Tiger plays at Southern Hills ahead of PGA Championship

The 15-time major winner made his return to competition earlier this month. (Golf.com)
Updated 29 April 2022
AFP

  • Southern Hills will host next month's 104th PGA Championship on May 19-22 and Golf Digest reported that Woods plans to play
WASHINGTON: Tiger Woods played a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, three weeks ahead of the start of the PGA Championship at the famed course.

The 15-time major winner made his return to competition earlier this month at the Masters after suffering severe leg injuries 14 months ago in a car crash. He made the cut but struggled over the last 36 holes and finished 47th.

The private jet of Woods was spotted at the city's airport and both Golf Channel and Golf Digest reported the 46-year-old was playing 18 holes to test his stamina on the same course where he won the 2007 PGA Championship.

Southern Hills will host next month's 104th PGA Championship on May 19-22 and Golf Digest reported that Woods plans to play, barring a setback in preparing for the event.

Woods has said he hopes to play in the 150th British Open in July at St. Andrews and a two-day tune-up event in Ireland before that, but has not been firm about other tournaments, including next month's major in Tulsa and the US Open in June in Boston.

Cary Cozby, the club professional at Southern Hills, was walking the course with Woods, according to Golf Channel.

The move is similar to what Woods did before the Masters, when he arrived at Augusta National for a practice round with son Charlie and friend Justin Thomas. He played at the tournament, with tremendous support from spectators and interest from fans worldwide.

Woods proved his surgically repaired right leg could handle the hills at one of the toughest walks in golf at Augusta, but his work at Southern Hills was expected to focus on sharpening his skills and seeing what changes have been made to the layout since his victory there 15 years ago.

Southern Hills underwent a major renovation in 2019 with bunkers reshaped and many trees removed. The only major hills in the layout come on the ninth and 18th holes.

In brutally hot weather back in 2007, Woods fired a second round 63 at Southern Hills, a seven-under par round matching what was then the low round in major history. He went on to finish on 8-under and defeat US countryman Woody Austin by two strokes.

With every passing day, Erik ten Hag’s job gets harder and harder.

On Thursday night, Manchester United sleepwalked their way to an uninspiring 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford, all but extinguishing any lingering hopes of a top four finish.

Coming on the back of defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal, it was yet another indication that Ralf Rangnick’s interim appointment has done little to close the gap on United’s traditional rivals.

Few will argue that this dysfunctional squad needs a major overhaul this summer, with ten Hag building almost from scratch.

There has been talk of United needing to get rid of over 10 players, permanently or on loan, but this surely will not happen in one transfer window.

Ten Hag has signed a three-year contract, with an option of a fourth, and as things stand it may take most of this period to restore luster to the Old Trafford club, which will end a fifth consecutive season without a trophy.

The new coach has set out his plans for the future, with nearly $250 million promised for new signings, a budget on potential sales.

At his current club Ajax, ten Hag has not been known for splashing millions on players, instead preferring to refine young talent from the club’s academy or bring in untapped signings.

This is not something that will be afforded at Old Trafford. The Dutchman takes over a broken team that needs immediate fixing. Manchester United currently have the highest average age among the traditional Big Six clubs in Premier League (27.6 years), slightly above Manchester City’s 27.5 and Liverpool’s 27.1.

It is perhaps the only comparison in which United are close to arguably Europe’s best two teams. Elsewhere, there are none at all.

In order to implement his plans, the 52-year-old must ditch around 12 players, according to incumbent Rangnick.

First in line are those whose contracts are expiring, including Paul Pogba, while Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are also heading for the exit door.

The club is ready to listen to offers for others, such as Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira, Lee Grant and Anthony Martial, currently on loan at Sevilla.

Other cases are not as clear cut.

For a start, there is the question of how to handle Harry Maguire, who is struggling for form and confidence, and facing pressure from critics and fans. It remains to be seen whether ten Hag sticks with the England center-half.

Marcus Rashford has long been seen as central to any bright United future, but in recent month has spiralled into a vortex of poor form and apathy.

Then there is the curious case of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is somehow a few experts’ reason for United’s problems, while arguably remaining the club’s player of the season.

It has been reported that ten Hag does not see him as part of United’s future, and the Portuguese superstar will likely jump before he is pushed. 

