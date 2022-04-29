You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The internet, social media, and the war in Ukraine

The internet, social media, and the war in Ukraine
Retroville Mall was hit after the Russians said it was being used to store military vehicles.
Updated 29 April 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The internet, social media, and the war in Ukraine

The internet, social media, and the war in Ukraine
  On the whole, online platforms are proving to be more helpful than harmful for Ukrainians during these distressing times
Updated 29 April 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, many around the world, and even in Ukraine, are experiencing it on the front lines of social media.

The use of the internet during this conflict has been unprecedented, from the Ukrainians who are using it to reveal the truth to the world and who depend on it for accurate information and even basic necessities such as food and shelter, to the Russians using it to spread propaganda and fake news.

“The internet has indeed become another battlefield between the warring countries, full of misinformation, fakes, deepfakes, cyberattacks taking place on both sides, online censorship, the disruptions to the internet in Ukrainian territories where missiles fall, and many more,” Vira Slyvinska, head of global business development at AIR Media-Tech, told Arab News.

On the other hand, she added, “social networks have become the fastest way to receive necessary information or help, even from unknown people, be it food deliveries for aged people who stay in their homes, finding transportation for evacuation from hot spots, finding shelters for refugees, collecting requests from hospitals, or crowdfunding the acquisition of drones and thermal imagers for the Ukrainian army, and so on.”

Moreover, Slyvinska said, the Ukrainian government and official organizations are making effective use of social media to keep the population informed about the latest developments, such as air raid alerts and curfew hours.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has overtaken British band Coldplay in terms of popularity on Instagram, racking up more than 16.5 million followers. His use of social media has brought him closer not only to his own citizens but people around the world.

On Instagram, the hashtags #zelensky and #zelenskyyy can be found on more than 100,000 posts. On TikTok, posts featuring the hashtags #zelensky and #zelenskiy have more than 1.6 billion and 1 billion views respectively.

Other Ukrainian political figures, including Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential adviser, and Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv regional administration, have also come to prominence on social media as they use it to keep their citizens informed and motivated.

Arestovych, for instance, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Kim’s personal channel on instant messaging service Telegram has more than 879,000 subscribers and his speeches have garnered more than 50 million mentions on TikTok, said Slyvinska.

Most city administrations and official organizations in Ukraine use social media to distribute critical information and have even created dedicated channels on Telegram. Mykhailo Fedorov, the country’s minister of digital transformation, keeps citizens updated on Ukrainian victories through his Telegram channel, for example. The country’s armed forces also use Telegram to share updates on the situations in various parts of the country.

Closer to home, technology and social media have played a significant role in times of peril in the Middle East. During the Arab Spring, for instance, much of the traditional media in many countries was controlled by dictatorships that traditionally restrict access to information.

Platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook allow “people in these Arab countries to circumvent these dictatorships and their traditional means of controlling information,” said CNN journalist Ivan Watson, now a senior international correspondent, at an SXSW conference in 2012.

In Ukraine, it is not only the government and official organizations that are using social media to distribute the latest information about the war; citizens are joining in, too. Many have taken to platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to post videos of windowless bomb shelters or cities rocked by explosions — in stark contrast to the usual upbeat content of those platforms.

For example, this young girl from Mariupol posted a seven-minute video recording her “two weeks of hell.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@alena_zagreba)

“Civilian journalism is important, because receiving first-hand information on the situation from ordinary people helps to create sympathy for the plight of Ukrainians among people throughout the world,” said Slyvinska.

“On the other hand, such activities can pose a threat if the extra information goes public because the enemy can receive information about the location of the Ukrainian army and equipment, adjust their fire, and much more,” she cautioned.

Last month, a Ukrainian TikTok user was arrested after posting a video of military vehicles parked near a shopping mall, which was subsequently bombed by the Russians. The day after the attack, in which eight people were killed, the Security Service of Ukraine posted a video of the man apologizing.




Retroville Mall before the Russian attack, military vehicles appear to be parked.

Following the incident, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents not to share footage “of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects.”

“Therefore, in Ukraine, filming and publication of the movements of the military, weapons and equipment has been banned, causing criminal liability if violated,” said Slyvinska.

Meanwhile, social media influencers in the country have switched from posting their usual fashion and travel advice to uploading bleak images of themselves wrapped in blankets as they huddle in underground bunkers, and of army tanks trundling down residential streets, Reuters reported. Some have asked their followers to pray for Ukraine, donate to efforts to support the Ukrainian military, and called on Russian fans to join in anti-war protests.

