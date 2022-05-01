Abu Dhabi crown prince wishes new PM Sharif success in leading Pakistan

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed wished Pakistan’s new leader success in leading his country toward further progress and prosperity,” the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday.
He was speaking during a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif during his visit to the UAE.
Sharif became prime minister on April 11.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the historical relations between the two nations and the “valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to the country’s successful development drive.”
He also pledged the UAE’s support toward all steps that would lead to achieving regional and international peace and cooperation.
Sharif commended the UAE’s great support Pakistan and stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the Emirates in various fields.
The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