One of the few beneficiaries of ten Hag’s appointment could be Donny van de Beek, the Everton loanee reuniting with the coach that oversaw his best form at Ajax.

A complication for ten Hag is that he is expected not only to turn the team’s fortunes around in the short term, but also do it playing the exciting attacking football that the club’s fans demand.

Bringing in the right players will be key, and already he has been linked with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips.

Other reported targets, such as West Ham’s Declan Rice and Tottenham’s Harry Kane may prove out of reach financially.

Ten Hag will likely seek players that he has worked with before and trusts. Ajax winger Antony Matheus dos Santos and defender Lisandro Martinez are expected to be targets, while Juventus center-half Matthijs de Ligt, who played under ten Hag at the Dutch club, could also be open to a reunion.

The Dutchman will have a select group of young players at the club who he will relish developing as he did with so many at Ajax.

Jadon Sancho is already an established talent at Old Trafford and is sure to be pivotal to the new coach’s planning. Meanwhile Tunisian Hannibal Mejbri, Argentina’s Alejandro Garnacho and England U21 international Tim Garner, on loan at Nottingham Forest, could all have bright future under ten Hag’s guidance.

For now it seems that a core group, mainly Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, David de Gea and Sancho, are the cornerstone of the club’s new project, with Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw, Fred and Anthony Elanga also expected to escape the cull.

There does not seem to be much of solid foundation as Manchester United embark on the biggest rebuilding job in their recent history.

For ten Hag, the clock is already ticking. The hard work starts in the summer.

MONACO: The future of all-electric high-performance motorsport, a third-generation race car produced with speed and sustainability in mind, has been unveiled by Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, or FIA.

The Gen3 is the world’s first race car designed and optimized specifically for street racing. It will debut in season nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship next year, which will see some of the world’s greatest manufacturers race wheel-to-wheel on the streets of iconic global cities.

The Gen3 race car was shown to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Monaco E-Prix.  

“Monaco is the spiritual home of motorsport and there is nowhere more fitting to unveil our Gen3 race car,” said Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer of Formula E. “The Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability without compromise.

“Together with the FIA, we are proud to reveal the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the wider sports industry how elite sport, high performance and sustainability can successfully co-exist in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” he added. “We cannot wait to see how our teams and drivers push the car to its limit in 2023.”

While aerodynamic development programs have been central to driving incremental improvement in motorsport for decades, the launch of the Gen3 demonstrates innovative software engineering. Performance upgrades to the Gen3 will be delivered as updates directly to the advanced operating system built into the car.

“Both technologically and environmentally, Gen3 sets new standards in the sport,” said Mohammed bin Sulayem, the FIA’s president. “The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job, and I thank them for their hard work on this project. I am delighted to see so many leading manufacturers already signed up to the championship’s next era and await Gen3’s competitive debut in season nine with great anticipation.”

Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the FIA to race the new Gen3, with pre-season testing this winter. They are DS Automobiles (France), Jaguar (UK), Mahindra Racing (India), Maserati (Italy), NIO 333 (UK/China), Nissan (Japan), and Porsche (Germany).

Every aspect of Gen3 ensures the car sets the benchmark for high-performance and sustainable racing, with natural materials introduced to tires, batteries and bodywork construction. Gen3 batteries are among the most advanced in the world, consisting of sustainably sourced minerals while battery cells will later be reused and recycled.

Linen and recycled carbon fiber will be used in bodywork construction for the first time in a formula car which will reduce the carbon footprint of the production by more than 10 percent. Natural rubber and recycled fibers will make up 26 percent of new Gen3 tires, which are also fully recyclable after racing.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E, said: “The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further, and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date.

“The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that (has) been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport. My thanks go to the great team behind it at Formula E and the FIA — the future of all electric racing is bright.”

RIYADH: Twenty teams started the group stage of the 2022 Asian Champions League earlier in April and by the end of the month, 12 had fallen by the wayside.

Of the eight that are standing and heading to the knockout stages next February, there are three from Saudi Arabia, two from Qatar, and one team each from Uzbekistan, the UAE, and Iran.

With Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, and Al-Faisaly all winning their groups, it was a successful stage for Saudi Arabia with only Al-Taawoun, just a point clear of the relegation zone at home, missing out.

