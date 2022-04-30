You are here

Five rescued from China building collapse

Five rescued from China building collapse
Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement. (CNS/AFP)
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

Five rescued from China building collapse

Five rescued from China building collapse
  • Authorities yet to reveal how many people they believe are still buried underneath the six-story building
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Five people were rescued from a collapsed building in China, authorities said Saturday, after emergency teams overnight clawed through the rubble of a structure that housed a cinema and guesthouse.
Authorities are yet to reveal how many people they believe are still buried underneath the six-story building, which caved in on Friday afternoon in central Changsha city.
No casualties have been reported so far, but an announcement by Changsha said that “search and rescue work is still urgently underway.”
A top Communist Party official was dispatched to the scene, in a possible indication of the severity of the disaster.
State Councillor Wang Yong — appointed by the central government — was sent to lead a team to “guide the rescue and emergency response work,” an official statement said Saturday.
Photos published by state media showed a crumpled roof and railings at the scene, while air conditioning units and other furnishings lay among the debris strewn on the street.
Media footage showed rescuers carrying a person into an ambulance late on Friday and communicating through rubble with those who remained trapped.
Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing more than a dozen people.
Twenty-five people also lost their lives in June 2021 when a gas blast hit a residential compound in the city of Shiyan.

Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community

Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community
Updated 48 min 41 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community

Milan’s archbishop writes letter of solidarity to Muslim community
  • Mauro Delpini: All believers, regardless of faith, ‘must strengthen their wish of peace and solidarity’
  • Letter will be delivered to Muslim leaders, cultural centers by Catholic priests during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations
Updated 48 min 41 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Prayers at the end of Ramadan are an “occasion for strengthening the ties of solidarity and peace,” Milan’s archbishop wrote in a letter to the Italian city’s Muslim community on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

In a letter to the nearly 50,000 Muslims who live and work in Milan, Mauro Delpini said all believers, regardless of faith, “must strengthen their wish of peace and solidarity that religions are able to offer to the world.”

This is even truer as Europe experiences the “new emergency” represented by the Ukraine war, he added.

As he recalled that this year Lent and Easter coincided with Ramadan, Delpini said: “Christians and Muslims in Milan and around the world have lived this period in prayer. This will allow us all to recover together all those spiritual energies that are necessary for a true restart after the painful time of the pandemic.”

He thanked the Muslim community for its engagement in charity and for providing help to the needy in the city, especially during Ramadan.

The letter, which has been translated to Arabic, will be symbolically delivered to Muslim leaders and cultural centers by Catholic priests during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations on Monday.

An interfaith prayer will be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the city of Saronno, and prayers will be held in several parks and sports centers throughout the Lombardy region.

In Palermo, capital of Sicily, over 20,000 faithful are expected to join early-morning prayers at the Foro Italico, a vast open-air area facing the sea.

Prayers there will led by Mustafa Boulaalam, imam of the mosque of Piazza Gran Cancelliere, which before 1998 was a church and was donated to the Muslim community by Palermo’s late Cardinal Salvatore Pappalardo. Mayor Leoluca Orlando will represent the city at the event.

France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron

France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron

France gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
  • His current government put together price caps on gas and electricity price increases and he has promised further steps
  • Many backed Macron both times not because they agreed with his platform but to block far-right candidate Marine Le Pen from being elected
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Like quite a few on the left, 60-year-old nurse assistant Isabelle-Touria Boumhi says backing either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential runoff last Sunday would have been choosing “between the plague and cholera.”
She did not vote. Instead, she is preparing to take part in May Day protests this coming Sunday.
And, in what could foreshadow what a newly re-elected Macron may expect when he presses ahead with pro-business reforms, including a plan to push back retirement age, Boumhi says she will take to the streets as often as needed to block this.
“It’s the only path we have left to obtain something,” said the single mother, who, with a gross salary of just under 2,000 euros ($2,107) that she needs to house and feed her and her 22-year-old daughter, who is a student, must count every cent.
“I used to allow myself something extra once in a while, but now, once I’ve paid the electricity bill, the rent ... I would struggle to go on holidays.”
The cost of living was the main theme in the presidential election campaign and looks set to be equally prominent ahead of June legislative elections that Macron’s party and its allies must win if he is to be able to implement his policies.
His current government put together price caps on gas and electricity price increases and he has promised further steps, including increasing pensions, to try and protect consumers’ purchasing power amid a steep rise in prices.
But inflation reached a new high of 5.4 percent in April, while growth stalled in the first quarter, giving fodder to opponents and to street protests.

