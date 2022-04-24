You are here

  • Home
  • Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
Max Verstappen celebrates, after winning the Emilia Romagna GP, with third-placed Lando Norris, at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4jxnc

Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
  • Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez home in a dominant one-two triumph, in Ferrari’s backyard, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
  • Charles Leclerc, sixth, and Ferrari endured a disappointing day in front of passionate home support at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

IMOLA, Italy: World champion Max Verstappen rekindled his title defense and acclaimed his resurgent Red Bull team on Sunday after he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant one-two triumph in Ferrari’s backyard at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
In a rain-affected race, the 24-year-old Dutchman came home 16.5 seconds ahead of his Red Bull team-mate as Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured a disappointing day in front of passionate home support at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.
Leclerc, who started second on the grid, finished sixth after making a poor start and spinning in the closing laps while running third, allowing Lando Norris to take third for McLaren.
After Saudi Arabia, it was Verstappen’s second win this season which has also included two retirements, and the 22nd win of his career.
He reeled off a ‘grand slam’ weekend with pole position, victory and fastest lap as well as victory in Saturday’s sprint race.
He moved up to second in the title race behind Leclerc, reducing his deficit from 45 points to 27 to set up the prospect of an intense duel this year between them and their teams.
“It’s always tough to achieve something like that, but already yesterday and the day before, we were on it,” said Verstappen.
“And it was looking like a strong weekend. You never know with the weather how competitive you are going to be, but I think we did very well and this one-two is very deserved.
“The start was very important, but afterwards, judging the conditions and when to swap to the slick tires — because in the lead you have to always dictate the pace.”
Perez said he was delighted to bring smiles to the Red Bull team.
“It was really intense,” he said. “The most important thing today was not to make mistakes because with these conditions it was so tricky. To get a one-two, out there, is a great result for the team.
“I am very pleased to see everyone in my team smiling today and I am happy for Max.”
Norris said: “An amazing race! An amazing weekend.
“I’m happy. The team deserves it. It was a mixture of tricky conditions, but we’ve been able to capitalize on that — I love these conditions, so always do quite well.”
George Russell produced a stirring drive for Mercedes to come home fourth after starting 11th, fending off Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo at the finish, while team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant 14th.
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff apologized to a disappointed Hamilton on team radio after the race.
“I am sorry for what you had to drive today,” said Wolff.
“I know it was undriveable — this was a terrible race.”
“No worries, Toto,” Hamilton responded. “Just keep working hard.”
“We will come out of this,” said Wolff, who added later that Mercedes “are not good enough for a world champion — and just need to fix the car.”
AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in an Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.
Verstappen surged into the lead from pole position.
Leclerc, starting second, was passed by the Dutchman, Perez and Norris before Daniel Ricciardo in a McLaren tangled with Sainz at the first chicane.
It was a second consecutive early exit for Sainz after his misery in Melbourne.
Hamilton, who had been reluctant to pit, was impeded by Estaban Ocon’s Alpine, but avoided a collision while Perez, who stopped on lap 19, managed to retain second place ahead of a charging Leclerc.
Ocon was given a five seconds penalty for his unsafe release.
By half-distance, Verstappen was cruising with a 10-second cushion ahead of Perez and Leclerc, frustrated in third.
On lap 41 came Hamilton’s most humbling moment when he was lapped by Verstappen as he battled for 13th with Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri.
Leclerc pitted on lap 50 for softs, dropping to fourth behind Norris. Perez followed on 51, as Leclerc passed the McLaren and Verstappen one lap later, retaining a 13-second lead.
The Monegasque charged hard to pass Perez on lap 53, but spun off at Variante Alfa, damaging a front wing.
He pitted, re-joining eighth as Norris inherited third and Russell took fourth, resisting Bottas in the final laps.