AIR Media-Tech, which has offices around the world including one in Kyiv, has launched a campaign called #YellowForPeace in partnership with Instagram and TikTok influencers, local influencer marketing agencies and Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

“Targeted at Russian citizens, the goal (of the campaign) is to shed light on the actual situation in Ukraine and to call on Russians to participate in anti-war meetings in their cities,” said Slyvinska.

In the early days of the war, AIR Media-Tech created internal groups on Telegram to coordinate the company’s efforts in relation to the conflict. Evacuation was the top priority and so the company created a chat group in which requests for help could be posted.

“Social media channels, predominantly Facebook, Instagram and dedicated groups on Telegram, became the space where we could find actual information from people about safe routes for evacuation from Kyiv and other hot spots, possibilities of sharing transport, information about petrol availability at gas stations, available shelters on the way,” among other things, said Slyvinska.

“Social media is a place to ask for help and also offer our free resources to others when we have it,” she added.

The company also launched email and social media campaigns to inform partner creators about the situation in Ukraine and call on influencers to spread the word and raise funds. A group of employees created a humanitarian hub in Kyiv called Over Help that relies on social media to collect requests for help, find partners and raise donations.

Another company, Epom, which specializes in ad servers, has collected the stories of more than 100 Ukrainians as it builds a confidential database at www.uabrave.org, where journalists can read about people’s experiences and request interviews from them.

Lina Lugova, Epom’s chief marketing officer, said that on the “first day of the full-scale Russian invasion,” PR managers and journalists were searching for eyewitness accounts from people across Ukraine.

Epom’s efforts have helped to amplify the truth and share it with the world, she said, with eyewitnesses giving more than 500 interviews to international media outlets.

“Ukrainians in the bombed cities of Kharkiv, Chernigiv, Mariupol and others who shared their living conditions on Instagram quickly became famous as their sincere stories gave a real understanding of Russian aggression against civilians,” Lugova added.

Konstantin Vasuk, executive director of the IT Ukraine Association, said that social media has been the silver lining in an otherwise desperate situation. He describes it as “a well-known case of how social media makes the impossible possible.”

In February, for example, digital transformation minister Fedorov Tweeted a request asking Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now also the new owner of Twitter, to launch his satellite internet system, Starlink, in Ukraine.

“We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Within 24 hours, Musk responded: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.

The power of Twitter was also evident during the 2011 revolution in Egypt, which resulted in President Hosni Mubarak being overthrown after just over two weeks of protests.

Killian Clarke, an assistant professor at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, which is affiliated with the university’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies, and Korhan Kocak, an assistant professor of political science at NYU Abu Dhabi, published a paper analyzing the role of Facebook and Twitter in the Egyptian uprising.

They found that Facebook had been crucial in organizing the protest and mobilizing demonstrators, while Twitter was used on the day of the protests to share updates about where the protesters were going and which areas to avoid. Such updates facilitated the spontaneous convergence of marches across Cairo on Tahrir Square, which was not part of the original plan.

“Overall, then, social media seems to be as helpful for organizing protests today as it was in Egypt eight years ago,” Clarke and Kocak wrote in a 2019 article for the Washington Post.

“The development of technologies and the internet opens many opportunities for people but can also be a threat when used for destructive purposes,” said Slyvinska.

“All Russian propaganda messages, facts, statistics and expert opinions are blatant lies but they are so well orchestrated in all possible media that not only Russian citizens, but also some people in other countries can believe them.”

Last month, for example, a deepfake video that claimed to show President Zelensky went viral online. TV news channel Ukraine 24 confirmed that the hackers responsible for it succeeded in getting the fake footage featured on some live TV broadcasts and, briefly, on the channel’s website.

More recently, a NewsGuard study found that within 40 minutes of joining TikTok, new users could receive recommendations that included articles containing false information about Ukraine.

Another study, by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, found that 27.5 percent of the Facebook posts it analyzed “cast doubt on the legitimacy of images from Bucha used by Western mainstream media,” and, even more importantly, gained “significantly more traction online than those that did not question the mainstream narrative.”

Slyvinska said: “Misinformation from Russia is distributed through every possible tool on the internet, from local Russian platforms such as VKontakte and Yandex to global platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and even Google Maps, where Russians put fake marks to intimidate Ukrainian citizens.

“They (Russians) also launch dedicated campaigns via influencers who repeat the same text, word-by-word, written by propaganda technologists.”

And yet she pointed out that during wars fought in the pre-internet days, “enemies could spread misinformation through leaflets without fear of being exposed.” She added that this is in contrast to current times, “when internet users have instant access to necessary information, and those who want to can find plenty of guides to determine fakes and get reliable information from trusted officials.”