’ANGER’
Boumhi last year started to receive a 228 euros monthly bonus on top of her salary, as part of government steps to improve the fate of health care workers, but she says that has not quelled her anger nor been enough to allow her to live more comfortably.
She will march on Sunday for salary increases and to push Macron to drop plans to raise the retirement age to 65 from 62. “If we don’t obtain anything, things could escalate,” she said. “There is a lot of built-up anger.”
Philippe Martinez, the head of the hard-line CGT union, will also be in the May Day rallies on Sunday.
And he has quite a few messages for the government.
“The government has got to deal with the purchasing power problem by raising wages,” Martinez told Reuters in an interview.
Macron “cannot repeat what he did in 2017, when he considered that all those who had voted for him agreed with his program,” said Martinez, stressing that many backed Macron both times not because they agreed with his platform but to block far-right candidate Marine Le Pen from being elected.
The CGT will call on workers to keep pressure on Macron in the streets and with strikes after the May Day rallies as well, he said, stressing that “if there is no pressure on the president, he will consider he has free reins to carry on anti-social reforms.”
And even the more moderate Laurent Berger, from the CFDT union, urged Macron in a tribune in Le Monde to listen to workers’ demands or face tough street protests. ($1 = 0.9492 euros)

Chinese omicron-specific mRNA COVID vaccine candidate to be trialed in UAE

Chinese omicron-specific mRNA COVID vaccine candidate to be trialed in UAE
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

Chinese omicron-specific mRNA COVID vaccine candidate to be trialed in UAE

Chinese omicron-specific mRNA COVID vaccine candidate to be trialed in UAE
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co. said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate using the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology and targeting the omicron variant has obtained clinical trial approval in the United Arab Emirates.
With Friday’s announcement, Abogen joins Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna in trialing candidates modified specifically against omicron, a highly transmissible variant with increased resistance to antibodies elicited by existing shots.
Mainland China has vaccinated over 88 percent of its 1.4 billion people against COVID with non-mRNA shots. It has not approved any foreign vaccines, although real-world data indicated the two most used Chinese products, manufactured by Sinopharm and Sinovac, have lower effectiveness against COVID infection than mRNA shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
Besides the UAE, Abogen was communicating with regulators in China and other countries on potential clinical trials for the omicron-specific candidate, it said in a statement.
An mRNA candidate based on an older coronavirus strain without major mutations, which Abogen co-developed with Walvax Biotechnology and a Chinese military-backed research institution, is being tested in a Phase III trial in China, Mexico and Indonesia.
Walvax is also partnering with Shanghai-based startup RNACure to develop a variants-targeting mRNA vaccine candidate, with design different from Abogen’s.
Two omicron-specific vaccine candidates from Sinopharm and one from Sinovac, containing inactivated or “killed” coronavirus, have been cleared for clinical trials in Hong Kong and mainland China.
The UAE regulator has approved clinical trials for a third omicron-specific candidate from Sinopharm, based on protein, as well as for the firm’s two inactivated omicron-specific candidates, Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group said on Friday. (

UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error

UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error

UK lawmaker says he opened porn in parliament in error
  • Neil Parish was suspended as a Conservative lawmaker on Friday after reporting himself to parliament’s standards commissioner
Updated 30 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A British lawmaker suspended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party following accusations that he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber has said he opened the explicit content in error.
Neil Parish was suspended as a Conservative lawmaker on Friday after reporting himself to parliament’s standards commissioner. He has said he will continue as a member of parliament while an investigation is carried out.
Asked by reporters whether he had opened something on his phone in error, Parish said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”
British media have reported that a female minister said she had seen a male colleague viewing pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Commons chamber and the same lawmaker watching pornography during a committee hearing.
In an interview with The Times newspaper published on Saturday, Parish’s wife said she was not aware of her husband having done anything similar before and that her husband was “a lovely person.”
“It was all very embarrassing,” the newspaper quoted Sue Parish as saying. “My breath was taken away, frankly.”
“People shouldn’t be looking at pornography. He would never just sit there with people looking ... These ladies were quite right to be as cross as they were because I was cross, too,” she said.

Leading Algeria opposition figure arrested: rights groups

Leading Algeria opposition figure arrested: rights groups
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

Leading Algeria opposition figure arrested: rights groups

Leading Algeria opposition figure arrested: rights groups
  • Karim Tabbou one of the most-recognizable faces during the unprecedented mass rallies
  • Tabbou leads a small, unregistered opposition party, the Democratic Social Union
Updated 30 April 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: One of Algeria’s leading opposition figures, Karim Tabbou, has been arrested again, rights groups have said.
Tabbou was one of the most-recognizable faces during unprecedented mass rallies, led by the Hirak pro-democracy movement, that began in February 2019. They demanded a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since the North African country’s independence from France in 1962.
He was detained Friday evening at his home, the rights groups said.
Algeria’s Human Rights League (LADDH) said on its Facebook page: “We still don’t know the reasons for this new arrest.
On Tuesday Tabbou published on his Facebook page a “homage” to another activist, Hakim Debbazi, whose death the Rights League announced. Debbazi had been detained in February.
“Physically dead, the martyrs of the just causes are more than alive,” Tabbou wrote.
He blamed authorities for the death of “modest and humble” Debbazi after a heart attack, and said the activist had been “committed body and sole to the Hirak.”
Tabbou called on people to honor Debbazi’s “sacrifice” and “continue our fight for the advent of a state of law.”
Tabbou leads a small, unregistered opposition party, the Democratic Social Union (UDS).
In March 2020, he was sentenced to one-year in jail for “undermining national security.” The conviction stemmed from his criticism of the army’s involvement in politics.
He was also detained and released on other occasions, including just before last June’s parliamentary election which Hirak boycotted.
The Hirak protests forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down. Demonstrations continued in a push for deep reforms but the movement waned when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
More than 300 people are detained in Algeria over links to the Hirak or rights activism, the National Committee for the Release of Detainees says.

