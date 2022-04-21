You are here

  • Home
  • United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire clears the ball in front Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during their Premier League match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7pcp

Updated 4 sec ago
AP

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
  • Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children
  • “Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.
Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children.
“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”
There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority,” the England defender’s management team said in a statement. “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”
United play at Arsenal on Saturday.

Topics: Manchester United Harry Maguire Premier league bomb threat

Related

Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown
Sport
Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’
Sport
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle
Updated 21 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle
  • Wednesday night’s win over Crystal Palace meant goal difference is the only factor keeping Newcastle outside of the top flight’s top 10
  • No manager since Sir Bobby Robson, and the days of the Champions League anthem being played at St. James’ Park, has won six home games on the bounce
Updated 21 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down talk of a top half Premier League finish.

Wednesday night’s win over Crystal Palace meant goal difference is the only factor keeping Newcastle outside of the top flight’s top 10.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround since Howe took charge in November, with the Magpies claiming nine wins in their last 13 games to lift themselves from likely relegation fodder to the prospect of seeing out their final five games safe in the knowledge they’re destined for unexpected mid-table mediocrity.

And while Geordie eyes are fixed on how high the team might finish this season — and barely containing their excitement about what next season might bring — Howe is maintaining his calm, measured approach to life in the top job on Tyneside.

“I think it’s just game by game,” Howe, who took over the team when they were 19th in the table, five points from safety, said after Wednesday’s win. “It’s a very quick turnaround to the next game but we’ll try to go to Norwich and win the game. We have a very difficult run-in. It’s great that we’ve got the points we have at this moment.”

In beating Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, Howe made a little bit of history at United. No manager since Sir Bobby Robson, and the days of the Champions League anthem being played at St. James’ Park, has won six home games on the bounce.

Howe is flattered his name is even being mentioned in the same sentence as Robson, a Geordie legend, who also managed Ipswich, England, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Porto and PSV Eindhoven.

Howe said: “That feels amazing. You look back at the start of the run, we just wanted a win, never mind thinking of six. We managed to get those important wins and build a really good feeling here.

“It’s incredible, because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club. He was someone I always admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game. He’s the benchmark for anything you try to do here.”

Making it seven, as Robson’s Newcastle did back in 2004, will be tough, given quadruple-chasing Liverpool are next up at St. James’ Park a week on Saturday.

Howe continued: “There is a very good relationship between the supporters and the players, a great atmosphere to play in. It was electric, especially during the first-half, when I thought we played very well. It’s great to see us playing with a bit more composure and flair. That changed in the second-half and (we) showed a different side. It’s great that we’ve got the capability to adapt our game.”

Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron was the match winner for Newcastle on the night, his 32nd-minute strike enough to see all three points remain on Tyneside.

Howe had tasked the former Newcastle record buy with cementing a place in the side, having played a bit-part role for much of the campaign to date. And with his last two performances, Howe believes Almiron has done exactly that.

“He was excellent, he really was. He’s someone we’ve always liked,” said Howe, whose side take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

“We had a team that was settled and doing very well, so he found it difficult to get in but that didn’t change the way we think about him. He’s had a chance now in the team and I thought his goal today epitomized his performance — pace to get in behind and then what a finish. That’s something he’s worked incredibly hard on behind the scenes. He got his reward with that goal.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league Bobby Robson

Related

Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in sixth win St. James’ Park
Sport
Newcastle United beat Crystal Palace in sixth win St. James’ Park
Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss
Sport
Bruno Guimaraes is the benchmark for summer signings, says Newcastle boss

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton’s bid to buy Chelsea
  • Williams and Hamilton have pledged an estimated 10 million pounds ($13.06 million) each to the bid, Sky Sports reported
  • Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles' Angel City FC, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton’s bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday.
Former Liverpool chairman Broughton’s consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea’s top status.
Private equity veterans Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own sport teams including the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers, are also backing Broughton’s bid.
Williams and Hamilton have pledged an estimated 10 million pounds ($13.06 million) each to the bid, Sky Sports reported.
Hamilton’s representatives later confirmed that the 37-year-old had joined Broughton’s bid, but said the financial figures quoted in the report were not accurate, without disclosing any details.
Reuters have reached out Williams’ representatives for comment.
Williams is already an investor in Los Angeles’ Angel City FC, which plays in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Final bids for the club, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, were submitted earlier this month.
Others on the shortlist to buy the English premiership club are LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.
A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.
The club’s sale is being overseen by US bank Raine Group.
($1 = 0.7656 pounds)

