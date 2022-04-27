Economic growth in Saudi Arabia ‘fastest since 2011’

RIYADH: Economists predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia’s economy would grow by 6.3 percent in 2022, an increase on their 5.7 percent forecast three months ago and the fastest growth since 2011.
Economic growth in the six Gulf states will average 5.9 percent this year, the fastest since 2012, according to economic analysts polled by the Reuters news agency.
The expected growth in Kuwait at 6.4 percent, and in the UAE at 5.6 percent, would be the fastest in about a decade.
Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain are expected to grow around 4 percent, also the fastest in several years.
“GCC economies have seen a relatively strong start to 2022. The hydrocarbons sectors have benefited from increased oil production so far this year, with crude oil production up 12 percent for the UAE and 19 percent for Saudi Arabia,” said Khatija Haque, chief economist at Emirates NBD.
“Survey data for the first quarter of the year point to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well, with strong growth in business activity and new work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”
However, the economists sounded a note of caution on the threat of inflation.
Although modest in comparison to many other countries, GCC inflation is expected to rise above 2 percent this year, with the highest median forecast for Qatar at 3.5 percent, and the lowest for Saudi Arabia at 2.5 percent.
“In the face of higher commodity and global food prices, we have revised our 2022 inflation forecast for the GCC region to be about 3.5 percent from around 2.5 percent,” said Ilker Domac, regional head of economics at Citi.
“Since GCC countries import 85 percent of their food, a sustained upward pressure on international food prices could pose a challenge for policymakers.”
Updated 23 sec ago
RIYADH: The Government of Saudi Arabia announced that it has signed an agreement with Lucid Motors to purchase a minimum of 50,000 electric vehicles and up to 100,000 electric vehicles over a ten-year period in an effort to diversify its fleet to be more environmentally friendly.
“This agreement is a significant move that supports the key objectives of Vision 2030 including diversifying and transforming the economy, society and lives of the people of Saudi Arabia, building new sectors fit for the future and creating skilled jobs for future generations. It also comes in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative,” the Saudi ministry of finance said in a statement.
The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, also known as the PIF, owns a considerable stake in Lucid, which has been selected, according to the ministry of finance, “as they are building a factory to assemble these vehicles within the Kingdom, which will transition over time to full production.”
Cloud-seeding operation begins in skies over Saudi Arabia
The first phase of the effort to increase rainfall is taking place in the Riyadh, Qassim and Hail regions; phase two will include Asir, Al-Baha and Taif regions
The project, launched by the environment minister, is using advanced meteorological equipment and techniques, including ‘environmentally friendly’ materials to stimulate precipitation
RIYADH: The first phase of a cloud-seeding operation was officially launched on Tuesday by Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and chair of the National Center of Meteorology. It is taking place in the skies over Riyadh, Qassim and Hail regions.
The Council of Ministers approved the artificial seeding project recently in an effort to increase the amount of rainfall in the Kingdom, one of the driest countries in the world, which currently stands at less that 100 millimeters a year.
Ayman Ghulam, the CEO of the NCM and supervisor of the cloud-seeding program, said that its operations room opened on Monday at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh and the first flights took place in the region surrounding the capital. They achieved their goals, he added, in terms of the results and timing of the seeding operations, and the center will issue periodic updates on progress.
Work will continue around the clock in the operations room, he said, which uses the most advanced meteorological equipment and techniques and is staffed by international cloud-seeding experts and technical and logistical support workers. It will monitor cloud formations over the Kingdom to determine the best locations for seeding efforts, using “environmentally friendly” materials, to stimulate precipitation in targeted areas, Ghulam added.
It is hoped that the project, which utilizes a safe, flexible and cost-effective technology, will play its part in efforts to maintain the water balance in Saudi Arabia, he said. The second phase will include Asir, Al-Baha and Taif regions. The program also includes research, the evaluation of expertise, localization efforts and transfer of knowledge in the field.
