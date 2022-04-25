You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

Egypt’s government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

Egyptian doctor and political activist Walid Shawky talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)
Egyptian doctor and political activist Walid Shawky talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5yty5

Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Egypt’s government frees 41 prisoners ahead of Eid holiday

Egyptian doctor and political activist Walid Shawky talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egypt released more than three dozen prisoners Sunday, a week before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is typically a time of amnesty, a political party and state-run media said.
Political activists and family members confirmed several high-profile detainees were freed.
The Reform and Development Party said those freed had been political prisoners being held in pre-trial detention. The English edition of the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram said 41 prisoners in all were released.
The government’s human rights body said in a statement only that there had been a release of individuals held in pre-trial detention but gave no details.




Egyptian journalist Mohamed Salah talks on the phone in Cairo following his release from the police station in al-Abassya district, on April 24, 2022. (AFP)

The move came a week before the Eid holiday marking the end of Ramadan. It is typically a time when prisoners are released on presidential pardons, but the number of those freed was one of the largest in recent years. Thousands of political prisoners, however, are estimated to remain inside Egypt’s jails, many without trial.
Among the released was political activist Waleed Shawky, his wife, Heba Anees, said on social media. She posted a picture of the couple hugging.
Journalist Mohamed Salah was also released, activist Esraa Abdel Fattah said. And Nabeh Elganadi, a human rights lawyer, posted a picture with Radwa Mohamed, who was arrested after making videos posted on social media criticizing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Under broad counterterrorism laws, Egypt’s state prosecutors have often used vague charges to renew 15-day pretrial detention periods for months or years, often with little evidence.
On Sunday, Sanaa Seif, the sister of one of Egypt’s most high-profile detained activists, Alaa Abdel Fattah, said her brother had faced new ill-treatment in prison and he was on the 22th day of a hunger strike.
Meanwhile, new arrests are still taking place. On Saturday, the human rights lawyer Khaled Ali said several men in the country’s south had been arrested and accused of spreading lies after they sung a song about rising food prices in a video posted online.
The government of El-Sisi — a US ally with deep economic ties to European countries — has been relentlessly silencing dissenters and clamping down on independent organizations for years with arrests, detentions and jail sentences, and other restrictions.
Many of the top activists involved in the 2011 uprising in Egypt are now in prison, most of them arrested under a draconian law passed in 2013 that effectively bans all street protests.

Topics: Egypt Ramadan 2022

Related

Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
Middle-East
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s vulnerability risk rises on capital outflows triggered by Ukraine war: Moody’s 

Lebanon rescue teams search for migrant boat disaster survivors

Lebanon rescue teams search for migrant boat disaster survivors
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon rescue teams search for migrant boat disaster survivors

