You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi

Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi

Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi
In 2002, King Salman visited Radwi (right)’s personal exhibition in Spain. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3vn2

Updated 27 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi

Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi
  • Glittering tribute night in Jeddah salutes memory of sculptor who founded Kingdom’s modern art scene
Updated 27 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The life and legacy of the late Saudi artist and sculptor Abdulhalim Radwi have been saluted at a glittering tribute night in Jeddah.
Family, friends, colleagues, fellow artists, and leading figures from the art world gathered to honor the founder of Saudi modern art, who died in 2006 but continues to inspire artists today.
The event, hosted by the artist’s daughter Dr. Maha Radwi in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, featured an exhibition and documentary film showcasing his life and career.
“While our hearts remain heavy over the passing of my father, his legacy lives on,” Radwi said. “One of the things that we’re trying to talk about is not just the wonderful pieces he made over his lifetime, but his humanity.”
Society president Mohammed Al-Subaih said: “Art was a big part of his life, and we wanted to memorialize his legacy as much as possible. He’s someone that deserves to be remembered because he is a significant figure in Saudi art history.”
Radwi was born in Makkah in 1939. His mother, a painter, nurtured his young talent and encouraged him to pursue art.
In the mid-1950s he won his first official painting competition while at high school, and in 1961 traveled to Rome to study fine arts. He returned to the Kingdom as an art teacher in Riyadh.
From 1968 to 1974 was director of the Jeddah center for fine arts, later overseeing the city’s culture and arts scene between 1980 and 1992.

Topics: Abdulhalim Radwi

Related

Saudi artist’s ‘The Teaching Tree’ symbolizes Kingdom’s great change
Lifestyle
Saudi artist’s ‘The Teaching Tree’ symbolizes Kingdom’s great change
‘The Founding Heliography’ is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist finds inspiration in the past for Founding Day

Egypt seeks to attract Finnish, Estonian tourists

Egypt seeks to attract Finnish, Estonian tourists
Updated 26 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks to attract Finnish, Estonian tourists

Egypt seeks to attract Finnish, Estonian tourists
  • Egypt’s deputy tourism minister discussed with representatives from Finland and Estonia the possibility of increasing tourist inflows from those countries
  • Egypt’s tourism sector has been greatly affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict as tourists from those two countries represented about 40% of beach tourism in Egypt
Updated 26 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ghada Shalaby, Egypt’s deputy tourism minister, discussed with representatives from Finland and Estonia the possibility of increasing tourist inflows from those countries. 

Egypt’s tourism sector has been greatly affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict as tourists from those two countries represented about 40 percent of beach tourism in Egypt, prompting the Arab state to search for new markets, particularly from Europe and Asia.

Shalaby reviewed measures taken by Egypt to resume tourist inflows, such as facilitating entry by allowing 78 nationalities to obtain an emergency tourist visa upon arrival or electronically.

She said Egyptian hotels are being re-evaluated according to new classification criteria to ensure the suitability of their classification for the service they provide.

Topics: Egypt Ghada Shalaby Finland Estonia tourism

Related

Egypt eyes Latin America, Asia markets as war hits Russian tourists  
Business & Economy
Egypt eyes Latin America, Asia markets as war hits Russian tourists  
Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery
Business & Economy
Eastern Europe holidaymakers support Egypt tourism recovery

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in new Anthropologie Campaign

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in new Anthropologie Campaign
The Moroccan-Italian model made her catwalk debut when she was 18. File/Getty
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in new Anthropologie Campaign

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in new Anthropologie Campaign
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after establishing a partnership with the environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy, high street brand Anthropologie has unveiled its latest campaign starring Italian-Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi.

 The 23-year-old appears in a series of campaign images shot by fashion photographer Luca Campri in Camogli, a fishing village in Italy, for the brand’s “Sunrise, Jetset” summer collection.

 The catwalk star was photographed posing pool and beachside in pieces from Anthropologie’s latest summer offering, which includes ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories.

 El-Maslouhi can be seen sporting standout pieces such as a lobster-embroidered cardigan, colorful printed shorts, loose summer dresses, tropical one-pieces, denim shorts, floral-printed maxi skirts and tie-up shirts in lightweight fabric, all from the “Sunrise, Jetset” collection.

 She is also featured donning playful summer-ready accessories such as beaded necklaces and bucket hats.

El-Maslouhi stars in Anthropologie’s ‘Sunset, Jetset’ campaign. Supplied

 Anthropologie isn’t the only high street label to tap the part-Moroccan model for one of its campaigns.

 She recently starred in a video for Spanish retailer Zara for its new Origins collection.

 El-Maslouhi has made a name for herself in the past few years, rising in the industry as a star.

 The model was born in Milan to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother and is signed with agencies in London, Paris, and Barcelona.

 El-Maslouhi made her modelling debut when she was 18 and went on to captivate the industry.

 In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of — her portfolio includes Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others — the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin.

 In the past year she has walked for fashion houses in London, New York, Milan and Paris.

 She also has tapped into becoming an ambassador for the luxury womenswear label La Perla’s beauty line. She was further selected to be the face of the French brand’s signature scent.

 Besides being a catwalk fixture, El-Maslouhi has quite a few magazine spreads under her belt, including Russia, British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

 Last year, the model also took on a different role when she designed jewelry in collaboration with London-based retailer Ishkar, on a range of necklaces handcrafted by jewelers in Afghanistan.

