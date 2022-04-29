You are here

  • Home
  • Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots past Chelsea's Thiago Silva to score their first goal during the English Premier League football match in Manchester, England, on April 28, 2022. (AFP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots past Chelsea's Thiago Silva to score their first goal during the English Premier League football match in Manchester, England, on April 28, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwdve

Updated 29 April 2022
AP

Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea

Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea
  • With only three games left, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo's fifth goal in three games salvaged a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday that further damaged his team's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ronaldo ran onto a ball over the Chelsea defense from Nemanja Matic and delivered a clinical finish in the 62nd minute, two minutes after Marcos Alonso gave the visitors the lead.

Reece James later curled a shot against the post for Chelsea, who dominated the first half but found United goalkeeper David de Gea in fine form.

With only three games left to play in the league, United stayed in sixth place — five points behind fourth-place Arsenal and having played two matches more than its rival for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham is between the two teams, in the fifth spot, with three more points than United and two games in hand.

Chelsea consolidated third place and are six points above Arsenal.

Ronaldo came into the game having scored a hat trick against Norwich and another goal against Arsenal in his previous two games.

On 17 goals, Ronaldo is tied with Son Heung-min in second place in the Premier League scoring chart behind Mohamed Salah.

“Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance, his attitude at age of 37, this is not normal to do that," interim United manager Ralf Rangnick said. “If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team.”

The buildup was dominated by reports that Rangnick was considering taking over as Austria's national team coach as well as more protests against the Glazer family’s ownership.

Some protesters entered Old Trafford in the 17th minute, having missed a minute for each of the Glazers’ 17 years in charge.

“Glazers out” read a banner above the tunnel before kickoff at Old Trafford, where a mixture of De Gea’s saves and poor-decision making meant Chelsea failed to turn their 11 shots into a deserved halftime lead.

Thomas Tuchel's team finally broke the deadlock when Alonso volleyed home following Kai Havertz's flick-on but Chelsea was unable to build on that.

United defender Victor Lindelof saw a stoppage-time header denied and the highlight of the closing stages was the introduction of 17-year-old talent Alejandro Garnacho for his United debut.

“One team deserved to win and that was us," Tuchel said. "We didn’t take it. It was a very, very good performance but we were not decisive enough. We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game.

“It sometimes happens. It’s on us to learn from it. You need to be clinical to get the reward. We have to live with a point but it’s not a fair result."

Topics: Manchester United Chelsea english Premier League

Related

Bernardo Silva relishing chase for trophies as Manchester City eye another shot at Champions League
Sport
Bernardo Silva relishing chase for trophies as Manchester City eye another shot at Champions League
Special Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle
Sport
Eddie Howe dismisses talk of Premier League top-half finish for resurgent Newcastle

Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026

Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026

Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026
  • 'Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other'
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the Premier League club until 2026.

If he sees out the deal announced on Thursday, Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other," Klopp said in a statement. "The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’"

Klopp's previous deal was set to expire in 2024.

The 54-year-old Klopp has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) in his time at Anfield, as well as the League Cup this year.

This season could be his best yet at Liverpool, who are also into the final of the FA Cup, are on course to reach the Champions League final and are tussling with Manchester City for the Premier League title with five games left.

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energizes me," the German manager said. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

Topics: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool

Related

‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals
Sport
‘Players only human,’ says Klopp as Liverpool survive collapse to reach Champions League semifinals
Liverpool smell a third Champions League final in five seasons with dominant win over Villarreal
Sport
Liverpool smell a third Champions League final in five seasons with dominant win over Villarreal

Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals

Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals

Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals
  • Frankfurt’s last final came when they won the Europa League predecessor UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Eintracht Frankfurt are a step away from reaching their first European competition final in more than 40 years after beating West Ham 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The German team had knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinals and quickly shocked West Ham when Ansgar Knauff scored 51 seconds after kickoff at the London Stadium.

Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt’s last final came when they won the Europa League predecessor UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final.

An all-German final in the second-tier European competition is a possibility after Leipzig scored late to defeat Rangers 1-0 at home in the other semifinal match.

Leipzig had beaten Atalanta to reach this stage and are aiming for their first-ever European final. Both second legs are next week with Frankfurt and Rangers hosting.

Frankfurt had a dream start in London.

The visitors got the ball for the first time with West Ham defense letting Rafael Borré in the area to cross for Knauff at the far post to stun the hosts within the opening minute.

It was Knauff’s second goal in the competition this season after netting in the 1-1 draw in the first leg against Barcelona.

Michail Antonio, who returned to the starting lineup after being rested by manager David Moyes in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea, canceled out the early lead. Kurt Zouma headed a cross off Manuel Lanzini’s free kick for diving Antonio to equalize 20 minutes after the opening goal.

Frankfurt were ahead again early in the second half after West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola parried Djibril Sow’s shot and Daichi Kamada scored the winner on a rebound.

Leipzig had to wait till the 85th minute to break the deadlock.

With their three-man attack failing to hit the target, it was their Spanish defender Angeliño who volleyed home off a corner kick for Leipzig.

Rangers are trying to reach their first European final since 2008.
 

Topics: Europa League FRANKFURT West Ham United Leipzig Rangers

Related

Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Sport
Barcelona stunned by Frankfurt, West Ham and Rangers advance to Europa League semifinals
Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League
Sport
Barcelona held by Frankfurt, 10-man West Ham draw with Lyon in Europa League

Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis

Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
Updated 29 April 2022
AFP

Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis

Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
  • Mourinho is hoping to add the new third-tier European trophy to his collection having won two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup and a Europa League during his managerial career
Updated 29 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Gianluca Mancini's second-half own goal allowed Leicester City to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho's Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal on Thursday, while Feyenoord got the better of Marseille in a five-goal thriller.

Mancini got the final touch midway through the second half as he tried to stop Ademola Lookman turning in a low ball driven into the six-yard box by Harvey Barnes.

That brought Leicester level in their first ever European semifinal after Lorenzo Pellegrini had given Roma an early lead at the King Power Stadium.

The tie, which pits Mourinho against Brendan Rodgers, his one-time protege on the coaching staff at Chelsea, is now poised ahead of next week's return in Italy.

"I thought we played ever so well, really dominated the game, and I am very pleased with the performance," Rodgers told broadcaster BT Sport.

Mourinho is hoping to add the new third-tier European trophy to his collection having won two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup and a Europa League during his managerial career, and Roma could not have asked for a better start.

They went ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Nicola Zalewski collected the ball on the left and powered forward before playing in captain Pellegrini to fire low past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Last season's FA Cup winners, who dropped into the Conference League after going out of the Europa League in the group stage, were then dealt a blow as Timothy Castagne was forced off midway through the first half.

Lookman tested goalkeeper Rui Patricio from range just after the half-hour mark but it was the second-half introduction of Barnes that proved crucial in getting the Premier League side back on level terms.

Barnes replaced Marc Albrighton at the same time Kelechi Iheanacho was sent on for Jamie Vardy, the veteran forward making his first start since early March following his latest injury setback.

It was Barnes who drove into the box before drilling a low ball in from the left side of the area towards Nigerian international Lookman. Italian international defender Mancini ended up helping the ball over the line to make it 1-1.

Rui Patricio then tipped an Iheanacho shot around the post and Leicester — whose former striker Gary Lineker was watching from the stands — will have to find a way of winning in Rome if they are to reach the final in the Albanian capital Tirana at the end of next month.

"We played an opponent with a different culture, a different intensity and to take everything to Rome is good for us," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"I'm not saying it's easy but it's good to go home with this result. Let's go for the final. I'm not speaking about the final in Tirana, but the 'final' in Rome."

