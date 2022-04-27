You are here

Police make arrest in PSG women's team assault case

Police make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case
Aminata Diallo and Kheira Hamraoui. (Getty Images)
AFP

Police make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case

Police make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case
  • A source close to the case said the arrested man was a ‘friend’ of Aminata Diallo, Kheira Hamraoui’s team-mate and midfield rival
  • Hamraoui reportedly told police after the assault that she suspected Diallo might be involved because of the unusual route she took home and the slow speed of their vehicle
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: French police arrested a suspect Wednesday over the unresolved street attack against Paris Saint-German women’s footballer Kheira Hamraoui last year, which shook the Qatar-owned club.
The prosecutor’s office in Versailles, southwest of Paris, said that a suspect had been taken into custody five months since Hamraoui was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar near the French capital.
A source close to the case said the arrested man was a “friend” of Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s team-mate and midfield rival who was detained by police immediately after the incident last November but has always denied involvement.
Police believe that the arrested suspect, who was described as “known to police,” might have played a role in the assault, said the source, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the case.
Hamraoui was assaulted on November 4 as she returned home from a club dinner in a car being driven by Diallo.
The two players, both capped by France, were competing for the same spot in the PSG team and police appeared to initially focus on a theory that sporting rivalry might explain the attack.
“We are not aware of any friend of Aminata Diallo having been placed in custody,” Diallo’s lawyer, Mourad Battikh, told AFP.
“Aminata Diallo, more than anyone else, wants the light and the truth to be found in this case.”
Diallo and one of her friends, who was in jail at the time, were detained but released without charge in early November last year.
In a statement released after her two days of questioning, she denounced a “totally artificial suggestion of a rivalry” between her and Hamraoui, and she blasted “media speculation which has already condemned her, without justification.”
Hamraoui’s relationship with several of her teammates has reportedly deteriorated because they blame her for Diallo’s arrest.
Hamraoui reportedly told police after the assault that she suspected Diallo might be involved because of the unusual route she took home and the slow speed of their vehicle when the two attackers sprang out to stop the car.
Last Saturday, a new altercation occurred during PSG training between several players and Hamraoui, according to a source close to the club.
Hamraoui was not in the PSG squad for the Champions League semifinal first leg against Lyon on Sunday and will not join club training this week or play in the second leg on Saturday.
Last month, Hamraoui’s lawyer, Said Harir, wrote to PSG to denounce “a campaign of harassment and denigration.”

Topics: Kheira Hamraoui Aminata Diallo Paris Saint-German (PSG) France

Monaco E-Prix promises repeat of last season’s dramatic race, unveiling of new Gen3 car

Monaco E-Prix promises repeat of last season’s dramatic race, unveiling of new Gen3 car
The fifth Monaco E-Prix will take place on Saturday. (Source/Formula E)
Monaco E-Prix promises repeat of last season's dramatic race, unveiling of new Gen3 car

Monaco E-Prix promises repeat of last season’s dramatic race, unveiling of new Gen3 car
  • 5th E-Prix to be held Saturday on iconic streets of Principality
  • DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Eric Vergne leads drivers’ standings but still hunting 1st win of season
RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday returns to Monaco, home of the most iconic street circuit in motorsport, on the glamorous French Riviera for round six of the season.

It will be the fifth time in eight seasons that Monaco has featured in the all-electric Formula E World Championship, with dozens of overtakes on the historic Circuit de Monaco’s turns and vistas a hallmark of previous races.

The field of 11 teams and 22 drivers will once again race up the hill, and through the famous Casino Square from Sainte-Devote, round the Grand Hotel Hairpin and through the inimitable Monaco tunnel ahead of the Nouvelle chicane, this year in its traditional configuration.

DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa claimed victory last season in one of the most exciting races in the history of Formula E, capping a first outing on the full Monaco circuit with an audacious overtake at the exit of the tunnel on the final lap of the race for the win.

The race saw 28 overtakes between the top six runners alone, with the lead changing six times. The 2021 track incorporated a modified chicane at the T11, which will disappear this year to make way for the track design to revert to that of the traditional Circuit de Monaco.

