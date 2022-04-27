Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The first phase of a cloud-seeding operation was officially launched on Tuesday by Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and chair of the National Center of Meteorology. It is taking place in the skies over Riyadh, Qassim and Hail regions.
The Council of Ministers approved the artificial seeding project recently in an effort to increase the amount of rainfall in the Kingdom, one of the driest countries in the world, which currently stands at less that 100 millimeters a year.
Ayman Ghulam, the CEO of the NCM and supervisor of the cloud-seeding program, said that its operations room opened on Monday at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh and the first flights took place in the region surrounding the capital. They achieved their goals, he added, in terms of the results and timing of the seeding operations, and the center will issue periodic updates on progress.
Work will continue around the clock in the operations room, he said, which uses the most advanced meteorological equipment and techniques and is staffed by international cloud-seeding experts and technical and logistical support workers. It will monitor cloud formations over the Kingdom to determine the best locations for seeding efforts, using “environmentally friendly” materials, to stimulate precipitation in targeted areas, Ghulam added.
It is hoped that the project, which utilizes a safe, flexible and cost-effective technology, will play its part in efforts to maintain the water balance in Saudi Arabia, he said. The second phase will include Asir, Al-Baha and Taif regions. The program also includes research, the evaluation of expertise, localization efforts and transfer of knowledge in the field.
The cloud-seeding operation is one of the results of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which took place in October, following the announcement of the initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March last year. It is part of a series of integrated national and regional projects that aim to promote sustainable development, preserve the environment, secure new water resources and increase the Kingdom’s natural capabilities. It is also designed to reduce desertification and increase green spaces in accordance with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.
WARSAW, Poland: Officials in Poland and Bulgaria said Tuesday that Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries after they refused to pay for their supplies in Russian rubles.
The governments of the two European Union and NATO members said Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting the gas supplies starting Wednesday.
The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros. No country, except Hungary, has agreed to pay in bules.
If Gazprom suspends supplies to other countries, it could cause economic pain to Europe, causing gas prices to rise and possibly leading to rationing. Germany is particularly vulnerable due to its heavy dependence on Russian gas. But cutoffs would also deal a blow to Russia’s own economy.
Poland has been a strong supporter of neighboring Ukraine during the Russian invasion. It is a transit point for weapons the United States and other Western nations have provided Ukraine.
The Polish government confirmed this week that it was sending tanks to Ukraine’s army. On Tuesday, it announced a sanctions list targeting 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.
Bulgaria, once one of Moscow’s closest allies, has cut many of its old ties with Russia after a new liberal government took the reigns last fall and after Putin’s military invaded Ukraine. It has supported sanctions against Russia and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Bulgaria has been hesitant to provide military aid to Ukraine, but Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and members of his coalition government are heading to Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with Ukrainian officials about further aid to the country.
Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was informed by Gazprom that its deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday morning.
Later, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry said it was notified that Bulgaria’s supplies of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline would cease on Wednesday as well.
Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.
Around 60 percent of imports are paid in euros, and the rest in dollars. Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid the Western sanctions imposed over the war.
European leaders said they would not comply with the rubles requirement, arguing that it violated the terms of contracts and their sanctions against Russia.
The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually, fulfilling some 45 percent of the country’s needs.
Poland’s gas company said it was considering legal action over the Russian payment demand. But Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa stressed that Poland was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy sources.
Several years ago it opened its first terminal for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in Swinoujscie, on the Baltic Sea coast, while later this year a pipeline bringing gas from Norway, called “Baltic Pipe,” is to become operational.
“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Moskwa tweeted.
Bulgaria said the new gas payment system created considerable risks for the country and that it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources to replace the supplies it gets from Russia. .
But the Bulgarian government said no restrictions on domestic gas consumption would be imposed for now even though the Balkan country of 6.5 million meets over 90 percent of its gas needs with Russian imports.
In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the UShad been preparing for such a move by Russia “in anticipation of the possibility of this happening or a decrease in what they’re providing.”
