Hungary, Slovakia can continue to buy Russian crude oil until end of 2023: source

Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday, benefitting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission.
The EU executive proposed on Wednesday to ban imports of Russian crude oil within six months, and refined oil products by the end of the year.
In a bid to convince reluctant countries not to veto the proposal, Brussels has proposed a longer period to implement the embargo for Hungary and Slovakia, the source said.
Commodities Update — Gold dips; Copper rebounds; Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as higher US Treasury yields and a looming interest rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve dented demand for zero-yield bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,864.61 per ounce at 0438 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,863.50.
Silver up, Palladium flat
Spot silver gained 0.1 percent to $22.57 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6 percent to $967.34.
Palladium was flat at $2,256.38.
Grains flat
Planting delays in parts of the US Midwest looked set to put a floor under the Chicago corn market as prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday after closing lower in the previous session.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up a quarter of a cent at $7.93-1/4 a bushel at 0316 GMT.
Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $10.47-1/2 a bushel, and soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $16.31-1/4 a bushel.
Copper rebounds on bargain-hunting
London copper rose on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a steep fall in the previous session to buy the metal, although the demand outlook still appeared weak with COVID-19 lockdowns in critical consumer China and aggressive interest rate hikes globally.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1 percent at $9,516.50 a ton at 0502 GMT, recovering from an over 3 percent fall on Tuesday.
Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs
Starbucks Corp. suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year on Tuesday as the company’s sales growth missed Wall Street targets due to China’s strict COVID-19 curbs.
Comparable sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years to tap rising coffee consumption, declined 23 percent, overshadowing 12 percent growth in North America.
China’s strict lockdown measures to meet its zero-COVID-19 policy have upended operations of most global companies with a significant presence in the Chinese market, including Apple, Gucci-parent Kering and Taco Bell-owner Yum China.
“I remain convinced Starbucks’ business in China will be eventually larger than our business in the US,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a call with investors.
He expects an “even greater impact” on its third-quarter results because of the Shanghai lockdowns and the resurgence of the virus in Beijing and other cities.
Demand in its US stores has been “relentless,” Schultz said.
Shares rose 5 percent in extended trading following the results.
Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users
Reuters
Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s FB.O Facebook.
“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.
Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.
Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.
At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was currently only “niche,” and he would want a much bigger percentage of the country to be on it.
Musk, also the chief executive officer of top electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.
In tweets which were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.
After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.
BNP Paribas said for upstream oil and gas refining, its financed emissions intensity will fall by at least 10 percent by 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade on Wednesday after industry data showed drawdowns in US crude and fuel stockpiles, raising supply concerns and offsetting worries about slowing demand from top importer China.
Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $105.86 a barrel by 0223 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 97 cents, or 1 percent, to $103.38 a barrel.
The gains came on the back of news from Tuesday that the European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow’s oil industry.
Vitol sends first shipment of Russian ESPO crude to UAE
The world’s largest independent oil trader, Vitol, loaded a Russian ESPO Blend crude cargo for the United Arab Emirates this week, the first such voyage for the grade, Reuters reported citing data from several analytics firms.
Suezmax tanker Kriti Breeze chartered for $2.3 million, loaded the 740,000-barrel cargo from the Far East port of Kozmino on May 3, and is heading to the port of Fujairah, data from Refinitiv, Kpler and Vortexa showed.
According to the data, the tanker is expected to discharge the cargo at Fujairah in late May or early June.
Two traders who regularly track ESPO crude said the crude is typically sold to North Asia.
The shipment is “very creative, and free-on-board discounts must be huge for it to work,” one of the traders said, referring to the crude’s spot discount to Dubai quotes, excluding freight cost.
BNP Paribas ends financing for Amazon rainforest oil drilling
France’s BNP Paribas pledged on Tuesday to end the newest financing for oil production in the Amazon rainforest.
They said it would reduce its “financed emissions intensity” in the energy and auto sectors.
