You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters
A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vuu4q

Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

April 22 : Oil prices extended losses on Friday, burdened by the prospect of interest rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand, even as the EU weighed a ban on Russian oil, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down $1.30, or 1.2 percent, at $107.03 a barrel at 0603 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures had declined $1.27, or 1.2 percent, to $102.52 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts were headed for weekly declines of around 4.2 percent.

This has been the least volatile week of trade since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking sanctions that cut Russian oil supply and led consuming nations to release a record volume of oil from emergency stocks. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Concerns about the Ukraine conflict stoking inflation and denting economic growth dominated trading in the second half of the week, with the International Monetary Fund slashing its global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point.

China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Friday that the world’s second-largest economy was not immune to external shocks and also faced pressure from COVID outbreaks.

The outlook for demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, continues to weigh on the market, as Shanghai authorities launch a new round of city-wide testing and warn residents their three-week lockdown would be lifted only in batches once transmission is stamped out.

Adding to negative sentiment for oil, hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday pointing to aggressive interest rate increases drove up the US dollar, making oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Growth concerns in China are weighing on oil prices in Asia today, compounded by the equity selloff that swept US markets overnight as fears increased that Fed tightening might push the US into a slowdown as well,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

But all of that comes in a tight market, which could face even shorter supply if the European Union goes ahead with a ban on Russian oil.

This possible embargo, ongoing sanctions on Russia, and the supply shortfall caused by the Ukraine war will help oil prices to remain strong in the long run, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. 
 

Topics: Oil Russia

Related

OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics
Business & Economy
OPEC tells IMF that oil price rally mainly due to geopolitics

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s external vulnerability risk has increased amid non-resident capital outflows triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Moody’s.

Egypt’s net foreign asset position fell by $13.7 billion to negative $5.1 billion in March amid non-resident capital outflows, according to data from the central bank. 

With liquid foreign exchange reserves at $29 billion by the end of March, a similar reduction of $13.7 billion would reduce the reserve stock to around $15 billion.

That level would undermine external debt service coverage over the next 12 months, which Moody’s estimated at about $30 billion in fiscal year 2022 ending on 30 June. 

Recently, Egypt has officially requested an International Monetary Fund program, which Moody’s expects will close the country’s wider account deficit, estimated at 5.4 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2022, versus 4.6 percent in the previous 12 months.

Higher exposure to non-resident creditors in the domestic debt market increases external vulnerability risks, unless it is backed by a commensurate foreign exchange reserve buffer, the credit rating agency explained.

Topics: Moody's Egypt

Related

Moody’s Investors Service withdraws credit ratings of Russia-affiliated entities
Business & Economy
Moody’s Investors Service withdraws credit ratings of Russia-affiliated entities

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection

UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Chalhoub Group’s Christofle will enter the metaverse with its first non-fungible token collection “925 Genesis MOOD” on May 7, 2022.

The NFT refers to an imaginary city, named ‘Christofle Aurifaber Citatis’ in Latin, or ‘The City of Christofle Silversmithing’, a statement showed.

“We are eager to join the era of the Metaverse with this new first NFT collection in line with our brand values of audacity, elegance, excellence, and inclusiveness,” Emilie Metge, CEO of Christofle said.

“With a bold and modern approach, we are translating our craftsmanship into the new wave of the web, that is all about community and ownership,” she said.

“We want to offer the Christofle community a way to experience and access unique pieces of Christofle,” she added.

“I feel extremely humbled and proud to witness our Group’s first NFT drop. And it only makes sense for it to be done with Christofle, the first luxury brand we introduced to the GCC over 65 years ago,” said President of Strategy, Growth, Innovation and Investment at Chalhoub Group, Michael Chalhoub.

“Innovation and retaining the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders have always been part of our core values, and we take it as our duty to lead the way and introduce the first luxury tableware NFT,” he said.

Christofle NFT collection “925 Genesis MOOD” is inspired by MOOD by Christofle launched in 2015 and one of the best sellers of the house.

It is a dreamlike city of silver and gold where the architecture takes the visitor on an immersive journey, across time and space, revealing the brand codes dear to Christofle.

The NFTs will be available at www.exclusible.com for 0.1 ETH on Saturday May 7, 2022, NFT holders will gain access to exclusive and unique benefits, as well as discover the world of Christofle through an incredible 3D masterpiece 

Christofle entering Web 3.0 is the completion of a collaboration between Christofle, and Exclusible, which develops and sells coveted NFTs and luxury digital real estate, and is powered by Chalhoub Group’s Innovation unit, according to the statement.

This NFT collection cements the ambition to engage customers in this new era by building long-lasting relationships with them, it said.

Topics: Chalhoub Group NFTs

Related

Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn
Business & Economy
Chalhoub, Mubadala, Mediclinic are top 3 firms to work for in the UAE: LinkedIn

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 

Saudi official entities warn against forex trading 
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi official entities have warned against the use of forex trading on their official Twitter accounts.

Forex, also known as foreign exchange trading, is the exchange of one currency to another for trading purposes. 

The warning, reported by the Saudi Central Bank, Capital Market Authority and the Kingdom’s ministry of commerce, read: “Do not lose your money because of your dealings with people or entities promoting unlicensed forex.”