Lebanon rescue teams search for migrant boat disaster survivors
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Lebanese rescue teams searched the Mediterranean for survivors Monday after an overloaded people-smuggling boat capsized while being pursued by naval forces, with dozens unaccounted for still missing at sea.
At least seven people died as a result of the tragedy, which occurred late Saturday just off the coast of the northern port city of Tripoli.
It was Lebanon’s worst such disaster in years, igniting widespread rage just three weeks before May 15 parliamentary elections.
The latest body was retrieved on Monday morning.
“The body of a woman from the Al-Nimr family was recovered today from the Tripoli beach,” the director general of Tripoli Port Ahmed Tamer told AFP, adding that rescue efforts were ongoing.
The Lebanese army said on Sunday that 48 people had been rescued, but it was not immediately clear exactly how many would-be asylum seekers were crammed onto the boat when it set off.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said the boat was carrying at least 84 people when it capsized, about three nautical miles (3.5 miles, 5.5 kilometers) off the coast of Tripoli.
According to UNHCR figures, that means potentially some 30 people are still unaccounted for.
The passengers included Syrian and Palestinian refugees but most were Lebanese, local media reported.
The circumstances that led the small and overloaded craft to sink were not entirely clear, with some survivors claiming the navy rammed into their boat, and officials insisting the smuggler attempted reckless escape maneuvers.
Lebanon was once a transit point for asylum seekers from elsewhere in the region who were hoping to reach the shores of European Union member Cyprus by sea, an island 175 kilometers (110 miles) away.
However, an unprecedented economic crisis that has caused hyper-inflation and plunged millions into poverty is driving growing numbers of Lebanese to attempt the perilous crossing.
The UN says more than 1,500 would-be asylum seekers tried to leave Lebanon illegally by sea since the start of 2021.
“Lebanon’s economic crisis has triggered one of the largest waves of migration in the country’s history,” said Mathieu Luciano, Lebanon head of the International Organization for Migration.
At Tripoli’s port, brothers Abdelkarim and Mahmud Dandashi were anxiously waiting for news of eight relatives.
“They were trying to find refuge in European countries — countries that take pity on people. They kill people here,” Abdelkarim said.
“If you don’t die of hunger here, you die at sea,” he said.
The tragedy triggered small protests on Saturday, one by people who cut off one the main roads leading to Tripoli, and another in front of the morgue where the bodies of the victims were brought.
Overnight, activists removed electoral posters from the walls of Tripoli — a city ravaged by unemployment but also home to some of Lebanon’s wealthiest politicians.
On Sunday evening, a video started circulating on social media showing Energy Minister Walid Fayad being taken to task on the street over living conditions and shoved hard against a wall.
The man who assaulted him posted the video, and criticized Fayad and the government for being insensitive to the fate of millions of desperate Lebanese.
Social media was also abuzz with a picture of Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s 79-meter-long (259 foot) 100-million-dollar yacht docked in the French city of Nice, with a cardboard banner alongside that read: “The people of Tripoli are being assassinated by this yacht’s owner.”
Mikati hails from Tripoli and is also Lebanon’s richest man, with a net worth estimated at around $3.2 billion, slightly more than the International Monetary Fund aid package agreed earlier this month to rescue the country.

Topics: Lebanon Boat migrants

Related

Lebanese army soldiers stand near a vehicle entering port of Tripoli after a boat capsized off the Lebanese coast of Tripoli overnight, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 24, 2022. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Anger in Lebanon with army after people-smuggling boat sinks
Six dead in Tripoli boat capsizing, Lebanon minister says
Middle-East
Six dead in Tripoli boat capsizing, Lebanon minister says

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services

State TV says Iran foiled cyberattacks on public services
  • The report said that unidentified parties behind the cyberattacks used Internet Protocols in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to stage the attacks
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state television said authorities have foiled massive cyberattacks that sought to target public services, both government and privately owned.
The report late on Sunday said Iran thwarted the attacks that planned to target the infrastructure of more than 100 public sector agencies. It did not elaborate or name specific examples of public sector agencies, organizations or services but said the incidents happened in recent days.
The report said that unidentified parties behind the cyberattacks used Internet Protocols in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States to stage the attacks.
Iran occasionally announces cyberattacks targeting the Islamic Republic as world powers struggle to revive a tattered nuclear deal with Tehran.
In October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists stranded in long lines and unable to get subsidized fuel for days. In July, a cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays.
Iran disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the Internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint US-Israeli creation — disrupted Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Topics: Iran

Related

Leopard shot dead after attacking policeman in Iranian city
Leopard shot dead after attacking policeman in Iranian city
Gunmen kill bodyguard of Iran Guards general: state media
Middle-East
Gunmen kill bodyguard of Iran Guards general: state media

Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

Israeli artillery fires at targets in Lebanon after projectile hits Israel. (AFP file photo)
Israeli artillery fires at targets in Lebanon after projectile hits Israel. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

Israeli artillery fires at targets in Lebanon after projectile hits Israel. (AFP file photo)
  • Israel’s anti-missile defense system does not necessarily intercept projectiles if they appear to be on track to hit unpopulated areas
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A projectile fired from Lebanon hit an open area in Israel on Monday and Israeli artillery targeted an area where the attack was launched, the Israeli military said.
The rare flareup on the Israeli-Lebanese border followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern.
Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.
On Twitter, the Israeli military said no sirens were sounded and no alert was declared in northern Israel when the projectile, which it did not identify in its posting, struck.
Israel’s anti-missile defense system does not necessarily intercept projectiles if they appear to be on track to hit unpopulated areas.
In response to the attack, Israeli artillery “targeted the source of the launch,” the Israeli military said, without giving further details.
Israel’s northern border has been mostly quiet since a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and an arsenal of advanced rockets.

