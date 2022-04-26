You are here

France's Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
Marine Le Pen will defend her seat in parliamentary elections in June.
Reuters

France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections

France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in presidential elections on Sunday, will defend her seat in parliamentary elections in June, an official of her party said on Tuesday.
National Rally (RN) deputy president Louis Aliot said on CNEWS television that Le Pen would stand as a candidate in the vote on June 12 and 19.
“She will at any rate be a candidate in the parliamentary elections,” Aliot said, adding that Le Pen today incarnates the main opposition to Macron.
He added that the party would aim to get at least 15 seats, which would allow the RN to form a group in parliament. In the 2017 election, Le Pen’s party won eight seats.

Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods

Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods
Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods

Beijing enforces mass COVID-19 testing, closes neighborhoods
BEIJING: China’s capital Beijing is enforcing mass testing and closing down access to neighborhoods as it seeks to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak.
Announcement of the testing had sparked panic buying in the city of 21 million on Monday, but the situation appeared to calm on Tuesday with public transport largely keeping to normal schedules and roads packed with commuters.
Fears of total lockdown have been fed by the situation in the southern business hub of Shanghai, where 25 million residents have only gradually been allowed to leave their homes after three weeks of confinement.
The city of Anyang in central China and Dandong on the border with North Korea became the latest to start lockdowns as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads.
Shanghai has buckled under strict lockdown conditions that have driven residents to band together to get food delivered through group buying. Goods have backed up at Shanghai's port, affecting supplies and factory production and crimping economic growth.
Beijing locked down residents in an area about 2 by 3 kilometers (1 by 2 miles), telling them to work from home and stay in their residential compounds. It wasn’t a total lockdown but stadiums, sports fields, cinemas, karaoke bars and other entertainment venues were ordered closed.
Elsewhere, the city also shut down some or all buildings in five residential compounds, adding to others have been locked down for two days. Beijing has recorded 80 cases in the most recent wave, while Shanghai has seen more than 300,000 and 190 deaths this month.

North Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

North Korea’s Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
North Korea’s Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

North Korea’s Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
  • His remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign to wrest concessions from the US and other rivals
  • North Korea often commemorates key state anniversaries with huge fanfare to boost an internal unity
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at “maximum speed” and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured powerful weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.
His remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign to wrest concessions from the US and other rivals. The parade Monday night was to mark the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s army — the backbone of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule — and comes as the country faces an economy battered by pandemic-related difficulties, punishing US-led sanctions and its own mismanagement.
“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang plaza, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
“The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter war, but if an undesirable situation emerges on our land, our nuclear forces cannot be limited to a single mission of preventing war,” Kim said. “If any forces, regardless of who they are, try to infringe upon our fundamental interests, our nuclear forces will have no choice but to absolutely carry out its unexpected second mission.”
The parade featured marching troops shouting “hurrah!” and an array of modern weapons including missiles potentially capable of reaching the US homeland as well as shorter-range missiles that can be fired from land vehicles or submarines and threaten South Korea and Japan.
One of the weapons showcased at the brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Squar,e named after Kim’s late grandfather and state founder, was North Korea’s biggest, newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17.
North Korea claimed to have test-fired that missile last month in its first full-range ICBM liftoff in more that four years. South Korea disputed that, saying North Korea launched a smaller, existing Hwasong-15 ICBM following a failed launch of the Hwasong-17. Despite the outside doubts, the missile fired on March 24 flew longer and higher than any other missile North Korea has launched, demonstrating potential ability to reach deep into the US mainland.
KCNA said spectators at the parade raised loud cheers when they saw the Hwasong-17, which it said showed “the absolute power of Juche (self-reliance), Korea and the strategic position of our republic to the world.”
North Korea often commemorates key state anniversaries with huge fanfare to boost an internal unity. Tuesday’s KCNA dispatch praised Kim for accomplishing “the historic great cause of completing the nuclear forces by making a long journey of patriotic devotion with a death-defying will in order to make sure that the people would eternally enjoy happiness free from the horrors of war generation after generation.”
Kim has also been reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and to remove crippling economic sanctions. Analysts say North Korea is exploiting a favorable environment to push forward its weapons program as the UN Security Council remains divided over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over the potential easing of US-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps. Kim has stuck to his goals of simultaneously developing nuclear weapons and the country’s dismal economy in the face of international pressure and has shown no willingness to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as his biggest guarantee of survival.
North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of weapons tests this year, including its claimed launch of the Hwasong-19. There are also signs North Korea is rebuilding tunnels at a nuclear testing ground that was last active in 2017, possibly in preparation for exploding a nuclear device.
In 2017, North Korea claimed to have acquired an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland after a torrid run of nuclear and missile tests. The North had halted such high-profile tests before it entered the now-dormant diplomacy with the United States.
The North has spent much of the past three years focusing on expanding its short-range arsenal targeting South Korea as nuclear negotiations with the United States stalled.
Kim’s aggressive military push could also be motivated by domestic politics since he doesn’t otherwise have significant accomplishments to show to his people as he marks a decade in power. He failed to win badly needed sanctions relief from his diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump, and the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed further shocks to the country’s broken economy, forcing him to acknowledge last year that North Korea was facing its ” worst-ever situation.”

Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
  • Russia warns US against arming Ukraine
  • US eyes ammunition for howitzers, tanks, grenade launchers
LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war that it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.
“The risks now are considerable,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state television according to a transcript of an interview on the ministry’s website.
“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it.”
Lavrov had been asked about the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a low point in U.S-Soviet relations.
Russia had lost its “last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after Lavrov’s interview. “This only means Moscow senses defeat.”
During a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised more military aid for Ukraine.
The US State Department on Monday used an emergency declaration to approve the potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. The Pentagon said the package could include artillery ammunition for howitzers, tanks and grenade launchers.
Moscow’s ambassador to Washington told the United States to halt shipments, warning Western weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Lavrov said: “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”
Russia’s two-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced over 5 million people to flee abroad.
Moscow calls its actions a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The United States is due to host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries this week for Ukraine-related defense talks that will focus on arming Kyiv, US officials said.
Britain said all tariffs on goods coming into the country from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed and it would send new ambulances, fire engines, medical supplies and funding for health experts to help the emergency services.
Russia has yet to capture any of the biggest cities. Its forces were forced to pull back from the outskirts of Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance.
“It is obvious that every day — and especially today, when the third month of our resistance has begun — that everyone in Ukraine is concerned with peace, about when it will all be over,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday.
“There is no simple answer to that at this time.”
Having failed to take the capital Kyiv, Moscow last week launched a massive assault in an attempt to capture eastern provinces known as the Donbas, which if successful would link territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
Russia’s defense ministry said its missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region. Reuters could not verify the report.
The head of Ukraine’s state rail company said that one railway worker had been killed and four injured by Russian missile strikes on five Ukrainian railway stations on Monday.
Ukrainian forces have repelled five Russian attacks and killed just over 200 Russian servicemen, said the Ukrainian military command in the southern and eastern sectors.
Five tanks were also destroyed, along with eight armored vehicles, it said in a statement
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Russian forces were continuing on Monday to bomb and shell the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where fighters are hunkered down in a city ravaged by a siege and bombardment, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.
Moscow said it was opening a humanitarian corridor to let civilians out of the plant but Kyiv said no agreement had been reached.

Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
  • An analysis of papers recovered after the Al-Qaeda chief’s death revealed that he planned a follow-up attack using private jets instead of passenger planes
  • An alternative option involved sabotaging sections of railway tracks to cause train derailments that would result in large numbers of casualties
LONDON: Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001, according to a report from CBS News.

Letters and other papers obtained after the former Al-Qaeda chief was killed by US Navy SEALs in Pakistan in 2011 revealed that he wanted to launch another attack using similar methods to those employed on 9/11, but using private jets instead of passenger planes.

The plans were discovered by security and terrorism expert Nelly Lahoud when she analyzed the documents. She told CBS that if bin Laden’s plan to use private jets proved to be impossible, he wanted to sabotage railway tracks in the US to cause derailments that resulted in large numbers of casualties.

While in hiding after 9/11 to evade capture by US forces, she added, bin Laden remained in contact with other Al-Qaeda leaders and began planning the next attack, using his background in engineering to devise methods for causing as much death and destruction as possible.

“He wanted to have 12 meters of steel rail removed so that, this way, the train could be derailed,” Lahoud said. “And we find him explaining the simple toolkit that they could use. He said: ‘You could use a compressor, you could use a smelting iron tool.’”

Another of bin Laden’s ideas was for undercover Al-Qaeda operatives to blow up small wooden fishing boats at American ports to sink oil tankers in an effort to damage the US economy.

“Bin Laden suggested Al-Qaeda operatives could integrate themselves into the port areas by posing as fishermen,” Lahoud said. “He instructed his team on where to buy specific boats to evade radar and detailed how the vessels should be used to transport explosives.”

The war in Afghanistan ultimately stymied the ability of Al-Qaeda to carry out other large-scale attacks, she added, and by 2006 the organization only had about $200,000 in accessible funds.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks and Lahoud said that bin Laden failed to anticipate the ferocity of the US response it would provoke, including the launch of a full-fledged invasion and subsequent war in Afghanistan.

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
WASHINGTON: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday downplayed secretly recorded remarks he made about Donald Trump shortly after last year’s attack on the Capitol. He also said he never told the then-president that he should resign — something news organizations have not reported.
McCarthy’s comments were his first public remarks since The New York Times reported last week that on a Jan. 10, 2021, phone call with fellow Republicans, he said he was “seriously thinking” about telling Trump “he should resign.” McCarthy initially called that report “totally false and wrong.” The newspaper later released a recording of him making those remarks and it was played on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.
The Times and others have not reported that McCarthy ever followed through and called Trump to urge him to step down. Critics have said the recordings and his denial of what he said show McCarthy to be a liar.
Trump was impeached by the House, but exonerated by the Senate, for encouraging a mob of his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol trying to disrupt Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes in his November 2020 reelection defeat.
McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that a reporter — one of two Times reporters who have written a book that includes the recorded conversation — called him “the night before he released the book.”
“My understanding is he was saying, ‘Did I ask President Trump to resign?’ No, I never did, and that’s what I was answering,” McCarthy told reporters Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas, after touring the border with other Republicans.
Reports have not said that McCarthy definitively told Republicans that he would urge Trump to step down, only that he was thinking seriously about it.
McCarthy also said Monday that “I never did” tell GOP colleagues “that we’re going to ask” Trump to resign.
Before he took the question Monday about the audio, McCarthy and his GOP colleagues spent 30 minutes describing what they said are dangerous conditions at the border and blaming President Joe Biden for them.
“After all this, that’s what you want to ask?” he said when the reporter asked about the recording. He said people care more about border security and other issues.
McCarthy was asked directly in an interview earlier Monday with Fox News Channel whether he had lied when he said, before the audio’s release, that the Times’ reporting was false.
“No,” he said, saying he’d been asked if he’d called Trump and told him to resign.
He also told Fox he believes the episode won’t have “any impact at all” on his hopes of becoming speaker if, as seems likely, Republicans win House control in November’s elections.
So far McCarthy’s bid to become speaker seems on track. Trump, whose influence over the GOP is unrivaled, said after the audio’s release that he still likes McCarthy.
While most House Republicans have said little so far about whether they would back McCarthy for speaker, those who’ve spoken out have said they still support him.