All games were played on home turf. The two Riyadh teams played in the capital, Al-Faisaly were in Dammam, and Al-Taawoun in Buraidah. It is not called home advantage for nothing, and it surely helped as did the absence of Iranian giants Esteghlal and Persepolis, expelled in January, but it was, nonetheless, a stage to remember for teams from the Saudi Professional League.

Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab were the standout performers in the stage, along with Al-Duhail of Qatar.

In Group A, Al-Hilal, the defending champions, were never in danger of not going through, winning their first four games. In each match, coach Ramon Diaz was able to call upon different players and they all did their bit with the 11 goals scored by nine different players.

The fact that just one point was collected from the last two games should not cloud a fine record, the four-time champions were already through by that point and have some crucial clashes coming up at home in the next few weeks. These continental tests may be perfect preparation, a chance for Diaz to give game time to many of his squad but without any travel needed.

In short, the 17-time Saudi champions showed the rest of Asia that they are, once again, the team to beat. The one downside is perhaps that the knockout stage will not start for over nine months, as the tournament follows switches from a calendar-year format. Surely, Al-Hilal would love to go straight into it and clinch a third continental crown in four years.

Their biggest challenge may not come from Doha, South Korea, or Japan but their home city of Riyadh. Al-Shabab have never been champions of Asia, but they caught the eye by dominating Group B, collecting 16 points, scoring 18 goals, and conceding just one.

The White Lions have had a decent record in the Champions League reaching semi and quarter finals, but this was their first appearance since 2015 and, if nothing else, they have reminded the rest of the continent that Al-Shabab may not quite have Al-Hilal’s strength in depth but are still a force to be reckoned with.

And no wonder. Ever Banega has been so consistent in an attacking sense, setting the tempo, creating chances, and scoring himself, that the Argentine does not perhaps get the credit he deserves. Brazilian striker Carlos enjoyed himself with five goals to be the third top scorer in the stage with Nawaf Al-Abed, Turki Al-Ammar, and Hattan Bahebri all scoring from deeper positions and impressing. It is not all about the attacking talent.

Goalkeeper Fawaz Al-Qarni was well-protected but made some crucial saves when needed with defenders Hassan Tambakti, Faraz Al-Saqour, and others stepping forward. With Marius Sumudica taking the head coach job in late March, the six games have been a great opportunity for the Romanian to get to know his players ahead of the final weeks of the domestic season. The league is now out of reach but there is still a chance for a top-three finish.

Al-Faisaly complete the successful trio and to finish top of their group was a fine achievement especially with them playing in Asia for the first time. There was some luck involved for a team that only won two of the six games, befitting a tight group — with just three points separating first and fourth — and a team that does not score many in the league either.

In fact, the Dammam men netted just five times, the fewest of the quartet but taking seven points from the first three games put them in control. Martin Boyle, who arrived from Scottish team Hibernian shortly before the group stages started, impressed in attack, and combined well with Julio Tavares. At the other end, veteran goalkeeper Mustafa Malayekah used his experience well to marshal a tight defense. Whatever happens, finishing two places above a star-studded team such as Al-Sadd, one that was expected to challenge for the title, should sustain the easterners as they return home to avoid relegation.

Closer to the trap door to the Saudi second tier are Al-Taawoun who were the only one of the four to miss out. They did finish second, but seven points was never going to be enough. This was no disgrace. Al-Duhail were runaway winners, and the Qataris have the firepower, though maybe not the defense, to go all the way, and Iran’s Sepahan and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan both have proud records in Asia.

A tendency to concede late in games cost the Buraidah team points and ultimately a place in the next stage. Still, as they return home just a point above the relegation zone, Al-Taawoun should have gained confidence as well as more cohesiveness over six games in a short period of time under Dutch coach John van den Brom. The former Anderlecht boss at least knows his players better for the tasks ahead.

The four teams can all take positives from April. They return home to challenge for titles, the top three, or to try and avoid relegation a little tired but sharp and match-fit after competitive tests.

The 2022 Asian Champions League continues early next year but its influence will be seen over the coming weeks too. We have seen that Saudi Arabia’s teams are among the best in Asia, but it is now time to see who can shine at home.