Moreover, she said, despite Russia’s use of the internet to spread propaganda, it is not dependent on it.

“TV remains a very powerful media channel in Russia, with the majority of channels under state control where they can build whatever surrealistic reality perception for their population,” Slyvinska said.

Despite all the fake news, misinformation and propaganda that spreads rapidly on social media, it nevertheless provides a powerful, and sometimes safe, space for people in war-ravaged nations.

“(Thanks to) the internet, crimes committed by Russia and its soldiers against the civilian population in Ukraine cannot be hidden,” said Slyvinska. “For Ukraine, in its current situation, the internet adds more power.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict social media Ukraine Russia

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern

Canada’s online news bill raises Meta’s concern
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News



LONDON: Tech giant Meta said on Thursday it has “serious concerns” about Canada’s new online news bill, which would force tech companies to compensate news outlets for reusing their work on social media platforms.

Modeled on a law in Australia, Canada’s new bill is aimed at supporting the news industry in the country.

Different in some respects from the Australian model, however, Canada’s law will set up a process for digital platforms to privately negotiate deals with newspapers, magazines and online news groups, as well as broadcasters that publish news online.

It will allow news organizations to partner with digital companies to bargain for compensation.

Rachel Curran from Meta Canada said that the company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is going through the proposed law in detail and looking at options for a future response.

She added that Meta was “not consulted” on its content, a statement which was immediately refuted by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s spokeswoman, who accused Curran of making a “false claim.”

“We are still looking at all of the options based on our evaluation of the legislation,” Curran replied.

The Meta public policy head added that she could not “comment definitively on our future action with respect to the bill specifically, since we are still evaluating it.”

“I will say we do have some pretty serious concerns,” she said.

Laura Scaffidi, the heritage minister’s spokeswoman, said it was untrue that Rodriguez had not consulted Meta about the bill.

“The minister met Facebook on Feb. 10, and officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage met Ms. Curran multiple times since last fall’s election. Facebook chose not to participate in the consultation last year.”

Scaffidi said Rodriguez “is open to constructive dialogue with tech giants,” adding that Facebook was not given the chance to read the legislation before members of the House of Commons.

“Since the bill was introduced, we have not heard from Facebook — until Ms. Curran’s false claim today,” she said.

If news outlets and media firms cannot reach a deal within six months, tech platforms will be forced into mediation with news outlets and, failing that, binding arbitration. Rodriguez has said arbitration would be “a last resort.”

Digital platforms that fail to comply with the new law could face penalties of up to $15 million per day for repeated noncompliance.

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list

Saudis feature high on Communicate’s Top 30 Media Leaders of 2021 list
  It's not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list, magazine editor behind the list told Arab News
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A list produced by a Dubai-based industry magazine has generated headlines among media and communications professionals as it prominently featured Saudi CEOs and executives for the first time.

In its latest issue, Communicate Magazine — a Mediaquest publication — released its Top 30 Leaders of 2021 list featuring three Saudis with two ranking in the Top 5.

Mohamed Al-Khereiji, CEO of Engineer Holding Group (EHG), the parent company of media organizations such as Al Arabia and Saudi Media Company came in at No. 1, while Jomana Al-Rashed, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) —the first Saudi Arabian woman in this role — was No. 5 on the list.

Both, Al-Khereiji and Al-Rashed, reportedly made significant contributions to the Kingdom’s evolving landscape, and their efforts reflect the transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia.

For example, Al-Khereiji’s name has made the rounds in regional and international media following Saudi Media Company’s submission of a £2.7 billion ($3.39 billion) offer to buy Chelsea Football Club, albeit unsuccessful.

And Al-Rashed has taken huge strides since her appointment in 2020 including the launch of SRMG’s new branding and digital transformation strategy; the launch of the first Arabic-language manga magazine and the acquisition of a majority stake in the leading Arabic podcast platform Thmanyah.

Waleed Hussein, CEO of outdoor media company Saudi Signs Media, comes in at No. 24. His company has signed major contracts such as a $152 million deal with the Riyadh municipality in 2020 for billboards across 76 prime locations in the heart of city.

“It’s not surprising to see young, driven Saudi leaders rising to the top of the list, illustrating the deep changes sweeping across the Kingdom,” Nathalie Bontems, Communicate’s Editor-at-Large told Arab News.

The list is a refreshed look at Communicate’s Power List, which was last published ten years ago. Since then, the face of power — and the region — has changed drastically. “The Top 30 Leaders 2021 ranking looks at the individuals in the region who, in their executive roles and beyond, proved most influential in driving our industry forward over the last year,” Bontems said.