“Some of that has been asking some countries in Asia who have excess supply to provide that to Europe. We’ve done that in some cases, and it’s been an ongoing effort,” Psaki said.
SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday reported strong quarterly earnings, powered by demand for cloud computing.
The tech titan said it made a profit of $16.7 billion on revenue of $49.4 billion in the first three months of this year, eight percent and 18 percent, respectively, more than in the period a year earlier.
“Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output,” said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.
“Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less.”
Microsoft shares rose more than four percent to $282.44 on the earnings figures, which came with an optimistic outlook for the current financial quarter.
Revenue in the company’s “intelligent cloud” unit that meshes datacenter-hosted software with artificial intelligence surged from the same period a year earlier, Microsoft reported.
“Continued customer commitment to our cloud platform and strong sales execution drove better-than-expected commercial bookings growth” along with cloud computing revenue, Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said in the earnings release.
The pandemic accelerated a shift to relying on the Internet for work, education, shopping, socializing and entertainment, with Microsoft seemingly positioned to benefit from lifestyle changes that will remain even as people return to being out and about.
A business and productivity unit at Microsoft that includes its online suite of Office 365 software saw revenue grow with the help of a 34 percent increase in money taken in by career-focused online social network LinkedIn, the earnings report showed.
“Growth for LinkedIn was the most surprising,” CFRA equity research vice president John Freeman told AFP.
“LinkedIn continued to be Microsoft’s lower profile success story. That acquisition is looking better and better every year and every quarter.”
Microsoft bought LinkedIn for slightly more than $26 billion in 2016.
Money taken in for content and services at Microsoft’s Xbox video game division rose four percent in the recently ended quarter as the company works to beef up its cloud-based games subscription offering.
Microsoft is seeking regulatory approval for its $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard.
Merging with troubled Activision will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, it said, a major shift in the booming world of games.
Activision, the California-based maker of “Candy Crush,” has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment.
“Acquiring Activision will help jump start Microsoft’s broader gaming endeavors and ultimately its move into the metaverse with gaming the first monetization piece of the metaverse in our opinion,” Wedbush analysts said after the news broke.
RIYADH: Economists predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s economy would grow by 6.3 percent in 2022, an increase on their 5.7 percent forecast three months ago and the fastest growth since 2011.
Economic growth in the six Gulf states will average 5.9 percent this year, the fastest since 2012, according to economic analysts polled by the Reuters news agency.
The expected growth in Kuwait at 6.4 percent, and in the UAE at 5.6 percent, would be the fastest in about a decade.
Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain are expected to grow around 4 percent, also the fastest in several years.
“GCC economies have seen a relatively strong start to 2022. The hydrocarbons sectors have benefited from increased oil production so far this year, with crude oil production up 12 percent for the UAE and 19 percent for Saudi Arabia,” said Khatija Haque, chief economist at Emirates NBD.
“Survey data for the first quarter of the year point to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well, with strong growth in business activity and new work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”
However, the economists sounded a note of caution on the threat of inflation.
Although modest in comparison to many other countries, GCC inflation is expected to rise above 2 percent this year, with the highest median forecast for Qatar at 3.5 percent, and the lowest for Saudi Arabia at 2.5 percent.
“In the face of higher commodity and global food prices, we have revised our 2022 inflation forecast for the GCC region to be about 3.5 percent from around 2.5 percent,” said Ilker Domac, regional head of economics at Citi.
“Since GCC countries import 85 percent of their food, a sustained upward pressure on international food prices could pose a challenge for policymakers.”
RIYADH: The Government of Saudi Arabia announced that it has signed an agreement with Lucid Motors to purchase a minimum of 50,000 electric vehicles and up to 100,000 electric vehicles over a ten-year period in an effort to diversify its fleet to be more environmentally friendly.
“This agreement is a significant move that supports the key objectives of Vision 2030 including diversifying and transforming the economy, society and lives of the people of Saudi Arabia, building new sectors fit for the future and creating skilled jobs for future generations. It also comes in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” the Saudi ministry of finance said in a statement.
