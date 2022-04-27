You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures

Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures

Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures
Lower sales value is one of the reasons behind the profit drop (Shutterstock/file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m24mq

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures

Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi cement producer Qassim Cement Co. has posted a 75 percent profit decline in its quarterly earnings results, driven by higher expenses.

Net profit slipped to SR25 million ($6.7 million), down from almost SR100 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a filing.

On a quarterly basis, profit also went down by 26 percent from SR34 million in the quarter ending December last year.

This came in conjunction with a drop in revenues of 36 percent, and a decline in earnings per share from SR1.12 to SR0.28.

Qassim cited the fall in profit to lower sales value and a rise in general and administrative costs that led to cost pressures. 

Topics: Qassim Cement Co. cement

Related

Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Saudi Cement Co.’s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Cement Co.’s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales

Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales

Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales

Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Northern Region Cement has posted a 27 percent decline in profit during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter last year, driven by lower sales revenue.

The cement producer's profit reached SR23 million ($6 million), down from SR31.8 million in the same period the previous year, according to a bourse filing. 

Along with the profit drop, the firm saw its annual revenue fall by 17.6 percent, from SR162 million to SR133 million. The decrease in net profits is attributed to a decline in quantities and value of sales, according to the bourse filing. 

Among the projects the firm has previously worked on are King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia cement

Related

Saudi Northern Region Cement shares up despite 1.34% decline in yearly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Northern Region Cement shares up despite 1.34% decline in yearly profit
Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms
Business & Economy
Saudi cement industry sees positive upturn, as real estate booms

UN’s FAO hands Jordan’s Princess Basma bint Ali key goodwill ambassador role

UN’s FAO hands Jordan’s Princess Basma bint Ali key goodwill ambassador role
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

UN’s FAO hands Jordan’s Princess Basma bint Ali key goodwill ambassador role

UN’s FAO hands Jordan’s Princess Basma bint Ali key goodwill ambassador role
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Princess Basma bint Ali of Jordan has been selected as the regional goodwill ambassador of the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization for Near East and North Africa. 

Commenting on the new development, she said: “I will spare no effort to support initiatives aimed at improving the food security situation in Near East and North African region.” 

Princess Basma bint Ali has been an advocate of biodiversity conservation, and she has received several honors including the prestigious Hero for the Planet title by the Times Magazine in 1998. 

She founded the Royal Botanic Garden in Tell Ar-Rumman, Jordan, and in 2011, she was awarded the Henry Shaw medal by the Missouri Botanical garden for raising awareness among people about the vitality of protecting the environment. 

Topics: Food and Agricultural Organization United Nations Princess Basma bint Ali

Related

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO
World
World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project

India’s Reliance pens agreement with Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ to propel $2bn chemicals project
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate company Reliance Industries has signed a shareholder agreement with Abu Dhabi chemical derivatives company TA’ZIZ to propel a $2 billion chemicals project at Ruwais, according to a statement.

The Indian firm will collaborate with UAE state-owned oil company ADNOC, as well as Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. to advance the project in the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemical Zone.

Also referred to as TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, the project is currently proceeding towards the detailed design phase. 

A final investment decision is set to be announced later this year.

The project aims to produce and introduce chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride, and polyvinyl chloride for the very first time in the UAE.

In return, this will tap into new revenue streams and opportunities for domestic manufacturers to participate in the country’s “Make it in the Emirates” campaign which tackles the unique value proposition and benefits of manufacturing in the UAE.

“We are building on this partnership and the progress at TA’ZIZ to unlock more opportunities to drive the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing growth, while advancing cooperation on decarbonization, new energies and upstream production,” the statement said, citing Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC managing director.

Topics: TA’ZIZ Reliance Ruwais

Related

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
India’s Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says
Business & Economy
India’s Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report

GCC can lead global logistics arena with digital-first approach: PwC report
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries can lead the global logistics arena by adopting a “digital-first” approach, according to a report by Strategy & Middle East, part of the PwC network. 

This would support the region’s transformation from digital technology “users” to “innovators”, the report, titled Modernizing Gulf Logistics Through Digitization, added. 

The report said Gulf countries lag behind their global counterparts due to three main factors — the lack of modern and integrated infrastructure, insufficient service quality and legacy processes. 

Despite the pandemic's repercussions, the global transport and logistics sector is expected to grow to around $12.8 trillion in 2025, compared to $8 trillion in 2020, it said. 

“The logistics sector is critical to local, regional, and global economies, as it supports supply chains and facilitates international trade flows,” said Haroon Sheikh, a partner with Strategy & Middle East.

“It is essential to businesses and individuals in all industries,” he added. 

According to the report, the region needs to do a number of things including giving digitization an integral role in policy, using digitization to replace legacy processes, streamlining logistics with digitization within enabling ecosystem, and enabling digitization for gateway ports. 

 

Topics: GCC logistic Digitization PwC

Related

UAE logistics market to generate over $30bn by 2025, Ken Research suggests
Business & Economy
UAE logistics market to generate over $30bn by 2025, Ken Research suggests
Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon
Business & Economy
Digitization critical to handling $45 trillion assets: BNY Mellon

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 

DEWA extends Hatta project’s bid deadline 
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has extended the deadline of bids submission for the main works package for its cable car system and luxury hotels project in Hatta until July 18.

Prior to May 17, bids had been due on April 14 and February 15.

A contract package containing engineering, procurement, and construction for Dubai Summit’s cable car system and hotels was tendered in November, MEED reported.

In August, the cable car project was announced as a 5.4-kilometer system to reach the Umm Al-Nesoor mountain peak at 1,300 meters, Dubai’s highest point.

A hydroelectric storage plant developed by DEWA will be located close to the project, including three stations, a hotel, and a visitor’s center, MEED added.

MEED reports that Strabag and Doppelmayr from Austria are also involved, as are Poma from France and Belgium’s Besix.

In terms of Hatta’s project pipeline, the Hatta development plan, launched in 2016, was valued at $354 million, covering three main areas: economy and services, tourism and sports, and culture and education.

As part of the UAE’s 2016 project program, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, launched the cable car system and hotels in August.

The Sheikh established a supreme committee in January 2021 to oversee development in the region. The committee is responsible for attracting both domestic and international investments into Hatta, MEED said.

Topics: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Related

UAE’s DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock
Business & Economy
UAE’s DEWA eyes $2bn profit next year, will not sell more stock

Latest updates

Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures
Saudi cement producer Qassim’s profit down 75% on cost pressures
El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan
El-Sisi calls for comprehensive dialogue on Egyptian national plan
Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Saudi Northern Region Cement’s profit drops by 27% on lower sales
Landmines in Libya capital kill 130 over two years: HRW
Landmines in Libya capital kill 130 over two years: HRW
Police make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case
Police make arrest in PSG women’s team assault case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.