Emissions intensity measures emissions relative to output that some climate activists have said does not go far enough.
BNP Paribas and more than 100 other banks have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 but are under pressure to provide details on the deep shorter-term cuts to “financed emissions” that are needed if they have any chance of meeting their goal.
BNP Paribas said for upstream oil and gas refining, its financed emissions intensity will fall by at least 10 percent by 2025; for automotive clients by at least 25 percent; and for power generation businesses by at least 30 percent.
“Our strategy is threefold: align our portfolio with our net-zero commitment; measure and pilot our carbon-related risks; and broaden and deepen client relationships to support them as they make their low-carbon transition,” CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said.
BNP said the targets were determined using International Energy Agency climate scenarios and the Net Zero Banking Alliance framework.
The NZBA is a voluntary group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050.
BNP said it would hit its oil and gas-related targets by reducing its credit exposure to the sector by 12 percent from a 2020 baseline.
It had already reduced its exposure in 2021 by 6 percent as it toughened its stance on lending to unconventional oil and gas.
Its pledge to end Amazon oil financing includes new oil and gas production and companies developing related infrastructure.
However, BNP Paribas left open the door to some continued financing in the Amazon by adding that the exclusions would “not apply to companies with the most credible transition plans toward a net-zero economy by 2050.”
Climate campaigners have said banks must stop backing fossil fuel extraction in the Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest, given its importance for biodiversity and its vital role in regulating the Earth’s climate by absorbing carbon dioxide.
Online platform Zamzam puts Umrah pilgrims few clicks away
The company served over 350k travelers and booked transfers for around 170k pilgrims in the last six months
Updated 03 May 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
JEDDAH: Zamzam, an online platform for Umrah travels, has been clocking record numbers with scores of pilgrims opting to undertake the arduous journey to the holy sites of Saudi Arabia in a few clicks.
The company served over 350,000 travelers and booked transfers for around 170,000 pilgrims in the last six months.
The numbers reflect the resurgence of religious tourism in a post-pandemic world and speak volumes on the role of technology in facilitating one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.
“Travelers no longer have to wait for days to visit the embassy and physically collect their visas. Instead, they could do all of it in a few clicks,” Omar Akbar, founder and CEO of Zamzam.com, told Arab News.
Launched in 2019, the Jeddah-based travel platform offers flight reservations, hotel bookings and ground services, besides issuing Umrah visas to people who need them.
It recently launched a dedicated call center facility with experienced multilingual staff, an automated WhatsApp chatbot and email support, serving customers round the clock throughout the year.
“We had started this venture just before the pandemic with the idea of creating the first online portal that caters to religious tourism. Thankfully, we had a successful launch, but everything came to a standstill when the pandemic struck. So, rather than brooding over the stalemate, we spent the following two years improving our portal and adding more services,” recollected Akbar.
After two years of the pandemic restrictions, the perseverance paid off when the Kingdom raised the number of Hajj pilgrims per day by one million, bringing a new dimension to Umrah.
“Pilgrims today don’t want to restrict themselves in a room during their two-week stay in the Kingdom. Instead, they want to follow the trail of Prophet Muhammad and experience the authentic stories,” said Akbar.
The company is in an advanced stage of talks with the Ministry of Tourism to avail a license to create tourism packages that trail the footprint of Prophet Muhammad.
Established through a joint venture with TBO.com, Zamzam.com also offers high-end services such as VIP meet and assist services at Jeddah airport, guided Umrah tours, special programs to enrich the visitors’ experience, and premium services for executives, royal delegations and guests.
In addition, the platform has partnered with several financial institutions such as VFS, Merit, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Buy Now Pay Later to offer exclusive loyalty programs for customers with relevant credit cards.
The platform is committed to creating meaningful pilgrimage experiences for religious travelers coming to the Kingdom from over 110 countries across the globe and has nurtured an efficient network of partner agents, industry professionals, and destination managers.
