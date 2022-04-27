Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in new Anthropologie Campaign

DUBAI: Shortly after establishing a partnership with the environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy, high street brand Anthropologie has unveiled its latest campaign starring Italian-Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi.

The 23-year-old appears in a series of campaign images shot by fashion photographer Luca Campri in Camogli, a fishing village in Italy, for the brand’s “Sunrise, Jetset” summer collection.

The catwalk star was photographed posing pool and beachside in pieces from Anthropologie’s latest summer offering, which includes ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories.

El-Maslouhi can be seen sporting standout pieces such as a lobster-embroidered cardigan, colorful printed shorts, loose summer dresses, tropical one-pieces, denim shorts, floral-printed maxi skirts and tie-up shirts in lightweight fabric, all from the “Sunrise, Jetset” collection.

She is also featured donning playful summer-ready accessories such as beaded necklaces and bucket hats.

El-Maslouhi stars in Anthropologie’s ‘Sunset, Jetset’ campaign. Supplied

Anthropologie isn’t the only high street label to tap the part-Moroccan model for one of its campaigns.

She recently starred in a video for Spanish retailer Zara for its new Origins collection.

El-Maslouhi has made a name for herself in the past few years, rising in the industry as a star.

The model was born in Milan to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother and is signed with agencies in London, Paris, and Barcelona.

El-Maslouhi made her modelling debut when she was 18 and went on to captivate the industry.

In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of — her portfolio includes Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others — the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin.

In the past year she has walked for fashion houses in London, New York, Milan and Paris.

She also has tapped into becoming an ambassador for the luxury womenswear label La Perla’s beauty line. She was further selected to be the face of the French brand’s signature scent.

Besides being a catwalk fixture, El-Maslouhi has quite a few magazine spreads under her belt, including Russia, British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

Last year, the model also took on a different role when she designed jewelry in collaboration with London-based retailer Ishkar, on a range of necklaces handcrafted by jewelers in Afghanistan.