UN’s FAO hands Jordan’s Princess Basma bint Ali key goodwill ambassador role

Princess Basma bint Ali of Jordan has been selected as the regional goodwill ambassador of the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization for Near East and North Africa.

Commenting on the new development, she said: “I will spare no effort to support initiatives aimed at improving the food security situation in Near East and North African region.”

We are excited to announce that HRH Princess Basma bint Ali of Jordan is @FAO's new Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Near East & North Africa. Proud to forge this partnership & grateful for your advocacy efforts to conserve biodiversity & create a better world for all! pic.twitter.com/xKAaGW0Eim — FAO (@FAO) April 27, 2022

Princess Basma bint Ali has been an advocate of biodiversity conservation, and she has received several honors including the prestigious Hero for the Planet title by the Times Magazine in 1998.

She founded the Royal Botanic Garden in Tell Ar-Rumman, Jordan, and in 2011, she was awarded the Henry Shaw medal by the Missouri Botanical garden for raising awareness among people about the vitality of protecting the environment.