Topics: Chelsea Serena Williams Lewis Hamilton

Related

3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
Sport
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
Cubs owners denounce racism after backlash over Chelsea bid
Sport
Cubs owners denounce racism after backlash over Chelsea bid

Ten Hag to become Manchester United manager next season

Ten Hag to become Manchester United manager next season
Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Manchester United's new manager. (File/Reuters)
Updated 21 April 2022

Ten Hag to become Manchester United manager next season

Ten Hag to become Manchester United manager next season
  • Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax to become Manchester United manager next season
  • The club have been looking for a permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in October
Updated 21 April 2022

MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax to become Manchester United manager next season, the English giants confirmed on Thursday.
The 52-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract, faces a huge task to revive the Red Devils fortunes after a fifth consecutive trophyless season.
The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 sent the 20-time English champions into decline.
Ten Hag is on course to win his third league title with Ajax and took the four-time European champions to the semifinals of the Champions League in 2019 for the first time in 22 years.
“It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said Ten Hag.
“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.
“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”
United sit sixth in the Premier League, 23 points behind leaders Manchester City, and are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The club have been looking for a permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in October.
Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim boss for the remainder of the season, but the German has been unable to inspire any improvement in United’s performance.
Rangnick has been fiercely critical of the standard of the United squad in recent weeks, claiming after Tuesday’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool that United are “six years” behind their rivals.
An overhaul of the squad is expected in the coming months with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all out of contract and Nemanja Matic having already announced his decision to leave at the end of the season.
A summer of long-needed change will put Ten Hag’s ability to work constructively with the club’s new CEO Richard Arnold, technical director Darren Fletcher and football director John Murtough immediately to the test.
“During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth,” said Murtough.
“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that. “
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is also uncertain.
Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in his first season back at Old Trafford, where he enjoyed a glorious first spell between 2003 and 2009.
The 37-year-old still has one year left on his contract, but may not be keen to miss out on Champions League football in one his few remaining seasons at the top of the game.

Topics: Manchester United football sport

Related

Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Sport
Liverpool thrash miserable Man Utd to go top of Premier League
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race
Sport
Man City win to stay in charge of Premier League title race

Continuing turmoil means English cricket is no longer the world’s role model

Continuing turmoil means English cricket is no longer the world’s role model
Updated 21 April 2022
Jon Pike

Continuing turmoil means English cricket is no longer the world’s role model

Continuing turmoil means English cricket is no longer the world’s role model
  • Recent resignation of national team captain Joe Root added to existing board and head coach vacancies
Updated 21 April 2022
Jon Pike

Where should countries which aspire to develop and grow the game of cricket look for an administrative model on which to base their efforts? Currently, the answer is unlikely to be the England and Wales Cricket Board.

On April 15, the resignation of the captain of the national Test team was added to the existing vacancies for chair, managing director and head coach of men’s cricket.

The previous chair resigned on Oct. 7, 2021, after only thirteen months in post, whilst the head coach, batting coach and director of cricket lost their positions in the wake of a disastrous performance in Australia. As an interim move, former captain and director of cricket between May 2015 and October 2018, Sir Andrew Strauss, was appointed director of the men’s team on Feb. 2, 2022.

Strauss had previously been appointed in September 2019 as chair of the ECB’s Cricket Committee which has a brief to help ensure that there is a thriving professional game at the heart of the sport. Within this remit, he has set in motion a review into the role and structure of the domestic game which, in the opinion of some observers, is not producing players capable of becoming successful international cricketers. His clarion call is that the ECB should not be afraid of being “ambitious, bold and radical.”

This is a view that was expressed clearly by the captain, Joe Root, before he chose to resign, having previously reiterated his desire to continue a reign that has seen him captain a record sixty-four matches. The reason for this can only be speculated upon. Rumors about the identity of the new managing director and coach have been circulating for days, reportedly being narrowed down to two candidates. One is an Australian considered to have done a top job at an ailing county but, on April 13, he withdrew his interest, citing family reasons. The other candidate, Rob Key, whose appointment was announced on April 18, has been a broadcaster following his retirement from professional cricket in 2015.

