Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win, Russian troops won’t storm Ukrainian holdout

In devastated Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it
KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.

Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it — and top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant, and Russian forces pounded the industrial site and repeatedly issued ultimatums ordering the defenders to surrender.

“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” Putin said. “Putting such an important center in the south as Mariupol under control is a success.”

But the Russian leader said that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant, instead preferring to isolate the holdouts who have captivated the world’s attention “so that not even a fly comes through.” His defense minister said the plant was blocked off, while giving yet another prediction that the site could be taken in days.

Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition. Bombings of the plant could well continue.

Even though Putin painted the mission to take Mariupol already a success and said the city had been “liberated,” until the plant falls, he cannot declare a complete victory.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said about 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained in the plant, which has a labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers that spread out across about 11 square kilometers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there.

Russian-backed separatists in the area previously seemed bent on taking every last inch of the city, which has seen some of the most dramatic fighting of the war and whose capture has both strategic and symbolic importance.

The scale of suffering in the city on the Azov Sea has made it a worldwide focal point, and its definitive fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014, and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.

Russian officials now say capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, is the war’s main goal. This week, Moscow’s forces opened a new phase of the war, in a deadly drive along a front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea. Detaching the region from the rest of Ukraine would give Putin a badly needed victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv, and amid mounting Russian losses.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia likely wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest moment on the annual calendar marking its critical role in winning World War II.

“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.

Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry described Putin’s remarks as reflecting a change in “operational approach” as Russia tries to learn from its failures in the eight-week conflict, which turned from initial hopes of a lightning fast invasion of a neighbor into a war of attrition with ever mounting casualties and costs.

“It seems to me that the Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” Parry said.

In the meantime, Western powers are doubling down on their support of Ukraine, moving to push more military hardware in, heightening geopolitical stakes.

The latest in a long line of Western leaders venturing to Kyiv, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Thursday: “One of the most important messages today is that Denmark is considering sending more weapons. That is what is needed.”

Several Western officials have promised similar in recent days.

With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, on Wednesday. Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice.” The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”

The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn’t considered a threat.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.

The Kremlin’s stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories.

In a video address, Zelensky said the Russians were not “abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive.”

The Luhansk governor said Russian forces control 80 percent of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60 percent of the Luhansk region.

Analysts have said the offensive in the east could become a war of attrition as Russia faces Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.

Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict — days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end.”

Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.

Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded

Over 4,000 Afghans who helped UK military still stranded
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

  • Resources being redirected toward Ukrainian refugee crisis
  • Ministry of Defence source describes process as ‘absolute shambles’
LONDON: More than 4,000 Afghans who supported the British military during the August evacuation of Kabul remain stranded as the UK redirects resources toward the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey admitted that 1,000 people eligible for the UK’s Afghan Relocation Assistance Programme, along with their families, remain in Afghanistan, with charities saying the total number exceeds 4,000.

One ARAP applicant told The Independent he was “fearing for his life” and had been forced to remain in Afghanistan despite UK approval.

The 27-year-old said: “We live in fear, in hiding. If we need to buy food, we need to have someone else go out for us. We try to protect ourselves, but this won’t continue. The Taliban have more and more facilities to track us. I feel like we’ve been forgotten.

“I know the UK is paying most attention to the Ukraine war, but it must please keep its promises to us. We protected and supported you; it is your turn to help us.”

Sarah Magill, director of Azadi Charity, which has been supporting ARAP applicants, told The Independent that resources had been “significantly depleted due to the government redeploying ARAP team members to the invasion of Ukraine.”

Magill added: “There is an obvious need to expand the ARAP task force urgently without depleting the secondment of resources to Ukraine, and we ask the government to ensure that action is taken urgently before more lives are lost.”

However, a Ministry of Defence source described the processing of ARAP cases as an “absolute shambles,” with a lack of communication from government leaving Afghans “afraid for their futures.”

The source added: “The government communications (situation) is terrible. Afghans who are in vulnerable situations — some high risk — will send details and paperwork, and they don’t even get a holding email. It’s just stony silence. Army colleagues are appalled.”

Compounding the failings, said the source, is the seeming arbitrariness of the scheme, with some cases being considered far quicker than others.

It is “almost a completely arbitrary process” with “a total lack of transparency,” the source added. “When you’re dealing with people’s lives, this is not how it should be. These are often life and death situations, but the political will is not there.”

Blast hits Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties

Blast hits Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, causing multiple casualties
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

  • Explosion comes two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shiite Hazara area in western Kabul
KABUL: An explosion at a Shiite mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday killed or wounded at least 20 people, a local Taliban commander said.
“A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shiite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured,” Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif said.
Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority, said around five people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the blast.
The explosion came two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shiite Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six people and wounding 11. The Shiite community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.
A resident of Mazar-e-Sharif said she was shopping with her sister in a nearby market when she heard a large explosion and saw smoke rising from the area around the mosque.
“The glass of the shops was broken and it was very crowded and everyone started to run,” the woman, who declined to be named, said.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Daesh militant group has claimed several attacks.

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after
A still image from Russian state TV footage that it said shows a captured British fighter at an unknown location. (File/Reuters)
Updated 50 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia’s foreign ministry says that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help.
“Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a Ukrainian ally of President Vladimir Putin who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities. It was unclear how freely the two men — Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin — were able to talk.

Mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment

Mayor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv says city is under intense bombardment
Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment. (File/Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2022

  • Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment
Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was under intense bombardment on Thursday, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
“Huge blasts, the Russian Federation is furiously bombing the city,” Terekhov said in a televised address.
He said that around 1 million people remain in the northeastern city, while about 30 percent of the population have evacuated, mainly women, children and the elderly.

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

  • Multiple explosions targeting educational institutions hit same area two days earlier
KABUL: A roadside bomb wounded at least two children Thursday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a police official said.
Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet that the explosives went off in the median strip of a road in a western area of Kabul in a mostly Shiite neighborhood. Two days earlier in the same area, multiple explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion.
Hazaras, who make up around 9 percent of the population of Afghanistan’s 36 million people, stand alone in being targeted because of their ethnicity — distinct from the other ethnic groups, such as Tajik and Uzbek and the Pashtun majority — and their religion. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, despised by Sunni Muslim radicals like the Daesh group, and discriminated against by many in the Sunni-majority country.
The Daesh affiliate known as IS in Khorasan Province, or ISK, has previously targeted schools, particularly in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul, more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school, also in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.
Dasht-e-Barchi and other parts of western Kabul are houses to the Shiite minorities of Afghanistan which have mostly been targeted by the Daesh affiliate royalists, however, no one has claimed credit for the recent explosions.