Currently, Jean-Eric Vergne of DS TECHEETAH tops the pile in the Drivers’ World Championship on the way to Monaco, following a strong weekend in Rome, finished off in style with second place in round five and silverware.

The Frenchman is Formula E’s only double champion and the only driver this season to have scored points in every race so far. Although he left Rome claiming he could and should have had more out of the double-header in the Italian capital, he has to be happy at the start he has made to season eight.

Vergne was a winner in the Principality back in 2019, and he will be hoping his record on the Monegasque streets helps him steal a march on the tightly bunched pack heading into the second half of the campaign.

Just two points back is Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns. The Dutchman has three podiums under his belt – more than any other driver – and he has been as quick as any in the opening rounds of this season.

Stoffel Vandoorne is another two points adrift of Frijns in third as it stands, with Mercedes-EQ the Teams’ World Championship leaders, though reigning champion Nyck de Vries has not had it all his own way early on with the Dutchman winning the opening race in Diriyah but managing a best of just sixth position since.

Jaguar TCS Racing enjoyed an unparalleled weekend in Rome last time out with a win-double for Mitch Evans firing the Kiwi right up to fourth and within touching distance of the top of the standings. He missed out on the final lap to Da Costa last year in Monaco but proved and continues to show he has the pace to go one better this time around.

Edo Mortara sits sixth for home squad, Monegasque outfit ROKiT Venturi Racing, which recently announced it is to partner with Maserati from 2022/23.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team could not quite mirror its Mexico City glory in Rome. Nevertheless, Andre Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein sit a strong sixth and seventh in the running with Porsche second only to Mercedes-EQ in the teams’ contest.

With three different winners in Monaco in four races, and just a handful of points splitting the championship’s top five, the 2022 Monaco E-Prix in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the jewel in the crown any number of drivers will have their eyes on.

The week will also see the new Formula E’s Gen3 all-electric race car unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday ahead of the Monaco E-Prix race weekend.

The Gen3 car, set to race from season nine, will be officially revealed to the world at a special event for manufacturers, teams, drivers, partners, and VIP guests. Fans will be able to experience the show via the championship’s digital channels and get a first in-depth look.

Formula E chief executive officer, Jamie Reigle, said: “Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility. Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency, and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest race car to date.

“We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor-racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

Topics: sport Monaco E-Prix

Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas

Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas
The Aramco Team Series brings five new events to the European Ladies Tour in 2022. (LET)
Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women's game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas

Partnership with Golf Saudi, Aramco has pushed women’s game forward, says LET CEO Alexandra Armas
  • Ladies European Tour returns from the pandemic stronger than it went in, with the Aramco Team Series events bringing four new $1m prize-fund tournaments
The Ladies European Tour remains open to embracing new and unique approaches to elite-level tournament golf as a means of elevating the women’s game, says Tour CEO Alexandra Armas.

This year’s season calendar is the most lucrative in LET history, with 34 events across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and as far afield as the US and Australia, where back-to-back events got underway last week in New South Wales.

Following on from the pandemic, 2022 has heralded an exciting new dawn for the tour, which for the first time since 2019 is enjoying a crowded season of events without any potential cancelations, and the return of live crowds.

In many aspects, the Ladies European Tour returned from the pandemic stronger than it went in.

Last season’s introduction of the Aramco Team Series events brought four new $1 million prize-fund tournaments to the calendar, taking the tour to London, Sotogrande in Spain, New York and Jeddah for three days of team competition intertwined with individual scoring.

Its format brought something entirely new and different to the game. Each ATS event sees up to 36 team captains pick a teammate, then be assigned a randomly selected third teammate and an amateur golfer, who plays with a handicap. Together, they then compete over Thursday and Friday as a fourball, with the two lowest scores per hole recorded and the lowest total score winning.

The team events were played for the first time on any professional tour circuit — with the unique twist that the amateur golfer had the opportunity to sink the putts contributing to the team prize money.

Many of the game’s biggest stars played last year, including world No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, the Korda sisters and Lexi Thompson.

The concept of a combined team and individual tournament came from Armas, and was backed by Golf Saudi and its sponsor Aramco.