In his role as a cricket pundit, Key has been critical of “negativity” in Root’s captaincy in recent months, a difficult stance from which to establish a sustainable and harmonious working relationship. The new Strauss-Key power base looks to be determined to shake up English cricket and the latest rumours that Strauss may be in line to become the new ECB chair will further cement their axis. They have a very full and pressing in-tray. Decisions need to be made about who the new captain will be — the options are extremely limited — and new coaches need to be identified, recommended and appointed. There are six weeks before the next test match against New Zealand on June 2.

This is a dire situation that the ECB has allowed to envelop English cricket. It has been building up for some time. In 2015, in the wake of a poor World Cup campaign, the ECB placed a focus on white ball cricket, which led to ultimate success in the 2019 World Cup. Throughout this time, performance at test level was inconsistent and the new management team which was appointed in 2019 seemed to prioritize, almost obsessively, the Ashes series in Australia 2021-22 in its planning. The decision to have one coach for both long and short forms of cricket, coupled with the decision to not have any selectors, thus placing the whole responsibility for team selection onto the coach, presumably with input from the captain, has not been a successful experiment.

Prior to his appointment, Key is on record as an advocate of splitting the coaching of limited overs and Test match cricket. He has also said that the next head coach is unlikely to be English. In one way, this is an indictment of the quality of English coaches operating in English domestic cricket. Alternatively, such an approach means that the net can be spread more widely. In the last twenty years, the most successful coaches of the English men’s team have been non-British.

Whether any of them will want to take on the job is another question, as there are a number of other attractive, shorter-term opportunities available for those in demand.

It may be no coincidence that England’s management structure and performance has fallen apart during the time that COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc with cricket and cricketers. Within enforced bio-bubbles for lengthy periods of time, it can be easy for a bunker mentality to develop. However, this scenario has affected all international teams and players so, in searching for reasons to explain England’s particular difficulties, attention is being turned onto the structure of its domestic game.

A simple analysis of England’s Test cricket performances reveals a bowling attack that has been based upon the longevity of two of the finest bowlers ever produced by the English system, whom some are now blaming for stunting the development of younger talent. The new ECB management appear to be of this view. English pitches, which favor medium-pace bowlers able to use the seam to make the ball move around, are blamed for inhibiting the development of top-class spinners, whilst a chop and change policy towards their selection is unhelpful. It is in the batting department where a stark deficiency exists. Apart from the erstwhile captain and his vice-captain, who are amongst the finest players of their generation, no top-order batter has managed to perform consistently or convincingly at Test level. Switching between different formats is given as one explanation, yet players in other countries do not have that problem.

This is just one of the conundrums which the new ECB leaders need to address and resolve. English cricket, like that in other countries, moves through cycles of success and despair. However, the leadership vacuum that developed and is now being filled, is hardly a blueprint for those looking for guidance from the ancestral home of cricket.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column England

Related

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
Sport
England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
Yorkshire appoint former England bowler Gough as director of cricket after racism scandal
Sport
Yorkshire appoint former England bowler Gough as director of cricket after racism scandal

Novak Djokovic slams ‘crazy’ Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Novak Djokovic slams ‘crazy’ Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

Novak Djokovic slams ‘crazy’ Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Novak Djokovic slams ‘crazy’ Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players
  • Grasscourt Grand Slam is the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries
  • The move is the first time players have been banned on the grounds of nationality
Updated 21 April 2022
Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic said Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is “crazy.”
Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s championships due to the invasion, which Russia calls a “special operation.”
The grasscourt Grand Slam is the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries, meaning men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev from Russia and women’s fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be banned from the June 27-July 10 tournament.
Djokovic, who grew up in war-torn Serbia, said the athletes had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict.
“I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war,” Djokovic told reporters at the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 event in Belgrade.
“I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history.
“However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy.
“When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good.”
The All England Lawn Tennis Club’s (AELTC) decision has been criticized by the ATP and WTA tours.
The move is the first time players have been banned on the grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were excluded.
The AELTC said it would “consider and respond accordingly” if circumstances change between now and June.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Novak Djokovic tennis Russia belarus Wimbledon

Related

Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
Sport
Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon — report
FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Belated Russia sanctions show politics and sport cannot be kept apart

Latest updates

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
US says Iran nuclear deal doesn not ensure lifting of sanctions
US says Iran nuclear deal doesn not ensure lifting of sanctions
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Egyptian, British ministers hold talks
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth. (Egypt MFA)
Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers
Careem Pay introduces digital wallets to UAE customers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.