Topics: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola Max Verstappen

Related

Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win sprint at Imola
Sport
Verstappen overtakes Leclerc late on to win sprint at Imola
Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola
Sport
Verstappen ends pole wait at wet and chaotic Imola

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham

Liverpool close gap on Man City after Everton win, Chelsea scrape past West Ham
  • Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard to break Everton's stubborn resistance
  • Christian Pulisic came off the bench to inspire third-placed Chelsea
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point as the quadruple chasers pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 win, while Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 to ease their top four anxiety on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard to break Everton's stubborn resistance in a fractious Merseyside derby at Anfield.
They couldn't muster a shot on target until Scotland defender Andrew Robertson scored with a second-half header.
Divock Origi's late strike ensured Liverpool kept the pressure on champions City, who had crushed Watford 5-1 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top.
With five games left for both Liverpool and City, the title race looks destined to go down to the wire.
Liverpool, trying to become the first English club to win all four major trophies in one season, now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.
"A football game has two halves; thank god. In the first half, we didn't pass quick enough. At half-time, I told the players it was easy to improve. We had to work hard for it, but all good," Klopp said.
"There are not a lot of points we can drop, the next one is always waiting around the corner. That is the situation we are in."
Everton have lost eight successive away games for the first time since 1948 and are in grave danger of relegation to the Championship.
Frank Lampard's men were dumped into the relegation zone by Burnley's 1-0 win against Wolves earlier in the day.
They sit two points behind Burnley with a game in hand as they try to avoid playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954.
"The gameplan was understanding they are one of the best teams in the world. We wanted to be disciplined. If we get the first goal, the game feels different," Lampard said.
"We have to take that spirit forward to the final games. We'll give everything until the end."
In the 62nd minute, Origi combined with Mohamed Salah, who crossed to the far post for Robertson to head his second goal this season.
Origi, a regular scorer against Everton, grabbed the second goal with a close-range header in the 85th minute as Liverpool made it 12 wins from their last 13 league matches.
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea looked set for more angst on home turf when Jorginho's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.
But Christian Pulisic came off the bench to inspire third-placed Chelsea, lifting them seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the fight to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.
A 4-2 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday had condemned Chelsea to three successive losses at the Bridge for the first time since 1993, sparking fears they could fall out of the top four.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring the only goal of the game to beat West Ham United. (Reuters)

In the 87th minute, Thiago Silva flicked a header towards Romelu Lukaku, prompting Craig Dawson to concede a penalty with a pull on the substitute.
Dawson was initially booked before being sent off after a VAR check, but West Ham avoided further punishment as Jorginho's weak spot-kick was easily saved by Fabianski.
Pulisic spared Jorginho's blushes in the 90th minute as the United States forward met Marcos Alonso's cross with a clinical low finish from 10 yards.
"It feels like a giant step. We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I'm glad," Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said.
Burnley boosted their bid for a remarkable escape act as they moved into 17th place thanks to Matej Vydra's 62nd-minute strike from a Wout Weghorst cross at Turf Moor.
Since Sean Dyche's surprise sacking after 10 years in charge, Burnley's caretaker boss Mike Jackson has taken seven points from three games to revive their hopes of beating the drop.
James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brighton.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Liverpool everton Chelsea

Related

Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
Sport
Mohamed Salah happy to chase history with Liverpool as contract negotiations wait
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan
Sport
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan

Saudis on course: 5 things we learned from Matchday 5 of AFC Champions League group stages

Saudis on course: 5 things we learned from Matchday 5 of AFC Champions League group stages
Updated 24 April 2022
John Duerden

Saudis on course: 5 things we learned from Matchday 5 of AFC Champions League group stages

Saudis on course: 5 things we learned from Matchday 5 of AFC Champions League group stages
  • Al-Shabab have joined Al-Hilal in round of 16 after thrashing Mumbai City FC 6-0, while Al-Taawoun and Al-Faisaly could yet join them
Updated 24 April 2022
John Duerden

The penultimate round of matches in the group stage of the Asian Champions League was a thrilling one, with all Saudi teams still in with a chance to reach the knockout stages. Here are five things we learned from the latest action.

1. Al-Shabab have sent Asia a message

Al-Shabab needed a win to secure a place in the second round and they got it in style with a 6-0 thrashing of the unfortunate Mumbai City. It means that after five games, the Whites have 13 points with 16 goals scored and just one conceded. Only Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal can match such a performance. 

The game wasn’t as one-sided as the scoreline suggests. Some credit should be given to goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni who made a magnificent double save early in the game to keep the Indians from taking the lead.

