1 million pilgrims, including those from overseas, would be allowed to perform Hajj.
For the past two years, Hajj and Umrah have been limited to those in Saudi Arabia.
The UK’s Consul General, Seif Usher, who spoke to Arab News at an iftar in Makkah, welcomed the ministry’s decision because British Muslims could once again experience religious rituals in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s very good to be back in Makkah after some time,” he said. “Mashallah, the haram is very busy. As we see, pilgrims returned to the Kingdom from the United Kingdom. The opening of the e-visa, in particular, has allowed many thousands of British pilgrims to come to Makkah and visit Madinah, come here, and perform Umrah typically during Ramadan.
“Certainly before COVID-19, we would expect tens of thousands of British nationals coming to Makkah during Ramadan. So, inshallah, we shall see increasing numbers of pilgrims from the United Kingdom coming to Makkah.”
The previous iftar hosted by the consul general was in 2019.
Saudi Arabia and the UK have a long-standing friendship, strong bilateral ties, and enjoy cooperation on economic and cultural fronts. But there is also religious cooperation.
“In the United Kingdom, we have more than two-and-a-half million Muslims or around 5 percent of the population. So, there are many tens of thousands of Muslims who travel to Saudi Arabia every year. Typically, pilgrims coming for Umrah, there’ll be more than 100,000 per year. For Hajj pilgrims, there will be more than 25,000.
“So, the numbers are significant. The role of Saudi Arabia in receiving the pilgrims, and taking care of them while they are here, is hugely important and is greatly valued both by the pilgrims themselves and us in terms of the British government. So, we’re very grateful for all the work of the authorities every year and inshallah we shall see an increase as we go forward now after the very difficult years of COVID.”
In 2019, over 130,000 British pilgrims performed Hajj and Umrah. But the last two Hajj seasons witnessed an unprecedented drop in the number of international pilgrims because of travel restrictions and other lockdown measures in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
Usher said he did not know how many British pilgrims would come for this Hajj season, but he estimated there would be between 8,000 and 10,000.
“We’re waiting to hear what the formal announcement is from the Saudi authorities, and we look forward to welcoming British pilgrims here in Makkah in the summer.”
The role of Saudi Arabia in receiving the pilgrims, and taking care of them while they are here, is hugely important and is greatly valued both by the pilgrims themselves and us in terms of the British government.
Seif Usher, UK’s Consul General
Usher, who converted to Islam 25 years ago, has worked in Sudan, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.
His first Ramadan in Saudi Arabia was in 2019, although he arrived in the country in Sept. 2018 to supervise the Hajj journey for British pilgrims.
This year will be his fourth living in Saudi Arabia.
“Ramadan is the most special time of year I think, for all Muslims. It’s a month where we can find some spiritual peace. We can enjoy going to the mosque for Tarawih prayers, and it’s particularly special when we have the opportunity to do so in Makkah.
“So I feel very blessed that I have that opportunity. It’s been a return to normality somewhat after the difficult years of COVID, Alhamdulillah, and it’s very good to be here.”
Monday’s iftar hosted members of the UK’s armed forces who were performing Umrah.
Naveed Mohammed, the British Army’s liaison officer for improving links with British Muslim communities, traveled to Saudi Arabia with 10 other Muslims for Umrah.
He told Arab News: “The standard of care and the organization I have seen is exceptional. Our host in the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces looked after us very well. When we walk around, we have tours of the various sites in Makkah and Jeddah. All we can see is the highest standard of organization, the highest standard of preparation, and how Saudi authorities are looking after all pilgrims.
“It doesn’t matter if somebody has come from one part of the world or somebody has come from another part of the world. Everyone gets treated like a guest, which is wonderful to see.”