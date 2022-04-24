You are here

Parts of UAE announce 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

Parts of UAE announce 9-day Eid Al Fitr break
General view of the ADNOC headquarters is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Parts of UAE announce 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

Parts of UAE announce 9-day Eid Al Fitr break
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Government sector employers in four emirates in the UAE have announced a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr starting next Saturday.

The long break will apply for government sector employees in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. 

The holiday will begin on Saturday, April 30, and run until Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year the Islamic feast is expected to fall on May 2 as per astronomical calculations.

Topics: UAE Eid Al Fitr Ramadan

Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court

Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court

Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
  • King accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah II traveled to Cairo on Sunday for three-way talks with the Egyptian and Emirati leaders, a royal palace statement said.

The statement added that the trip had not previously been scheduled.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will also be in attendance, Jordan's state news agency added.

King Abdullah will be accompanied by the Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah.

Topics: Middle East Jordan UAE Egypt

Sheikh Mohammed announces $1.72bn housing investment for citizens

The Dubai government is investing $1.72 billion in land and housing for more than 4,600 Emirati citizens, Sheikh Mohammed announced. (Screenshots/Twitter/@HHShkMohd)
The Dubai government is investing $1.72 billion in land and housing for more than 4,600 Emirati citizens, Sheikh Mohammed announced. (Screenshots/Twitter/@HHShkMohd)
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Sheikh Mohammed announces $1.72bn housing investment for citizens

The Dubai government is investing $1.72 billion in land and housing for more than 4,600 Emirati citizens, Sheikh Mohammed announced. (Screenshots/Twitter/@HHShkMohd)
  • The UAE government offers housing grants and loans for eligible Emirati citizens
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Dubai government is investing $1.72 billion in land and housing for more than 4,600 Emirati citizens, the emirate’s ruler announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum also announced in a post on Twitter he had approved the building of a 1,100-villa housing complex in Al-Khawaneej.

The UAE government offers housing grants and loans for eligible Emirati citizens, usually those in the lower income bracket, through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP) established in 1999.

According to the government website, the program provided homes to 14,500 Emiratis in the years 2000 to 2012.

In February, the UAE cabinet approved the SZHP’s budget at a cost of $3.26 billion over the coming years.

Topics: Middle East Dubai UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreign nationals who were held in Yemen and transferred them from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman’s foreign ministry said.
The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian nationals, a Filipino, an Indonesian, an Ethiopian and a Myanmar national, the ministry added.

Warnings issued, aviation disruption in Jordan after sandstorm

Authorities in Jordan issued warnings to citizens after a dust storm raged over Jordan on Saturday. (Petra News Agency)
Authorities in Jordan issued warnings to citizens after a dust storm raged over Jordan on Saturday. (Petra News Agency)
Updated 24 April 2022
Raed Omari

Warnings issued, aviation disruption in Jordan after sandstorm

Authorities in Jordan issued warnings to citizens after a dust storm raged over Jordan on Saturday. (Petra News Agency)
  • Authorities in the northeastern city of Mafraq dealt with flash floods coming from nearby Syria on Saturday night
Updated 24 April 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Authorities in Jordan issued warnings to citizens after a dust storm raged over Jordan on Saturday and caused disruption to the kingdom’ aviation operations.

The National Center for Security and Crisis Management warned the population, especially those with respiratory problems, to remain vigilant and to avoid going out, especially in the northeastern parts and in the capital Amman.

The center warned of low visibility, especially in the desert areas, saying the dusty weather conditions would persist over the next three days.

Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Captain Haitham Misto said that low visibility procedures (LVP) had been applied at airports to ensure safe operations during the current sand storm hitting the kingdom and the entire Eastern Mediterranean region.

Misto added that planes were flying over the Queen Alia Airport waiting for the sand storm to slow down to be able to perform low-visibility landings.

The official didn’t say whether any flight had been diverted or canceled as a result of the sandstorm.

Authorities in the northeastern city of Mafraq dealt with flash floods coming from nearby Syria on Saturday night.

Mafraq Governor Suleiman Enjada said some citizens living on the borders with Syria were evacuated from their houses.

Public Security Department (PSD) urged citizens, especially those living in the eastern, southern and central regions, to remain vigilant in light of the dust storm and the accompanying low-visibility conditions.

The PSD also warned of the possibility of flash floods mainly in the northeastern regions.

A large plume of Saharan Desert dust was reported to be blowing over Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean, shrouding many parts of the region with a heavy sheet of grey and orange dust.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Sandstorm

Death toll from migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia rises to 17

Death toll from migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia rises to 17
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Death toll from migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia rises to 17

Death toll from migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia rises to 17
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

TUNIS: The death toll from several migrant shipwrecks off the Tunisian coast has risen to 17 people, a judicial official said on Sunday.
On Saturday the Tunisian coast guard said four boats carrying 120 African migrants headed for Italy had sunk off the coast near the city of Sfax.
Another 5 bodies were recovered on Sunday, adding to 12 found by the coast guard overnight, said Mourad Turki, spokesperson for Sfax Courts. The coast guard said 98 people had been rescued.
The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking a better life in Europe.
In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya toward Italy.
Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years.

Topics: Tunisia

