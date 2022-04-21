You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, background, and Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Apr. 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qznv

Updated 21 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle
  • Wednesday night’s win over Crystal Palace meant goal difference is the only factor keeping Newcastle outside of the top flight’s top 10
  • No manager since Sir Bobby Robson, and the days of the Champions League anthem being played at St. James’ Park, has won six home games on the bounce
Updated 21 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down talk of a top half Premier League finish.

Wednesday night’s win over Crystal Palace meant goal difference is the only factor keeping Newcastle outside of the top flight’s top 10.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since Howe took charge in November, with the Magpies claiming nine wins in their last 13 games to lift themselves from likely relegation fodder to the prospect of seeing out their final five games safe in the knowledge they’re destined for unexpected mid-table mediocrity.

And while Geordie eyes are fixed on how high the team might finish this season — and barely containing their excitement about what next season might bring — Howe is maintaining his calm, measured approach to life in the top job on Tyneside.

“I think it’s just game by game,” Howe, who took over the team when they were 19th in the table, five points from safety, said after Wednesday’s win. “It’s a very quick turnaround to the next game but we’ll try to go to Norwich and win the game. We have a very difficult run-in. It’s great that we’ve got the points we have at this moment.”

In beating Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, Howe made a little bit of history at United. No manager since Sir Bobby Robson, and the days of the Champions League anthem being played at St. James’ Park, has won six home games on the bounce.

Howe is flattered his name is even being mentioned in the same sentence as Robson, a Geordie legend, who also managed Ipswich, England, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and PSV Eindhoven.

Howe said: “That feels amazing. You look back at the start of the run, we just wanted a win, never mind thinking of six. We managed to get those important wins and build a really good feeling here.

“It’s incredible, because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club. He was someone I always admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game. He’s the benchmark for anything you try to do here.”

Making it seven, as Robson’s Newcastle did back in 2004, will be tough, given quadruple-chasing Liverpool are next up at St. James’ Park a week on Saturday.

Howe continued: “There is a very good relationship between the supporters and the players, a great atmosphere to play in. It was electric, especially during the first-half, when I thought we played very well. It’s great to see us playing with a bit more composure and flair. That changed in the second-half and (we) showed a different side. It’s great that we’ve got the capability to adapt our game.”

Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron was the match winner for Newcastle on the night, his 32nd-minute strike enough to see all three points remain on Tyneside.

Howe had tasked the former Newcastle record buy with cementing a place in the side, having played a bit-part role for much of the campaign to date. And with his last two performances, Howe believes Almiron has done exactly that.

“He was excellent, he really was. He’s someone we’ve always liked,” said Howe, whose side take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

“We had a team that was settled and doing very well, so he found it difficult to get in but that didn’t change the way we think about him. He’s had a chance now in the team and I thought his goal today epitomized his performance — pace to get in behind and then what a finish. That’s something he’s worked incredibly hard on behind the scenes. He got his reward with that goal.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league Bobby Robson

Related

Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in sixth win St. James’ Park
Sport
Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in sixth win St. James’ Park
Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss
Sport
Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss

Saudi teams AQ, The Storm reach Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Super Final

Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi teams AQ, The Storm reach Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Super Final

Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • Men’s, women’s winners of national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah to play international opposition in Qatar in May
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, a global five-a-side tournament held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, ended this week in Jeddah with Team AQ winning the national men’s competition and The Storm claiming the women’s title.

The winners emerged from eight teams from the Kingdom to earn the right to represent the country in the Super Final to be staged in Qatar in May.

The national finals took place in Al-Balad, the historical area of the Red Sea port city.

The men’s competition was launched in Saudi Arabia with two qualifiers in Riyadh on April 7 and 8 and was followed by two qualifiers in Jeddah on April 14 and 15, while the women’s qualifiers took place on April 16, giving an opportunity for thousands of participants to compete in the elite football event.

There are no goalkeepers in the competition, and every time a team scores, an opposing player is eliminated. Matches last for 10 minutes, or until one team loses all its players. This year saw all the teams that had qualified for the cancelled 2021 event being invited back to compete.

The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament touched down in the Kingdom for the first time this year and set the scene for Saudi football fans and enthusiasts of the most popular international game to showcase their skills and compete in a tournament that thousands of football fans around the world wait for every year.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian football star’s signature five-a-side tournament, with countries around the globe hosting qualifiers with teams aiming to make the national finals to book a ticket to the coveted World Final.