On April 19, Zamzam announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Al-Birr Charitable Society in Makkah.
Under the MoU, Zamzam will donate a certain amount from every booking completed on its site toward Al-Birr over the next year. The donation will be used to support the various charity programs undertaken by Al-Birr to serve the community.
It will be interesting to see how good intentions could further influence the future of religious tourism. For more on this, watch out for this space.
Startup of the Week: Arib puts digital financing on fast track, raises $2.3m
Startup hopes to achieve around SR100m in transactions: CEO Waleed Talat
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: Anybody purchasing a car on finance in Saudi Arabia is likely to face a bewildering array of leasing options. The vexed question on top of their minds: What is the best option given their credit rating?
Arib, a Riyadh-based fintech startup launched in December 2018, helped consumers solve the problem. The company’s journey started when the founders came across customers caught off balance by the deluge of choices.
“I was shocked,” Waleed Talat, CEO of Arib, told Arab News, “when I discovered that many customers spent weeks or even months to find the best financing offer. We started to think about how to resolve this issue.”
Talat, an Egyptian national residing in the Kingdom for 22 years, reached out to his friend and co-founder Mohammed El-Dessouki, who worked with a top auto leasing company, and reflected his thoughts.
A computer engineer with rich project management experience in various government entities, Talat pulled in the reins and developed a digital loan broking app called Syaarat, later christened Arib.
Instead of visiting every lender and asking them for their best quotes, the platform allowed a prospective loan applicant to fill out an online form and receive within 48 hours a tailor-made choice from about 25 lenders.
“Since the first month, we found a real demand from end-users because we solved a real problem,” Talat said.
Arib now has a staff of 25, with a technical team located in Cairo and a marketing team based in its Riyadh head office. Talat manages operations. El-Dessouki heads sales, marketing and finance. Omar Al-Hammad, the third co-founder, handles government and banking relationships.
In April 2020, Arib applied for a digital brokerage and financing license from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority. The permit covers auto-leasing and other personal financing products. The company expects approval within the next month.
“For now, we manually refer to the banks and get their response on each application. With the license, we will be able to integrate with the Saudi Credit Bureau (SIMAH) and see the credit score ourselves and connect with the financing institutions to get a real-time online offer for the end-user,” said Talat.
He further added the license could enable his company to venture into home financing, personal loans, credit cards and other financing products available in the Kingdom.
The license will also boost the company’s earnings. Arib’s existing revenue model is based on commissions from car dealers with an incentive of 0.5-1 percent for each financing transaction. By the end of 2021, Arib achieved a total financing transaction of SR55.3 million ($14.75 million). Its total revenue to date is SR2.8 million.
“Once we integrate with SIMAH, our revenue could multiply three to four times. The whole process will be automated. In 2022 we hope to achieve around SR100 million in finance transactions and SR5.5 million in revenue.”
The numbers are stacked in Arib’s favor. According to Focus2move.com, a market intelligence firm specializing in the auto industry, the Kingdom in 2021 reported an annual increase of 24.6 percent in new cars to 585,351.
Recent data from SAMA also revealed the Kingdom’s car financing sector was worth over SR75 billion in 2021, with the entire market for consumer finance exceeding SR1 trillion annually. The business opportunity is already offering early birds a leg up.
“We’ve made two investment rounds,” Talat said. “We closed a pre-seed round in February 2021, in which we collected $800,00 from five angel investors, mostly linked to Riyadh Angel Investors.
“Then, at the end of 2021, we opened a seed round led by Merak Capital. They invested $1.5 million,” he said while adding that he plans to deploy these funds primarily on regulatory, development and marketing expenses.
The government, on its part, has been supporting fintech innovators through the Fintech Saudi programs and developing an ecosystem to nurture the industry. Soon, the digital broking opportunity will be huge, and no one will want to miss the bus this time.