Feyenoord beat Marseille 3-2 in Rotterdam, throwing away a two-goal lead before being gifted what proved to be the winner on the night right at the start of the second half.

Colombian forward Luis Sinisterra laid the ball off for Cyriel Dessers to open the scoring for the Dutch side in the 18th minute, and Sinisterra doubled their lead just two minutes later, sweeping home from a Reiss Nelson assist with his shot deflecting in off Valentin Rongier.

In a remarkable game between two former European Cup winners, Marseille pulled a goal back in the 28th minute when Cedric Bakambu played a ball into the path of Bamba Dieng and the Senegal striker smashed in a shot from just outside the area.

The French visitors were level five minutes before half-time when Matteo Guendouzi's low cross into the box from the right was turned out by Feyenoord goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and Brazil midfielder Gerson arrived to smash in the loose ball.

Yet, in a raucous atmosphere at De Kuip, Feyenoord went back in front just 11 seconds into the second half as Duje Caleta-Car's short backpass was intercepted by Dessers and the Belgian-born Nigerian international snapped up the chance.

Marseille must now overturn the deficit when the teams meet again at the Velodrome next Thursday.

Topics: UEFA Cup Europa League Leicester Roma Europa Conference League

Related

Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea
Sport
Ronaldo salvages 1-1 draw for Man United against Chelsea
Eddie Howe tells his Newcastle squad to enjoy the moment after their amazing turnaround
Sport
Eddie Howe tells his Newcastle squad to enjoy the moment after their amazing turnaround

Champions League displays could earn Saudi comeback stars a place in Renard’s World Cup plans

Champions League displays could earn Saudi comeback stars a place in Renard’s World Cup plans
Updated 29 April 2022
John Duerden

Champions League displays could earn Saudi comeback stars a place in Renard’s World Cup plans

Champions League displays could earn Saudi comeback stars a place in Renard’s World Cup plans
  • With national team regulars Saleh Al-Shehri and Abdulellah Al-Malki injured, the door has opened for players who have impressed during the group stages of the continental competition
Updated 29 April 2022
John Duerden

Many of those involved in Saudi football will be feeling happy as they watch the country’s clubs in action during the AFC Champions League — but national team coach Herve Renard will surely be more pleased than most.

Results and performances have been good — of the four Saudi teams in the competition, only Al-Taawoun failed to progress to the second round — but there are other reasons why the Frenchman will be smiling.

Renard has been hit with bad news recently about serious injuries to striker Saleh Al-Shehri and midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki. But a number of players who have been out of the national team spotlight for one reason or another have shown signs in the Champions League that they are returning to fitness and form.

With less than seven months before the Green Falcons take on Argentina in the opening game of the World Cup — a tough first test that will be followed by Group C clashes against Poland and Mexico — there is time for anyone to stake a claim to a place in the squad. This is especially true for those that have impressed in the past.

Saudi Arabia booked their place at the 2022 World Cup with time to spare thanks to stars such as Salman Al-Faraj and Salem Al-Dawsari. But in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup the standout star was Nawaf Al-Abed. The midfielder ended up joint top scorer in the final round of qualification with five goals, four of which came in the first four games. But then came injuries and he was left out of the squad for the finals in Russia by coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, who had arrived just months earlier. Since then, Al-Abed has continued to struggle for fitness and has hardly played for the national team. He didn’t play much for his club, Al-Hilal, either and in 2020 moved to Al-Shabab.

The ongoing injury problems have limited his time on the field for his new club, too, but Al-Abed has made his presence felt in the AFC Champions League this season. The 32-year-old’s performance in a crucial 3-0 win over Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jayiwa was stunning, one of the best of the round. It was especially impressive because he had barely played a game in the league for the six-time Saudi champions.

If he can remain fit and play his part in the last few games of the domestic season, he might just stay in the mind of Renard. After missing out on the 2018 finals, few would begrudge Al-Abed a second chance of a World Cup debut.