Such heroics laid the foundation for what happened next with the rest of the evening belonging to the excellent Hatten Bahebri who scored a fine hat-trick. He gave the Saudi Arabian team the lead after 19 minutes and when Mourtada Fall put into his own net before the break, there was no coming back for Mumbai.

It meant that Al-Shabab have roared into the knockout stages. The one downside is that they won’t be able to play those games until early next year. This momentum will have long dissipated by then and it remains to be seen how similar the team is. That is for the future, however. For now, Al-Shabab will be delighted.

2. Al-Hilal streak ends, but they can still help domestic rivals

A 2-2 draw with Sharjah ended the 12-match winning streak that was the second-longest in the club’s history and is the first time that coach Ramon Diaz has failed to achieve a victory since returning as head coach in February. It is not something to worry about as the defending champions had already secured a place in the second round.

It was far from a classic performance against the Emirate team. Many thought that the stars would be rested, but most of the changes came in defense. That was perhaps why Sharjah were able to take a two-goal lead into the break as Al-Hilal fell asleep for the first strike and then struggled to clear their lines for the second. There was a rally after the break as a more cohesive team pushed forward, and once they got a goal back, a real poacher’s strike from defender Muteb Al-Mufarrij, an equalizer was always on the cards and so it proved thanks to a late penalty converted by Salem Al-Dawsari.

Al-Hilal have a game left, and if they can defeat Al-Rayyan of Qatar, then they will be doing Al-Taawoun a big favor in the battle to be one of the three best second-place teams. If Al-Rayyan lose and Al-Taawoun win, then the Saudi club will be certain of a place in the last 16.

3. Boyle’s late show keeps Al-Faisaly on course

A 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat may look like two points dropped, but it could have been worse for Al-Faisaly. After 90 minutes of not that much happening, the Jordanian club took the lead with a fine header from Ahmed Sariweh, and the Saudi Arabian hopefuls were slipping off their perch. But then up popped Martin Boyle — the Australian having been Al-Faisaly’s biggest threat all evening — at the far post to volley home what could be a crucial goal.

It means that the debutants stay on top of Group E, a point above Nasaf Qarshi. It also means that the Dammam club control their own destiny. If they beat Al-Sadd in the final game, then they win the group. That would have felt like a daunting task at the start of the tournament but the Qatari powerhouse, dominant at home, have been abject in Asia and are already out of the running. It could be a big night in the history of Al-Faisaly before they get back to the less glamorous business of avoiding relegation.

4. Al-Taawoun blow it but are still in with a chance

It was a thrilling game for the neutral, but Al-Taawoun took a 3-1 lead against Al-Duhail and ended up losing 4-3, conceding two goals in the final minutes. What was impressive was the way the Saudi Arabian team recovered from conceding an early goal to score three times before the break, but three goals in the second half gave the Qataris three points and a place in the second round. 

The game was between two teams with defensive weaknesses but considerable firepower. The winning goal will not go down well in Buraidah, however, with Almoez Ali, left unmarked at the far post, to head home and deprive the hosts of a valuable point.

All is not lost, however. The only way to the last 16 is as one of the three best runners-up of the five groups. A win in the final game against Pakhtakor Tashkent will probably be enough, though it will depend on other results. The Uzbekistan team won 1-0 earlier in the group, but that is the only victory to their name and now they are out of the running.

5. Resurgent Shabab Al-Ahli flying flag for UAE

It hasn’t been a great tournament so far for clubs from the UAE. Al-Jazira and Sharjah are already out of the running.

That seemed to be the situation with Shabab Al-Ahli as well. The Dubai club drew their first three games and came from behind in each to do so with two of those equalizers coming in injury time.

After finding their feet, however, they have really moved up a gear, and the 8-2 thrashing of Al-Gharafa — the Qataris were top of the group at the time of the meeting — will live long in the memory. It was followed by a more functional victory over Ahal, which now means that a point in the final game against Foolad will almost certainly translate to a place in the second round where they would be the only team flying the flag for the UAE.

