You are here

  • Home
  • Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living

Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living

Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
1 / 4
Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living
2 / 4
Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living
3 / 4
Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living
4 / 4
Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fsbg

Updated 23 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

Hail Ramadan initiative promotes healthy living

Hail region organizes Ramadan events aimed at stimulating healthy lifestyle. (SPA)
  • The initiative was launched at the beginning of Ramadan and was designed to encourage fitness activities such as walking and group sports
Updated 23 April 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Deputy Hail Gov. Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin attended the closing ceremony of a Ramadan initiative aimed at promoting healthy practices in the region.

The “Your Health in Your Steps” program was organized by Al-Ahli Medical in cooperation with Hail municipality to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of adopting an active and healthy lifestyle.

Prince Faisal was received by Hail Mayor Sultan Al-Zaydi, and the director general of health affairs for the region, Dr. Farhan Al-Shammari, and during his visit the prince met winners of event competitions offering prize money of more than SR70,000 ($19,000).

The initiative was launched at the beginning of Ramadan and was designed to encourage fitness activities such as walking and group sports.

During the first half of the holy month, Hail Health Cluster implemented 90 volunteer opportunities in health and support services, with 284 volunteers contributing 12,000 hours of their time, said the Ministry of Health.

In addition, a voluntary scheme, titled “Our Fasting is Healthy,” was recently launched at Hail International Airport with the aim of providing health, diet, and awareness services, along with medical examinations for Umrah performers and travelers. The project will continue throughout Ramadan at sites around the city of Hail.

Topics: Hail Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst video
Business & Economy
Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst
Women attend a hackathon in Jeddah. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi initiative to develop digital capabilities of young people

Saudi Arabia readies for influx of cultural tourists

Tourists enjoy strolling in old Jeddah’s historical Al Balad alleys, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is more lively and vibrant during Ramadan with festivals, food stalls and cultural activities. (Supplied)
Tourists enjoy strolling in old Jeddah’s historical Al Balad alleys, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is more lively and vibrant during Ramadan with festivals, food stalls and cultural activities. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia readies for influx of cultural tourists

Tourists enjoy strolling in old Jeddah’s historical Al Balad alleys, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is more lively and vibrant during Ramadan with festivals, food stalls and cultural activities. (Supplied)
  • Ramadan’s sights and sounds a prelude to major influx of travelers, says guide
  • Saudi government has set up industry bodies in all regions to coordinate programs
Updated 23 April 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: For the first time in two years, Ramadan’s sights and sounds are providing foreign tourists glimpses of the rich culture of the Kingdom, a fitting prelude to an expected influx of travelers seeking to experience the country’s widening array of attractions.

To support the cultural tourism sector, a tourist visa was launched in September 2019 for citizens of over 50 countries. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 ended all international travel.

This Ramadan has now become an opportunity to welcome travelers using the tourist visa. Although the holy month sees businesses operate at reduced or altered hours, the Kingdom has organized several events for foreign tourists to experience Muslim-Saudi culture.

Arab News recently interviewed Abdullah Asiri, a tour guide in Jeddah’s old historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, who had been taking Spanish tourists through the Al-Balad alleyways.

“Saudi Arabia is very rich in historical and natural attractions and unique adventures. The ease of traveling from one domestic airport to another is impressive, (so) tourists can visit more than one region while they are in the Kingdom,” Asiri said.

Saudi Arabia is very rich in historical and natural attractions and unique adventures. The ease of traveling from one domestic airport to another is impressive, (so) tourists can visit more than one region while they are in the Kingdom.

Abdullah Asiri, Tour guide

There are several sites around the country open to tourists including Diriyah in Riyadh and Rijal Alma in Asir. Sightseers can also visit the deserts of Neom, fishing spots in Jazan, the mountains of Abha, and the ancient city of AlUla in Madinah.

The concept of cultural tourism relies heavily on people moving about. This allows them to make contact with people and their stories, eat local food, and experience various types of art, including dancing.

Asiri, who is also a flight attendant with Saudi Airlines, said he decided to operate as a tour guide because his travels around the world made him realize how passionate some people are to experience new cultures.

HIGHLIGHT

Speaking of cultural tourism during the holy month, Abdullah Asiri explained how Ramadan nights, Al-Balad attractions, and the celebratory iftar and sahoor meals that include an array of traditional Saudi dishes are ‘worth it’ according to foreign tourists.

He said that there has been a significant influx of tourists in Al-Balad in the wake of the Kingdom lifting its travel ban and making it easier to get a visa.

“Many of the tourists I met after (the ban was lifted) told me about how excited they were to visit many of the Kingdom’s sites that we locals would never think of (doing).”

Speaking of cultural tourism during the holy Month, Asiri explained how Ramadan nights, Al-Balad attractions, and the celebratory iftar and sahoor meals that include an array of traditional Saudi dishes are “worth it” according to foreign tourists.

“One of the members in the group expressed how worried she was about visiting the Kingdom during Ramadan since most of the activities begin at night. However, once she saw the amazing Ramadan nights, tents, and local food booths she changed her mind and was impressed by everything she experienced and explored during the night shift tour,” he said.