The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, also known as the PIF, owns a considerable stake in Lucid, which has been selected, according to the ministry of finance, “as they are building a factory to assemble these vehicles within the Kingdom, which will transition over time to full production.”
Saudi Arabia is setting up its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country with Lucid as the government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.
The plant — ithe first for Lucid outside the US in Saudi Arabia — will have a capacity to produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles every year.
The ministry of finance said in the statement that this plant will support “the government’s local content drive, diversify the economy, provide thousands of highly skilled job opportunities and provide economic benefit to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.”
It will also help Saudi Arabia realize its ambition to be a major regional and global manufacturing base for the next generation of electric vehicles, the statement added.
“Saudi Arabia is placing this order now, as demand for electric vehicles is high, many other governments are considering taking orders. This also provides Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to work with Lucid on the development of new models and vehicles to suit the government’s vehicular needs.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Research Products Development Co., a subsidiary of PIF-owned TAQNIA, is launching its first robotic prototype this year to support offshore oil operations, its CEO said.
“The robot will be used to inspect leakage in pipelines under the water,” RPDC CEO Abdulmohsen Almajnouni told Arab News.
RPDC, which helps local patent holders commercialize their ideas and turn them into products, worked with Saudi Aramco to develop this prototype.
“The prototype’s patent is owned by Aramco, and it’s developed and tested by RPDC’s team led by international robotic expert Nahid Sidki,” said Almajnouni. The robot will soon be ready for full-scale production.
RPDC was established as an effective technology development and commercialization engine by the Saudi Arabia Advanced Research Alliance.
SAARA is the first-of-its-kind alliance between leading organizations from the public and private sectors. The founding partners include Saudi Aramco, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, TAQNIA and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
RPDC aims to bridge the gap between national research and development and the market by developing technology innovation and patents into successful business opportunities.
The Riyadh-based company has successfully enhanced and developed technology innovation in the Kingdom and generated good revenue within eight years of its creation, Almajnouni said.
Before the creation of RPDC, patent applications in the Kingdom ended on the shelves, and no real action was taken to adopt them. Things changed after the company became operational.
Almajnouni added: “So, the idea was how can we establish an entity that takes the best practices in the world to develop this IP or even better advance the IP into a final product?”
The company has been doing plenty of work on the intellectual property front for the last eight years and with great success.
“We have been doing this now over the last eight years. Of course, we have had a lot of challenges, but I can say proudly that recently we were able to kick-start three main projects and other various products,” Almajnouni said.
He added that over the past five years, the company has grown successfully thanks to the support of the firm’s founders, shareholders, government support and Saudi Aramco’s scientific endeavors. “I can proudly tell you that we are a company with around 30 people, and I would have a stable income stream in tens of millions of dollars annually. We execute various projects depending on their stage of commercialization. In addition, RPDC conducted market assessments for new companies,” Almajnouni told Arab News.
Almajnouni stressed that the company generates income from its partners like Aramco and SABIC.
“The income comes from our customers because we are part of the Public Investment Fund. So, we are obligated to be a profit center. That means we offer services to our clients, and they pay for the services,” he added.
The other service provided by the RPDC is a strategic partnership with consultant firms. “But the challenge has always been how to take an IP from the lab to the industry,” Almajnouni said.
“We assess these IPs,” he continued, “we evaluate them as to which one would ultimately lead to a product that is needed and can be sold. So, we do this service called the intellectual property or patent review on assessment.”
Almajnouni noted that the product the company receives is tested thoroughly by the technical team before drawing up a business plan.
“It should be a product that you can take; you can test it and understand how it works. You can even further improve it.
The other thing we do is prepare a complete business plan for clients, which includes an assessment, a market review followed by prototyping.”
Almajnouni admitted that the IP market, in general, is quite challenging.
Because this is a very challenging market, IP development is risky. I’m not sure how any company can grow easily because many of these IPs will take time,” he said.
A patent may not hit the market, or maybe it will. But what cannot be stopped is an idea whose time has come.