Now, following a successful debut year, the Aramco Team Series events return for 2022, but this time with the addition of the Aramco Team Series — Bangkok, to be played in Thailand on May 12-14. 

The events return with a revived format — two days of team competition, then a closing day individual-only battle — and, importantly, the chance for players to earn further prize money, with a share of another $1 million added to the year’s kitty.

“It’s exciting growth,” said Armas, now in her third year as head of the LET.

“Coming out of the pandemic we were looking for partners that would not just allow us to push the tour forward, but also offer a strategic commitment to our players. The partnership with Golf Saudi and Aramco has helped us to achieve that.

“Now the addition of the Aramco Team Series — Bangkok has truly helped us to elevate the tour by driving up the prize funds. The players enjoy playing in the team format and the organization around each of the series’ events, from the quality of the courses to the build, facilities and the hospitality around them is elevating the standards across the board. To many of our members, these events feel like majors — and they look forward to playing in them almost as much.”

Armas said: “In devising the concept for the Aramco Team Series events, we wanted to innovate and do something different. The LET is looking at ways of engaging with our fanbase to get them hooked on watching golf more regularly. New creative ideas and different ways of doing things can help with that.”

The series encompasses everything Armas seeks to achieve across the tour. While attracting the biggest names in golf, it also mixes things up — from its format and NFL-style draft, to players walking onto the tee to their choice of music. Events last year also had live on-course DJs and ice-cream stops, examples of other non-traditional approaches designed to change and retune the tone.

“The Aramco Team Series events appeal to established golf fans and the next generation coming into the game,” said Armas.

“Each of the ATS events last year brought about some truly thrilling golf and epic climaxes, with three of them going to playoffs. Our refined format for this year will only heighten that experience for both players and fans, and I’m excited to get 2022’s series underway in Thailand.”

As key backers of the series, Golf Saudi is also thrilled to see the event grow in stature for 2022.

Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “The format of the Aramco Team Series was a prospect that we were desperate to be involved in from the get-go — and for a debut event, it could really not have gone any better last year. The players loved it and it allowed us to grow the women’s game, including by taking the Ladies European Tour to the US for the first time in its history with the Aramco Team Series — New York.

“To be expanding the series into a new territory with our Thailand event for 2022 is a massively exciting next step. We can’t wait to be part of it and to see the role all five events continue to have in advancing women’s golf.”

The Aramco Team Series — Bangkok kicks off 2022’s run of tournaments on May 12-14, at the Thai Country Club. The Aramco Team Series — London takes place at Centurion Club on June 16-18, the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande takes place at La Reserva Club De Sotogrande on Aug. 18-20, the Aramco Team Series — New York will be played at a venue soon to be announced, on Oct. 13-15, and the Aramco Team Series — Jeddah will return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, on Nov. 9-11.

Topics: sport golf

Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early

Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early
Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d'Or starts early

Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early
  • Frenchman Benzema’s two goals kept Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final 1st leg which Manchester City threatened to run away with as Belgian De Bruyne conducted play for home team
RIYADH: It almost defies belief that Karim Benzema is producing remarkable goalscoring statistics and setting historic landmarks aged 34.

It is an age where footballers in the modern era have often found it harder to maintain peak performance at a brutally challenging level — and are subsequently linked with moves to the Middle East or the US.

Lionel Messi is also 34 but, while many feel the Argentine legend has declined since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, Benzema has reached his greatest of heights this season with Real Madrid and looks to be getting even better as he gets older.

Validation, should it be required, of the French striker’s current lofty standing among the world’s best players came in Real’s 4-3 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday in their Champions League semi-final first-leg tie.

Without Benzema’s inspiration and impact — and wasteful City finishing — the 13-time winners would have likely faced an insurmountable task in next week’s home return against the English champions.

Three times they had a two-goal deficit to overcome, yet they responded through Benzema twice and Vinicius Junior.

“I can’t explain how good he is,” said the Brazil striker, 21, of Benzema after he recorded his 41st goal this season and 13th in 10 Champions League games — nine in the last four. “He is my mentor and inspiration, helps me so much and I hope he ends up winning three titles; La Liga, the Champions League, and the Ballon d’Or.”

The first of those trophies will be confirmed on Saturday if Real claim a point against Espanyol. The second is in the balance, but the third is in Benzema’s grasp.