Trippier and Wilson Newcastle returns likely to remain on hold, says Eddie Howe

Trippier and Wilson Newcastle returns likely to remain on hold, says Eddie Howe
Updated 24 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Trippier and Wilson Newcastle returns likely to remain on hold, says Eddie Howe

Trippier and Wilson Newcastle returns likely to remain on hold, says Eddie Howe
  • There were hopes that the defender signed from Atletico Madrid would be ready for the visit of Liverpool next weekend
Updated 24 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has cast doubt over the immediate return of England international defender Kieran Trippier.

Hopes were high that the January signing would be fit for next week’s visit of quadruple-chasing Liverpool to St James’ Park.

However, Howe has revealed the former Atletico Madrid man is unlikely to be involved as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

When asked about Trippier, Howe said: “Not sure as we speak. I’d probably say no, off the top of my head, but we’ll wait and see.”

Trippier has been absent for United since the 1-0 home win over Aston Villa on Feb. 13.

It remains to be seen whether forward and top-scorer Callum Wilson will be back in contention for the Reds’ visit to Tyneside on Saturday, too.

Wilson has been unavailable since damaging his calf in the 1-1 home draw with Manchester United on Dec. 28.

Despite claiming another three points at Carrow Road in a Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes-inspired win on Saturday, Howe is still refusing to state the Magpies are safe in their quest to remain in the Premier League.

The Magpies could be mathematically safe next weekend, should Burnley fail to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Newcastle beat second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off next weekend.

“Are we mathematically safe? Then no,” Howe said with a smile when asked about United’s top-flight status. “When you look back at some of the days we had early on. The Cambridge defeat, the late equaliser Watford scored, they were difficult moments and we were a long, long way from where we are now.

“It’s taken an incredible effort from the players, staff and supporters to lift us to the position we’re in.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve given me and the team.”

Having played three games in less than a week, Howe decided to make four changes to his side at Norwich.

And despite that, Howe thinks the players who were given their opportunity showed that this squad, even without summer additions, is more than capable of competing in the Premier League.

“Three games in six days. Norwich had a free week so we couldn’t come here lethargic, tired or mentally fatigued after the week we had — two tough home games where we had long spells without the ball. We needed fresh bodies — one or two players had a few niggles as well so we didn’t want to risk them,” said the head coach.

“I was really pleased with the guys that came in. I thought they refreshed the team and I thought we looked very good physically at certain points in the game,” said Howe. “Also, I think it’s healthy for the group to do that as well, it shows we do have a capable squad and that I’ve got options to choose from, plus competition for places as well which is absolutely vital.”

“The boost for us was the fact we came here off the back of a tough week and performed,” he added. “It would have been very easy for us to drop our levels today from a physical perspective but full credit to the players, they got another win and I’m delighted with them.”

Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris

Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris

Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team claims gold and three silver at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris
  • The gold medal came courtesy of Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi, after he defeated his compatriot Faris Kashmeeri in the final of 62kg weight category
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

PARIS: The Saudi Arabian national jiu-jitsu team has claimed one gold and three silver medals at 2022 Grand Prix De Paris on Saturday.

The opening day of the tournament was attended by Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, the president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

The gold medal came courtesy of Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi, after he defeated his compatriot Faris Kashmeeri — who took Saudi’s first silver — in the final of 62kg weight category.

The second silver went to Dina Elias, after winning the second place in the women’s +70kg weight division, while Abdulaziz Al-Haidari won the third silver medal in the men’s 65kg category.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu sport Martial Arts

Related

Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Under-16 athletes set to compete in Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Baniyas and Sharjah shine as Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup for Under-18s wraps in Abu Dhabi

Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey

Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey

Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey
  • It was only the second final in 14 years not to include any of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and while Betis and Valencia are hardly minnows in Spain, there was no doubting the weight of the occasion for both clubs
Updated 24 April 2022
AFP

