LuLu chairman donates SR1m to Ehsan charity

Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to Ehsan. (Supplied)
Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to Ehsan. (Supplied)
Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to Ehsan. (Supplied)
Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to Ehsan. (Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

LuLu chairman donates SR1m to Ehsan charity

LuLu chairman donates SR1m to Ehsan charity
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan). 

The Ehsan platform was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The campaign is an extension of the Crown Prince’s interest in developing the charity sector by making every effort to enable its activities and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.

Ali said: “We are happy, proud and privileged to be a part of this great humanitarian initiative. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have inaugurated this campaign and showed us the best way to serve the community. I pray to Almighty Allah to bless the visionary rulers of this great nation with good health and a long life to continue to be a blessing to the less-privileged all over the world.”

Nearly 5 million people facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick and the elderly, have so far benefited from Ehsan, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

This focus has had a significant impact on the platform in its ability to deliver donations to those most deserving of them.

Ehsan has been developed to make it easy for people living in the Kingdom to donate to various causes, such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, and covering educational tuition and supplies for orphans, and it allows them to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.

Topics: LULU hypermarket

Marriott celebrates 1,000th hotel in EMEA

Marriott celebrates 1,000th hotel in EMEA
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Marriott celebrates 1,000th hotel in EMEA

Marriott celebrates 1,000th hotel in EMEA
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Marriott International, Inc. is celebrating the launch of The Westin London City, its 1,000th hotel in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The property also marks the debut of the Westin Hotels & Resorts brand in the UK market.

As the company celebrated this milestone, it also announced that across 2022 and 2023, it expects to add more than 200 properties, which equates to 38,000 rooms, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“I’m very proud of reaching 1,000 Marriott International hotels across EMEA. This growth milestone is symbolic of our rich history and bright future, and it feels fitting that our 1,000th property is a fantastic Westin in London,” said Satya Anand, president, Marriott International, EMEA. “Last year alone, we opened nearly 90 properties across EMEA, including brand debuts in destinations such as Ibiza, Reykjavík and Cairo, as well as additional openings in established markets such as London and Dubai. I am excited to further enhance our portfolio, bringing even more unique travel experiences to our guests, and look forward to continuing to drive value for our owners and franchisees through our world-class brands, comprehensive business support systems and our industry-leading loyalty platform, Marriott Bonvoy.”

Luxury hotels and residential properties continue to be in high demand with consumers, especially across the Middle East, representing more than 20 percent of the company’s signed pipeline units in the region. This year’s highly anticipated openings include W Dubai — Mina Seyahi, which opened this month, and in May this year, the company expects to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand in Jordan with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman.

The company also continues to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, with four luxury hotels expected to open across 2022 and 2023. Planned additions include two luxury hotels at the highly anticipated Red Sea Project including The St. Regis Red Sea Resort. Qatar is also expected to see the addition of four luxury hotels across 2022 and 2023, including the stunning Palais Vendôme, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Doha and The Doha EDITION.

Marriott also continues to see growth in the branded residential sector in the Middle East, heralding a new era of residential luxury. Branded residences are poised to meet evolving lifestyle changes and growing interest from homeowners in on-demand amenities and services from trusted brands. Marriott recently opened W Residences Dubai — The Palm, which features 104 homes spread over eight mansions, and expects to add four more branded residential projects in the Middle East across 2022 and 2023, including The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar.

AppGallery announces winners of Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament

AppGallery announces winners of Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

AppGallery announces winners of Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament

AppGallery announces winners of Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Huawei announced the winners of the AppGallery Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament, which took place at the Huawei Flagship Store in Riyadh, from April 20-23. The prize pool was a total of SR100,000 ($26,660) divided among the top four competitors, in addition to Huawei Points, Huawei devices and wearables.

The first of its kind tournament by AppGallery in collaboration with Tarbi3ah Baloot, challenged the popular card game’s enthusiasts to outsmart and outplay their opponents for a chance to qualify and win a place in the finals.

Building on the success of past online tournaments in the Middle East and Africa region like the AppGallery Gamers Cup, the top three application marketplace is providing a platform to the ever-growing MENA mobile gaming scene. It also showcases AppGallery’s services, such as a wide range of gaming options for users.

The AppGallery and Tarbi3ah Baloot tournament attracted more than 15,000 participants who were eager to show their outstanding card skills for the opportunity to grab the hefty cash prize.

First place winner Talal Al-Otaibi said: “The tournament was truly one of a kind with excitement both online and on-ground. Tarbi3ah Baloot is a popular game, and this tournament by AppGallery has provided us with a chance to compete for rewarding gifts. This opportunity means a lot to me, and I am very pleased with my win.”

