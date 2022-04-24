Parts of UAE announce 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

DUBAI: Government sector employers in four emirates in the UAE have announced a 9-day break for Eid Al Fitr starting next Saturday.

The long break will apply for government sector employees in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The holiday will begin on Saturday, April 30, and run until Sunday, May 8. Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9.

Eid Al Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

This year the Islamic feast is expected to fall on May 2 as per astronomical calculations.