Topics: football soccer Neymar Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five

Related

Saudi Arabia to host Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five for first time
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five for first time
Kooora signing with Khalid Aldoseri (left) and Juan Delgado (right). (Supplied)
Media
Kooora, the largest digital sports publisher in the Middle East, acquired by Footballco

Five talking points ahead of the second legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals

Five talking points ahead of the second legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 21 April 2022
John Duerden

Five talking points ahead of the second legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals

Five talking points ahead of the second legs of the African Champions League quarterfinals
  • Reigning champions Al-Ahly take a narrow lead to Morocco for showdown with Raja Casablanca, while Wydad Casablanca look set for semifinals after first leg heroics
Updated 21 April 2022
John Duerden

It is halftime in the quarterfinals of the African Champions League, with all four ties in the balance. Arab News looks back at the first legs and ahead to the second. Here are five talking points.

1. Al-Ahly may rue their missed chances

Al-Ahly may have defeated Raja Casablanca 2-1 at home in the first leg, but must have left the stadium feeling dissatisfied, because this tie should already be over. The Egyptians had chance after chance, with a massive 25 goal attempts — which included a saved penalty — compared to six from the visitors who were reduced to 10 men on the hour. It means that one goal in Morocco could change everything.

“The second leg will be very difficult for us, and we should have decided the tie in our stadium, but unfortunately that did not happen,” head coach Pitso Mosimane said.

The South African has been criticized in Egypt for the narrowness of the victory and it could be said that by leading the team to the last two continental titles that the media and fans have become a little spoiled. In the last two quarterfinal appearances, the Red Giants won their first legs by two goals. This time the cushion is not quite as comfortable. It could be a nervous evening in Stade Mohammed V but one thing is for sure: Al-Ahly have plenty of experience in these situations.

2. Wydad Casablanca looking set for the semis

Wydad Casablanca produced an epic performance in their first leg, winning 1-0 at the home of CR Belouizdad despite playing with 10 men for over 80 minutes after veteran midfielder Jalal Daoudi was shown an early red.

The depleted Moroccans caught the eight-time Algerian champions cold early in the second half with a fine header from Guy Mbenza.

As expected, the Algiers side produced wave after wave of attacks and ended the game with 23 goal attempts but no goals. In fact, none of those were really clear opportunities as the hosts were reduced to long shots or to launching crosses into the area. It was not too difficult for Wydad in the end.

Given the circumstances of the win, of all the four quarterfinal ties, Wydad, with the second of their two titles coming in 2017, are the best placed to progress to the last four. If Belouizdad struggle against ten men on home soil, the odds of them getting the goals they need in Morocco are not promising.

3. Setif flying flag for Algeria

If the situation is looking bleak for Belouizdad then it is slightly better for fellow Algerians ES Setif who drew 0-0 at home to Esperance de Tunis. As goalless draws go, this was an entertaining affair with both teams going close on numerous occasions. The closest either came was from a spectacular long-range free-kick from Fousseny Coulibaly that hit the underside of the crossbar. Given the action in the first leg, it is hard to imagine the second leg ending goalless.

The Tunisian giants are the favorites as they are at home and are usually defensively solid, with just two goals conceded in the group stage. There is hope for Setif, two-time winners, however, as Esperance looked vulnerable from set pieces and there are sure to be chances in the return match. Away goals, still in place in Africa despite being jettisoned in Europe, could play a crucial part.

4. Raja Casablanca have a fighting chance

The Moroccans have been champions of Africa an impressive three times but the last of those wins came back in 1999. It is time to end that drought, and to do so, they need to improve on their first leg performance.

Coach Rachid Taoussi complained of the decisions that went against his men in a game that saw two penalties given to Al-Ahly and a red card to one of his own players. The spot kicks seemed fair, especially the second one which was given after Marouane Hadhoudi stopped a goal-bound shot with his hand with the goalkeeper beaten, hence the resulting dismissal.

It suits the Green Eagles to put the blame for the defeat on the shoulders of the referee and/or VAR, with their official complaint over what they said were “several unfair, ungrounded decisions.”

It may be a clever thing to do as it overshadows the fact the visitors were second best even before the sending off. Casablanca were relieved to go home with just a one goal deficit but will have to improve against the ten-time winners to go to the last four.