LOS ANGELES: Chris Paul produced a perfect display of shooting to lead the Phoenix Suns to a series-clinching victory over New Orleans as Philadelphia and Dallas also advanced in the NBA playoffs on Thursday.

The 12-time All-Star Paul made 14-of-14 shots from the field to set a new postseason record as the Suns defeated the Pelicans 115-109 to complete a 4-2 series victory in the Big Easy.

It marked an emotional return to New Orleans for Paul, who began his professional career in the city with six seasons for the then-Hornets between 2005 and 2011.

"I always say this city raised me," Paul said. "It's nice to do it here in New Orleans... it's home for me. I root for this team when I'm not playing against them.

"It's unbelievably special. You have no clue what it's like for me to walk into this building. Everybody that works here, they're like part of my family. This is like my family. There's nothing like playing in this city."

The Suns were also buoyed by the return from injury of Devin Booker, whose 13-point haul included a crucial three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to edge Phoenix ahead.

"Having Book back was everything," Paul added. "Down the stretch they started to blitz and they forgot we had Devin Booker standing over there on the wing."

Booker paid tribute to the 36-year-old Paul.

"I've been watching him since I was eight years old," Booker said. "It doesn't surprise me.

"It gives you the utmost confidence, playing alongside him, knowing he's going to take care of the ball, knowing that the ball is going to find the right person, on time, on target."

The Suns will play the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Mavericks dug deep to defeat Utah 98-96 on the road in Salt Lake City to complete a 4-2 series win over the Jazz.

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson scored 24 points apiece as Dallas fought back from a 12-point third-quarter deficit for a gutsy win.

Utah's Bogdan Bogdanovic missed a wide-open three to win the game on the buzzer as Dallas escaped with victory.

The Philadelphia Sixers made sure there was no chance of a game seven decider as they thrashed the Raptors 132-97 in Toronto to seal a 4-2 series victory.

Philadelphia now face Eastern Conference top seeds Miami for a place in the conference finals.

Sixers star Joel Embiid, who has been bothered by torn ligaments in his thumb in recent games, delivered a dominant 33-point display which also included 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

MVP candidate Embiid was given backing by Tyrese Maxey with 25 points while James Harden also came up big with 22 points, 15 assists and six rebounds.

It was a welcome return to form for the Sixers, who had looked vulnerable after losing games four and five to Toronto, having led the series 3-0.

"We had a great practice yesterday and we needed that," said Embiid, who said the Sixers had been motivated by their back-to-back losses.

"It was a blessing in disguise to lose those two games because that wasn't us," he said. "We didn't play the way we wanted to. We were extremely sloppy.

"Tonight we wanted to come in here and play with more intensity. Especially me. I was really bad last game defensively. I wanted to play with a lot of energy and be physical."

Maxey said the Sixers had been ready for a "fight."

"Whether we get hit in the mouth we get back up and keep fighting and that's what we did tonight," he said.

"Joel (Embiid) told me on the plane on the way up here 'We lose if we don't be aggressive.' And that's what I tried to do."

The Sixers edged into a 62-61 lead at halftime after two hard-fought opening quarters.

But Philadelphia erupted after the break to outscore Toronto 37-17 in the third quarter and effectively ice the contest.

The Sixers kept the hammer down in the fourth quarter, never giving Toronto any kind of opportunity to cut into Philadelphia's double-digit lead.

Tobias Harris added 19 points for Philadelphia while Danny Green also posted a double-digit total with 12 points.

Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 25 points off the bench while Pascal Siakam added 24.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers is relishing the prospect of a series against in-form Miami.

"They're deep, they're veterans, they're grown men," Rivers said. "We're looking forward to the challenge."

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the Premier League club until 2026.

If he sees out the deal announced on Thursday, Klopp will have been at Liverpool for more than a decade after joining in October 2015.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other," Klopp said in a statement. "The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’"

Klopp's previous deal was set to expire in 2024.

The 54-year-old Klopp has won the Champions League (2019) and Premier League (2020) in his time at Anfield, as well as the League Cup this year.

This season could be his best yet at Liverpool, who are also into the final of the FA Cup, are on course to reach the Champions League final and are tussling with Manchester City for the Premier League title with five games left.

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energizes me," the German manager said. “For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

