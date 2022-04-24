ThePlace: Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Rashad Al-Alimi on taking the oath of office as president of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and members of the council in endeavors seeking to realize security and stability for the brotherly people and country of Yemen, SPA continued.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations and also wished success for Al-Alimi in his efforts to bring growth and prosperity to Yemen.

The president and other members of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday took the oath of office before a rare session of the parliament in the southern port city of Aden.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid tightened security measures.

The event was attended by the UN and US envoys to Yemen, EU and Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Yemen and senior Yemeni officials.