Certainly not club colleague Hattan Al-Bahebri, who said: “Nawaf Al-Abed is a star that we learn from and he has shown the fans what he can do in the Asian Champions League. I am sure he will continue at the same level and, as he is involved more in the matches, he will return to his very best.”

That would be good news for Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Al-Bahebri has his own dreams of once again appearing on the global stage.

“My ambition is to participate with the Saudi national team in the 2022 World Cup,” he said. The 29-year-old made the squad for the finals four years ago and played in all three games. He came off the bench in the 5-0 defeat against hosts Russia in Moscow and started the next two games, against Uruguay and Egypt.

Seven months later, in the 2019 Asian Cup, he played in all four games before Saudi hopes were dashed by a second-round loss to Japan. He featured in four out of the 10 games during the final round of qualification for Qatar, so is not currently a regular starter. But like Al-Abed, his Champions League performances have served as a fine reminder of what he is capable of in terms of making things happen in attack and scoring goals, as demonstrated by a fabulous hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Mumbai City.

Another Al-Shabab player sure to be attracting the attention of Renard is Turki Al-Ammar and the timing is perfect. Crowned the Asian Young Footballer of the Year in 2018, he has not quite nailed down an automatic starting spot for club or country but, still only 22 years old, he is improving all the time. His liveliness, close control in tight areas and vision is already among the best in the league and he has caused problems for Asian opposition in recent weeks. A place in the Saudi squad for Qatar is not impossible.

Then there is Abdullah Al-Otayf, another classy operator who has been dealing with injury problems. The midfielder saw only 67 minutes of action for Al-Hilal in the league this season, way back in August. Finally though, he has been approaching a return to fitness. There were suggestions that the 29-year-old might appear in the final Champions League group game against Al-Rayyan this week but coach Ramon Diaz views the domestic league as a safer option to get Al-Otayf more minutes on the field. Again, there is time for him to get back into contention for a place on the national team at the World Cup. He has already played under Renard, who is well aware of what he can do when fully fit.

The French coach might potentially have lost a couple of players — although both Al-Shehri and Al-Malki have time to recover from their knocks — but the events of the past few weeks in Asia have shown that there are other talents ready and waiting to step up.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar World Cup 2022 Herve Renard

Related

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
Sport
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw
Sport
5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw

Raiola’s agency says death reports ‘fake news’

Raiola’s agency says death reports ‘fake news’
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

Raiola’s agency says death reports ‘fake news’

Raiola’s agency says death reports ‘fake news’
  • Raiola's agency said: "Mino is not dead, the stories are fake news"
  • Raiola is one of the sport's biggest agents and most controversial characters
Updated 28 April 2022
AFP

MILAN: Reports that football “super agent” Mino Raiola has died are “fake news,” his agency told AFP on Thursday after Italian media widely claimed that he had passed away aged 54.
When asked by AFP whether the reports were true, Raiola’s agency said: “Mino is not dead, the stories are fake news.” The agency would not reveal Raiola’s whereabouts or whether he was sick.
Raiola, whose clients include World Cup winner Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and one of world football’s hottest new properties, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, is one of the sport’s biggest agents and most controversial characters.
He has been accused of inflating player salaries to unsustainable levels and has been embroiled in controversy over commissions made on transfers.
In October 2016 former Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta said that Raiola earned 27 million euros ($28.3 million) from the sale of France international Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United that summer.
Football Leaks claimed that Raiola had received 49 million euros from three parties in the then world record 105 million-euro transfer.

Topics: football Mino Raiola agent Italy

Related

Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
Sport
Haaland’s agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds
Sport
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds

Latest updates

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern
Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern
Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026
Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool through 2026
Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals
Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham, Leipzig beat Rangers in Europa League semifinals
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis
Leicester hold Roma as Feyenoord edge Marseille in Conference League semis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.