Asiri advises foreign tourists to experience the sunset at the Jeddah Corniche and visit museums in the afternoon so they can enjoy Al-Balad in the evening after 8 p.m.

Another worthwhile place to visit is AlUla, touted as one of the world’s largest open museums, with a 200,000-year history of human habitation. It has now become a crossroads for culture, art and heritage, in addition to daytime outdoor activities for health and wellness enthusiasts, from April 2 to May 7.

The official account for AlUla festivals and events @AlUlaMoments tweeted on April 20:

“Whether fasting or relaxing this #RamadanInAlUla, experience the breathtaking #UNESCO site of #Hegra. Adventure on bicycles or cruise in a vintage Land Rover; check out the Handcraft Pavilion & explore this heritage site at your own pace.”

Tourists can celebrate the holy month among the city’s ancient landscapes and natural beauties, and enjoy an iftar and sahoor in AlUla’s newest restaurants.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Council of Ministers agreed to launch chapters of the Tourism Development Council in all the regions, which seeks to coordinate the actions of government agencies.

The tourism council’s aim is to fulfil the objectives of the national tourism strategy, develop destinations, upgrade hospitality facilities, and attract investment.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) Saudi Arabia

Related

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Ministry, PNU launch English and French tourism diplomas
IHG to add 10,000 rooms to Saudi tourism sector in two years
Business & Economy
IHG to add 10,000 rooms to Saudi tourism sector in two years

Fawanees event for families begins in Makkah

Visitors enjoy playing games with friends and others at Fawanees in Makkah. (Supplied)
Visitors enjoy playing games with friends and others at Fawanees in Makkah. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Fawanees event for families begins in Makkah

Visitors enjoy playing games with friends and others at Fawanees in Makkah. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Fawanees, a family-friendly event in Makkah, began its fifth edition on Tuesday at the Exhibitions and Events Center, featuring entertainment activities and stalls for visitors in a traditional setup.
Organized by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the market offers traditional handmade products such jewelry and sweets.
Esam Al-Tareemi, assistant of the Makkah municipality mayor, said that the event meets the needs of residents of the city. He commended the efforts of the chamber in organizing the event.
Hisham bin Mohammed Kaaki, chairman of the board of directors of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that “the event is part of its responsibilities toward Makkah and its visitors.”

FASTFACTS

● It provides a platform to support aspiring businessmen and women, empowering their work and contributing to their development.

● It also gives families space to spend time together and enjoy various cultural programs, sample local and international food for iftar and sahoor, play games and receive shopping discounts.

It provides a platform to support aspiring businessmen and women, empowering their work and contributing to their development. It also gives families space to spend time together and enjoy various cultural programs, sample local and international food for iftar and sahoor, play games and receive shopping discounts.
The event also features products from around the world as well, giving residents an opportunity to buy foreign goods such as perfumes.
Ashwaq, a visitor who tours Fawanees each year, said: “There are innovations every year and this is the best place for families in Ramadan.”
Along with indoor activities, children can also enjoy the outdoor area that houses a variety of bird species.
Special needs visitor Imad Al-Rafa’I said that the exhibition offers easy access to people with disabilities by providing special entrances, exits and travel paths inside.
The event also features a popular freestyle drawing area for artists.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Makkah Saudi Arabia Madinah

Related

As part of the Ramadan Nights Festival in Makkah, the International Exhibition and Museum on the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization attracted scores of people. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Makkah museum attracts visitors during Ramadan

Deal signed to support Saudi fashion designers

Deal signed to support Saudi fashion designers. (Twitter: FashionMOC)
Deal signed to support Saudi fashion designers. (Twitter: FashionMOC)
Updated 23 April 2022
SPA

Deal signed to support Saudi fashion designers

Deal signed to support Saudi fashion designers. (Twitter: FashionMOC)
  • The two parties will also collaborate on sustainability programs and projects in the fashion sector, with implementation supervised by specialist teams from both sides
Updated 23 April 2022
SPA

RIYADH: A deal to support Saudi fashion designers has been signed between the Fashion Commission and Fawaz A. Alhokair and Partners Co, the only fashion company listed on the Saudi stock market.

It was signed at the Ministry of Culture headquarters in the presence of commission CEO Burak Cakmak and Ahmed Al-Sultan, legal representative of Fawaz Alhokair and Partners Co, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the terms of the agreement, designers will benefit from the support of commercial platforms managed by Fawaz A. Alhokair and Partners Co.

The two parties will also collaborate on sustainability programs and projects in the fashion sector, with implementation supervised by specialist teams from both sides.

Cakmak emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the commission and Fawaz A. Alhokair and Partners Co. as a valuable partner in the support and development of the Kingdom's fashion community.

He noted the unique position of Fawaz A. Alhokair and Partners Co. as the only fashion company listed on the Saudi stock market, underlining the significance of joining forces with firmly rooted establishments to support local innovators and develop the fashion sector as a contributor to Saudi economic growth.

Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Fawaz A. Alhokair and Partners Co., said: “We are pleased to work with the Fashion Commission to support and empower Saudi Arabia’s local fashion designers. We are confident that, by diversifying the market, we are strengthening the local ecosystem and showcasing what the Kingdom has to offer as Alhokair continues to be the leading lifestyle retailer in the country and the partner of choice for local and international brands.

"This strategic partnership reinforces our commitment to building an agile and sustainable business, contributing to economic growth and talent development supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

The Fashion Commission has signed agreements with parties in the public and private sectors to improve its goal of enhancing local partnerships, empowering the Saudi fashion sector, and developing its capabilities to meet world-class standards in fashion.

Topics: Saudi fashion designers Saudi Arabia

Related

A fashion designer poses in one of her creations at her shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Investors discuss Saudi fashion sector challenges
(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME launches fifth season

Saudi crown prince receives Senegal President

Saudi crown prince receives Senegal President Macky Sall. (Supplied)
Saudi crown prince receives Senegal President Macky Sall. (Supplied)
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives Senegal President

Saudi crown prince receives Senegal President Macky Sall. (Supplied)
  • They reviewed aspects of relations between the two countries, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and a number of issues of common interest
Updated 23 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Friday received Senegal President Macky Sall, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of relations between the two countries, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and a number of issues of common interest.
The reception was attended by Saudi State Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Senegal Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall and officials from both sides.
Earlier on Friday, the Senegal president arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where he was received by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal and a number of senior officials.

 

 

Topics: Senegal President Macky Sall Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi crown prince contacts Jordan’s king to inquire about his health after Germany disc operation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince contacts Jordan’s king to inquire about his health after Germany disc operation
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone on Saturday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine conflict, OPEC with Russia’s Vladimir Putin

King Abdulaziz Historical Center celebrates World Heritage Day

King Abdulaziz Historical Center celebrates World Heritage Day
Updated 22 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

King Abdulaziz Historical Center celebrates World Heritage Day

King Abdulaziz Historical Center celebrates World Heritage Day
  • Event promotes heritage and innovation and highlights Kingdom’s culture and importance of preserving it
Updated 22 April 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has launched a number of cultural events in Riyadh for World Heritage Day, integrating heritage and innovation and highlighting the Kingdom’s culture and the importance of preserving it.

The launch took place at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, with the events running April 18-22. 

Among the activities were a corner for Saudi coffee, a photo exhibition of UNESCO World Heritage sites, live performances by artisans and interactive activities for visitors.

It was held at King Abdulaziz’s Murabba Palace, also known as the “Hospitality Palace.” Local children sang traditional songs and playing old games, with the artisans making products to showcase the traditional methods of manufacture. 

Visitors can learn more about hand-made products such as pottery, Bisht Al-Asiri — the traditional men’s cloak — and baskets made from palm fronds.

Umm Fahd, one of the artisans who displayed her handicrafts at the event, said she learned the craft of twisting ropes from her grandparents.

“I learned this craft from my family from a young age. I make many products, such as shoes, brooms, swings, etc., by twisting the rope,” she said. 

“I hope that there will be more activities that link the current generation with the heritage of the past and that our heritage will not disappear, (it) must be taught to future generations because it is our identity,” she added. 

Visitors can also pass by Nasser Al-Jedaei’s corner, an artist-craftsman who carves in stone.

“Each stone has a different nature from the other. For example, there are light stones that can be carved in only four days, and there are harder stones that take a longer range. People in the past used to carve stones to make an object for grinding grains that make bread, and also for making dishes and pots,” Al-Jedaei said. 

There is also the beauty of the colors of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, a traditional wall painting technique using natural materials. 

Fatima, owner of the Fatima Museum for the Heritage of Asiri Women in Abha, says that all the colors are extracted naturally from coal, turmeric, pomegranate, clover, and other natural resources.

“We add glue with natural materials, and we used this art to decorate homes in the past. I have been working in this art for 22 years and trained 700 women, and the museum became a tourist destination for the Asir region,” she said.

“I have a studio that became a school for the art of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, and we made a mural for the UN headquarters in New York with the Ministry of Culture. The MiSK Institute and the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society also worked hard to document this art in UNESCO and brought it back to life again,” she added. 

The art of Sadu, made of sheep and camel wool, which has its own distinctive colors and shapes, was recognized by UNESCO in 2022, and visitors can purchase all heritage products from artisans at the center.

There is also a falconry section where visitors can enjoy carrying falcons and taking photos with them. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Heritage Day

Related

Craftsmanship initiatives launched to celebrate World Heritage Day
Saudi Arabia
Craftsmanship initiatives launched to celebrate World Heritage Day
Special Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities video
Business & Economy
Al-Ahsa: Innovatively preserving heritage among UNESCO creative cities

Latest updates

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans
White House briefing emphasizes commitment to race equity, including for Arab Americans
Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as frustrations boil over
Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths as frustrations boil over
Taiwan won’t go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases, premier says
Taiwan won’t go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases, premier says
Taliban’s broken promises leave Afghanistan’s schoolgirls and women in despair
Afghan women protest outside the Ministry of Education. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.