SEVILLE, Spain: Real Betis won the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties in Seville after a thrilling final finished 1-1 after extra time.
Valencia’s Yunus Musah blazed over in the shoot-out, allowing Juan Miranda the chance to score the winning penalty at La Cartuja as Betis claimed the fourth major trophy in the club’s 115-year history.
Borja Iglesias had headed Betis in front but Hugo Duro equalized for Valencia before half-time and neither side could find a winner, either in the second period or extra time.
But Musah’s error and Miranda’s cool head gave Betis the cup for a third time, in their home city, following the club’s two previous triumphs in 1977 and 2005.
Betis captain Joaquin hoisted the trophy after it was presented to him by the king of Spain, Felipe VI.
“I have tears of emotion, tears of joy,” said Joaquin. “It’s what we all wanted, to win a cup again, the Copa del Rey, as beautiful as we know it is.”
Joaquin, the 40-year-old winger, who made his debut for Betis aged 19 in 2000 and played in the final 17 years ago, came on in the 86th minute and scored a penalty. It remains to be seen whether he decides this is a fitting end now to what has been a remarkable career.
“I am going to enjoy the moment,” said Joaquin. “We are Copa del Rey champions and we dedicate this to all the people who have been with us — the coaching staff, masseurs, cooks, waiters — all those people whose work is not seen but deserve as much credit as us.”
Many had billed this as a clash of styles, with the swashbuckling approach of Betis tasked with breaking down the grit and resilience of Valencia, but in reality both teams contributed equally to an open and enthralling final.
“Football can be beautiful and it can also be cruel. It hurts,” said Valencia’s Jose Gaya.
It was only the second final in 14 years not to include any of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and while Betis and Valencia are hardly minnows in Spain, there was no doubting the weight of the occasion for both clubs.
Valencia won the Copa del Rey in 2019, beating Barca in the final, but a fire-sale of key players under the controversial ownership of Peter Lim means the team have been more concerned about relegation in recent seasons than winning trophies.
Betis, meanwhile, have spent three seasons in the second tier since they last won it in 2005, the same year they finished fourth in La Liga, which they still hope to replicate this season but have never managed to repeat since.
Betis flew out of the blocks and took the lead in the 11th minute, a slick move down the right seeing Nabil Fekir slide through Hector Bellerin, who floated a superb cross into the area. Borja jumped high and headed straight, the power of the connection enough to beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Valencia were shaking and Betis kept coming. Borja headed just wide and then almost latched onto an underhit backpass by Mouctar Diakhaby, which needed Mamardashvili to scramble clear.
But the Betis assault subsided and in the 30th minute Valencia struck, a brilliant counter-attack giving them a foothold in the final. Carlos Soler steered a superb first-time pass from the right wing into central midfield, where Ilaix Moriba had space to advance.
Duro was racing away but the gap was tight, Moriba feathering the ball through for his teammate, who scooped a delightful finish into the net.
The second period grew increasingly frantic, an end-to-end contest bringing Betis back into the ascendancy. Borja’s effort was well blocked by Valencia’s Gabriel Paulista before Juanmi hit the post, his drive beating Mamardashvili but not the frame.
Fekir almost won it in the last 10 minutes but was denied by Mamardashvili’s legs while Soler had a chance in injury time after a misplaced pass by Bellerin but Claudio Bravo made the stop.
Joaquin had come on, a fairytale in his sights, but nobody could find a winner and the quality dropped in extra time as fatigue and cramp set in.
Soler and Uros Racic scored confident penalties for Valencia, matched by those of Willian Jose and Joaquin for Betis, even if Mamardashvili got a hand to Joaquin’s shot.
Goncalo Guedes and Andres Guardado made no mistake but Musah erred, firing over to let Betis in. Cristian Tello and Gaya both scored, leaving Miranda with the chance to win it. Mamardashvili jumped right, the ball went left.

Topics: Copa del Rey Real Betis Valencia

Related

Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final
Sport
Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final
Barcelona beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien
Sport
Barcelona beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien

Latest updates

International dishes find their way to Saudi tables during Ramadan
During Ramadan, people enjoy experimenting cooking and sampling popular dishes from other countries. (Supplied)
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
UNRWA plans to delegate services for Palestinians to other organisations
A Palestinian woman sits with a child after receiving food supplies from the United Nations' offices at the United Nations' offices in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
Ethiopian peacekeepers from Tigray seek asylum in Sudan
Until last year, Ethiopian forces accounted for the vast majority of the around 4,000-member peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), a disputed border region between Sudan and South Sudan. (AFP)
Turkey using airspace as leverage against Russia, experts say
Ukrainian faithful display the Ukrainian flag as they attend the Easter service at the courtyard of the ecumenical patriarchate in Istanbul on Sunday. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.