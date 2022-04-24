Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

LIVE: Macron and Le Pen face off as voting opens in French election final round

PARIS/LONDON: France voters turned out Sunday for a presidential runoff election that has wide repercussions for Europe’s future, with President Emmanuel Macron considered the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

All recent opinion polls converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European Macron — yet the margin over his 53-year-old far-right rival varies broadly. Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

Live updates below. (All times BST)

15:15 - The first official exit polls should start coming in by 8 p.m. Paris time, once the final stations are closed. But until then, the French media is banned from quoting candidates or discussing polls, to ensure no voter influence occurs.

14:45 - There are almost 49 million registered voters in France, but analysts warn that turnout today could well be lower than in fiurs warned that turnout could be lower than in the first round, with one in four people abstaining from voting.

14:15 - The first figures from Overseas indicate a massive victory for Le Pen in Guadeloupe (69.6% against 30.4% for Macron), in Martinique (60.9% against 39.1 %) and in Guyana (60.7% against 39.3%).

Challenger Marine Le Pen casting her ballot on Sunday. (Twitter/@MLP_officiel)

14:00 - The polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time and will close at 7 p.m., but some city-center stations will be allowed to remain open for another hour.

Turnout by midday local time was just over 26%, which was lower than at the same point in 2017's election.

France's President and LREM party presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron waves at wellwishers as he leaves after voting for the second round. (AFP)

* With AP