5. Non-Arab tie also finely poised

Petro de Luanda defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to stay on course to become the first Angolan team to become champions of Africa, and the first team from anywhere to beat the Sundowns in the tournament this year. The South Africans, champions in 2016, will be confident of overcoming the deficit on their home turf of Johannesburg. It should be an entertaining clash.

The winner of this tie will take on either Wydad Casablanca or Belouizdad. The other semifinal will feature the victors of the Al-Ahly and Raja Casablanca clash, and the team that emerges from the game between Setif and Esperance de Tunis.

Topics: African Champions League Al-Ahly Raja Casablanca

Related

5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League
Sport
5 things to look out for in quarterfinals of African Champions League
Raja Casablanca calls on CAF to investigate ‘scandal’ after Champions League loss to Al-Ahly in Cairo
Sport
Raja Casablanca calls on CAF to investigate ‘scandal’ after Champions League loss to Al-Ahly in Cairo

Ukraine’s Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Ukraine’s Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Ukraine’s Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban
  • The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament
  • "We don't want them banned completely," Svitolina said
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Elina Svitolina said Russian and Belarusian players who denounce Moscow’s invasion of her country Ukraine should be allowed to participate at Wimbledon.
The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year’s tournament.
The decision means that the likes of men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women’s fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus are ruled out of the June 27-July 10 tournament.
World number 25 Svitolina joined fellow Ukrainian players on Wednesday in seeking a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions but appeared to soften her stance in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.
“We don’t want them banned completely,” Svitolina said. “If players don’t speak out against the Russian government then it is the right thing to ban them.
“We just want them to speak up, if they are with us and the rest of the world or the Russian government. This is for me the main point.
“If they didn’t choose, didn’t vote for this government, then it’s fair they should be allowed to play and compete.”
The governing bodies of men’s and women’s tennis criticized Wimbledon for its decision.
Svitolina, who has friends and family still in Ukraine, said Russian and Belarusian players had to do more.
Medvedev made a plea for peace on Twitter in February while his compatriot Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning the Dubai title.
“I can count on one hand how many Russian and Belarusian players who have asked me how I’m doing, how is my family, is everyone safe?” Svitolina said.
“That’s why I feel sad about this situation. Personally some people should do a bit more than they’ve done. It’s mysterious.
“The way Russian and Belarusian players have been is very, sad. We’re colleagues who see each other every week so it’s shocking to see this change and so quick.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Elina Svitolina tennis Wimbledon

Related

‘Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk
Sport
‘Two different realities,’ says Ukraine tennis captain Savchuk
Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France
Sport
Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France

Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery

Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery

Amir Khan scraps London move after robbery
  • Armed assailants stopped world champion boxer, wife outside restaurant
  • ‘We’re going to stick with living in Bolton and spending time in Dubai’
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Former British world champion boxer Amir Khan has scrapped plans to move to London with his family following an armed robbery while out with his wife in the capital on Monday.

Two masked assailants stopped Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom outside a restaurant, pointing a gun in his face and demanding he hand over a £72,000 ($94,000) diamond-encrusted Franck Muller Vanguard watch. Makhdoom posted an Instagram video purportedly showing the suspects.

Khan told MailOnline: “My plan was to move to London later this year with Faryal and the kids but after what happened there’s no chance that we’ll be doing that. Our plan to move there is not happening. We’re going to stick with living in Bolton and spending time in Dubai.”

He subsequently flew off to Dubai with his wife to join their three children, with the boxer saying: “I just want to hug my kids and spend some time with them in the sun.”

Makhdoom said: “To the selfish guys who pointed a gun at my husband’s head and risked everything, risked our lives all for a fricking watch, I say to you: Shame on you. How dare you pull that stunt on two parents all for a watch.”

Topics: Amir Khan Faryal Makhdoom London Bolton Dubai

Related

CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online video
World
CCTV footage of Amir Khan robbery posted online
Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in London
World
Amir Khan ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in London

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
  • Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children
  • “Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.
Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children.
“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”
There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority,” the England defender’s management team said in a statement. “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”
United play at Arsenal on Saturday.

Topics: Manchester United Harry Maguire Premier league bomb threat

Related

Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown
Sport
Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’
Sport
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’

Latest updates

Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet
Greek police rescue 64 migrants marooned on border islet
Saudi teams AQ, The Storm reach Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Super Final
Members of Tam AQ celebrate winning the national Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Netflix to crack down on password sharing as subscriptions fall for 1st time
With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases
Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue
Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.