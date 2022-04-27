Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit

Saudi expects 150% growth in inbound tourism in Q2, says Tourism Board CEO
Arab News
MANILA: Inbound tourists to Saudi Arabia were 72 percent of the pre-pandemic levels, outperforming any other country by the end of last year, revealed Saudi Tourism Board CEO Fahd Hamidaddin to the Indian news agency PTI.
Talking on the sidelines of the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Manila, he said the Kingdom expects the second-quarter of 2022 results to reach 150 percent.
India remains a key source market
As Saudi Arabia aims to increase the number of inbound tourists, it looks to drive more travelers from India, which has been one of its key source markets.
Hamidaddin feels India is definitely a key market for Saudi, with the government also addressing the issue of accessibility with visas and air connectivity for leisure, business and religious travel.
“Our focus is on air carriers. We want to develop routes from India and grow these routes. We want to promote the destinations with our trade partners from India,” he said.
As pilgrims remain the biggest contributor to Saudi’s inbound tourist numbers, Hamidaddin emphasized that the government is taking measures to make Umrah more accessible, and affordable for travelers from the Muslim world.
“There are people who come to Saudi historically, the Muslims. We are trying to make it a lot easier as far as access is concerned. The message is that we welcome everyone,” asserted Hamidaddin.
He said that Saudi Arabia is currently going through an amazing transformation with tourism at the forefront.
UAE In-Focus: Dubai strives to lead in AI; Emirates REIT turns profitable
DANA ALOMAR
DUBAI: The UAE is not looking for financial benefits as it strives to become a leader in the artificial intelligence field, according to Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, the country’s first minister for AI.
His appointment came a year after the UAE appointed a minister for happiness to develop a more tolerant society, mainly to promote coexistence in the country, where foreigners comprise the majority of the population, AFP reported.
Al-Olama told AFP that the country is studying AI as a tool. “It’s a tool that we need to use to unleash the quality of life aspect,” he added.
The UAE aims to become one of the most advanced AI nations by 2031, a move which will generate $91 billion in additional economic growth.
Sharjah’s Aljada first residential phase completed
Sharjah-based property developer Arada has completed the first residential phase at its Aljada megaproject in the emirate. With the delivery of 278 homes in the last two Misk Apartment buildings, its total number of finished units in the mixed-use community comes to 1,482, according to a press release.
“The completion of these beautiful homes is the first tranche of around 4,000 units scheduled to finish at Aljada in 2022,” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, group CEO of Arada said in a press statement.
Meanwhile, he said they will continue to launch new residential products rapidly throughout the year “to keep up with investor demand for our attractive off-plan offerings.”
Each of the Misk Apartment buildings has a range of luxury homes from one to three bedrooms, as well as four-bedroom duplex penthouses measuring nearly 5,000 square feet.
Aljada’s first residential phase includes 14 apartment blocks, the Sarab garden villa community, and over 10,000 square feet of retail space.
The developer said that nearly 3 million people have already visited the Madar entertainment district since it opened in 2020.
Emirates REIT turns into profit of $6.3m in 2021
Emirates REIT turned profitable in 2021 with net profit rising to $63.1 million, from a net loss of $242.9 million recorded a year earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the real estate sector globally.
It reported a 59.3 percent increase in operating profit to $46.6 million in 2021 compared to the previous year, Equitativa, manager of Emirates REIT, said in a statement.
Sylvain Vieujot, executive deputy chairman of Equitativa said: “We delivered a strong set of improved results in 2021, following a difficult year in 2020, as the world tackled the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He hailed the UAE’s leadership for taking swift and decisive actions “to support a sustained recovery and renewed confidence in the local real estate market in 2021.”
The UAE’s largest listed Shariah-compliant real estate investment trust attributed the overall growth last year to an increase in total property income to $68.6 million, up 3.9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. The REIT witnessed its portfolio growing by 2.8 percentage points to 71.8 percent as of December 2021.
Subsequent to the year-end, the successful conclusion of ongoing lease negotiations has led to a further increase in occupancy to 81 percent as of March 31, 2022, it said.
Its net property income increased 7.7 percent as the REIT continued to focus on cost optimization.
UAE, Turkey to launch comprehensive economic partnership agreement
Al Zeyoudi said that he is currently in Istanbul exploring untapped opportunities for UAE importers and exporters
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: The UAE and Turkey are in final talks regarding the launch of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.
Not only will the new partnership double bilateral trade between both countries, but it will strengthen cooperation efforts, create new jobs, and boost the resilience of domestic supply chains.
The partnership will also pave the way for constructive cooperation as it will propel business activities between both parties by cutting tariffs, facilitating capital flows, and removing trade barriers.
Al Zeyoudi said that he is currently in Istanbul exploring untapped opportunities for UAE importers and exporters.
Bilateral trade between the UAE and Turkey has climbed 80 percent over the past three years.