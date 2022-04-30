LuLu chairman donates SR1m to Ehsan charity

RIYADH: Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, has donated SR1 million ($266,600) to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

The Ehsan platform was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The campaign is an extension of the Crown Prince’s interest in developing the charity sector by making every effort to enable its activities and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.

Ali said: “We are happy, proud and privileged to be a part of this great humanitarian initiative. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have inaugurated this campaign and showed us the best way to serve the community. I pray to Almighty Allah to bless the visionary rulers of this great nation with good health and a long life to continue to be a blessing to the less-privileged all over the world.”

Nearly 5 million people facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick and the elderly, have so far benefited from Ehsan, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

This focus has had a significant impact on the platform in its ability to deliver donations to those most deserving of them.

Ehsan has been developed to make it easy for people living in the Kingdom to donate to various causes, such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients, and covering educational tuition and supplies for orphans, and it allows them to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.