The cloud-seeding operation is one of the results of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which took place in October, following the announcement of the initiative by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March last year. It is part of a series of integrated national and regional projects that aim to promote sustainable development, preserve the environment, secure new water resources and increase the Kingdom’s natural capabilities. It is also designed to reduce desertification and increase green spaces in accordance with the aims of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan.
Saudi Arabia’s RPDC to launch 1st robot to drive offshore oil ops: CEO
RPDC, which helps local patent holders commercialize their ideas and turn them into products, worked with Saudi Aramco to develop its first robotic prototype to support offshore oil operations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Research Products Development Co., a subsidiary of PIF-owned TAQNIA, is launching its first robotic prototype this year to support offshore oil operations, its CEO said.
“The robot will be used to inspect leakage in pipelines under the water,” RPDC CEO Abdulmohsen Almajnouni told Arab News.
RPDC, which helps local patent holders commercialize their ideas and turn them into products, worked with Saudi Aramco to develop this prototype.
“The prototype’s patent is owned by Aramco, and it’s developed and tested by RPDC’s team led by international robotic expert Nahid Sidki,” said Almajnouni. The robot will soon be ready for full-scale production.
Strategic alliances
RPDC was established as an effective technology development and commercialization engine by the Saudi Arabia Advanced Research Alliance.
SAARA is the first-of-its-kind alliance between leading organizations from the public and private sectors. The founding partners include Saudi Aramco, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, TAQNIA and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
RPDC aims to bridge the gap between national research and development and the market by developing technology innovation and patents into successful business opportunities.
The Riyadh-based company has successfully enhanced and developed technology innovation in the Kingdom and generated good revenue within eight years of its creation, Almajnouni said.
Before the creation of RPDC, patent applications in the Kingdom ended on the shelves, and no real action was taken to adopt them. Things changed after the company became operational.
Almajnouni added: “So, the idea was how can we establish an entity that takes the best practices in the world to develop this IP or even better advance the IP into a final product?”
Harnessing innovation
The company has been doing plenty of work on the intellectual property front for the last eight years and with great success.
“We have been doing this now over the last eight years. Of course, we have had a lot of challenges, but I can say proudly that recently we were able to kick-start three main projects and other various products,” Almajnouni said.
He added that over the past five years, the company has grown successfully thanks to the support of the firm’s founders, shareholders, government support and Saudi Aramco’s scientific endeavors. “I can proudly tell you that we are a company with around 30 people, and I would have a stable income stream in tens of millions of dollars annually. We execute various projects depending on their stage of commercialization. In addition, RPDC conducted market assessments for new companies,” Almajnouni told Arab News.
Almajnouni stressed that the company generates income from its partners like Aramco and SABIC.
“The income comes from our customers because we are part of the Public Investment Fund. So, we are obligated to be a profit center. That means we offer services to our clients, and they pay for the services,” he added.
The other service provided by the RPDC is a strategic partnership with consultant firms. “But the challenge has always been how to take an IP from the lab to the industry,” Almajnouni said.
“We assess these IPs,” he continued, “we evaluate them as to which one would ultimately lead to a product that is needed and can be sold. So, we do this service called the intellectual property or patent review on assessment.”
Taking it to the drawing board
Almajnouni noted that the product the company receives is tested thoroughly by the technical team before drawing up a business plan.
“It should be a product that you can take; you can test it and understand how it works. You can even further improve it.
The other thing we do is prepare a complete business plan for clients, which includes an assessment, a market review followed by prototyping.”
Almajnouni admitted that the IP market, in general, is quite challenging.
Because this is a very challenging market, IP development is risky. I’m not sure how any company can grow easily because many of these IPs will take time,” he said.
A patent may not hit the market, or maybe it will. But what cannot be stopped is an idea whose time has come.
Growing GCC ownership of electric vehicles bodes well for a zero-emissions future
Regional consumers drawn to electric vehicles for their advanced engineering and lower carbon emissions
Surge in the popularity of EVs is bringing GCC trends closer to those reigning in Western markets
DUBAI: Among the many industries facing pressure to make fundamental changes to their production processes is the automobile sector, a major emitter of greenhouse gases blamed for global warming.
