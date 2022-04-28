Adam Levine says upcoming Egypt concert seems ‘out of this world’

During an interview with US host Ellen DeGeneres, the music sensation said: “It’s not one of the things, I think, as a musician you think is feasible or possible. It just seems so, kind of, out of this world to be able to do it. It’s rare there. They don’t let everybody do it. So, it’s pretty cool.”
“It’s just like one of those crazy bucket lists, like I can’t even believe we are doing. It won’t even feel real until we are actually there,” he added.
Arab actor Lee Majdoub discusses life-changing success of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’
Updated 28 April 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Lee Majdoub was never supposed to get a poster. Agent Stone, the role the Lebanese-Canadian actor plays in the blockbuster “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie franchise, was written as a bit part — essentially a target for Jim Carrey’s stream of one-liners. Now, in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Majdoub has become a cornerstone of the franchise, embraced by both the filmmakers and the fans, and setting a new course for his career in Hollywood.
As Majdoub looks at the poster featuring Agent Stone, however, it’s not how far he’s come that he’s thinking about, it’s what that poster means to the kids going to that theater, and what it could mean for their futures.
“When they released the poster that only features Agent Stone, people came up to me and told me about their kids seeing it. They told me that their kids looked up at them with a huge smile and said, ‘Oh my gosh! That guy looks like me,’” Majdoub tells Arab News.
“I immediately realized that, growing up, I never had that; I never looked at a poster and saw someone that looked like me. I never even watched a movie and saw someone that looked like me, and even since then I’ve rarely seen someone that looked like me represented in a three-dimensional light. Now I have the chance to help change that,” he continues.
Representation has long been on Majdoub’s mind. Growing up without real representation on screen, he didn’t know how to embrace his identity in the West, often feeling the need to shy away from it in order to fit in. Now, his mission is to do what he can to ensure no kid coming from the Arab world or beyond is forced to feel the same way.
“I always ask what I can do in order to counteract preconceived notions about the character that I'm playing, or the person that you see on screen,” he says.
The fact that Majdoub has found the biggest success of his career thus far with the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies is fitting. Majdoub has been a huge fan of the franchise ever since he played the second “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game on the Sega Genesis back in the early Nineties. So when he got the role, it was not to collect a paycheck from another cynical cash-in on a popular intellectual property, but a chance to give his all to something that helped shape him as a child.
Luckily for Majdoub, the rest of the Sonic team loved it as much as he did—which he sees as the winning ingredient in the franchise’s outsized success.
“So many of the people involved in the creative process actually care about Sonic, whether they grew up with the video games, or their kids love it, or they love the comics. In some way, they were all affected by the Sonic world. I think it was just the amount of care that went into it,” says Majdoub.
“A lot of times with big-budget projects, there's no communication, and it turns into a little bit of a nightmare. To come on board for the first movie and see that everyone cared was amazing — and not just cared for Sonic, but cared genuinely about the whole team. Everyone talked to each other like human beings. It was a breath of fresh air,” he continues.
The love and care that the filmmakers had for the franchise is something that the Sonic fanbase recognized, and returned in kind. “The reaction has truly been incredible,” Majdoub says.
For Majdoub, he has forged no more important bond on set than that with Carrey, who plays the franchise’s main villain, Dr Robotnik. Majdoub’s childhood hero was Carrey, a man who overcame a huge amount of childhood bullying for being different and went on to become one of the most beloved actors of his generation, and whose unique energy is what helped him become a success — a story not unlike Majdoub’s own.
“There's no one like him. I’ve always loved Jim. It’s incredible that he’s been doing this for 30-plus years at such a high level. I experienced only a few weeks of his energy — I don’t understand how he’s kept that up for so long. He functions at such a high level, and is still at the absolute top of his game,” says Majdoub.
Carrey has said that after the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies conclude, he will step away from acting, an announcement that pained Majdoub as a fan of Carrey’s, but warmed his heart as a colleague and friend.
“If he’s ready to walk away, then bless him. My hat’s off to him. He doesn’t owe anyone anything. If he feels it’s time to go spend more time with him family, he’s more than earned it. And for us fans, there are so many films to go back to,” says Majdoub.
The chemistry between Majdoub and Carrey was not exactly instant. In fact, in his first day on set, Majdoub spent their first scene together having practically an out-of-body experience, unable to process that a man who helped him become the person he is today was now standing opposite him, performing in top form, with Majdoub expected to respond in kind.
After an initial hesitation, Majdoub settled his nerves, and started living in the moment with Carrey. The result was not what they had planned. It was much more.
“The team said to me, ‘These moments of magic between you and Jim are something none of us expected.’ The more it got fleshed out, the more Jim came up with ideas. We started feeding off of each other — off the energy we created together. They told me that Agent Stone wouldn’t be Agent Stone if I hadn’t played the character, and I definitely think there’s some truth to that,” says Majdoub.