Saudi Arabia is accelerating steps towards protecting the financial system. 

Earlier this month, the Saudi Central Bank directed banks to halt the option of opening online accounts for individuals or institutions as part of new security measures.

Similarly, the Saudi Capital Market Authority has issued a circular obliging financial institutions not to accept initial public offering applications without prior verification, Argaam reported, citing unnamed sources. 

This comes as an increase in fraud has been observed recently, through impersonation of platforms that sell goods or provide services, with names of official entities, to obtain access data on electronic banking service.

Topics: Forex Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.
Business & Economy
Saudi Capital Market Authority OKs IPO of 30% of PIF-owned Elm Co.

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study

Majority of Saudis fed up with businesses’ lack of green credentials: Study
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 80 percent of Saudis are frustrated with the lack of progress by businesses when it comes to sustainability, a new survey claims.

A study by Oracle shows as many as 98 percent of people in Saudi Arabia believe sustainability and social factors are more important than ever.

Some 89 percent said the events over the past two years have caused them to change their actions.

While 95 percent of Saudi respondents believe businesses would make more progress towards sustainability and social goals with the help of AI, 79 percent even believe bots will succeed where humans have failed.

The study took in the views of more than 11,000 consumers and business leaders across 15 countries including Saudi Arabia.

Pamela Rucker, chief information officer advisor and instructor for Harvard Professional Development who helped conduct the research, said: “The results show that people are more likely to do business with and work for organizations that act responsibly toward our society and the environment. 

“This is an opportune moment. While thinking has evolved, technology has as well, and it can play a key role in overcoming many of the obstacles that have held progress back.”

Human bias and operational challenges are holding businesses back in the Kingdom

Business leaders trust bots over humans alone to drive sustainability and social efforts, according to the study.

Almost all of business leaders, representing 97 percent, believe sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance, or ESG programs are critical to the success of their organizations.

While 45 percent of executives identified the top benefit as strengthening the brand, 44 percent identified it as increasing productivity and 42 percent identified it as attracting new customers.

As many as 94 percent are facing major obstacles when implementing sustainability and ESG initiatives. 

While 39 percent sees the biggest challenge is in obtaining ESG metrics from partners and third parties, 30 percent sees the challenge is in lack of data and 38 percent believe it is the time-consuming manual reporting processes.

Most business leaders in the Kingdom, representing 97 percent, admit human bias and emotion often distract from the end goal, and 92 percent believe organizations using technology to help drive sustainable business practices will succeed in the long run.

Some 98 percent would trust a bot over a human to make sustainability and social decisions, with 48 percent believing they are better at collecting different types of data without error, 42 percent believe they are making rational, unbiased decisions and 42 percent see bots predicting future outcomes based on metrics/past performance.

People in Saudi Arabia will cut ties with businesses not taking action on sustainability and social initiatives

Most people in Saudi Arabia — 98 percent — want to make progress on sustainability and social factors, with 55 percent aiming to establish healthier ways of living, 47 percent aiming at saving the planet for future generations and 50 percent who want to help create more equality around the world.

As many as 71 percent of people in the Kingdom would cancel their relationship with a brand that does not take sustainability and social initiatives seriously, the study showed.

Moreover, 76 percent would even leave their current company to work for a brand that places a greater focus on these efforts.

While 93 percent of respondents would pay a premium for their products and services if organizations can clearly demonstrate environmental and social progress, 92 percent would invest in their companies and 94 percent would work for them.

 

Topics: sustainability ESG AI

Related

mCloud, Aramco to explore a joint hub for ESG solutions in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
mCloud, Aramco to explore a joint hub for ESG solutions in Saudi Arabia

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
  • Yields extend rise as Fed officials set hawkish tone
  • Palladium set for lone weekly gain among precious metals
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion’s appeal, Reuters is reporting.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,947.36 per ounce, as of 0829 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,952.10.

“The outlook for gold is subdued as rising rates obviously weigh, but until we break the trading range (between $1,930 to under $2,000) in a convincing manner...we really don’t have much of a direction for gold,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the US central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

A stronger US dollar could also pressure gold, while geopolitical uncertainty remains a support; gold price is stuck in the middle of those two conflicting currents, McCarthy said. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold is down about 1.3 percent so far this week.

Prices rose to near the key mark of $2,000 per ounce on Monday on safe-haven demand and mounting worries over inflation, only to pull back and hit a two-week low in the previous session.

“With stagflation moving from a potential tail risk to reality, investors worldwide are turning to gold as a keen portfolio diversifier,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.3 percent to $24.32 per ounce, while platinum retreated 0.6 percent to $962.53, both poised for weekly losses.

Palladium was little changed at $2,422.88. 

Topics: Gold

Related

Commodities Update — Gold down; Soybeans rise, wheat falls; P&G raises sales forecast
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold down; Soybeans rise, wheat falls; P&G raises sales forecast

Latest updates

Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally
Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally
UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
UAE-based Chalhoub Group enters the metaverse with NFT collection
MiSK launches third edition of 2030 leadership program
MiSK launches third edition of 2030 leadership program
Illinois legislator proposes designating Arabs as ‘minority’ to qualify for state contracts
Illinois legislator proposes designating Arabs as ‘minority’ to qualify for state contracts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.