Lu Geng, vice president of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships and Eco-Development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “Mobile gaming has grown in popularity over recent years and more so in the GCC and wider MENA region. In addition to rewarding prizes, AppGallery aims to provide gamers with a platform that delivers an authentic experience as well as celebrates and fosters the mobile gaming scene in the region. Building on the success of previous online gaming tournaments, AppGallery is a rapidly emerging destination for gaming enthusiasts to enjoy exhilarating and rewarding tournaments.”

Tarbi3ah Baloot is considered one of the most popular games in Saudi Arabia; it is usually played by four players divided into two teams.

stc pay spreads festive joy with eidiya game

stc pay spreads festive joy with eidiya game
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

stc pay spreads festive joy with eidiya game

stc pay spreads festive joy with eidiya game
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

stc pay — the region’s leading digital wallet — is enabling customers across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East to send their eidiyas (cash gifts to children during Eid) electronically. As part of its mission to create an inclusive digital economy and pioneer online banking services, the integrated payment application has developed the contactless eidiya feature, providing consumers a secure and easy-to-use platform to send gifts to friends, family and loved ones.

This Eid, stc pay has launched a new campaign, “Catching Eidiya Game,” which aims to provide users the opportunity to collect as many “feasts” as possible in an interactive way and win cash rewards.

The “Catching Eidiya Game” allows the user to invite up to 10 people and gives them a minute to participate and catch as many “feasts” as possible by collecting flying money on their phone screens. The total amount collected is then converted into cash and saved in their digital wallets.

Ahmed Al-Enazi, CEO of stc pay, said: “At stc pay, we pride ourselves on being innovative and curating services and products that redefine the traditional banking experience. Our goal is to transform lives with leading-edge solutions. We are fully committed to helping people lead the lives of ease and comfort that they deserve, and our contactless eidiya service does exactly that, underlining the importance of thinking creatively to match our consumers’ preferences.”

He added: “As a people-friendly and customer-centric brand, we also take it upon ourselves to reward the people and communities we serve, for their continued loyalty and ongoing support. The ‘Catching Eidiya Game’ enables us to do exactly that, spreading even more joy in the process.”

stc pay’s eidiya feature was developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling customers to send cash gifts electronically, thereby safeguarding their health and safety. In addition to added peace of mind, the new function also places emphasis on convenience, allowing consumers to make eidiya transfers seamlessly, from anywhere in the world and with just a few clicks of a button.

Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 

Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 

Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

For decades, the media and society have championed the “supermom” and her ability to go above and beyond expectations. However, this belief has put a lot of pressure on the modern mother to match up to unrealistic expectations and pressure from society to always be capable, adequate, and above all, perfect.
 Truth is that motherhood is anything but perfect. Puck decided to break the stigma around the subject this Mother’s Day by launching a campaign that celebrates motherhood and all of its imperfections while debunking the existence of the mythical “supermom.” 
 The campaign encourages mothers from all walks of life to share their ordinary stories of motherhood, giving women across the region the opportunity to set their own recipes for success no matter how flawed or unconventional they may be to prove that every mother is unique and successful in her own way. 
 Puck hopes that their support on the matter will give mothers a sense of comfort and recognition for their efforts and achievements while redefining motherhood for every mother out there who tirelessly juggles between family, career, hobbies, and so on. 
 All mothers are welcome to join the movement by using the hashtag #nosupermomshere or #مافي_سوبر_ماما on social media to share their stories with the Puck and the world.

LuLu Group to invest SR51m in Taif project

LuLu Group to invest SR51m in Taif project
Updated 28 April 2022

LuLu Group to invest SR51m in Taif project

LuLu Group to invest SR51m in Taif project
Updated 28 April 2022

As part of its planned expansion in the Kingdom, LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. signed an agreement with Thamer Alqurashi, CEO of Manazel Al-Khobaraa Real Estate LLC, to establish a LuLu Hypermarket Anchor Store in the Taif City Walk mall. The signing took place in Makkah.

The 21,000-square-meter store will extend over two levels and bring the convenience and brand promise of the LuLu retail chain to the residents of Taif. Opening in January 2023, the store, which represents an investment of SR51 million ($13.6 million) by the group, will create more jobs in Taif for Saudi nationals. 

Located in Makkah Province, Taif is a cool and high-altitude destination, famous for roses, and is known as Saudi Arabia’s unofficial summer capital. Hajj and Umrah pilgrims change into their ihram at Meeqat in Taif, underlining the significance of the city in the religious tourism map as well.

Chairman Ali welcomed the new business opportunity, saying it represented the new economic energy in the Kingdom.

“The LuLu Group has aligned its growth and vision with that of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “We are seeking to tap the potential of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saudi cities, which are developing rapidly, and Taif is an important Tier 2 urban center and a popular tourism hub in Saudi Arabia. I am sure that Taif City Walk will bring a wholesome and world-class shopping experience to the city.

“We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government, which has extended great encouragement to investments and economic development.”

There are 26 LuLu Hypermarkets and express stores in Saudi Arabia and the group currently employs 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 1,100 women, in their various outlets across the Kingdom.

