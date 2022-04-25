Macron’s victory prompts conflicting reactions in Dubai, from detachment to relief and dismay

DUBAI: On April 24, French President Emmanuel Macron made history by becoming the republic’s first head of state to be reelected for a second term in two decades.

Garnering nearly 58 percent of the votes, he won against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose performance saw an uptick from her 2017 run.

In his victory speech, surrounded by a sea of cheering voters and flags of France and the EU, Macron declared: “Today you have chosen an ambitious, European, social and ecological project, one based on work and creation … From now on, I am no longer the candidate of one party, but the president of all.”

France and the UAE have maintained strong cultural and economic ties over the past few years.

In Dubai, there is a population of over 10,000 French nationals, who have set up businesses, raised families and contributed to the financial growth of the multicultural city.

Arab News reached out to members of Dubai’s French community to hear their take on the 2022 election and its consequential outcome.

They expressed a mixed bag of reactions, from detachment to relief and dismay.

Some voted while others did not, as they felt it would not directly impact their lives in the UAE.

“I’ve always voted, but this time, I felt all the candidates were worse than each other,” said a French-Syrian entrepreneur, who wished to remain anonymous.

“They were all against everything that we stand for. It was the first time I felt completely disconnected from it,” she said.

Five years ago, the female entrepreneur voted for Macron but was not able to cast her vote this time around as she is not registered. Her views on the president have changed over time.

“I prefer Macron over Le Pen — 100 percent — but I’m not happy with the result,” she said.

Having lived in Paris, the entrepreneur believes Macron’s presidency was flawed, from his unsatisfactory handling of the massive Gilets Jaunes protests to his flip-flop policies during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, another unnamed marketing specialist and parent of two children voted at a Dubai hotel, describing the experience as “quick and well-organized.”

However, she was “disappointed” with the final result.

“I found the past few weeks undemocratic with the press criticizing anyone who is not Mr. Macron,” she remarked.

She refrained from voting for Macron in both of his runs but did initially think he could be an agent of change.

“When he was elected, I admit thinking that he could be good. We had hope,” she added.

In her view, some of his shortcomings include a lack of belief in “French culture and history … He believes that we can only survive by depending on Europe.”

Insecurity and uncontrolled immigration were some of his other weak points. However, the marketing specialist does not believe Le Pen is the right official to lead the nation either.

“Some of her claims are too extreme, such as prohibiting the headscarf in public. This is not the battle we should be fighting,” she said.

Holding a more optimistic view is business owner Rodolphe Duffour, co-founder of French gourmet food shop Maison Duffour, who supported Macron.

Duffour believes that Macron has a better image and entrepreneurial spirit internationally than his opponent.

“Economic projects would never have been conducted properly if Marine Le Pen were elected president,” he said.

Paris-born Duffour has lived abroad for many years but still feels the duty to participate in the French voting system.

“I never miss a chance to vote, since I have the right to do so and to express my voice,” he said.

“Although I don’t agree with all of his policies, I am definitely closer to Macron’s politics … It felt like a relief (to see him win.)”