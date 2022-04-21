You are here

  • Home
  • Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of a earlier explosion in front of a school in Kabul. A roadside bomb hit the same area on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w79md

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children
  • Multiple explosions targeting educational institutions hit same area two days earlier
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A roadside bomb wounded at least two children Thursday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a police official said.
Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet that the explosives went off in the median strip of a road in a western area of Kabul in a mostly Shiite neighborhood. Two days earlier in the same area, multiple explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Thursday’s explosion.
Hazaras, who make up around 9 percent of the population of Afghanistan’s 36 million people, stand alone in being targeted because of their ethnicity — distinct from the other ethnic groups, such as Tajik and Uzbek and the Pashtun majority — and their religion. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, despised by Sunni Muslim radicals like the Daesh group, and discriminated against by many in the Sunni-majority country.
The Daesh affiliate known as IS in Khorasan Province, or ISK, has previously targeted schools, particularly in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul, more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school, also in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.
Dasht-e-Barchi and other parts of western Kabul are houses to the Shiite minorities of Afghanistan which have mostly been targeted by the Daesh affiliate royalists, however, no one has claimed credit for the recent explosions.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5
World
Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate
World
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up

Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up

Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
  • Prolongs agony for many residents who have been stuck at home for most of this month
  • Frustration mounting among people who thought earlier this week their lives may begin to gradually return to normal
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters
SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities said on Thursday tough restrictions would remain in place for now even in districts which managed to cut COVID-19 transmission to zero, prolonging the agony for many residents who have been stuck at home for most of this month.
That sober assessment, prompted by an unexpected rise in the number of cases outside quarantined areas, came after health officials earlier in the week had fueled hopes of some return to normal by saying that trends in recent days showed Shanghai had “effectively curbed transmissions.”
At a regular press conference, an official from the Chongming district, an outlying island area, said most curbs would be kept in place, although it has reported zero cases outside quarantined areas and 90 percent of its 640,000-or-so residents were now in theory allowed to leave their homes.
“For those in prevention areas, we have to continue to ensure that they don’t become ‘free to fly’ areas,” deputy governor Zhang Zhitong said, referring to neighborhoods which meet the criteria for residents to be allowed to go outside.
Supermarkets would remain shut to shoppers, vehicles would not be allowed on roads without approval, and only one person from each household would be allowed to leave home each day in some towns in Chongming, he said.
The central district of Jingan, home to nearly 1 million people and some of the city’s flashiest malls, announced on Thursday it would no longer allow any residents out of their housing compounds, citing risks of large gatherings.
Frustration is mounting among people who thought earlier this week their lives may begin to gradually return to normal.
“I no longer have strength to complain about the measures that change from day to night,” one Jingan resident wrote on social media. “And this is not even a problem worth mentioning among the serious problems Shanghai is facing.”
A video of a tense interaction between a resident of Jingan and a neighborhood committee official was circulated widely on Chinese social media on Wednesday evening.
The resident asks repeatedly why she cannot go outside despite living in an area where leaving home is allowed, only to receive the same answer: “I told you we got a notice.” Reuters could not verify the video’s authenticity.
Shanghai reported 15,861 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from 16,407 a day earlier. Symptomatic cases stood at 2,634, up from 2,494.
Crucially, there were 441 new cases outside quarantined areas, up from 390 a day earlier.
Eight people with COVID-19 died in Shanghai on Wednesday, authorities said, bringing the death toll of the current outbreak to 25 — all recorded in the past four days.
Many residents have said, however, that a family member had died after catching COVID-19 since early March, but cases had not been included in official statistics, raising doubts over their accuracy.
The Shanghai government did not respond to questions regarding the death toll.
State media reported on Thursday that the Shanghai government was investigating three funeral home officials for refusing to provide funeral services using COVID-19 as an excuse.
Shanghai ordered virtually all residents to stay home at the start of April after COVID-19 cases began to surge. Residents have faced income losses, difficulty getting food, family separations and poor conditions in quarantine.
With public resentment rising, city officials said on Thursday they would look into complaints made by residents over the quality and expiry dates of products such as duck meat and cooking oil provided in government ration packs.
Businesses are beginning to reopen, though they have to operate under “closed loop management,” which entails living on site, daily testing and rigorous disinfection.
US electric carmaker Tesla Inc. is among 666 companies allowed to resume operations, and its reopening was given generous airtime on state media this week. Industry bodies caution, however, that factories face logistical nightmares and are far from resuming full production.

Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol

Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol

Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol
  • A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant
  • Another attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol will be made Thursday
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Only four buses with civilians managed to escape from Mariupol after several unsuccessful attempts, Ukrainian officials said Thursday, as thousands more remained trapped under relentless Russian attacks against the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated southern port city.
Another attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol will be made Thursday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
In Kyiv, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen became the latest European leaders to show support with a visit to the capital. They were due to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned in a video address overnight that the Russians were not “abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive.”
“The West stands together to support the Ukrainian people,” Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians’ new drive to seize the industrial east.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an assessment that Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of its annual May 9 Victory Day celebrations. “This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date.”
As fears grew for the fate of civilians in Mariupol, the Kyiv regional police said Thursday that two mass graves with nine bodies were discovered in the city of Borodyanka, northwest of the capital. The findings added to thousands of civilians reported killed by Russian forces, who have been accused of wholesale abuses of Ukrainians.
Head of the Kyiv regional police, Andriy Nebytov, said two women and a teenager were among the “civilians killed by the Russian occupiers.”
“I want to stress that these people are civilians. The Russian military deliberately shot civilians that didn’t put up any resistance and didn’t pose any threat,” Nebytov said, adding that some of the victims were apparently tortured.
With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. President Vladimir Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice.” The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”
The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn’t considered a threat.
On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.
The Kremlin’s stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories. Detaching it from the rest of Ukraine would give Putin a badly needed victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv.
The UK Defense Ministry said Russian forces were advancing from staging areas in the Donbas toward Kramatorsk, which continues to suffer from persistent rocket attacks.
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces control 80 percent of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60 percent of the Luhansk region.
Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, after seizing the small city of Kreminna, are now threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. He urged all residents to evacuate immediately.
“The occupiers control only parts of these cities, unable to break through to the centers,” Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram.
Analysts have said the offensive in the east could become a war of attrition as Russia faces Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.
Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict — days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the ball is in their court, we’re waiting for a response.” He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or whether it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.
Zelensky said he had not seen or heard of the proposal, though one of his top advisers said the Ukrainian side was reviewing it.
Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.
In devastated Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, believed to be the city’s last pocket of resistance.
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Zelensky said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped.
A Ukrainian apparently in the plant posted a Facebook video urging world leaders to help evacuate people from the plant, saying, “We have more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians with us, including women and children.”
The officer identified himself as Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade and warned: “This may be our last appeal. We may have only a few days or hours left.” The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
The Russian side issued a new ultimatum to the defenders to surrender, but the Ukrainians have ignored all previous demands.
More than 100,000 people overall were believed trapped in Mariupol with little if any food, water, medicine or heat. The city’s pre-war population was 400,000.
A Zelensky adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter that he and other Ukrainian negotiators were ready to hold talks without conditions to save the lives of trapped Mariupol defenders and civilians. There was no immediate response from Russia.
Mariupol holds strategic and symbolic value for both sides. The scale of suffering there has made it a worldwide focal point of the war. Mariupol’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
Elsewhere, some residents of the eastern city of Kharkiv have lived in basements for weeks, trying to stay safe from Russian shelling. With no running water, gas or electricity, they collect rainwater and cook on open fires, burning debris from destroyed wooden buildings.
In one neighborhood, they sought safety in a school basement — using desks, tables and chairs to fashion beds. More than 300 people slept there during the first days of the war, but most have left for safer places, and only a few dozen remain.
Stirring a large pot of a thin vegetable soup, a woman said volunteers brought cabbage, beets and canned beans. “We mixed everything together and made borscht,” said Natasha, who gave only her first name.
As Russia funneled troops and equipment into the Donbas, Western nations rushed to boost the flow of military supplies to Kyiv for this new phase of the war — likely to involve trench warfare, long-range artillery attacks and tank battles across relatively open terrain.
US President Joe Biden was set to announce plans Thursday to send more military aid to Ukraine, according to a US official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Zelensky said Ukraine’s Western allies have “come to understand our needs better,” adding that Ukraine is receiving new shipments of Western weapons “now, when Russia is trying to step up its attacks, not in weeks or in a month.”
Putin, meanwhile, boasted that the Sarmat missile has “no equivalents in the world.” The Sarmat is intended to eventually replace the Soviet-built missile code-named Satan by NATO as a major component of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
It will ”make those who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think twice,” Putin said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia war crimes

Related

Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
World
Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
Analysis Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?
Business & Economy
Will the Ukraine war put an end to global economic interdependence?

Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
Updated 37 min 42 sec ago
AP

Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

Biden to announce new military assistance for Ukraine
  • A senior US defense official on Wednesday said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine
Updated 37 min 42 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to announce plans to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a US official.
The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine.
The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week. It includes much needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
A senior US defense official on Wednesday said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.
Biden on Wednesday lauded US military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person group meeting at the White House of his presidency.
It’s an annual tradition that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now being resurrected as the US arms Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia’s invasion.
“I don’t know about you, but I’ve been to Ukraine a number of times before the war ... and I knew they were tough and proud but I tell you what: They’re tougher and more proud than I thought,” Biden told military commanders. “I’m amazed at what they’re doing with your help.”
Biden brought together the Pentagon’s top civilian and uniformed officials amid the most serious fighting in Europe since World War II. Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.
Biden also used the gathering to reflect on his administration’s efforts to diversify Pentagon leadership. Hicks is the first Senate-confirmed woman to hold her role. Biden also chose Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force as commander of United States Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army as commander of United States Southern Command. They are just the second and third women to lead combatant commands.
“It’s an important milestone,” Biden said. “I think that speaks to how we’re harnessing the strength and diversity of our country.”
Following the meeting, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the military leaders and their spouses for dinner in the White House Blue Room.
Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden’s adult son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Joe Biden US

Related

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
Sport
Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol
World
Ukraine says corridor agreed for evacuating women, children and elderly from Mariupol

Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate

Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate

Macron, Le Pen clash on Russia, EU in angry TV debate
  • Snap poll suggests Macron seen more convincing
  • Le Pen “to give money back” to French 
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen of being in thrall to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a years-old Russian bank loan to her party during a fiery TV debate ahead of Sunday’s election.
While he also charged Le Pen with harboring an undiminished desire to pull France out of the European Union (EU), she struck back with a pledge to put money back in the pockets of millions of French made poorer during his five-year presidency.
The debate — their only one of the campaign — was peppered with appeals of “don’t interrupt me” and accusations the other was not up to the job of leading France, a veto-wielding UN Security Council member and Europe’s second-largest economy.
“Stop mixing everything up,” a combative Macron told Le Pen during one heated exchange about France’s debt, which like others has swollen due to pandemic support measures.
“Don’t lecture me,” responded Le Pen, who avoided the pitfalls of a previous encounter in 2017, when her presidential bid unraveled as she mixed up her notes and lost her footing.
For Le Pen, who lags Macron in voter surveys by as much as 56-44, the debate was a chance to persuade voters she has the stature to be president and that they should not fear seeing the far-right in power.
A snap poll conducted for the BFM TV channel showed that 59 percent of respondents found Macron the more convincing of the two, however it was not clear how that would translate into voting intentions on Sunday.
Macron’s strongest lines of attack were on a loan to her party for its 2017 campaign contracted through a Russian bank.
“You depend on the Russian power, you depend on Mr. Putin,” Macron told his opponent.
“A lot of your choices can be explained by this dependence,” he said in an attack on Le Pen’s policy positions which he said still included a “project which dare not speak its name” to withdraw France from the 27-member EU.
Le Pen, who has toned down her once staunchly anti-EU rhetoric as part of a bid to broaden her electoral appeal, dismissed both the charge of wanting to leave the EU and of being compromised politically by the Russian bank loan.
“I am a completely free and independent woman,” she said.
With unemployment at a 13-year low, Macron said he was proud of job creation during his term and added: “the best way to gain purchasing power is to fight unemployment.”
The two candidates kept accusing each other of failing to respond to voters’ real concerns, with Le Pen saying that “in real life” her proposals would improve voters’ situations much more than her opponent.
“I will make it my absolute priority over the next five years to give the French their money back,” Le Pen said, adding that the French had “suffered” throughout Macron’s mandate.
The election presents voters with two opposing visions of France: Macron offers a pro-European, liberal platform, while Le Pen’s nationalist manifesto is founded on deep Euroskepticism.
Much haggling went on behind the scenes ahead of the debate, from the temperature of the room to flipping a coin to decide which theme they would start with — the cost of living — to who would speak first — Le Pen.
With both candidates dismissing the other’s plans as unrealistic but not scoring any obvious knock-out blows, it may not be clear what impact the debate has on the electorate.
Only 14 percent of voters were waiting for the debate to decide who to vote for, while 12 percent said it would be decisive for whether they will vote at all, a poll by OpinionWay-Kea Partners for Les Echos newspaper showed.
That said, after more than half of the electorate voted for far-right or hard-left candidates in the first round on April 10, Macron’s lead in opinion polls is much narrower than five years ago, when he beat Le Pen with 66.1 percent of the vote.
Since then, Le Pen has at least partly succeeded in attracting mainstream voters while Macron is no longer the same disruptor from outside politics that he was in the 2017 debate, which at the time cemented his status as the clear front-runner.
 

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen presidential elections

Related

France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
World
France’s Macron, Le Pen trade barbs ahead of run-off
Update France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff
World
France’s Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runoff

US Capitol evacuation over false alarm provokes fear, fury

US Capitol evacuation over false alarm provokes fear, fury
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

US Capitol evacuation over false alarm provokes fear, fury

US Capitol evacuation over false alarm provokes fear, fury
  • The mini-crisis was triggered by a pre-planned flyover at nearby Nationals Stadium
Updated 21 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday after authorities sounded a threat alarm over a harmless parachute stunt, prompting top lawmaker Nancy Pelosi to blast aviation officials for an “inexcusable” failure.
Police tasked with protecting the complex at the heart of US government in Washington issued an initial statement shortly after 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT) saying they had ordered an evacuation as they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”
They did not give further details. But it turned out the mini-crisis was triggered by a pre-planned flyover at nearby Nationals Stadium.
The news became a top headline within minutes in the United States, where the memories of September 11, 2001 attacks — which saw Al-Qaeda fly passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington — and the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol by protesters are still poignant.
US Capitol Police swiftly issued a second statement to say the order had been given “out of an abundance of caution,” that there was now “no threat” to the complex and that buildings had reopened for use.
Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate, the chambers of Congress that are located in the Capitol, were in session at the time of the scare.
But the incident enranged Speaker of the House Pelosi, who fired off a withering statement soon after the evacuation order was lifted blasting the Federal Aviation Administration over the apparent misunderstanding.
The FAA’s “apparent failure” to notify Capitol police of the planned flyover was “outrageous and inexcusable,” Pelosi said.
“The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful” for those still facing trauma from the January 6 attack on the Capitol, she said, adding that Congress would review “what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake.”
There was no immediate explanation for the order, but Pelosi was clear it came after a parachute display that was part of a baseball pregame show for “Military Appreciation Night” at Nationals Stadium.
NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake tweeted that he had “Just watched some people parachute down over/near the US Capitol amid an evacuation order.”
NBC, citing police, said they were part of a demonstration by the Golden Knights at the stadium. The Golden Knights are the US Army’s official aerial parachute demonstration team.
“Seems they might not have told Capitol Police they’d be in the airspace. One officer here told me she saw the small plane appearing to circle before the parachuters jumped,” Haake tweeted.
The stadium is roughly 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) from the Capitol. The Nationals were playing the Arizona Diamondbacks there Wednesday.
The US Capitol was the focal point of an actual violent attack just 15 months ago, when supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the building in an effort to stop certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Despite Wednesday’s scare being a false alarm, lawmakers and visitors were shaken by the warning.
“We just went through a very stressful 15 minutes, but we are thankful that everyone is safe,” congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said on Twitter.
CNN’s congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles said he was among those evacuated, and that “for a good 15 minutes it was pretty frantic.”
“The alarms were loud and intense and Capitol Police were not messing around getting people out,” he tweeted.
Two young Swiss tourists visiting Washington said they were walking toward the historic white domed Capitol to take a tour when police waved them away from the structure.
“They shut the security barriers behind us. They didn’t tell us why and I thought it was better not to ask,” one of the tourists, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

Topics: United States US capitol

Related

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
World
Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules
US Capitol Riots: Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection
World
US Capitol Riots: Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

Latest updates

Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children
Roadside bomb explosion in western Kabul wounds 2 children
Al-Ittihad’s history unveiled in new documentary
Al-Ittihad’s history unveiled in new documentary
Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
Shanghai people ‘not free to fly’ out of homes as COVID-19 cases tick back up
Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 
Saudi startup Foodics mulls IPO within 3 years after raising $170m 
Saudi Arabia's TASI nudges higher after energy markets ease: Opening bell
Saudi Arabia's TASI nudges higher after energy markets ease: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.