Part of the reason that they’re able to add so much of what Carrey and Majdoub do in the films comes from Carrey himself, who has the freedom to rewrite his scenes, to fit both his own and Majdoub’s talents.
“Jim gets to do a lot of the creative and writing for his character, they kind of leave that open to him. It's like, ‘Here's the scenario, and … go!’ He’ll figure it out write some stuff down. A lot of the stuff that he and I get to do are from his amazing mind,” says Majdoub.
Ultimately, it’s been a life-changing experience for Majdoub, allowing him to finally embrace his potential, with so much more to come.
“Thirteen years into my career, and I’m finally accepting what I really have to offer,” he concludes.
Saudi producer Mona Khashoggi on her new musical, a tribute to Umm Kulthum
Updated 28 April 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: When it comes to musical theater, London’s West End is second only to Broadway in terms of significance. It’s a rare occasion, though, when an Arab-focused production finds its way into the ranks of globally renowned shows such as “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “Les Misérables.”
But in 2020, just a couple of weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters worldwide to close their doors, Saudi playwright, producer and arts patron Mona Khashoggi introduced Londoners to “Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era” — a show based around the life story and seminal songs of the late Egyptian singer, who died in 1975. The show will make its Middle East debut at Dubai Opera on May 3.
Khashoggi came up with the idea for the show when she arrived at the sad realization that musical theater had become a lost art in the region.
“I was sitting there thinking, ‘Why don’t we, Arabs, make something like “Mamma Mia”?’
There used to be so many musicals in the Arab world, but now — apart from some in Lebanon — it’s just concerts,” Khashoggi tells Arab News. “I wanted to do a musical in the West End, but with an Arab story.”
That proved to be a hard sell. “I went to all of the Arab producers and nobody wanted to do it,” Khashoggi says. “They were all afraid to touch it, because Umm Kulthum is like a goddess.”
So the producer took matters into her own hands, writing her first international play. One that demonstrates the rise of Umm Kulthum from Qur’an orator to iconic diva.
The story begins with Umm Kulthum’s humble childhood in the rural Egyptian Delta. Her supportive father, a sheikh, played a crucial role in her life, teaching her how to read Qura’nic verses aloud. That practice had a huge influence on her singing.
By the 1960s, Umm Kulthum — “The Star of the East” — was at the top of her game. She released her biggest hits, including “Alf Layla Wa Layla,” in her sixties and seventies and was revered by almost everyone in the Arab world, from all backgrounds. She had plenty of fans in the West too, including superstars like Maria Callas, Bob Dylan, and Robert Plant.
In 1967, her sold-out shows at the Olympia in Paris helped finance and rebuild the Egyptian army under the rule of her friend, Gamal Abdel Nasser. She became a symbol of national pride. “I think she was super clever,” Khashoggi says. “She was a fellaha (village girl), who became the greatest woman in the Arab world. . . She loved the soil that she stood on and was proud of who she was.”
Her death was international news. “When she died, the whole Arab world mourned her,” Khashoggi says. “Who gets that kind of treatment?”
For the producer, this was a deeply personal project. Her late father Muhammad was a good friend of Umm Kulthum and when the singer died it hit him hard.
“My dad locked himself in a room for three days. As a child, it was a very traumatizing experience,” she recalls. The musical’s exploration of Umm Kulthum’s important relationship with her own father is a nod to Khashoggi’s relationship with Muhammad, who introduced her to a whole world of culture during her childhood, which was spent in Lebanon and England.
The musical has two actresses playing Umm Kulthum — Sara Masry plays the younger version and Syrian opera virtuoso Lubana Al-Quntar the older. There will also be a special guest performance by Sanaa Nabil, the great-grandniece of Umm Kulthum. While the song lyrics are in Arabic, the dialogue is in English, making it a bilingual show with the express purpose of attracting foreign and younger audiences.
The million dollar questions remains: Why has Umm Kulthum’s global popularity endured to this very day? There are a number of factors to consider, including her singular voice, her iconic image, and the stirring lyrics and memorable melodies of her romantic and patriotic songs, which are still being revisited and reinterpreted by contemporary musicians.
“She commands her audience,” Khashoggi says. “The way she expresses herself is incredible; you don’t have to understand Arabic. One minute she’s angry and the next she’s tender. She’s a rollercoaster of emotions in one minute.”
Updated 28 April 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Within the first few minutes of “Anatomy of a Scandal,” the show outlines its very simple premise – and then immediately sets about overcomplicating it. Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller) lives an idyllic life in central London, doting on her children and supporting her charming, successful husband, parliamentary minister James (Rupert Friend). But when James reveals he has been having an extramarital affair with an aide, the photogenic family suddenly finds itself at the heart of the titular scandal with ramifications that go far beyond their shattered home life. As no-nonsense barrister Kate Woodcroft squares off against the disgraced politician, Sophie must accept that much of what she knows — or has come to accept, at least — about her husband may not be the full story.