Topics: Palestine Lebanon Israel Jewish settlers

Related

Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
Middle-East
Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
A Palestinian woman sits with a child after receiving food supplies from the United Nations' offices at the United Nations' offices in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
UNRWA plans to delegate services for Palestinians to other organizations

Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike

Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike

Israeli court rejects appeal in deadly Gaza beach airstrike
  • Israel has rejected the ICC case, saying its legal system is capable of investigating the military and accusing the court of antisemitism
Updated 25 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the deaths of four Palestinian children who were killed by an Israeli airstrike while playing on the beach in the Gaza Strip during a 2014 war.
In its ruling, the court upheld earlier decisions by Israeli military investigators and legal authorities determining the incident was a tragic mistake.
“With all of the sorrow and heartache over the tragic and difficult outcome of the event in this petition, I did not find that the petitioners pointed to a flaw in the decision of the attorney general,” said Sunday’s ruling, signed by the court’s president, Esther Hayut, and approved unanimously with two other justices.
The cousins from the Bakr family, all between 10 and 11 years old, were playing soccer on the beach when they were killed during the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.
The incident drew widespread international attention, in part because many foreign journalists staying in nearby hotels witnessed the incident. Images showed the children desperately running away from a jetty as a missile falls, and then the boys falling to the ground one after another.
The appeal to the Supreme Court was filed by three human rights organizations — the Israeli group Adalah and the Gaza-based Al-Mezan and Palestinian Center for Human Rights — who were seeking a criminal investigation into the incident.
In a joint statement, the groups said Sunday’s decision “is further evidence that Israel is unable and unwilling to investigate and prosecute soldiers and commanders for war crimes against Palestinian civilians.”
Critics have long accused Israel and its military of whitewashing wrongdoing by its troops. Last year, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into alleged Israeli crimes in the Palestinian territories, including actions during the 2014 war. Bakr family members delivered testimony to the court during a preliminary inquiry.
Israel has rejected the ICC case, saying its legal system is capable of investigating the military and accusing the court of antisemitism.

Topics: Israel Supreme court Gaza

Related

Special Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks
Middle-East
Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks
Israel lifts indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases drop
Middle-East
Israel lifts indoor mask mandate as coronavirus cases drop

UNRWA plans to delegate services for Palestinians to other organizations

A Palestinian woman sits with a child after receiving food supplies from the United Nations' offices at the United Nations' offices in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
A Palestinian woman sits with a child after receiving food supplies from the United Nations' offices at the United Nations' offices in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

UNRWA plans to delegate services for Palestinians to other organizations

A Palestinian woman sits with a child after receiving food supplies from the United Nations' offices at the United Nations' offices in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP file photo)
  • The sixth international conference on Syria will be organised in early May in Brussels to discuss the issue of Palestinian refugees in Syria and their return to the demolished houses in the Yarmouk refugees camp
Updated 25 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinians are profoundly concerned by UNRWA Commissioner-General’s declarations that the organization will delegate its humanitarian services for 5 million Palestinian refugees living in 58 refugees camps to other organizations to overcome its severe financial crisis, Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News on Sunday.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a letter to the Palestinian refugees dated April 23: “This year, a very harsh winter and the impact of the war in Ukraine on prices of food and fuel in the region add to the daily hardship you are facing. I witnessed this firsthand a few days ago when I met with Palestine refugees in Khan Danoun Camp and Yarmouk in Syria, many refugees shared with me their struggle to meet their basic needs and how the socio-economic situation compels them to return to live amid the rubble in Yarmouk.”

He indicated the economic hardship the Palestinian refugees suffer in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan and Lebanon, due to security and unstable economic situations in those countries.

“The painful reality is that in the last ten years, and despite immense outreach and fundraising efforts, the resources available to UNRWA have stagnated, while the needs of Palestine refugees and cost of operations keep increasing,” Lazzarini said. “The now chronic underfunding of UNRWA is the result of a combination of shifting geopolitical priorities, new regional dynamics and the emergence of new humanitarian crises compounded by donor fatigue for one of the world’s longest unresolved conflicts. All these have led to a clear de-prioritization of the Palestinian issue, including most recently among some donors from the Arab region.”