Once in use, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.
This assumes the average gasoline-driven vehicle on the road today has a fuel economy of about 22 miles (35.5 kilometers) per gallon (4.5 liters) and drives 11,500 miles (18,507 kilometers) per year. Every gallon (4.5 liters) of gasoline burned adds some 8,887 grams of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
Such numbers raise the question of whether it is even possible for the titans of the automobile industry to significantly reduce their carbon footprints so that they can meet their environmental, social and governance criteria.
Fortunately, a surge in the popularity of EVs in the relatively affluent GCC countries is bringing the region closer to trends that characterize Western markets.
Growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade, the global EV market was valued at $370.86 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach over $1.2 trillion by 2027.
Additionally, global sales of EVs have more than doubled to $6.6 million in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, with green mobility making up 9 percent market share of the global car industry. This is more than double the share it commanded in 2020 and triple of what it had in 2019.
In the Middle East, interest in eco-friendly alternatives to the internal combustion engine vehicle is slowly growing as automobile manufacturers race to bring more EV models to the market every year.
Saudi Arabia aims for at least 30 percent of its cars to be electric powered by 2030, following its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Last year, EV manufacturer Lucid announced a long-term plan to build the first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, targeting 150,000 vehicles per year at the King Abdullah Economic City.
Meanwhile, the UAE is pushing for 42,000 EVs to be on its streets within the next decade. To meet the rise in demand for green mobility, the UAE opened its first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City last month, built at a total cost of $408 million. The facility is expected to produce 55,000 cars per year.
There is strong competition for a share of the GCC region’s EV market, with brands such as Tesla leading the charge and others including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz in close pursuit.
Noor Hajir, head of transport planning and mobility at WSP Middle East, says there are positive signals in the Gulf marketplace, with many developers, particularly those in Saudi Arabia, embracing greener alternatives and future mobility solutions such as EVs to help them achieve their future net-zero targets.
“We’re seeing a trend of private developers leveraging EV charging stations as a branding and customer incentivization tool within assets such as major malls and business districts,” she said.
Still, Hajir believes the region has a long way to go before the infrastructure required to make widespread private and public EV adoption a reality is in place.
“The Middle East may be behind the curve compared with more developed economies in providing roadside infrastructure to facilitate and incentivize widespread private EV ownership, which relies heavily on public sector endorsement,” she told Arab News.
Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East, said infrastructure development for EVs in the region varies from country to country, resulting in different rates of adoption across markets.
But like many other experts in the field, he believes the region’s overall direction is clear. Greener modes of transport are a key part of the sustainability visions set by governments, and mass adoption of electrified vehicles per market is “a matter of when, not if.”
Haqparwar says during the current “transition” phase the region is witnessing a wider range of EVs enter its markets, confirming that manufacturers will continue to expand their EV portfolio.
“This growth of supply, along with expansion of the required infrastructure, will gradually increase the demand in the Middle East,” he told Arab News. “I would expect EV sales to see more growth in the next five years.”
As desirable as the viability of EVs in the Middle East market may be, it is not without its challenges.
One of the main gaps exists in the regulatory framework, both at the base economy and local authority levels, according to Hajir of WSP Middle East.
For example, in Saudi Arabia, where EV rollout is still in its initial stages, updates to these regulatory frameworks are required to streamline certification processes and encourage uptake, she told Arab News.
Additionally, she cited global-supply chain issues and the consequent lag time in manufacturing as a major challenge currently facing vehicle manufacturers.
The delays are likely to have a knock-on effect on some of the immediate EV projects being implemented in the Middle East.
“Average procurement and delivery of EVs can take anywhere between six and 18 months,” said Hajir, pointing out that adequate implementation planning and early engagement of both operators and manufacturers need to be considered by mobility service providers.
Then there is the Middle East’s hot, arid climate, which might adversely affect the longevity of battery life in EVs. Hajir says more Middle East-centric data concerning the full impact of heat on EV batteries is urgently needed.