“Most, if not all, have embraced digital transformation, innovation, and the novel leadership styles that today’s disruptive environment demands,” she added.

Communicate is part of Mediaquest, a Dubai-based regional publishing and events company that publishes and distributes magazines such as Haya, Marie Claire Arabia, Buro 24/7. It’s also the organizer of prestigious events such as Top CEO, Arab Luxury World, and the Effie Awards MENA.

The magazine was launched in 2005, in association with US-based Ad Age which provides it with syndicated content, as a monthly print magazine. Today, the publication’s daily online edition and theme-based quarterly editions are an essential resource for organizations aiming to build efficient, creative, and future-proof strategies.

The list brings together leaders from the region’s media, advertising, and ad tech ecosystem featuring advertising agency or network heads like MCN’s Ghassan Harfouche and TBWA\RAAD’s Reda Raad as well as media stalwarts such as GroupM’s Ravi Rao and Dentsu’s Tarek Daouk.

The advertising industry has grown rapidly in the last 10 years as digital and social media gained increased prominence within the advertising ecosystem and advertisers’ marketing budgets. This growth is evident in the list, which features TJ Lightwala from Accenture Interactive, Google’s Lino Cattaruzzi, TikTok’s Shant Oknayan, and Meta’s Fares Akkad.

Bontems said: “We approached the selection and ranking mechanism through multiple layers of filtering, identifying more than 100 candidates in relevant organizations; researching publicly-available information about them for 2021; cross-checking these data points with the nominees themselves; obtaining additional information through third parties, and so on.”

The publication excluded financial data points such as advertising revenues that are not verifiable and would not allow for a consistent evaluation of different types of companies.

“This was a long, arduous, and complex process but it eventually allowed us to establish a list that, we hope, reflects the reality of the market,” Bontems added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia communicate Mediaquest

Reddit launches $1M community fund

Reddit launches $1M community fund
Reddit will select the grant recipients based on three factors: Creativity, feasibility and community impact. (Supplied)
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Reddit launches $1M community fund

Reddit launches $1M community fund
  Effective June, Reddit will award between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Reddit has launched a creator fund, joining a trend established by other social media platforms. 

Reddit has been experimenting with its Community Funds program “to help Reddit community ideas and passions come to life with financial support,” it said in a blog post.

“Sometimes it just takes a little boost to make a great idea come to life, and we want to help communities find that support,” said Laura Nestler, Reddit’s vice-president of community.

The experiment resulted in the funding of 13 community-nominated projects such as a comics tournament, a community-designed musical artist billboard in New York’s Times Square and a digital conference for history enthusiasts.

It is now making community funds official with $1 million in funding.

From June, Reddit communities will be invited to submit their ideas for anything from events to contests needing between $1,000 to $50,000 in funding. Reddit will select the grant recipients based on three factors: Creativity, feasibility and community impact.

Creator funds have become ubiquitous in the social media world with platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok launching their own versions to encourage independent creators and improve their reach and engagement.   

Reddit, however, is taking a slightly different approach by encouraging community engagement rather than individual content engagement.

“Community Funds aligns with our mission of bringing community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world,” Reddit said in the blog post, adding: “We believe that empowering communities to do more by awarding funds to support their best ideas is one way we can accomplish this.”

Topics: Reddit community fund Laura Nestler

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent

Google reigns as most valuable brand, Twitter’s value soars 85 percent
  Brand Finance's Media 50 report ranks the media industry's most valuable and strongest brands
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The brand value of Twitter increased by 85 percent to $5.7 billion this year, before Elon Musk bought the platform, according to Brand Finance’s latest Media 50 report, which ranks the global media industry’s top 50 most valuable and strongest brands.

This year, Twitter improved its ranking amongst the world’s most valuable media brands, jumping ten places from 36 to 26 in the global rankings. 

“In the past, many people think of brands as being focused on the consumer,” Richard Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance, told Arab News.

“Developments like this show that brands are incredibly important for investors as well. Good brand management needs to consider all the stakeholders: Customers, suppliers, investors, regulators and other partners.”

This year, Google continued its reign as the most valuable media brand, seeing an increase of 37.8 percent to reach $263 billion.

Google relies heavily on advertising for most of its revenue and was hurt at the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic as advertising spending dropped. However, as the world adjusted, budgets went back up and Google’s business rebounded, resulting in a healthy uplift in brand value.

Brand Finance’s ranking found Chinese social media giant WeChat to be the strongest media brand in the world.

Although its brand value went down by eight percent, it earned the strongest brand title with a Brand Strength Index score of 93.3 out of 100. It also ranked as the third most valuable brand.