HIGHLIGHT

The international organization has provided its services to 7 million Palestinian refugees living in Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon since 1948, with a noticeable reduction in the quality and quantity of those services.

The international organization has provided its services to 7 million Palestinian refugees living in Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon since 1948, with a noticeable reduction in the quality and quantity of those services.

“UNRWA has also increasingly been exposed to domestic politics in some of its traditional donor countries. Coordinated campaigns by organizations that aim to delegitimise and defund the Agency and erode the rights of Palestine refugees have increased in frequency and aggressivity,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA Commissioner-General toured several countries recently to recruit financial resources to enable the UNRWA to continue providing its services to Palestinian refugees, but no information regarding the outcome of his tour.

The sixth international conference on Syria will be organised in early May in Brussels to discuss the issue of Palestinian refugees in Syria and their return to the demolished houses in the Yarmouk refugees camp. In June, the Advisory Commission on UNRWA is gathering its major donors and hosts in Lebanon to discuss fundraising for the UN agency.

The Palestinians view with concern any step that affects the status and role of the UNRWA, transforming the Palestinian refugee issue into an issue of relief services, health and education and ignoring its political dimension related to the right of refugees to return to their homes from which they were displaced, with compensation.

The Joint Refugee Committee called on the UNRWA Commissioner-General to search for creative and innovative ideas on recruiting financial support to fund services and not to search for ideas that intersect with the American and Israeli proposals that call for the gradual termination of UNRWA.

The PLO Department of Refugee Affairs categorically rejected the ideas contained in the letter. It said in a press statement on Sunday: “We express our shock at what was stated in the UNRWA Commissioner-General’s letter about his acceptance of transferring some of UNRWA’s powers to other international organizations to carry out them on its behalf, as one of the options presented to ensure the continuity of its services to Palestinian refugees without the threat of interruption due to UNRWA’s lack of financial resources.”

The Head of the Refugee Affairs Department at the PLO, Ahmed Abu Holy, said that “it is not within the authority of the Commissioner-General of UNRWA to propose solutions to address the financial deficit in the UNRWA budget that affects UNRWA’s work mandate, and he does not have the mandate to transfer UNRWA’s powers to other international organizations under the slogans of partnerships and synergy with UNRWA, whose slogans carry in its secret political dimensions to liquidate UNRWA and transfer its powers to international organizations and the governments of the host countries.”

He said that the Palestinian leadership is consulting with all concerned parties, including UNRWA, donor countries and members of the Advisory Committee, in search of innovative models for boosting UNRWA’s financial resources by finding new funders, urging traditional donors to increase their funding and communicating with international organizations, such as the World Bank, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and not by transferring the powers of UNRWA to other international organizations.

He said the commissioner-general’s proposal for solutions could not be justified, knowing that it would prompt adverse reactions from Palestinian refugees, UNRWA staff and host countries.

He called on the UN to allocate an independent budget to UNRWA, similar to other United Nations institutions, to ensure the continuation of its relief and operational services to Palestinian refugees until a just solution is found.

The commissioner-general’s letter came three weeks before the Palestinian commemoration of the Nakba, the Palestinian Catastrophe, on May 15.

Topics: Palestine Ramadan Gaza UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)

Related

El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Middle-East
El-Sisi hosts US delegation over Palestine issue
Special Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks
Middle-East
Israel closes Erez Crossing to Gazans after rocket attacks

Latest updates

National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
National Center for Emerging Network Technologies opens at King Saud University
Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
Saudi poultry processor Tanmia Food’s profits plunge 92% in Q1 to reach $410k
Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Putin accuses West of trying to murder Russian journalists
Kuwait’s Aleid Foods targets Dubai, Saudi Arabia for potential dual listing
Kuwait’s Aleid Foods targets Dubai, Saudi Arabia for potential dual listing
UAE fintech Zenda eyes North Africa and India expansion after raising $9.5m seed round
UAE fintech Zenda eyes North Africa and India expansion after raising $9.5m seed round

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.