According to former Real team-mate Mesut Ozil, there should be no doubt. In a tweet, he said: “Give my boy Benzi the Ballon d’Or.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane — instrumental in Liverpool’s drive for a historic quadruple of trophies this season — and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski may well disagree, but Benzema is a deserved favorite.

Labelled arrogant and lazy in the past while trying to establish himself at Real and in the French national team, the Lyon-born forward has endured battles to prove his worth — and salvage his reputation too after an unsavory blackmail court case involving former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena that dated back to 2015.

Benzema has appealed a suspended one-year jail sentence and remained focused on football, where his growing maturity has been reflected through his performances.

The only arrogance he displayed on the pitch at the Etihad was an impudent “Panenka” penalty to deny City the two-goal advantage their efforts merited.

It followed two missed spot-kicks in a La Liga game against Osasuna last week.

Benzema, a Muslim of Algerian descent, said: “All the goalkeepers have studied my penalties and I had to change. The penalty by me was cold-blooded.

“I always have it in my head that if you don’t take a penalty, you will never miss a penalty. That’s mental confidence.

“We lacked a bit of everything in this game – ambition, pressure, confidence. The most important thing is we never lay down our arms, we are all in this until the end. This is the highest level. We fell 2-0 down but were mentally strong to fight back.

“Now we have to go to the Bernabeu (Stadium), and we are going to do something magical,” he added.

Where Cristiano Ronaldo once proved Real’s savior, now it is Benzema as he has filled the frontline role admirably since the Portuguese icon departed for Juventus in 2018.

He is no longer the support act to Ronaldo or Gareth Bale in Madrid, but the headliner as he pursues a fifth personal Champions League title.

The game at City was Benzema’s 600th for Real since his arrival from Lyon in 2009 – putting him eighth in the all-time appearance list – and he now has 320 goals, just three shy of Raul as the second-highest scorer in the club’s history behind Ronaldo.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Benzema has become a leader, lethal and legend and perhaps finally getting respect for his footballing feats.

Yet there was also another worthy Ballon d’Or candidate on show as Real and City produced a spectacular goal-fest that was gripping from the very moment Riyad Mahrez’s hip-swaying and quick feet created space for a sumptuous curling cross that Kevin De Bruyne headed in for the opener after just 94 seconds – the fastest ever in a semi-final.

The Belgian then set up Gabriel Jesus for the second in the 11th minute before Benzema’s hooked finish gave Real hope. Phil Foden headed in City’s third, but Vinicius Junior raced clear for a fine solo strike.

Back came Pep Guardiola’s side with Bernardo Silva’s blast into the top corner before Benzema’s audacious penalty eight minutes from time after Aymeric Laporte handled.

City captain Ruben Dias said: “Everyone is thinking ‘it could’ve been better, it could’ve been this, it could’ve been that’ but we just need to take the win.”

And with full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker in line for returns after suspension and injury, they will go for the win in Madrid too, playing with the same swashbuckling style, rather than the more cautious approach seen at Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

Guardiola said: “You have to be yourself and really be truly yourself otherwise you’ve got no option to win.

“That’s what I want to tell my players to do – don’t think about anything else, think about going to the Bernabeu and putting on a good show which could give you a victory.”

City’s greatest showman is currently De Bruyne – and if the criterion for the Ballon d’Or is individual brilliance, then he has to be in the frame too. The 30-year-old midfielder is the complete player, a prototype for perfection with his vision and adept both in attack – with assists and goals – as well as defense.

If he can lead City to their first Champions League title, De Bruyne may stand a stronger chance of recognition.

It is often argued the award does not always go to the right man – as was the case with Lewandowski in 2021 after the 2020 edition was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic – and to those at more illustrious clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

With Messi and Ronaldo out of the picture this year, De Bruyne’s ability and contribution to City’s exploits should be lauded in the same manner as Benzema and his peers.