The app plays an integral role in day-to-day life in China, with its all-encompassing set of services allowing customers to message, video call, order food, and shop. It also played an integral part in the country’s fight against COVID-19, with more than 700 million people using its services to book vaccinations and tests.

Making an appearance for the first time in the Media 50 ranking is TikTok/Douyin, valued at $59 billion. Its brand value increased by a massive 215 percent, along with its popularity, as more and more people use the app not just to consume content, but also to create it.

With many brands increasing the integration of TikTok into their media plans, the app is enjoying success with both consumers and advertisers.

Other social media platforms too have been benefitting from high volumes of user-generated content resulting in increased investment from brands. Facebook’s brand value, for example, went up 24 percent, while Instagram’s was up 33.5 percent, and YouTube’s 38 percent. All three brands were listed in the Top 10, coming in second, seventh and ninth respectively.

Brand Finance also found that technology brands constituted 66 percent of the total brand value in the ranking. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in several industries, and tech-related media brands led this year’s ranking. In fact, eight of the Top 10 brands were tech-related either in the streaming or social media space.

The remaining two were traditional media brands: Disney in fifth place and Universal in tenth place with both seeing their brand value go up 11 percent.

“Media brands globally adapted to the unprecedented changes brought about by the pandemic,” Haigh said in a statement.

“Since users relied on media brands for important information about COVID-19 and entertainment, social media, media outlets and technology brands provided new service offerings and online formats to meet soaring consumer demand.”

Topics: Google Twitter Brand Finance

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content

Study finds social media platforms failed to remove nearly 90 percent of Islamophobic content
  The research, led by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, looked at more than 530 posts, viewed 25 million times, that contained dehumanizing content about Muslims and Islam.
  Much of the hateful content we uncovered was blatant and easy to find, with even overtly Islamophobic hashtags circulating openly,' said the chief executive of the CCDH
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok failed to remove nearly 90 percent of anti-Muslim and Islamophobic content on their platforms, according to new research published on Thursday.

The study, led by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, looked at more than 530 posts, viewed 25 million times, that contained dehumanizing content about Muslims and Islam.

“Much of the hateful content we uncovered was blatant and easy to find, with even overtly Islamophobic hashtags circulating openly and hundreds of thousands of users belonging to groups dedicated to preaching anti-Muslim hatred,” said Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the CCDH.

ALSO READ: 15 years on, has Twitter done more harm than good in the Middle East? 

The messages were not limited to offensive opinions but also included caricatures, false claims and conspiracy theories. Some Instagram posts, for example, depicted Muslims as pigs and called for their expulsion from Europe.

Another social media post likened Islam to a cancer that should be “treated with radiation” and was accompanied by an image of an atomic blast. Messages on Twitter suggested that Muslim migration was part of a plot to change the politics of other countries. Many of the posts were accompanied by offensive hashtags such as #deathtoislam, #islamiscancer and #raghead.

ALSO READ: Social media platforms doing little to combat online hate speech in the Arab world: Experts 

The CCDH said that most of the hateful posts and Islamophobic content it monitored for the study was reported by users to the platforms’ community standards watchdogs. However, few were removed. Facebook, for example, took action on only seven out of 125 reported posts; Instagram on 32 out of 227 posts; TikTok on 18 out 50 posts; Twitter on three out of 105 posts; and YouTube failed to do anything about any of 23 videos it received complaints about.

Researchers also found that Facebook was being used by Islamophobic groups with names such as “Islam means Terrorism,” “Stop Islamization of America” and “Boycott Halal Certification in Australia.” Many of the groups, based predominantly in the UK, US and Australia, have thousands of members.

“Fight Against Liberalism, Socialism and Islam,” for example, has almost 5,000 members. The group is run by South African lawyer Mark Taitz. It claims that “moderate Islam does not exist and too many people fail to understand this,” and encourages Facebook users to “join our group to learn about Islam and the atrocities it is committing in ‘God’s name.’”

In response to the study, Twitter said it “does not tolerate the abuse or harassment of people on the basis of religion” and highlighted the automated system it uses to flag content that violates its policies. It did not address any of the specific findings of the report but the company did admit that it “knows there is still work to be done.”

ALSO READ: Facebook accused of promoting hate speech in India 

This is not the first time that social media platforms have been criticized over their responses to hate speech and offensive content. In December, for example, a report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank that tracks online extremism, found that Facebook failed to remove extremist content. A new tool introduced the platform in November even tagged photos of beheadings and violent hate speech by Daesh and the Taliban as “insightful” and “engaging.”

Topics: Center for Countering Digital Hate Islamophobia social media hate speech