This six-part Netflix drama takes viewers (via a series of flashbacks and slightly surreal asides) through the full gamut of emotions, from rooting for the charismatic James and sympathizing with Sophie, to the realization that all is not quite as it seems. No spoilers here, but there’s a big twist. Because of course there is.
It’s often very silly. And very American (no surprise, given its executive producers’ work on shows such as “Big Little Lies” and “House of Cards”), which can jar with the very British setting and characters. But that doesn’t stop “Anatomy of a Scandal” from being very watchable. Sure, there are stretches of dialog that you could never imagine actual humans uttering — albeit delivered with such quintessential Britishness by Friend and Miller as to be quite entertaining — but it’s never so overblown as to be unwatchable, although it certainly flirts with that fine line.
There are also some eyebrow-raising parallels (not particularly subtly ones, either) offered up with regards to the current state of UK politics and the privilege of a select few in elected office. It’s a shame that some of these avenues aren’t further explored — particularly with regards to those who benefit due to their proximity to privilege, rather than outright elitism — but perhaps that might have stretched the series out for too long. As it stands, “Anatomy of a Scandal” remains (just) on the right side of being properly ‘bingeable.’
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp
Heard, who had just filed for divorce, arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse that day to seek a temporary restraining order
Updated 27 April 2022
AP
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: May 27, 2016, was the day that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage went from private misery to public, career-killing spectacle.
Heard, who had just filed for divorce, arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse that day to seek a temporary restraining order, showing up with a clear mark on her face, which she says Depp inflicted during a fight six days prior. Photographers captured the scene, and the allegations became tabloid fodder across the globe.
Depp says he never hit her, and now he’s suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court. On Wednesday, jurors in the case heard from police officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse immediately after the fight. None of the officers saw the red mark that was so prominent six days later.
Officer Tyler Hadden, one of the officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse apartment on May 21, 2016, said Heard refused to talk to officers and had no signs of an injury, although he acknowledged she’d been crying and was red-faced.
“Just because I see a female with pink cheeks and pink eyes doesn’t mean something happened,” he said in a recorded deposition played for jurors Wednesday.
Depp had already left the penthouse by the time officers arrived. Officers said they had no idea who Heard was, or that she was married to Depp. He said neither Heard nor anyone at the penthouse complex was willing to tell him or the other officers who Heard’s husband was.
Jurors heard similar testimony Tuesday from an officer who accompanied Hadden to the penthouse.
An officer who made a follow-up visit that night, William Gatlin, testified Wednesday that he saw no injuries either, though he acknowledged that his visit was brief and he got no closer than 10 feet (3 meters) from Heard. He said his check was a perfunctory one because it appeared that the call was just a duplicate to the one that Hadden had already responded to.
The jury saw bodycam video of Gatlin’s response, which was less than two minutes. Heard could only be seen at a distance.
Heard’s lawyers, in their questions, have suggested that Heard could have covered her injuries with makeup, because at that point she still wanted to protect Depp. They also asked officers why they didn’t investigate a potential case of domestic violence more thoroughly.
The officers’ testimony is some of Depp’s best evidence that Heard contrived the allegations against her ex-husband. It complements earlier testimony from witnesses who say they saw Heard and her sister practicing fake punches in the days after the attack.
It’s far from definitive, though. Heard’s lawyers have yet to put on their case, and some of her friends say they were at the penthouse when Depp allegedly attacked her.
And even if jurors were to conclude that Depp never assaulted his wife on May 21, they have heard evidence of other alleged assaults before and during the couple’s brief marriage.
Depp sued Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say the article defames him nevertheless because it’s a clear reference to the highly publicized allegations Heard made when she filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order as well.
“Beyond grateful to each and every one of you who showed up. The power of social media and bringing people together is great. Forever grateful for this gift of reaching people and I promise to always use it for the good of others,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to the individuals and companies who donated.
The post included a carousel of images depicting the 32-year-old and her mother posing inside a truck filled with food and volunteers of all ages distributing meals to the needy.
The charitable initiative comes two weeks after Kahawaty shared that her mother-and-daughter food venture, Mama Rita, also donated meals to migrant workers.
On Instagram, she posted a series of photos that showed her handing out food.
“Today Mama Rita donated 200 meals to those who need it most. Charity is not always done in a foreign country or a grand cause but someone next door. Please check out your nearest labor camp in Dubai and think of them during this Ramadan when many do not get to eat iftar. The harsh truth is that 200, in addition to the other donations, wasn’t enough and many were left without a meal,” she captioned the post.
Kahawaty is a keen supporter of several humanitarian causes, including working through UNICEF and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Less than a year ago the Australian-Lebanese beauty launched an online fundraiser to raise $100,000 to help improve the livelihood of underprivileged Lebanese families struggling amid the country’s growing shortage of fuel, medical supplies and food.
In the past, she teamed up with UNICEF to visit Jordan’s Azraq refugee camp near the border with Syria, and met with women and children in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis.