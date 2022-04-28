Russian strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before their meeting, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv on Thursday. (Reuters)
AFP

  • A close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe
  • Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: "This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!"
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes slammed into central Kyiv on Thursday as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting, wounding three in the first such attack on the capital since mid-April, the mayor said.
AFP correspondents saw a building in flames and black smoke pouring into the air with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area, a residential neighborhood on the western side of the city.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been “two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district,” with one hitting “the lower floors of a residential building.”
He said three people had been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
A close aide to the UN chief sent a message to journalists confirming they were safe.
The move prompted a furious response from Ukraine’s government, with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba denouncing it as a “heinous act of barbarism” which demonstrated Russia’s “attitude toward Ukraine, Europe and the world.”
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also lashed out, writing on Twitter: “This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!“
The strikes came just two days after Guterres held talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin, with the Russian leader telling him he remained hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.
The irony of the timing was not lost on Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior Zelensky aide.
“Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head,” he tweeted.
Earlier, on his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24, Guterres toured several towns and villages near Kyiv where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians.
“War is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil,” he said after visiting places including Bucha where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found, some with their hands bound and others buried in shallow graves.
Later at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Zelensky, Guterres admitted the Security Council had failed to go far enough in its efforts to “prevent and end” Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger,” he said.

Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
AFP

  • The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August
  • Thursday's blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif
AFP

KABUL: Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people Thursday in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, a week after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern city.
The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August, but the Sunni Daesh group has continued to target Shiites, whom they view as heretics.
A string of deadly bombings targeting members of the minority communities has convulsed the country in the past two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan, killing and wounding dozens.
Thursday’s blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast, Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP.
“The targets appear to be Shiite passengers,” he said, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.
“The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people.”
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Images posted on social media showed one minibus engulfed in fire, while the other was mangled with Taliban fighters transporting victims from the vehicle to hospitals.
The blasts came a week after a deadly bomb attack at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.
That explosion was followed a day later by a separate bomb attack at another mosque in the northern city of Kunduz targeting the minority Sufi community.
It killed at least 36 people during Friday prayers.
In another attack, also targeting Shiites, two bombs detonated at a school in Kabul, killing six students.
Daesh claimed the mosque attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, but no group has so far taken responsibility for the bombing in Kunduz and at the Kabul school.
Shiite Afghans, who are mostly from the Hazara community, make up between 10 and 20 percent of Afghanistan’s population of 38 million.
The regional branch of Daesh in Sunni-majority Afghanistan has repeatedly targeted Shiites and minorities such as Sufis, who follow a mystical branch of Islam.
Daesh is a Sunni group, like the Taliban, but the two are bitter rivals.
The biggest ideological difference is that the Taliban sought only an Afghanistan free of foreign forces, whereas Daesh wants an Islamic caliphate stretching from Turkey to Pakistan and beyond.
Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated Daesh, but analysts say the group remains a key security challenge.
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP earlier Thursday that several arrests had been made in connection with recent attacks.
“These attacks targeted places that did not have enough security like mosques and a school, but now we have stepped up security in such places,” he said.

Traditional drink of wrestlers beats heat in southern Pakistan during Ramadan

Traditional drink of wrestlers beats heat in southern Pakistan during Ramadan
  • Thadal was formulated by herbalist in Nawabshah city over 5 decades ago
  • Cooling, energizing drink used by pehlwan of Sindh to regulate body temperature
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

NAWABSHAH: Once a cooling and energizing drink of traditional wrestlers, the herbal beverage Thadal is nowadays a Ramadan favorite for breaking the fast and beating the scorching heat of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

The modern recipe of the cooler, also known in Urdu as Mashroob-e-Mehran (the drink of Sindh), was formulated by herbalist Hakeem Muhammad Maaz in Nawabshah, a city in central Sindh, which is known for its hot desert climate.

In the 1970s, Maaz’s son Hakeem Muhammad Muneer started its mass production under the name Maaz Thadal.

The thick white syrup is prepared from herbal, almonds, cardamom, coriander, poppy seeds, refined sugar, and natural preservatives. It has no artificial colorants.

“Thadal is a product of the Indus civilization and has been here for centuries,” Maaz’s grandson, Aziz Rehman, told Arab News at his shop, Maaz Dawakhana, in Nawabshah.

“My grandfather used to prescribe this recipe to his patients, however, it was my father who took the Thadal formula to the next level and introduced the bottled Thadal in formal packaging with the brand name.”

Thadal first became a hometown success, selling in Nawabshah’s local market, but soon its taste gained fame throughout the country.

“Today it is one of the souvenirs of Sindh because of its natural ingredients and unique taste,” Rehman said, adding that the secret behind the success was the recipe, more than 50 years old, which has never been changed.

Shahzad Ahmed Khaskheli, a resident of Nawabshah, sends Thadal bottles to his family and friends in other cities of Pakistan and abroad. “It is more than a souvenir,” he said. “It is a perfect summer drink with health benefits.”

Originally a drink of the pehlwan, traditional Pakistani wrestlers, that helped regulate their body temperature, Thadal is a preferred beverage to break the fast during Ramadan. It is present on most tables in Sindh for iftar dinners that begin after sundown.

“The word Thadal comes from thandai, which means coolant,” Rehman said.

“Consumption increases in Ramadan, especially if it arrives in the summer.”

Dr. Sadia Safdar, a dentist from Karachi, said the drink had special importance across Sindh and was a must-have food item in every household.

“Thadal has remained popular among all age groups,” she added. “My 83-year-old aunt drinks Thadal even today.”

Members of UK-based Emirates Society host Ramadan iftar to celebrate cultural ties

The Emirates Society hosted a Ramadan iftar event in London offering delicious Emirati food. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)
The Emirates Society hosted a Ramadan iftar event in London offering delicious Emirati food. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)
SARAH GLUBB

  • Politicians, businessmen, academics and young people gather to celebrate British ties with the UAE 
  • The Ramadan iftar event was hosted by the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The Emirates Society, a UK-based friendship group dedicated to strengthening UK-UAE ties, organized a Ramadan iftar in the heart of the British capital to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage.

“Ramadan of course is important for those of the faith and of those who are not, because we know how much it means at home (the UAE), and we all want to celebrate that and it’s just that happy opportunity at the end of the day to get together,” Alistair Burt, a former British government minister and chairman of the Emirates Society, told Arab News.

The event, which was held at the UAE-owned Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London, attracted a wide range of people, including MPs, ambassadors, heads of think tanks and charity organizations, and businessmen, all of whom are interested in fostering UK-UAE ties.

Burt, who has been involved with the society since its launch in 2018 by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, is stepping down as chairman to give the opportunity to someone else to take it to the next stage.

Chairman of the Emirates Society Alistair Burt, who has been involved with the society since its launch in 2018, is stepping down so someone else can take the organization to the next stage. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. We’ve had some landmark events, both in person, and virtually, we’ve been to Mars, and we’ve had opportunities here, we’ve spoken about difficult things, we’ve spoken about easy things, we’ve really looked at culture, and art and design in London, and I think we’ve built up the relationship with colleagues very much, so it’s ready for the next stage,” he said.

In the last year, the society has held a variety of exhibitions, lectures and discussions on topics ranging from food waste, to archaeology and investment opportunities.

“For me, it’s always been about broadening the relationship away from the things that the newspapers talk about. Newspapers and politics are all about some very straightforward things, it’s defense and security, it’s taking in the Middle East in that context.”

During his tenure as the British minister for the Middle East, he said he was more interested in the “people underneath all this,” who are interested in contemporary things, whereas in Britain “there’s a tendency to look back.”

The Emirates Society iftar event was held at the UAE-owned Carlton Tower Jumeirah in Knightsbridge, London. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)

He said: “I always wanted the Emirates Society to be something that recognizes that vision but took it on in a contemporary way, and I think that’s where we’re going,” adding that there are a lot more opportunities in science and in social media to come.

Burt, who vowed to continue being involved with the Emirates, also said they were working with younger people, as well as universities and students, to attract more youth to the society.

The iftar event was hosted by the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, who said now that the COVID-19 pandemic has lifted, he would like to see more events being hosted and an increase in members and youth engagement — as they have a strong Emirati student base in the UK — as well as private sector involvement.

“The purpose of the Emirates Society is as a friendship platform, and to foster greater ties across the relationship, which is so key, when you have a very strong bilateral relationship, you want to ensure that people connectivity is optimized,” Abulhoul said.

UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul said he would like to see more events being hosted by the Emirates Society now that coronavirus restrictions have been listed. (AN Photo/Hasenin Fadhel)

With currently over 100,000 British expats in the UAE, making it among the largest British communities in the world, he said there are a lot of people with ties in the UAE as generations of Britons have been born there.

The UAE has shared a special relationship with Britain since its founding in 1971, developing strong, strategic ties in the economy, defense, education, culture, health care and the energy sector.

The ambassador said the iftar event also coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked on Ramadan 19 each year, where they celebrate the Emirates’ founder and his contributions to helping others less fortunate

“It’s wonderful to be able to do it within Ramadan on Zayed Humanitarian Day, and I think he did an exemplary role over his career that was breathed into his sons in terms of foreign aid assistance we give around the world, assistance we give within our own country to those who are less fortunate,” Abulhoul said.

Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, said holding the iftar was “incredibly valuable” as it brought people together and gave them the opportunity to enjoy other cultures.

“It’s lovely to meet so many of my Emirati friends and those in the diplomatic services, we haven’t met up for quite some time because of COVID-19, and just catching up on conversations we had a few years ago,” she said, adding that they spoke about the environment, the new technology that the UAE could be harnessing and exploiting for many more people across the world, upcoming elections in Lebanon and extremism.

“There’s a lot of overlap in what happens between our countries and what interests our voters, our constituents, and I’m hoping that we can continue these conversations and make some really good decisions about things that matter to them, everything from security to the environment,” Ghani added.

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia

Russian returned home in prisoner swap with US says he was tortured in Liberia
Reuters

  • Konstantin Yaroshenko: ‘They really worked on me; if you saw that torture room now — it’s not for the faint of heart; it’s like something from a horror movie’
  • Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused
Reuters

A Russian pilot who returned to Moscow from the United States this week as part of a prisoner swap said on Thursday he had been tortured in custody in Liberia before his extradition to America.
Konstantin Yaroshenko also alleged he had been beaten at a military base in the United States, a claim rejected by the White House.
Yaroshenko was detained in 2010 in Liberia by US special forces as part of a major drug bust. US authorities then convicted him for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States and he was serving a 20-year sentence.
He was released in exchange for former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in Russia in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow. Washington branded Reed’s trial a “theater of the absurd.”
Of his time in Liberia, Yaroshenko said: “They really worked on me. If you saw that torture room now — it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s like something from a horror movie.”
He did not say whether the alleged torture had been carried out by Liberians or Americans.
A Liberian government spokesperson did not respond to calls on Thursday requesting comment.
Flanked by his wife and daughter in the television studio of Russian media firm Izvestia, Yaroshenko said he was sat on a chair with his arms shackled and beaten for three days.
“Heels, kidneys, genitals, strangled — believe me, everything there was serious... Of course, to survive that was very hard,” he said.
Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused.
Responding to his comments, a White House official said Yaroshenko had received “full and fair due process in the US legal system... the United States Government adheres to the rule of law and treats detainees humanely.”
Yaroshenko said the US prison where he was held was overcrowded and unsanitary, adding that he intended to prove his innocence and his mistreatment. “I want to hold the US to account,” he said.
US officials say the prisoner swap does not represent any change in Washington’s stance on the war in Ukraine. It has been providing diplomatic and military support to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country on Feb. 24.

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’

VP of Franco-Saudi group hails Saudi reforms as ‘impressive’
Arab News en Francais

  • Arab News en Francais met Lakrafi to discuss several topics, including French-Saudi relations, her visits to the Arab world
Arab News en Francais

PARIS: Social reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia are “impressive,” Vice-President of the France-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Group and LREM MP Amelia Lakrafi has told Arab News.

Arab News en Francais met Lakrafi to discuss several topics, including French-Saudi relations, her visits to the Arab world, as well as the French presidential and legislative elections.

She said that the parliamentary friendship group of which she is vice-president aims to create links and strengthen relations between France and Saudi Arabia at all levels, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

“The cases I have been very involved in are related to region stability, gender equality and the economic emancipation of women, as well as the business input for our French companies, whether they are based in France or in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

She stressed that Saudi women are being given great motivation and are embarking on a path of entrepreneurship. “They now have access to professions they did not have access to before,” she said.

Lakrafi visited the Kingdom in 2016 to represent French women entrepreneurs at the Misk Global Forum. It was there that she first heard about Saudi Vision 2030, as well as the Misk Fund and plans to open up the Kingdom, she said, adding that Saudi efforts to steer away from the “oil and gas stereotype” have resulted in change that is “real, undeniable and very impressive.”

She added: “70 percent of their population is under 30 years old, so they had to answer to these young people’s desire for freedom” describing the developments she noticed from one visit to another.

Lakrafi revealed that her favorite region is AlUla, calling it the “Saudi Petra.” She also praised the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, which she had the chance to attend.

What surprised her the most were street concerts, men and women socializing together and women without veils, all sitting together, dancing and singing.

“Five years ago, musical instruments were shattered and music was forbidden, so that’s impressive — it’s enjoyable,” she said.

Regarding the French presidential elections, Lakrafi welcomed the new page that President Emmanuel Macron turned on Sunday, adding that he successfully moved away from the traditional party system in previous elections, but managed to consolidate his electoral base this year.

However, the abstention rate still demonstrates a lingering apathy among some voters, Lakrafi added.

“In his speech (on Sunday), I believe that he showed a lot of humility in acknowledging that we now had to rebuild and unify a divided country and that he was the president of all French people,” she said.

In order to to govern effectively, Macron needs a parliamentary majority, Lakrafi noted. She said that though a majority can help prevent a political impasse, Macron, unlike his predecessors, was able to implement 70 percent of his program in his previous term, thus gaining the confidence of voters.

Lakrafi said that she is ready to run for office if her party, LREM, renews its confidence in her. She aspires to carry on with the reforms covering the economy, labor market, social citizenship, schools and health, the unemployment rate for young people and direct investment abroad. She added that France “has become, for the second consecutive year, the first recipient of what we call FDI (foreign direct investment), after Germany.”

Lebanon, which Lakrafi had the chance to visit in March, holds a “special place in the heart of Macron and in the hearts of many French people,” she said.

She added that she is in the process of establishing a medical and social center in Lebanon, in partnership with NGOs and the civil society, to meet the needs of those affected by the Aug. 4 explosion in 2020.

Moreover, regarding the banking crisis in Lebanon, Lakrafi said that she is working on the establishment of “a group to support the victims of the financial crisis in Lebanon. We are still at the beginning and we hope that it can evolve quickly.”

The LREM MP hopes that legislative elections planned in Lebanon can lead to “actual change” and “the emergence of new faces in politics.”

Lakrafi said that she was very pleased that relations between France and the Gulf countries were continuously improving.

The partnerships between the countries is important on the economic level, but also for peace, stability and the fight against radicalization, she said.

“It’s up to us to move forward in this direction.”