Topics: analysis

Saudi joy and disappointment: 5 things we learned as AFC Champions League group stages end

Saudi joy and disappointment: 5 things we learned as AFC Champions League group stages end
Saudi joy and disappointment: 5 things we learned as AFC Champions League group stages end

Saudi joy and disappointment: 5 things we learned as AFC Champions League group stages end
  • Al-Taawoun’s defensive errors prove costly in dramatic 5-4 loss while Al-Faisaly progressed without kicking a ball
All the issues have been settled in the Asian Champions League’s western zone. Eight teams have progressed to the knockout stages — including three out of four Saudi representatives — which will start early next year due to the 2022 World Cup in November and December.

The eliminated 12 have to wait until September 2023 to try again as the tournament switches to an Autumn-Spring schedule that matches the European version. Below are five things we have learnt from the latest action.

1. Al-Taawoun defensive woes prove costly

Scoring four goals but still losing against a team that has already been eliminated does not look good, and while Al-Taawoun’s 5-4 defeat against Pakhtakor may have been thrilling for the neutral, it will not have gone down well with the club’s fans. A win against the Uzbekistan team would have kept the Buraidah club’s hopes alive and while they fought well, their problems at the back, exacerbated by fatigue and mistakes, came back to bite them.

Al-Taawoun have had issues in conceding late goals all through the group stage. The two defeats against Pakhtakor came with winners in the 83rd and 86th minutes. The loss to Al-Duhail came courtesy of a strike in the 88th minute. There is no disgrace for a team, which is fighting against relegation at home, failing to progress through a tough group to the knockout stages of a major continental championship but Al-Taawoun had done the hard work with two wins in the opening three games. Taking one point from the last three ended their chances. Conceding 12 goals is not going to see you through.

2. Al-Faisaly give Saudi Arabia three in the second round

Al-Faisaly did not kick a ball on Tuesday evening but still booked their place in the next stage. For a team that has been fighting against relegation at home, this is a magnificent achievement. Nobody will mind that other results went in their favor on Tuesday to leave the men from Dammam secure in their place even if they finish second. They will still want to hang on to their top spot however. A win against the already eliminated Al-Sadd will do just that on Wednesday and would mean that Saudi Arabia have three group winners in the western zone.

It leaves head coach Marinos Ouzounidis with something of a dilemma. Does he pick his strongest team and try to finish in first place? Or does he rest his best players, who are tired after a Champions League game every three or four days, for the relegation battles to come at home? He may be advised to do the latter. The important work has been done, Al-Faisaly are through and now the focus must be on staying in the top tier.

3. Al-Shabab have been the best

Unless Al-Hilal score at least nine goals in their final game against Al-Rayyan of Qatar then Al-Shabab will have the best record in the western zone and almost certainly the tournament as a whole. It all ended with a 2-0 win over Al-Jazira to put the Riyadh team onto 16 points, a massive gap of nine over Mumbai City in second.

An amazing 18 goals have been scored and just one conceded. The sight of John Mary scoring will be a welcome one for fans as the Cameroonian striker missed a whole host of chances in his other appearance in the tournament, the only one in which Al-Shabab did not win. He also missed some gilt-edged opportunities in this game before opening the scoring midway through the second-half.

Al-Shabab went on to win comfortably — a great goal from Paulinho sealed the victory late on — to end what has been a perfect group stage. They now return home full of confidence and with the knowledge that they can mix it with the best in Asia.

4. Al-Duhail pose biggest threat to Saudi challenge

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have been the standouts of the group stage but there is one more: Al-Duhail. The Qatari team were taken over by Hernan Crespo in March and despite losing the first game of Group D to Al-Taawoun, they bounced back to win the next five and finish in first by some distance.

It ended with a 5-2 win over Sepahan of Iran. The team have some impressive firepower with the prolific Kenyan Michael Olunga, Nam Tae-hee of South Korea and Edmilson of Belgium. The team’s weakness is obviously at the back. Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have conceded four goals between them in the group stage so far but Al-Duhail’s backline has been breached on no less than nine occasions. On their day however, the Qataris can beat anyone and will be looking forward to the knockout stages when they eventually kick off.

5. India dash Iraq’s dreams

Going into the final game, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya would have given themselves and Iraq a great chance of a first-ever appearance in the knockout stages if they had defeated Mumbai City. Instead, they lost 1-0 to the Indians.