Topics: Malika El-Maslouhi anthropologie

SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break

SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break

SOLE DXB set to return after 2-year pandemic break
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: SOLE DXB organizers have announced that the festival will return later this year after being put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The region’s largest culture and streetwear festival is set to make a comeback on Dec. 9 to 11. Precise details of where the event will take place have yet to be unveiled, but Dubai Design District is once again likely to be the location.

“We’re back. Dec. 9-11, 2022,” organizers said on the platform’s Instagram account, announcing the news to its legions of followers including sneaker collectors, basketball lovers, hip hop enthusiasts, and fashion aficionados.

The festival brings together the region’s music lovers and sneakerheads, who have previously flocked to Dubai Design District to enjoy performances from top artists such as US hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, American rapper Nas, and British singer Stormzy, as well as shop local and international streetwear brands.

Details about this year’s musical lineup have yet to be announced. However if past billing is any indication, you don’t want to miss it.  

Topics: Sole DXB

Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection

Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection

Gigi Hadid teams up with swimwear brand on new collection
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled her latest collaboration with long-time friend Francesca Aiello on a new collection for Aiello’s swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, just in time for the summer.

Hadid announced the collaboration, which is set to drop online on May 11, in an Instagram post.

She said: “So excited to finally share Gigi x Frankies. This collection was so special to create with my hometown girlie.”

The expansive offering boasts 98-pieces. Supplied

Aiello said: “Thank you G for trusting me with your vision on this project. This collection means so much to us and is filled with nostalgia, sentiment, and so much love. What a dream come true.”

Featuring 98 pieces of ready-to-wear and swimsuits, the expansive offering boasts feminine silhouettes with ruffles, floral print, plaid, polka-dots, and frills. It draws inspiration from the pair’s longstanding friendship. The duo, who grew up together in Malibu, California have known each other since Hadid was in the eighth grade.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Updated 26 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts plays whistleblower who brought down a president in ‘Gaslit’
Updated 26 April 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The Watergate scandal was one of the murkiest in American history that brought down President Richard Nixon, and is now the focus of another dramatization with “Gaslit.”

Some members of Nixon’s administration broke into the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington in 1972. After The Washington Post broke the story, it was found that Nixon’s Republicans had attempted to sabotage the democratic process at the upcoming elections.

Many of us would have heard about two of the newspaper’s reporters, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, who helped expose the crime. But there were other players, hardly known, who also played a crucial role in forcing the president to resign, and “Gaslit” explores these characters in an eight-episode series on Starz/Lionsgate Play.

At the center of this is Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), wife of Attorney-General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), the second most powerful man in the country after the president.

“Gaslit” was adapted by Robbie Pickering from a podcast, “Slow Burn,” and helmed by Matt Ross. Supplied

What is very interesting about “Gaslit” — adapted by Robbie Pickering from a podcast, “Slow Burn,” and helmed by Matt Ross — is that telephone tapping, planting bugging devices in the offices of opponents and harassing activists are common even today, 50 years on.

As we watch the early episodes, it becomes clear that Martha is not content to stay in the shadow of her husband, and begins to assert herself as she sees through Nixon’s game. In fact, when John first gets the report of the Watergate break-in, she finds herself a prisoner in a California hotel where she had gone on holiday with her husband.

John was terrified that his wife, given to chatting with her journalist friends, would leak the scandalous story. But Martha was made of sterner stuff, and proceeded to blow the whistle, forcing the president to step down.

Sadly, Martha, despite her pluck, has been relegated to a footnote in history. But she sparkles in “Gaslit,” incredibly transforming from a shallow socialite flitting from one party to another, spreading the gossip she hears, to an epitome of strength convinced that the president’s yes-men were willing to go to any extent to serve him.

Martha’s role is gloriously patriotic; and Penn, though unrecognizable in layers of prosthetics, is brilliant as ever. Supplied

And they included White House attorney John Dean (Dan Stevens), chief of staff H.R. Haldeman (Nat Faxon), aide Jeb Magruder (Hamish Linklater) and political adviser Charles Colson (Patton Oswalt). It is quite possible that these men would have had a free run had it not been for an alert security guard on his first night shift at Watergate who noticed a tampered lock. It was discovered that five of Nixon’s men had just got in to plant the bugs and photograph sensitive material.

Although the series looks overcrowded and the episodes are somewhat unfocussed, we cannot take away the fact that it offers an insightful picture of all the unsung heroes who helped push the Watergate narrative to a point where Nixon found himself cornered. Martha’s role is gloriously patriotic; and Penn, though unrecognizable in layers of prosthetics, is brilliant as ever.

Unfortunately, “Gaslit” falls short of the goalpost, failing to do full justice to the game Martha played.

Topics: Gaslit Julia Roberts

Latest updates

Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination
Dismissed at first, Europa Conference League captures the imagination
UN takes step to put veto users under global spotlight
UN takes step to put veto users under global spotlight
Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal
Singapore executes Malaysian on drugs charges after rejecting mental disability appeal
Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria
Overuse and climate change kill off Iraq’s Sawa Lake
Overuse and climate change kill off Iraq’s Sawa Lake

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.