For this as well as many other reasons, internal combustion engines are certainly still going to be on our roads, says Haqparwar of BMW Group Middle East. In his opinion, driving will continue to be a huge part of people’s lives in the GCC.
“Where other parts of the globe will see less cars on the road, this region is more likely to see new environmentally friendly models on our roads as individual mobility steps into a new era,” he said.
Haqparwar pointed out that while industry wide growth in EV sales is in line with evolving sustainability driven values of the region’s young demographic, emotional sentiments still play a major role in their purchasing decisions.
At the same time, the region’s younger generation’s growing environmental consciousness is reflected in online conversations surrounding EVs in the GCC.
Rami Deeb, marketing manager CEEMEA at Talkwalker, the industry leading consumer intelligence platform, believes that real-time data will play a critical role in the development of the regional EV industry.
The company, which tracks conversations on blogs, social media, videos, audio, forums, and reviews sites in six countries — KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman — reports a positive trend around EVs in the GCC region over the last 13 months.
During this time, there were more than 133,000 online conversations around EVs in the GCC region, 21 percent of which have positive sentiment and revolve around government pledges to become net-zero in the near future.
Those who fall within the 25-34 age group discussed the latest technological innovations and mainly engaged with video customer reviews of EVs.
The 18-24 age group mostly shared their enthusiasm about the future and how technology companies like Apple and Sony are exploring the EV space with concept cars and 3D renders, said Deeb.
The same age group also discussed the harmful environmental impact of battery manufacturing and lithium mining.
In a study conducted in the Kingdom by the consulting firm Kearney late last year, 15 percent of the Saudi nationals polled said they intended to own an EV in the next three years, while 33 percent said the availability of more charging stations would increase their interest in buying one.
Another 23 percent said that the provision of more information and government fee exemptions could make ownership of an EV more appealing.
“GCC consumers are reacting positively to the potential of EVs in reducing carbon emissions, as well as the level of innovation they bring to the table,” said Deeb.
Simultaneously, “major car manufacturers around the world are developing a clear road map to fit their factories into an EV future and announcing their plans to only build EV cars,” he said.
In a handful of countries, several incentives are being implemented to increase consumer demand and interest, like dedicated free EV parking spaces, free toll tags, and free charging through the public EV charging network.
Given the abundance of market signals, Deeb believes the real “threat” to the industry would be any resistance to change or disregard for consumer preferences.
The recently published Endeavor Insight report also revealed that Saudi Arabia’s startup rates for women in tech were higher than those for men.
The participation rate of women in the sector was at 28 percent in the third quarter of last year, more than 10 percent above the European average rate, which sat at 17.5 percent in the same period.
Saudi Arabia issued 139,754 new commercial licenses to women in 2021, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, a figure that marked one of the largest growth rates globally.
The ministry said the number represented a 112 percent increase in commercial registrations issued for women entrepreneurs compared to 2015, when 65,912 were granted to female-owned businesses.
The Saudi Vision 2030 framework, with its focus on private-sector investment and talent attraction and retention, had fueled the rise, the report said.
“Saudi Arabia has the potential to become a regional hub for tech entrepreneurship in the Middle East if more companies reach scale,” it added, citing progression from small companies to firms with more than 50 employees.
And having more than 50 employees reportedly helped with resilience in times of economic turmoil, the report said.
The study findings were based on interviews with 70 tech entrepreneurs and more than 340 companies and their founders between September and November, with data collected from more than 250 support organizations and investment firms working with the Kingdom’s tech community.
Lateefa Alwalaan, managing director of Endeavor Saudi Arabia, said: “We’ve witnessed firsthand at Endeavor the rapid growth of the tech ecosystem in Saudi and how valuable scaled companies are to the growth of any sector.
“It was important to us to document this growth and impact to better understand the ecosystem and to create a valuable tool to guide policymakers, venture capitalists, and other stakeholders who support founders.”