The Airmen will be kicking themselves at missing this opportunity. Mumbai started brightly and created a number of opportunities before taking the lead on the half hour. For much of the rest of the match however, the Iraqi team pushed forward but were just unable to put one of their numerous chances away.

It was an entertaining match, however, and both teams will take positives out of the tournament. Al-Shabab were clearly on a different level but the clubs from India and Iraq were competitive. Mumbai became the first team from their country to win a Champions League game. They ended up winning two and finished second in their group — a fine achievement. Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be happy at being in the mix right until the end but will wonder if they could have gone further.

Topics: AFC Champions League football Al-Taawoun

Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller

Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller
Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller

Depleted Heat pur away Hawks, Morant sinks Wolves in thriller
  • Miami produced a superb defensive performance to shut down Atlanta and advance to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against either Philadelphia or Toronto
MIAMI: Victor Oladipo led the depleted Miami Heat to a series-clinching 97-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday as Ja Morant produced a dazzling late scoring spree to give Memphis a thrilling win over Minnesota in the NBA playoffs.

Miami, missing injured stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, produced a superb defensive performance to shut down Atlanta and advance to an Eastern Conference semifinal series against either Philadelphia or Toronto.

Oladipo, who only returned to action in March after an 11-month injury layoff, was handed his first start of the playoffs by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The 29-year-old two-time All-Star repaid that faith with a 23-point display alongside Bam Adebayo, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The win marked a fairytale return to center stage for Oladipo, whose career has been decimated by injuries and surgeries over the past three years.

Oladipo was sidelined for nearly a year after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon in May last year. He had undergone surgery to treat the same problem in January 2019.

"There's nothing I can't handle," Oladipo said after Tuesday's win.

"There's nothing I haven't gone through. At the end of the day I feel like I can come back and get through anything.

"So when they told me I needed to start tonight, I just stepped up to the plate and did everything I could to help my team win... this is only the beginning."

Adebayo took pride with a Miami defensive performance that restricted Hawks star Trae Young to just 11 points. De'Andre Hunter led the Atlanta scoring with 35 points.

"We knew it was going to be a fight to the end, we just had to finish it with our defense," Adebayo said. "Defense wins championships."

In the Western Conference playoffs Morant scored a gravity-defying last-gasp layup as the Grizzlies conjured an epic late fightback to stun the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109.

Morant's wizardry with one second remaining sealed an enthralling battle which leaves Memphis 3-2 ahead in the best-of-seven series with game six in Minnesota on Friday.

Minnesota had led by 13 points early in the fourth quarter after big performances from Karl Anthony-Towns, who finished with 28 points and Anthony Edwards (22 points).

But Morant, who bagged 30 points, suddenly found his scoring touch to haul Memphis back into contention.

The 22-year-old rising star of the NBA erupted for 18 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 in the final period.

The catalyst for Morant's masterpiece appeared to be a jaw-dropping dunk over Wolves guard Malik Beasley at the end of the third quarter that brought the Memphis crowd to their feet.

Morant later said he was "not that excited" by the dunk, but added: "It definitely ignited the crowd and that gave us some energy."

The Grizzlies' come-from-behind win was too close for comfort for Morant though.

"Me personally, I'm tired of it, tired of playing from behind," he said. "Last three games we haven't played our basketball."

Morant, who also had 13 rebounds and nine assists, was backed with a 25-point display from Desmond Bane while Brandon Clarke added 21 points with 15 rebounds.

In Tuesday's other game, Western Conference top seeds Phoenix returned to winning ways with an emphatic 112-97 win over New Orleans in Arizona to take a 3-2 series lead.

Mikal Bridges led the way for Phoenix with 31 points and five rebounds while Chris Paul added 22 points with 11 assists.

"Hell of a win tonight," Bridges said. "We stayed together to get the win, now we've got to go and get another one."

The win marked a return to form for Phoenix, who had been erratic over the opening four games of the series against the eighth-seeded Pelicans.

"They've been playing harder than us so we knew we'd have to come out tonight and play harder than them," Bridges said.

Game 6 in the series takes place in New Orleans on Thursday.

Topics: Atlanta Hawks miami heat NBA Playoffs

